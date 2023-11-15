Introduction

AI chip Statistics: The reports say that the Artificial Intelligence (AI) chips industry is expecting to achieve a global revenue of around $28 billion by the end of 2023. The generated revenue is going to grow 6 times more in 2030, approximately $165 billion with an estimated growth of 61.51% of CAGR

The boom of the market depends on numerous factors, including the increasing adoption of AI chips in information centers, extended consciousness of growing AI chips for smartphones, and the development of AI chips in independent motors. AI chips are used in processing gadgets in AI packages consisting of self-reliant vehicles, robotics, and information analysis in facts facilities.

Editor’s Choice

(Reference: statista.com)

As of 2023, in the United States, the Artificial Intelligence Chip Market is going to generate a revenue share of $28 billion and by the end of 2030 , the market size is going to reach $165 billion with a CAGR of 30.3%.

, the market size is going to reach In the same year, the market worth of the AI market in North America remained highest with approximately $30.9 billion followed by Asia Pacific and Europe.

followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. By 2025, the market of AI chips is going to increase by 60% resulting above $50 billion.

The leading AI chip producer over the globe is NVIDIA, by the end of July 2023 total revenue earned turned out $13.507 billion increase of 101.485 from last year.

The basic need of AI chips is required in handling ML workloads which will provide more accuracy in object detection and image classification in camera security and also provide high precision inference and low latency in automatic vehicles.

According to IDTechEx reports, from 2023 to 2033, the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) FOR AI chips is 24.4%.

(Source: idtechex.com)

According to Deloitte Global in 2023, the leading semiconductor companies are going to spend more than $300 million for designing chips such as internal and third-party AI tools. By 2026 there will be 20% growth expecting above $500 million worth.

AI in Chip Design Statistics

(Reference: deloitte.com)

By 2023 circuit designs created by MIT’s AI instruments will be 2.3 times more efficient in energy than conventional circuit designs.

The AI-based tools as well as Media Tek allow for reducing the power consumption by 6 percent and shrinking the size of processors by 5 percent.

Cadence decreased its energy consumption by 33% and enhanced the performance of its mobile chip by 14 percent.

In order to design chips that are smaller by 25 percent, NVIDIA used RL tools that have higher performance.

Global Artificial Intelligence Chipsets Market

(Source: researchandmarkets.com)

According to Research and Market reports, an AI chip includes a network, processors, and memory. In 2023 the global AI chipsets market is expected to be $18.25 billion with a CAGR of 33.1%.

On the other hand, by the end of 2027, the AI chipsets market is going to be $54.45 billion with a CAGR of 31.4%.

As of 2023, the top AI chip maker is IBM which has invented a “neuromorphic chip” that includes 5.4 billion transistors, 256 million synapses, and 1 million neurons. Thus it provides effective network inference and allows for delivering high-quality data interpretation.

Largely used sectors of AI chips in 2023 are healthcare, telecommunication, IT, defense, and automotive.

AI chip Statistics by Industries

By Healthcare

(Reference: binariks.com)

As of 2023, AI chips are used in different segments of the healthcare sector around the world. Share of AI in different segments is followed by Hematology (2.9%), Radiology (75.2%), general and plastic surgery (1.3%), Cardiovascular (10.9%), Clinical Chemistry (1.2%), Microbiology (1%), and Neurology (2.7%).

By Telecommunication

AI chips have in Telecommunication helped in building self-optimizing networks (SONs) that allow for accurate prediction and detection of network anomalies. Around 63.5% of telecom industries are currently using AI chips to improve their overall performances.

This also includes many common issues such as collecting fragmented data within different systems (23%), including unstructured or incomplete data (19%), requiring additional tech expertise (18%), and tech integration (8%).

AI Chip Statistics by Region

(Source: technavio.com)

According to Technavo’s analyst reports for 2023, the North American region is expected to 37% share across the worldwide marketplace.

The United States Artificial Intelligence chip market is going to project a CAGR of 28% between the forecast years 2023 to 2028.

The global AI chips market is dominated by North America and followed by the Asia Pacific region termed as the fastest growing region, china is expecting a significant rise in the industry of AI chips in 2023.

In Europe, the AI chip market is dominated by the United Kingdom and is termed the fastest-growing country with a CAGR of 39.3%.

