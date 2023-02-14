Introduction

Were you just googling how late is the closest Grocery Store open? Don’t worry. We have covered the timings of some famous stores around the world. We just heard that you have suddenly planned a party at home but looking for a grocery list to tick off items, we got you covered here as well. The grocery industry around the world has so huge that it earns billions of dollars every day. Nowadays, Grocery stores are easily accessible in nearby areas rather than going long miles to buy a list of daily needs. As technology is developing, we are now able to purchase any type of item online. Moreover, companies are offering delivery options within 30 minutes, isn’t that fascinating?

What are Grocery Shops?

A grocery store, grocery shop, or grocery is a type of store that focuses on retail selling of food articles along with other personal care products. Grocery stores usually sell food article which is fresh or packaged or frozen.

As we have Target and Walmart-like malls in the United States of America, there are various famous Grocery stores in each country around the world. But as we step into a new day every year, the trends to shop grocery has seen changing drastically. If we take a look at the residents in the United States of America, in the year 2022 they chose various ways to buy food articles.

If we look back at 2022, 50.6% of people went to stores only for their basic needs shopping, while 20.5% said they mostly went to stores but on the other hand, they might shop online as well. 19% of the individuals in the United States of America chose both options, but 7.7% mostly purchased online and 2.2% preferred to buy groceries only by online methods.

Groceries are the main source of food preparation therefore it is always better to stock up at home. But what if you need any of the food items for midnight cooking? Well, not everyone knows how late is the closest grocery shop open. Therefore, we will see some online grocery shopping trends which provide delivery even late at night later in this blog.

Types Of Food Available In Grocery Stores

Going on a quick late-night trip to the grocery store but don’t know how late is the closest grocery store open? Here’s a list of items you might need to tick off.

Baby Products: Formula, diapers, diaper cream, baby wipes, and baby food.

Pet Care: Pet Shampoo, Poop bags, Dog treats, Dog food, Chew toys, Cat litter, Cat Food, and a flea treatment.

Household and Cleaning: Glass Spray, Garbage bags, floor cleaner, dish soap, coffee filters, bleach, batteries, air freshener, aluminum foil, fabric softener, dishwasher detergent, light bulbs, napkins, plastic bags, paper towels, sponges, toilet paper, surface spray, vacuum bags, and waxed paper.

Personal Care: Shaving cream, makeup, razors, shampoo, lip balm, facial tissues, deodorant, dental floss, conditioner, bug repellant, body lotion, dental floss, shaving cream, toothpaste, and sunscreen.

Snacks: Seeds, Tortilla chips, Pretzels, potato chips, pudding, popcorn, gelatin, dried fruit, granola bars, cashews, candy, almonds, cookies, and crackers.

Drinks: Soft drinks, teabags, wine, liquor, juice, kombucha, energy drinks, coffee, coconut water, club soda, beer, and milk.

Herbs and Spices: Italian seasoning, Oregano, Garlic powder, Cumin, Cinnamon, Cajun seasoning, Black pepper, BBQ seasoning, Basil, Bay leaves, Curry powder, Paprika, Red pepper, Salt, Vanilla sugar, Sage and Coriander seed.

Frozen Food: Waffles, Pizza, Ice Pops, ice cream, fish, chopped fruit, burgers, chicken, and Veggie burgers.

Sauces and Condiments: Salad dressing, Mayonnaise, Mustard, Olive oil, Relish, Rice bran oil, Honey, Coconut oil, BBQ Sauce, Lemon Juice, Vinegar, Tomato Ketchup, Vegetable oil, Teriyaki, Steak Sauce, Salsa, and chutney.

Pasta, Rice, and cereals: Pasta, Vermicelli, Spaghetti, Quinoa, Rice, Oats, Macaroni, Lasagna noodles, Granola, breakfast cereals, and Couscous.

Meat and Fish: Turkey, Salmon, Sausages, Steak, Tuna, Hot dogs, ham, ground beef, Cod, Chicken, burgers, bacon, and deli meat.

Cans and Jars: Pickles, Peas, Pasta sauce, Lentils, Peanut butter, Pickles, Pie filing, Soup, Olives, creamed corn, Chickpeas, Canned fruit, Broth, Black beans, baked beans, apple sauce, and Jam/ jelly.

