25+ VoIP Statistics 2022 – Market Share, Growth, Adaptation and Trends

VoIP statistics: The contemporary business landscape requires a worldwide approach to connecting with consumers and associates. VoIP software or Voice over Internet Protocol has been proven to be a more convenient choice for many trades. It acquired more popularity in the 1990s. For many businesses, it is more cost-effective and it does not lay surplus charges other than the VoIP services and internet access. There has been a rapid expansion in the market of Voice over Internet protocol in the past few years. Here, we will discuss some vital VoIP statistics and data to understand how massively VoIP has grown over the years.

Key VoIP Statistics (Editor’s Choice)

Businesses can save 90 percent of their funds allocated for communication on international calls using VoIP services.

of their funds allocated for communication on international calls using VoIP services. The market size of VoIP is expected to reach $102.5 billion by 2026 globally.

by 2026 globally. As of 2022, the market size for VoIP in the US was approximately $17 billion.

The worth of mobile VoIP is expected to reach $145.76 billion in two years.

in two years. VoIP and Cloud Communication have increased by 24.9 percent in 2020.

in 2020. Around 82 percent of firms have recorded cost savings after moving to Cloud Communication.

of firms have recorded cost savings after moving to Cloud Communication. North America has around 40 percent of the market share of VoIP worldwide.

of the market share of VoIP worldwide. Customers can save an average of 50 percent of their communication expenditure using VoIP.

of their communication expenditure using VoIP. Costs of VoIP are predicted to increase only by 3 percent by 2024.

As per VoIP statistics, nearly 3 billion people have used mobile VoIP.

people have used mobile VoIP. Android OS is expected to take over the mobile VoIP market by 2024 with more than $90 billion in revenue.

in revenue. VoIP statistics for 2021 say Cloud telecom is rising at a rate of 19.9 percent CAGR.

VoIP Market Growth and Adaptation Statistics

#1. The VoIP services market will be worth $194.5 billion by 2024

As per a study, the growth of VoIP relies on low maintenance needs and reduced set-up costs. Many firms are opting for the VoIP landscape to have access to services that offer simplified migration.

#2. The hosted PBX market as well will grow to a value of $9.5 billion by 2023

The usage of hosted PBX services as well is predicted to rise majorly along with the VoIP market. The growth of the PBX market reflects a CAGR increase of 14.9 percent.

#3. North America accounts for 40 percent of the VoIP market share

The international VoIP calls market is expected to acquire 50 percent of the market share by 2025. While fixed VoIP is expected to have 55 percent of the market share.

#4. The worldwide VoIP market size is predicted to increase to $102.5 billion by 2026

It reflects a CAGR growth of 3.8 percent.



(Source: Researchandmarket.com)

#5. The value of the mobile VoIP market is expected to reach $145.76 billion in 2024

If the worth of the mobile VoIP market grows to $145.76 billion, it will reflect a CAGR growth of 20 percent from 2016 to 2024.

#6. After the US, Japan and France have the highest VoIP market shares

Japan and France have 28 million and 21 million VoIP users respectively. However, countries in the Asia Pacific region and India as well are going to have a major VoIP user base.

#7. Nearly 60 percent of smartphone users access Google to look for a business number and dial it directly

If smartphone users have the access to VoIP service, they can straight away dial the business directory; they do not need any other services.

#8. Android OS is expected to dominate the VoIP market

If the adaptation of VoIP continues to grow at a similar pace, it is predicted that it will generate more than $90

billion in revenue in the upcoming four years.

#9. Businesses can save 75 percent of funds on communication costs with VoIP services

Installing a VoIP system can result in massive savings, which is why many firms are eager to adopt this tool.

#10. VoIP and Cloud Communication have increased by 24.9 percent in 2020

There has been rapid growth in all types of unified communication and collaboration tools during the pandemic. The revenue of the VoIP industry as well has increased by 24.9 percent in the same period.

