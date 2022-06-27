Cryptocurrency Statistics: Cryptocurrency has been around for over a decade now and it is getting bigger and bigger. While very few people knew about the world of crypto trading, it is now a very common thing. More and more people are joining the group of people investing in cryptocurrency in order to make some big money. It is one of the most commonly accepted assets these days. The most important part about the success of cryptocurrency is that an increasingly diverse set of individuals is investing in it. This was not the case a decade ago. Back then, only tech-savvy, privacy-focused investors dabbled in cryptocurrencies. But today you can easily trade them on apps. Several businesses around the world are now accepting various forms of cryptocurrency as a means of payment. While these cryptocurrencies provide unprecedented returns on investment, there are very few rules and regulations as of now around them. There are various things that people are still not aware of. So, here we have gathered some interesting and crucial cryptocurrency statistics for 2022. Let’s have a look.

Cryptocurrency Key Statistics 2022

The cryptocurrency market cap is around USD 1.76 trillion.

Between 2012 and 2022, the value of Bitcoin increased by 177,500 percent.

Though there are no specific rules for it, cryptocurrency is the eighth biggest economy.

The market cap of Bitcoin is around USD 741 billion.

Bitcoin remains one of the most popular cryptocurrencies.

While confidence towards decentralized digital currency is almost 100 , around 67 percent of millennials see Bitcoin as a safe haven asset.

Over 50% of cryptocurrency investors aim for income.

of the total cryptocurrency market value. The popularity of cryptocurrencies can be gauged by the fact that there’s a social media post related to it every two seconds.

It is believed that banks could save USD 27 billion through blockchain adoption.

Cryptocurrency Statistics 2022

#1. Bitcoin has gained around 177,500 percent in the last ten years i.e. between 2012 and 2022

There has been an unexpected surge in the popularity of Bitcoin. It costs USD 22 for USD 1 million worth of the token. But in the last 10 years i.e. from 2012 to 2022, it has increased by more than 311,000%. The current price of Bitcoin is around USD 39,000. This is undoubtedly a huge increase when compared to what the prices were just a few years ago.

#2. The cryptocurrency market cap is USD USD 1.76 trillion

Because of the unexpected popularity of crypto over the last few years, the total crypto market cap has now increased to more than USD 1 trillion. In other words, the cryptocurrency market in general accounts for the eighth biggest economy in the world. This could result in a significant amount of capital gains activity.

#3. The market cap of Bitcoin is over USD 741 billion

As calculated in 2022, the market cap of Bitcoin is around USD 741 billion. This is a significant decrease from its market cap a year earlier i.e. in 2021 when it was USD 1.27 trillion. More than USD 700 billion will be required if you would want to purchase every Bitcoin that exists right now. While ups and downs are an integral part of anything, one thing is sure Bitcoin is still the juggernaut.

#4. Cryptocurrencies’ daily trading volume has increased to USD 93 billion

The latest statistics show more and more people are jumping on the crypto bandwagon. These people are making crypto-related transactions almost on a daily basis. The general size of the market shows that cryptocurrencies currently trade in high volumes every day. At the end of February this year, the trading volume of all cryptocurrencies around the world in 24 hours came to USD 93.4 billion. Interestingly, there is a downfall in the trading volume as it was USD 130 billion at the end of 2021. But this doesn’t mean that it is not going to increase again.

#5. More than 15,000 Bitcoin ATMs around the world

According to data available, there are around 15,000 Bitcoin automated teller machines (ATMs) in the world. This show how Bitcoin is getting more and more popular.

#6. Despite so many cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin still dominates

We have seen so many cryptocurrencies in the market these days. But crypto stats clearly show that Bitcoin is still the most popular among all. Despite the rise of other cryptocurrencies, the dominance of Bitcoin in the market is around 45%. There might be some fluctuation in the value, but one thing is sure no other cryptocurrency is going to come near to Bitcoin.

#7. There are over 500 spot exchanges around the world

There are around 526 spot exchanges for cryptocurrencies around the world. According to reports, the total 24-hour trading volume of USD 67 billion.

#8. The top 10 cryptocurrency exchanges account for around 79% of global trade volume

79% of daily average trade volume takes place through the top 10 global cryptocurrency exchanges. According to stats, Venus, HitBTC, Binance, Upbit, and exchange represent USD 250.8 billion of trade volume per day.

#9. The trading volume of stable coins worldwide is USD 77.86 billion every 24 hours

Crypto stats suggests that the total value of all stable coins globally traded on average each day is USD 58.8 billion.