Meat Alternatives: Veggie burgers, tofu, soy hot dogs, soy burgers, paneer, and Quorn meat.

Dairy: Yoghurt, Sour cream, Feta cheese, Dip, Eggs, Cheddar cheese, Butter, eggs, Dip, Milk, and Shredded cheese.

Bread and baked goods: Muffins, Tortillas, Wraps, Hamburger buns, donuts, cookies, bagels, bread, Cake, Croissants, Hot dog buns, and Hamburger buns.

Fruits: Melons, peaches, plums, Oranges, Cherries, Kiwi, Grapes, Berries, Bananas, Avocados, Apples, lemons Pears, and plums.

Vegetables: Spinach, Salad Greens, Green onions, Eggplant, Cucumbers, Cauliflower, Cabbage, Broccoli, Beets, Asparagus, Corn, Celery, Zucchini, Tomatoes, and Sweet Potato.

Grocery Shops That Are Open 24/7

Answering the question of how late is the closest grocery store open we found some shops that are wide awake 24/7.

Harris Teeter

Harris Teeter is the oldest grocery shop with more than 230 stores incorporated in the year 1960. Most of its stores are operated from 6 am to 11 pm and some of the are open 24/7. They have stores spread across North Carolina, Greensboro, and Indian Trail. The stores are full of perishable products, frozen foods, and groceries.

Albertsons

Albertsons operates currently in Idaho, Colorado, Washington, Montana, Louisiana, Wyoming, Texas, California, Arkansas, and Arizona. They have more than 35 stores operating from 7:30 am to 8:30 pm and some of them for 24 hours. Along with usual grocery items, wine, liquor, and beer are also available.

Cub Foods

As of today, Cub Foods has around 1100 grocery stores in Minnesota and Illinois. The available products at their stores are wine, liquor, dairy products, various spices, meat, seafood, and fruits and vegetables.

Kroger

Around 2,800 stores are located in the United States of America which are spread across 35 states. Kroger has a large variety of products available in their stores such as ice cream, frozen juices, desserts, frozen meat, eggs, cheese, margarine, butter, seafood, canned seafood, carbs, breakfast sausages, deli products, chicken, pork, bacon, beef, fruits, vegetables, salads, dressings, dips, beans, grains, sauces, seasoning, milk and many more items needed for daily consumption.

Giant eagle

460 Giant Eagle’s grocery shops located in West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Indiana experience the highest number of footfalls in the United States of America every year. They also offer pickup or delivery options. In some states in the US, Giant eagle operates between 7 am to 10 pm, and in some states, it operates 24/7.

WinCo Foods

WinCo Foods is found open in the majority of the location situated in western and southwest regions in the United States of America. The stores of WinCo Foods are available in 100 locations spread across 10 states.

Hy-Vee

Hy-Vee is currently operating in various locations such as Iowa, Illinois, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Kansas, and South Dakota. This store is available at various 260 locations. Along with the usual items postal stamps, flowers, liquor, and wine are available to purchase.

Wegmans

Wegmans stores are spread in North Carolina as well as in the northeast of the United States of America. Some stores of Wegmans are operational from 6 am to 12 am while some are open 24/7. Just like other grocery shops, Wegmans also have food articles such as seafood, frozen meat, bakery, dairy, cheese, and much more…

Save a lot

Save a lot grocery shops are majorly found in the United States of America with around 1300 stores spread across the country. They also have the option to order online by placing the order on their app and getting it delivered to the home address.

Timings Of Grocery Shops Around Me

If you just search for how late is the closest grocery store open, you will find many relevant stores nearby your area. But the following are some of the famous and biggest grocery stores with loads of available stores in the closest location.

In the United States of America, Walmart Inc. is the most visited grocery store today. You will find around 4253 stores spread across the country. The working hours of Walmart Inc are from 9 am to 9 pm.

Furthermore, Albertsons Cos. Inc and Whole Food market with pretty big, captured areas have around 2323 and 500 stores around the country, with similar opening times from 9 am to 9 pm respectively.