#11. 82 percent of firms have recorded cost savings after implementing cloud communication

A report by Microsoft has shown that 82 percent of businesses have recorded cost savings after moving to cloud communication.

#12. 94 percent of small trades have said to have better security outcomes by shifting to cloud communication

Nearly 59 percent of small firms have said that they have gained productivity benefits by implementing cloud communication.



(Source: Findstrack.com)

#13. The telecom cloud market is rising at a CAGR of 19.9 percent

The telecom cloud market was estimated to be worth $25.33 billion in 2020. However, it is expected to touch $74.36 billion by 2026.



(Source: Findstrack.com)

#14. Around 1 out of 3 employees are appointed at remote companies

As per a survey, nearly 30 percent of respondents are employed at remote companies. 15 percent of respondents have said that they are working for firms that allow them to work from home as required. 43 percent of respondents have said that part of their work is full-time remote.

#15. Nearly 67 percent of staff say it is more convenient to handle phone calls with VoIP systems

Most employees find it better to use VoIP systems while handling phone calls at the workplace. Around 63 percent of people have said that there has been an improvement in messages as well.

VoIP Trends and Benefits Statistics

#16. Small businesses can save 32 minutes on average per day on calls with the usage of VoIP services

While firms opt for VoIP for cost savings, they can also accumulate 32 minutes per day on calls on average.

#17. Costs of VoIP services are predicted to go up by only 3 percent by 2024

A report says that the odds of an increase in the cost of VoIP services are very low. It is estimated to grow by only 3 percent in the forthcoming two years.



(Source: Findstrack.com)

#18. Small firms can save more than 90 percent on all communication costs

An analysis of many studies has shown that small businesses can have more than 90 percent savings on international calls and other communication expenditures by installing VoIP systems.

#19. Nearly 86 percent of consumers anticipate calls to move seamlessly between channels

VoIP and cloud tools have the ability to offer an improved customer service experience. VoIP is vital for all kinds of omnichannel communications.

#20. Meetings and videos have become integral elements of VoIP services

Using VoIP, firms can transfer other types of content on the internet such as video content.

#21. Around 87 percent of people are using mobile phones at the workplace for communication

As more and more employees depend on smartphones to be in touch with consumers and other staff members, the rise of VoIP usage in smartphones is inevitable.

#22. Artificial intelligence will be involved in around 95 percent of customer interactions by 2025

As per VoIP statistics, artificial intelligence (AI) will manage around 95 percent of customer communication by 2025. Businesses need to be prepared for the emergence of AI in VoIP and other unified communication tools.

(Source: Medium.com)

#23. Nearly 85 percent of Fortune 500 Companies use AI to secure their VoIP lines

These prominent companies are using anti-fraud AI tools to provide a safer environment for their users.

#24. The market size for UCaaS is set to reach $69.93 billion in the next six years

VoIP is among those powerful advanced technologies that are playing a major role in the rise of Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS).

#25. 61 percent of trades have stopped their typical phone lines

According to a survey, around 61 percent of surveyed CEOs have opted for VoIP services and have stopped their typical phone connections.

Conclusion

VoIP statistics mentioned here show that it is time for businesses to make a shift from traditional phone calls to VoIP calls. VoIP has become an essential component of modern-day communication requirements. Business leaders can have actual measurable benefits from installing VoIP systems in their businesses.

FAQ . What is VoIP? VoIP also known as Voice over Internet Protocol is a system or a tool that enables devices that are connected to the internet to make or receive phone calls using internet access. What is the Cloud? Cloud is software that can be installed in a server placed anywhere in the world and that can be accessed by users from anywhere in the world through the internet. Is the quality of VoIP calls better than traditional phone calls? The quality of VoIP calls is either better or equal to typical phone calls. However, users' internet connectivity plays a vital role in the quality of VoIP calls. Can users use a computer while using a VoIP phone? Users can use their computers and VoIP phones simultaneously. Does VoIP work without the internet? VoIP cannot function without access to the internet.