Vital Metaverse Statistics 2022 – Involving Its Growth, Market Size, And Application

Regarded as the next renewal of the internet, the metaverse has become a hot favorite topic in the tech world. As Facebook has renamed itself ‘Meta’ recently, it has become more prevalent among regular people. With the evolution of the metaverse, a 3D internet is being introduced that will combine people’s physical reality with augmented and virtual reality (AR and VR). With an estimated market size of $800 billion by 2024, the metaverse is all set to become a huge thing in technology soon. Let us dive into some crucial metaverse statistics about its market size, applications, and growth to understand it better from a marketing point of view.

Key Metaverse Statistics:

The market size of metaverse has been valued at $47.69 billion in 2020

The metaverse market size is expected to grow to $800 billion by 2028.

Facebook has spent $10 billion on metaverse technology.

Facebook has given out a fund worth $50 million to non-profit firms to develop the metaverse.

JP Morgan has predicted that the metaverse market size will be valued at $1 trillion in the future.

Facebook will create around 10000 jobs in the next five years via metaverse.

As per the Goldman Sachs forecast the metaverse market size will be worth $1 to $12 trillion in the future.

The ‘Metaverse’ term has been coined by the science fiction novel ‘Snow Crash’ in 1992.

The word ‘Metaverse’ is defined as beyond the universe.

Artificial intelligence will apparently add up to $15.7 trillion to the global GDP by 2030.

Due to the growth of metaverse, the gaming industry is expected to reach $400 billion.

Augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) together are expected to be worth $20 billion in Europe alone by 2025.

The global AR and VR market is expected to reach $300 billion by 2024.

Metaverse is a permutation of augmented reality and virtual reality.

Epic Games has made $1 billion for metaverse strategies.

Microsoft has signed a $22 billion deal for mixed reality tech.

Around 50000 content creators use Nvidia Omniverse beta version.

Supersocial has generated $5.2 million to come up with games on the Roblox platform.

North America has the largest metaverse market share.

Comprehensive Metaverse Statistics On Markets, Growth and Applications:

#1. The metaverse market is predicted to reach $800 billion in 2028.

In 2020, the metaverse market has been worth $47.69 million. Microsoft as well has declared the purchase of Activision Blizzard worth over $68 billion. Microsoft’s purchase is considered a big step towards metaverse.

#2. Nearly 68% of people in the US have said to be not interested in the metaverse.

As per metaverse statistics, 68% of people in the United States have not shown any interest in the growth of metaverse.

#3. North America accounts for the largest metaverse market share.

Although more than half of the American population is not interested in the metaverse, North America has the biggest metaverse market share.

#4. JP Morgan has predicted that the market size of metaverse will increase to $1 trillion in the future.

JP Morgan is known to be the first bank to set up a metaverse office space. Everyrealm has developed a shopping district known as ‘Metajuku’ on Decentraland, a digital space where JP Morgan owns its metaverse lounge. As per the officials, the bank will soon offer services such as credits, mortgages, and rents via their metaverse lounge.

#5. AI will add $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030.

As per the research done by PwC the growth of AI will lead to a 14% increase in the global GDP (Gross Domestic Product).

#6. Goldman Sachs predicts the market size of metaverse might increase up to $12 million in the future.

Grayscale estimates that annual revenue from metaverse will reach $1 trillion in the coming years.

#7. The rate of worldwide annual AI economic growth will increase two times by 2035.

As per a study, the rate of global yearly AI growth will increase twofold by 2035.

#8. Facebook has invested $10 billion in metaverse technology.

Facebook has recently renamed its social network ‘Meta’. It has spent around $50 million on some non-profit funding groups to develop metaverse technologies. Meta’s Reality Labs division has invested around $10 billion in the metaverse, the next generation internet, which is 10 times more what Facebook has spent to buy Instagram and 5 times more money that has been spent to buy the Oculus VR business.

#9. Microsoft has signed a deal worth $22 billion for mixed reality technology.

The tech giant has signed a deal with the US army worth $21.8 billion. The company will deliver 120000 AR headsets to the US army. In 2018, Microsoft and the US army have signed a contract worth $480 million to manufacture over 100000 HoloLens headsets.

#10. The gaming industry is expected to touch $400 billion by 2025.

The gaming industry is expected to become one of the most efficient industries in the future due to the growth of the metaverse. The market size of the gaming industry has been $274 billion in 2020; however, experts predict that it will grow up to $400 billion by 2025.

#11. Epic Games has made $1 billion for metaverse strategies.