Other most famous Grocery stores which are open till late at night are as follows: Meijer Inc 240 (9 am to 9 pm), Aldi Inc 2500 (9 am to 9 pm), H.e. Butt Grocery Co. 340 (9 am to 9 pm), Public Super Market 1236 (9 am to 9 pm), The Kroger Co. 2759 (9 am to 9 pm), Wakefern Food Corp 354 (9 am to 9 pm), and Ahold Delhaize the USA 1963 (9 am to 9 pm).

Other than physically visiting a grocery store in the nearby area, one of the most comfortable options is to buy groceries online. There are companies or stores which are located in the nearby location, and they deliver the order within the specific timings. You can even order late at night. But for that you must know, how late is the closest grocery store open.

Here’s a list of most population online delivery services in the United States of America:

1. Walmart+: The most used online grocery delivery service is Walmart+. It is required to order $35 of minimum value. Delivery is offered free with membership perks. The monthly membership charges are $12.95 and $98 is charged yearly.

2. Instacart: You will have to give at least the minimum order of $10. People who are not members are charged $3.99 as a delivery fee. If you are planning to get a membership it will cost, you around $99 per year and $9.99 per month to obtain free delivery on orders above $35.They can pick up your items from nearby grocery stores according to the location of the order.

3. Shipt: Shipt offers delivery of items that are picked from the local grocery shops accordingly. It has no condition for minimum value order, but it charges $10 as a delivery fee. If you are looking for a membership you are required to pay $99 every year. They also offer services from 24/7 opened grocery stores.

4. FreshDirect: As of today, FreshDirect offers its services in New Jersey, Philadelphia, New York City, and the greater Washington D.C. area. They have a condition of $30 for minimum orders and delivery fees start from $6 and increase according to your location. They offer their services at $79 for 6 months and $129 for a year including unlimited free deliveries.

5. Boxed: Boxed is a better choice for delivery if you have a bulk order. The minimum order value to be eligible for free shipping is $49. And offers discounts and rewards as well.

6. Misfits Market: One of the most used delivery services for fresh vegetables and fruits is Misfits Market. You are required to order for a minimum of $30 and have a $5.50 delivery charge. Just like other delivery services, Misfits Market doesn't have any memberships option.

7. Thrive market: In case you need groceries that are to stock up, this is a better choice. Unfortunately, they don't have any delivery service for freshly manufactured products but are a great choice for snacks, grains, and other personal care products. Thrive Market offers the service at a condition of a minimum $40 order value as well as membership perks at $9.95 per month and $59 for every year.

8. Umamicart: The most unique delivery service available for Asian kind of grocery items is Umamicart. Similar to the other delivery service they also have a condition of minimum order of $30. And delivery is free if the total value is above $49.

9. Imperfect Foods: Imperfect has no membership charges; therefore you only have to pay delivery charges according to the location from $4.99 to $8.99 for every order you place, and it is required to place at least an order valued at $30 to $45.

10. Public Goods: Public Goods delivery service company sustainable products delivery. Well, the products delivered by them are said to some lower quality but yet better to consume. The company has a condition of a $45 value of the minimum order and offers membership at $49 every year.

A Peak Into Global Grocery Shop Timings

As we have seen the grocery-related markets in the United States of America, are another largest markets for an increasing trend in online grocery shopping in India. But more to that, there are grocery stores situated every half mile. Many people in India physically go to shops and purchase the items. Following are some of the famous grocery stores along with their timings.

Grocery Store Opening Time (IST) Closing Time (IST) Big Bazaar 10:00 AM 10:00 PM Dmart 08:30 AM 09:28 PM Reliance Smart 10:00 AM 08:00 PM Vishal Mega Mart 08:00 AM 11:00 PM Star Bazaar 09:00 AM 10:00 PM

One of the grocery stores with a large footfall is Big Bazaar. The operational time is from 10 am to 10 pm. These grocery stores can frequently be found in every area and are accessible on foot.

Furthermore, another big player in the market is DMart with opening and closing times at 8:30 am to 9:28 pm.

Reliance Mart and Vishal Mega mart have operation timing from 10 am to 8 pm and 8 am to 11 pm respectively.