#10. Globally, income from cryptocurrencies around the world is USD 20 billion every year

Those who are even slightly interested in the world of cryptocurrencies know that there is the opportunity to make some serious money and take a relatively big slice of the pie. Statistics suggest that the total income from crypto around the world is USD 20.1 billion every year. This would include fees as well as rewards from mining Bitcoin.

#11. Crypto theft too increased between 2019 and 2020

With the popularity of cryptocurrencies, incidents of theft too surged. According to reports, the frequency of crypto theft increased by 160% between 2019 and 2020. This is considered to be another darker side of the crypto industry.

Cryptocurrency Demographics Stats 2022

#12. Blockchain wallets are used by over 70 million people around the world

A blockchain wallet is a system that allows you to store your cryptocurrency safely. This wallet, apart from storing cryptocurrency information, also encrypts your data. Once stored, users can log in with credentials so that they can protect their cryptocurrency assets from hackers. What is interesting is that about 1/3 of Nigerians use cryptocurrency. Also, every fifth person in Vietnam and the Philippines use cryptocurrency. 32% of Nigerians say they have either owned or used crypto at some point in 2020.

#13. Bitcoin is more popular among males than females

A very interesting data shows that men are more interested in Bitcoin than women. However, surveys show that Bitcoin awareness among men and women is almost similar. The survey said that 78% of participants survey said that they were aware of Bitcoin. As compared to this, 71% of females said they knew about bitcoin. This is not a big difference but big enough to show that males are more interested in cryptocurrency than females.

#14. 67% of millennials feel that Bitcoin is a safe haven asset

Gold has been traditionally considered a safe-haven asset. However, this seems to have changed now. These days, millennials consider Bitcoin as a safe-haven asset.

#15. There's one crypto-related social media post every two seconds

Crypto is so much popular these days that everyone is sharing some information related to it. According to stats, around 14,000 to 32,000 tweets appear every day on Twitter related to it. This number is expected to grow further.

Cryptocurrency & Impact On Environment Statistics

#16. Bitcoin mining requires as much energy as needed to power more than 10 million homes in a year

A lot of energy is used in Bitcoin mining. A lot more than you might think. The energy used in Bitcoin mining is enough to power more than 10 million homes a year. Also, it uses more energy than Argentina.

#17. Carbon emissions from bitcoin mining are even more than gold mining

Though Bitcoin is considered to safe-haven asset compared to gold, it has a more negative impact on the environment than gold mining. Stats clearly indicate that Bitcoin mining produces more global carbon emissions than mining for gold does.

#18. Carbon emissions from mining Bitcoin are more than that of New Zeland

The amount of annual carbon emissions from mining Bitcoin is even more than that of all of New Zealand and this includes all emissions including power, transportation, and others.

#19. The carbon footprint of one Bitcoin transaction is equal to 55,280 hours of watching YouTube

The carbon intensity of Bitcoin mining can be gauged by the fact that one transaction has an equivalent carbon footprint of 55,280 hours of YouTube watching.

#20. Several countries have already banned crypto as a means of payment

Despite the growing popularity of cryptocurrencies, there are several countries that have banned them. Countries, where crypto is restricted or illegal, are China, Bolivia, Algeria, Indonesia, Iran, and India.

#21. Most countries want to tax digital currencies like Bitcoin

It is interesting to note that there are certain countries that don't see the need to tax cryptocurrencies. However, there are many who want to tax digital currencies. Most countries are of the view that creating a digital currency through mining constitutes a taxable event.

#22. Cryptojacking is one of the leading cyber-threat

There are so many ways in which fraudsters try to dupe people. They also try several tactics to mine Bitcoin illicitly. One of the ways is through crypto-jacking. It is a process in which someone uses a machine to mine cryptocurrency without the owner's knowledge. The latest stats suggest that it is becoming the biggest cyber threat in the world.

Conclusion

Cryptocurrency is becoming popular with each passing day. But there are several things related to it that are yet to be explained. While there are thousands of people who have earned a good profit, there is still no clarity on its future as several countries have put a ban on cryptocurrencies. But considering the global demand, it is certain that the digital currency will become more acceptable globally.

FAQ . What is cryptocurrency? Cryptocurrency, also known as crypto, is a digital or virtual currency that is secured by cryptography. Digital currency can be used to purchase services and goods. These are still unregulated currencies and people take interest in them in order to earn some profits. The most popular of all these cryptocurrencies is bitcoin. Many companies that recently issued their currencies are commonly known as tokens. How many cryptocurrencies are there? According to a report, there are more than 13,000 active cryptocurrencies in the market. These cryptocurrencies are still increasing. Bitcoin is one of the most popular cryptocurrencies. How many businesses are accepting cryptocurrency? There are more than 300 million crypto owners throughout the world. Also, there are 18,000 businesses that have adopted and are already accepting them as payments.