As per metaverse statistics for 2021, Epic Games has made one of its main funding for metaverse worth $1 billion. The market size of Epic Games has reached $28 billion. Sony as well has invested around $200 million in Epic games to be its close allies.

#12. Decentraland (digital space) has made $24 million before its launch in February 2020.

As per metaverse statistics, firms such as Decentraland have been booming in the tech world as they have been making big bucks much ahead of their releases.

#13. A number of tech giants consider the metaverse as a good tool to expand their reach

Metaverse offers unprecedented opportunities to tech firms across the world to expand their clientage.

#14. Supersocial has generated $5.2 million to come up with games on the Roblox platform

To enter the futuristic gaming experience via metaverse, the company has been able to raise funds worth $5.2 million. It has developed games on the Roblox platform to help users interact and collaborate socially via gaming.

#15. Facebook will create around 10000 jobs in the next five years via metaverse.

After changing its name from Facebook to Meta, the company has announced that it will create around 10000 jobs in the European market. These jobs vacancies will be filled in the next five years to sustain a metaverse setting. The company will focus on Germany, Spain, Italy, France, Ireland, Poland, and the Netherlands to fill up these job positions.

#16. The hardware segment rules the metaverse industry

Things related to the hardware segment are quite essential for metaverse, as users need VR headsets to be able to use metaverse technology.

#17. VR hardware sales are expected to hit $10 billion in 2022.

As per metaverse statistics, the VR hardware industry is all set to hit $10 billion in sales this year. The metaverse has made VR gear even more popular.

#18. The global shipment of AR and VR devices is going to increase to 76 million in 2024.

The popularity of AR and VR devices is going to rise in the next few years.

#19. Around 26 million units of AR and VR headsets will be sold by 2023.

The number shows that the VR industry is taking off at a rapid pace. ‘

#20. More than 34 million VR headsets will be used across the world by 2024.

As per metaverse statistics, government offices and public firms will be installing more than 34 million VR headsets and using them in their services by 2024.

#21. Around 1.7 billion people will be using mobile AR by 2024.

Metaverse statistics show that nearly 1.7 billion people across the world will be using mobile augmented reality by 2024. In 2022 there will be around 1.1 billion people who will be using mobile AR.

#22. The VR market is expected to grow to $20.9 million by 2025.

Although North America is leading the way in terms of the metaverse and the VR market, statistics show that Europe will soon catch up with the growth.

#23. As of 2020, the AR market has been worth $6.87 billion.

#24. Augmented reality exceeds VR with the three top factors Safety, Accessibility, and Cost.

Metaverse statistics show that the AR market surpasses the VR market with three main factors safety, cost, and accessibility. However, the situation might change very soon as VR is quite affordable.

#25. Over 110 million people in the US will be using AR each month by 2023.

AR is yet to reach the majority of the US population.

#26. Nearly 50000 content creators have been using Nvidia Omniverse beta version.

Metaverse statistics show that Nvidia has outshined Intel in terms of net worth. With a market cap of over $500 billion, it is considered one of the top ten worth firms in the world.

#27. 38% of adults in the US have said that they are not aware of the metaverse.

As per an online survey conducted in 2021, 38% of adults in the United States have not heard of the Metaverse or innovative virtual reality project of Facebook.

#28. 41 percent of people in the US have said that they do not have any interest in augmented reality

As per the survey, only 7 percent of respondents in the US have said that they have an interest in augmented reality (AR).

#29. 21 percent of young adults in the age range of 18 to 34 years are more interested in AR

In the US, 21 percent of young people aged between 18 to 34 years are more interested in AR.

#30. Over 12 million players have participated in Fortnite Concerts online

More than 12 million people have taken part in an online concert hosted by Fortnite from Epic Games. Fortnite has been launched in 2017 and instantly gained much popularity among gamers.

Over 12.3 million concurrent players participated live in Travis Scott's Astronomical, an all-time record! Catch an encore performance before the tour ends: https://t.co/D7cfd2Vxcc — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 24, 2020

#31. Decentraland property has made 75000 sales

Metaverse statistics show that some tech firms have been taking advantage of this movement and making a huge amount of sales.

#32. Metaverse is expected to touch $800 billion Tackling Ads and Live Events

The metaverse is all set to monetize the environment as faster as possible; therefore, it might touch $800 billion in terms of ads and live events.

#33. Roblox has witnessed more than 10 billion hours of playing time in 2021

Roblox has become quite popular among players and internet users. Therefore, the platform has garnered more than 10 billion hours of playtime last year.