Star Bazaar opens at 9 am and closes at 10 pm.

What Makes Online Grocery Shopping Easier?

Over the past few years, technology is rapidly increasing, and people have shifted from searching ‘near me’ to ‘online service’. But yet, there’s no comfortable found in online shopping than going to grocery stores and purchasing the products. Today, people are looking out for the closest grocery shops open nearby their location, but rather purchasing emergency items online late at night makes it easier.

As per the records, Dubai and India are the most digitalized countries around the world, and the population living in them is feeling the word ‘digitalization’. Digitalization doesn’t make you feel the right time. You just pick up your phone and order the items you want. As of today, many companies have started doing delivery business, but the most famous company providing grocery items in India as well as in other countries is Amazon Pantry. Amazon Pantry feels just like a nearby grocery store. They will deliver the required items within a specified time and if you are a prime user then what else to say?

Referring to the feel of the closest grocery store, online grocery shopping has more advantages than in-store shopping.

53% of the people who regularly shop online for their basic needs said, it saves time, while 50% said the process is more convenient.

On the other hand, a greater advantage is that online grocery shopping allows you to get items that are not available in offline stores as stated by the 31% of the people.

20% of the people said it saves money as you are offered more discounts and offers during the purchase.

People who have less time but often order similar items as previous orders get a chance to reorder the same with just one click as told by 17% of people around the globe.

Similar to the above point, 15% prefer to buy groceries online because the company knows the customer, their preferences, and their shopping history.

8% of the people said items ordered online have better quality backed up by the 7% of people saying it delivered freshly produced products.

Moreover, supporting the bunch of people doing online grocery shopping in the first chart, there are 68% of the people said they get quality fresh products even though they are perishable.

67% supported their view saying, online delivery services have an affordable price system each day.

On the other hand, 63% of people said, you can order items with a swipe by labeling it as convenient to use.

58% of the population around the globe, these types of grocery stores provide them openness and honesty.

If we talk about the quality of the closest grocery shop open, then in terms of online grocery shopping, helpful customer service is a must which is supported by 53% of the population around the globe.

Who doesn’t love the coupons and discounts received online while shopping? A bunch of 52% of people says similar.

Quick access to customer service, a facility for easy returns of the product, and access to detailed product information are respectively seconded by 51%, 50%, and 48% of the people worldwide.

Other than Amazon Pantry, there are other companies such as Big Basket, Swiggy, BlinkIt, and Zomato delivering the required grocery within a day. People with questions in their minds about how late is the closest grocery store open must try online grocery shopping to see how comfortable it is. Many companies have their warehouses situated extremely near the delivery addresses therefore it makes it easier to get the items delivered in just 15 minutes.

Amazon Pantry:

Compared to other grocery delivery services, Amazon Pantry lacks behind because of the instant service. They have 30 mins to 2 hours slot for the delivery and even if you are a prime member, you still have to pay for delivery charges.

Big Basket:

Tata Enterprise’s Big Basket is one of the best delivery services for online grocery shopping. They have promised delivery services within 10 to 20 minutes and if the buyer doesn’t get the delivery within the stipulated time Big Basket returns 5% of the order value in cashback form.

Swiggy Instamart:

This delivery service offers a large number of discounts and offers for every order. Moreover, they provide instantly i.e. within 15 or 30 mins or have an option of slot delivery according to the buyer’s convenient delivery time. Swiggy Instamart offers a delivery service from 6 am to 11:59 pm.

BlinkIt:

The most popular grocery shopping company later known as BlinkIt promises delivery in just 10 mins. They charge a minor amount of delivery charges and are operational from 6 am to 12 am as well.

Dunzo Daily:

Dunzo Daily which delivers medicines, groceries, and other essentials as well as fish and meat is a widely used delivery service in India. Based on the location they offer delivery within 20 to 35 mins.

Let’s consider one scenario, you are in a new city, and you don’t know the whereabouts of basic needed shops around your house. You Google it naming it as ‘….near me and it provides you with a bunch of shops, which can confuse you. Rather just type your home address and get the items delivered to your place without even stepping out of the house.