On the other hand, the African region is predicting a growth of CARG of 42.2% from 2023 to 2032.

AI Chip Statistics by Types

The basics of AI chips are graphics processing units (GPUs), field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs).

As of 2023, the market size of GPU is expected to be $41.82 billion and by 2028 it is going to be $172.08 billion with a CAGR of 32.70%.

According to the reports of Design and Reuse as of 21st July 2023, the market share of FPGAs in the Asia Pacific region resulted in 72%, followed by North America (12%), and the Middle East and Africa (6%).

Lastly, the market share of ASICs is expected to gain $32.8 billion by the end of 2032 with a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2032.

AI Chip Statistics by Leading Producers

The leading AI chip producer over the globe is NVIDIA, by the end of July 2023 total revenue earned turned out $13.507 billion increase of 101.485 from last year.

The other popular AI chips are Advanced Micro Devices, in June 2030 AMD launched MI300 for AI training workloads.

By Revenue Generation

Year Nvidia AMD Intel Q1 2023 $4.3B $1.3B $3.7B Q2 2023 $10.3B $1.3B $4.0B

On the other hand, Alphabet/Google Cloud Platform, AWS, and IBM are public cloud providers that produce AI chips.

The leading AI chip startup is SambaNova Systems with a total funding of $1.25 million. Others are followed by Cerebras Systems ($7.8 million), Graphcore ($7.5 million), Grog (less than $5 million), and Mythic ($2 million).

Some other AI chip producers that are expected to be launched in 2023 are Microsoft Azure, Graphcore, and Mythic.

AI Chip Statistics by Application

(Source: idtechex.com)

There are several advantages of AI in Chip design as it allows for enhancing performance, reduces the time of designing, and allows for providing effective feedback.

The productivity rates have been enhanced after implementing AI along with minimizing the costs.

AI has the potential to find out human error as well as effective solutions for gaining better results.

As of 2023, AI chips market segmentation by application is followed by Machine learning (ML), natural processing language (NPL), robotic process automation, speech recognition, computer vision, network security, and others.

AI Chip Statistics by Leading Companies

Alphabet: AI chips are termed microprocessors with a new generation that allows for handling many tasks more quickly and effectively. These chips are used in cloud computing, mobile devices, and data centers. The tensor processing unit and The Edge TPU are created for Google’s TensorFlow programming frameworks.

AI chips are termed microprocessors with a new generation that allows for handling many tasks more quickly and effectively. These chips are used in cloud computing, mobile devices, and data centers. The tensor processing unit and The Edge TPU are created for Google’s TensorFlow programming frameworks. Apple: The Company mostly uses A11 and A12 “Bionic chips” in iPhones and iPads that use less power by 50% and 15% faster speed.

Conclusion

As of today after completing the article on AI chip statistics it can be stated that the market is enhancing enormously by the year 2023 expecting to gain $28 billion in revenue. An AI chip allows for generating high processing speed, enhances the bandwidth of networks, and enables economical latency. Mostly AI chips are used in large-scale deployments such as data centers and constrain space and power applications. Thus, this article includes many effective statistics that will help in understanding the topic better.

Shared On:



FAQ . What chips are needed for AI? In data centers, Nvidia designed flagship AI chips for AI training and inference DGX A100 and H100. In 2023, A100 will integrate 8GPUS and up to 640GB GPU memory in Nvidia Grace's new AI chip model. How AI is used in chip design? By exploring unique design methods, AI chips can pick out areas in which energy may be optimized and higher quality results for the design can be carried out What are the smallest AI chips? The tiny AI processor measures just 1.5 using 2.2 mm and attracts less than 1 mW. How much does AI cost? Nvidia's top AI Chip, H100 graphic cards cost around $40K on eBay. The high-end chips are nevertheless essential for training and deploying AI software. Does the iPhone have AI chips? Yes, many Apple products include S9 AI chips such as Apple Watch Series 9, and Apple Watch Ultra 2. On the other hand, iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max have A17 Pro chip

Barry Elad Barry is a lover of everything technology. Figuring out how the software works and creating content to shed more light on the value it offers users is his favorite pastime. When not evaluating apps or programs, he's busy trying out new healthy recipes, doing yoga, meditating, or taking nature walks with his little one.

More Posts By Barry Elad