#34. NFT has seen a boost of 2.5 billion in sales during the COVID19 pandemic

NFTs have taken off massively during the pandemic.

#35. Roblox has seen spending worth $652 million on its virtual currency Robux

The cryptocurrency of Roblox appears to be doing quite well. Users have spent around $652 million on Roblox’s virtual currency Robux.

#36. 33 million people have watched Lil Nas X’s show via Roblox

Lil Nas X has been one of the musicians who have been performing virtual shows during the pandemic.

#37. A user has bought a digital Gucci bag for more than $4100

This amount of money appears to be a lot to spend on something that exists only in the virtual world.

#38. Around 45.8 million people have watched Astronomical by Travis Scott

Along with Travis Scott, many other popular rappers have attracted people’s attention via virtual concerts.

#39. Disney as well is planning a theme park based on the metaverse

Metaverse statistics, Disney is all set to introduce a theme park to the tune of the metaverse.

#40. Coca-Cola’s first NFT has been auctioned off for $575000

The amount seems to be quite huge to pay for a single NFT. Metaverse statistics show that NFTs are going to be a lot more valuable in the future.

#41. Nike has bought patents for applications to download virtual goods in the metaverse

Nike is one of the companies that want to be part of this virtual movement and come up with products, which does not exist in the real world.

#42. Gucci has developed a Vault where the company sells its NFTs

In this vault, people can buy luxury items from the brand and NFTs.

#43. Balenciaga has collaborated with Fortnite and is planning to blend the digital and fashion worlds

The brand is planning to collaborate with more virtual platforms to join the luxury virtual world bandwagon.

#44. Louis Vuitton has designed a virtual game in the metaverse

Along with Gucci and Balenciaga, Louis Vuitton as well is all set to join the luxury virtual bandwagon. The brand has developed a virtual game where players need to find candles.

#45. The Web 2.0 metaverse has been worth $14.8 trillion in October 2021

Metaverse statistics show that there will be a lot more web versions of the metaverse in the coming years. Experts say that metaverse will help people overcome disabilities and improve creativity and imagination.

#46. Nearly 48 percent of people say that they will use the metaverse for live entertainment and art while 44 percent of people say they will join the new technology for Bitcoins and NFTs.

Important Applications of the Metaverse:

#47. Metaverse can be very useful for the education sector

Metaverse can give typical classrooms quite a realistic approach where students can learn each and everything in a more intimate way. In advanced education streams such as robotics and medicine, metaverse can be proved to be quite crucial.

#48. Real Estate will benefit from the metaverse

It can help people to calculate all pros and cons of home or office models before they start laying the foundation.

#49. Metaverse can be easily used to conduct virtual meetings

Metaverse can create an atmosphere where people can go for coffee breaks with their friends. Experts say if metaverse applications are properly aligned, people can enjoy movie weekends and dinner dates without worrying about the pandemic.

#50. Gaming is the top application benefit of the metaverse setup

As per metaverse statistics, over 3 billion people play video games. With the help of the new tech, people can have a more immersive experience while playing their favorite games online. Gamers can hope for new advanced online games in the future that will let players live inside the game and make real-time choices that can change the fate of the climax.

#51. Training is another essential field where the metaverse can be applied

Metaverse can design real-world locations with accurate dimensions in a secured area where soldiers can familiarize themselves with areas. It helps firefighters, architects, and other professionals learn more about the place where they are stuck due to natural calamities, terrorist attacks, or where valuable items need to be found.

Conclusion:

As technology grows further, developers will be coming up with more advanced devices to offer a far better Meta experience to users, however, a smartphone or a PC is enough to use metaverse platforms such as Decentraland and Roblox. There are people who are more interested in the phenomenon of the metaverse and some people are still skeptical. Nevertheless, the statistics mentioned above prove that within a decade or so, the metaverse is going to develop further, which will change the whole idea of the virtual world.

FAQ . What is the metaverse? A metaverse is a set-up of 3D virtual worlds focused on social links. Meta is defined as complexity and verse means space and time. A 3D virtual environment supports all the real-world features like technology, media, entertainment, and gaming. How can we use metaverse? People can use some metaverse platforms such as Decentraland and Roblox. What are types of equipment required for using metaverse? People require only a desktop or PC along with an internet browser if they are using the Decentraland platform. Almost all metaverse platforms need a VR headset for a better experience; however, it is not compulsory. How can people invest in the metaverse? People can easily invest in the metaverse via an exchange-traded fund (ETF). Investors can spend in the Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (Meta) fund directly via a brokerage account.