Facts About the Grocery Store Industry

In the year 2022, the grocery store industry in the United States of America was valued at $811.5 billion.

Surprisingly, in the United States of America, as of 2022 there were more than 63,000 grocery store businesses.

Digital grocery sales contribute 11.2% of overall sales in the United States of America.

It has been forecasted that the average annual grocery spending for every individual buyer would increase to $1,524.84 by the year 2025.

The share of online grocery shopping will reach 35% by 2025.

On average, an individual goes to grocery shops three times every week.

69% of the women prepare a list of items before going offline grocery shopping.

Furthermore, 42% of affluent buyers pile up items at home because of the increasing prices.

A trip to the grocery store can cost around $155.62 on average.

70% of the buyer go shopping at any time during the week.

25% of Millennials ‘all the time’ or ‘mostly’ do online grocery shopping.

In the United States of America, the overall number of merchants makes up 26% of the market.

In the month of September 2022, grocery store sales contributed around $71.17 billion.

31% of the women who are aged more than 45 years and above are more likely to visit grocery stores near their houses.

86% of people, prefer to buy essentials just because it fulfills their needs.

Around the globe, 29 million consumers visit grocery stores on Mondays and Tuesdays.

In the United States of America, every household spends around $120 on purchasing groceries.

The primary grocery shopping people are identified as women.

Perishable products sales rate accounted for 50% in global supermarkets irrespective of online and offline shopping methods.

In the year 2023, the forecasted number of sales by e-commerce groceries is around $129.72.

Amazon Pantry is the primary player in the United States of America as a huge number of the crowd prefers to purchase items from them.

The most purchased perishable products in the United States of America are Eggs, Milk, frozen food, bread, and packaged meat.

In the year 2022, Instacart ranked top for the most converted traffic on the website in the United States of America for grocery shopping.

In France, there are 34% of millennials purchase groceries online.

How Late Is The Closest Grocery Store Open By Demographics

Let’s look at the facts of grocery shopping trends by demographics

There are 71% of men prefer to shop in-store while 16% do online grocery shopping. On the other hand, 11% of men go with both options of online and offline grocery shopping.

Similarly, 70% of women prefer to shop in-store while 16% shop online. And 12% of women follow both of these options.

Looking at the grocery shopping trends by generation; the Gen Z population mostly goes offline grocery shopping while 17% of them do only online shopping. On the other hand, 16% do grocery shopping via offline and online methods respectively.

Millennials have the highest rate of online grocery shopping resulting in 25% while 56% go offline grocery shopping. 18% of the population of millennials choose both.

13% and 11% population of Gen X reported doing online shopping as well as by both methods respectively. And around 74% of people do only in-store shopping.

The highest number of the population from Baby Boomers prefer to do in-store shopping resulting 82%.

On the other hand, 11% do online grocery shopping and 7% chose both options.

Conclusion

Conclusion how late is the closest grocery store open gives more focus on digital grocery shopping. If you are looking for late-night grocery shopping, it is always better to order it online rather than go out at odd hours. Well, yet there are many stores physically located in various places that are open 24 hours a day. It depends on the place where you live.

If you live in the United States of America, there are a bunch of grocery stores available at any time of the day and night. The trend of online grocery shopping is increasing giving wider access to offline stores to stay open during the night so that products can be delivered at the required time.

FAQ . What products can you purchase from grocery stores? Daily required essential products such as frozen foods, meat, and seafood, pantry staples, and fruits and vegetables can be easily purchased in grocery stores. What is better offline or online grocery shopping? Well, to be honest, this is a subjective question. It depends on the person’s needs, time, and preferences. But in today’s world, online grocery shopping is the most affordable way of shopping. Because it can deliver products in just 30 minutes. Moreover, they are sold at cheaper prices than in-store product prices. Furthermore, online grocery shopping offers various discounts or cashback which can be redeemed at the next purchase time.

On the other hand, in-store shopping has limited advantages as compared to online grocery shopping. How to know the closest open grocery store? Go to Google.com and search for ‘grocery store near me’ or closest grocery shop or type any related words. Google will display the most relevant results along with the open timings, photos, reviews, and addresses.