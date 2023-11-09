Millennials, aged 27 to 42 years, show a 76% popularity rate for board games.

Gen X, individuals aged 43 to 58 years, have a 68% affinity for board games.

Baby Boomers, between the ages of 59 and 68 years, reflect a 70% popularity figure for board games.

Gen Z, the youngest demographic group aged 11 to 26 years, leads in popularity with an 82% rate.

The Silent Generation, those aged 77 to 95 years, also show a significant preference for board games at 67%.

Playing Habit Statistics

40% of board game players typically play from home.

Playing at game stores is preferred by 33% of players.

25% of players engage in board games at restaurants.

A notable 55% of board game players have played while consuming alcohol.

Board Games Statistics by Referral

YouTube leads in social media referrals for board games with a rate of 57.51%.

Facebook follows as a referral source at 15.63%.

Reddit contributes 8.14% to board game referrals.

WhatsApp accounts for 4.28% of social referrals.

VKontakte is close behind with a 4.27% referral rate.

Referrals from other platforms make up 10.17% of the total.

Board Games Market Size Statistics

The market size of global board games was estimated to grow by 7.55% of CAGR from 2022 to 2027.

In 2023 the year-over-year growth rate of the board games market increased by 7% from the previous year.

The annual market size of the board games by 2027 is going to be $342.69 million.

Board Games Statistics by Demographics

Engagement Level by Gender:

38% of female players reported enjoying board games the most.

A higher percentage of male players, at 72%, enjoyed board games the most.

For those who enjoyed board games to a certain extent, females made up 42%, while males accounted for 46%.

Preference by Generation:

Millennials and Gen Z are very fond of board games, both at 38%.

Gen X shows a substantial interest at 34%.

Baby Boomers also enjoy board games, with 29% being very fond of them.

Spending Per Year on Board Games

22% of players spend $1000 or more annually on board games.

21% of players’ annual spending falls between $600 to $1000.

The $200 – $399 spending range includes 19% of players.

16% of players spend between $400 to $599 each year.

15% allocate $100 to $199 on board games yearly.

A smaller group, 6% of players, spend less than $100.

Only 1% of players reported never spending on board games.

Playing Board Games Statistics by Reasons

70% play board games to spend quality time with family.

65% play to enjoy time with friends.

The mental challenge attracts 56% of players.

Competitive aspects of board games are enjoyed by 49% of players.

45% find board games to be great fun on a budget.

Playing board games provides relaxation for 43% of players.

42% use board games as a way to spend quality time with significant others.

Interaction with new people is a reason for 18% of players.

14% enjoy playing board games during power cuts.

Board Games Statistics by Traffic Source

The boardgamearena.com is the number 1 platform for online board games as of 2023

As per Board Games statistics, the rate of traffic towards boardgamearena.com is by organic search resulting in 10.44%.

26% is direct traffic while 0.15% is from referrals of social media.

On the other side, traffic sources are paid search (0.01%), Social (1.96%), Mail (1.16%), and Display (0.02%).

Game Board Market Segment Statistics

The overall market size for board games globally reached $15.1 billion.

Collectible games held the largest market segment at 52.5%.

Miniatures constituted 14.7% of the market.

Traditional board games accounted for 21% of the market share.

Card and dice games represented 8.8% of the market.

Role-playing games made up a smaller portion, at 2.9%.

Board Game Statistics by Types

In 2022 across the global board games industry the largest game type was puzzle games which generated nearly $6.9 billion in revenue.

The educational board games segment with 41% market share.

26% market share was captured by the strategy and war board game theme segment.

The tabletop games which were holding a market share of 23%.

From the offline global board games top revenue earners have captured 54% of market share by the end of 2022 and the rest from online.

Board Game Downloads Statistics by Continent

Africa saw 34.49 million board game downloads.

The American continent reached a significant 0.81 billion downloads.

Asia led with a substantial 3.53 billion downloads.

Australia and Oceania had 19.72 million downloads.

The Caribbean region accounted for 10.68 million downloads.

Central and Western Europe tallied 200.10 million downloads.

Eastern Africa was on the lower end with 0.58 million downloads.

Eastern Asia had a high number of downloads at 2.34 billion.

Eastern Europe reported 81.50 million downloads.

Europe overall achieved 0.45 billion downloads.

North America contributed a significant 0.44 billion downloads.

Northern Africa had 20.82 million downloads.

Northern Europe accounted for 18.32 million downloads.

South America had 359.40 million downloads.

Southeast Asia saw 165.20 million downloads.

Southern Africa had a lower download count at 10.43 million.

Southern Asia recorded 0.97 billion downloads.

Southern Europe had 151 million downloads.

Western Africa reported 2.67 million downloads.

Western Asia saw 56.94 million downloads.

Board Game Fan Statistics

In 2022, 10.9% of American gamers owned more than 100 board games.

Board games remained very enjoyable for 34% of people in the U.S.

A further 44% found them somewhat enjoyable.

A smaller group, 11%, didn’t find board games very enjoyable.

7% did not enjoy board games at all.

A minority of 4% had no opinion on the enjoyability of board games.

Popular Board Games in Major Cities of The United States

Top Countries with Daily Active Players of Board Games in Q4 2022

The United States of America led with 30.05% of total traffic and experienced a growth of 3.05% in website visitors.

France contributed 7.39% to total traffic, witnessing a decline of 7.19%.

Canada accounted for 7.31% of total traffic, with an increase of 4.75%.

The United Kingdom held a 4.72% share, with a substantial rise of 15%.

Japan represented 4.23% of traffic, with a notable increase of 24.44%.

Combined traffic from other countries equaled 57.74%.

Conclusion

As of now after completing the article on Board Games statistics, it is clear that the popularity of Board Games is spread across every continent. During the days of the pandemic, people got more connected with these games and become and currently have millions of active users. Online board games have started earning billions of revenue in the previous 2 years than offline games, which was possible because of enhanced technological support within the gaming industry.

Hopefully, the above-provided statistics will help in understanding the article better.

