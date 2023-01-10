Introduction

Pet Ownership Statistics: The Pet industry is slowly booming all over the world. As they say, a dog is a man’s best friend just like that, there are many other types of pets around the world that can be adopted and also purchased. Owing a pet is like becoming a parent as it creates responsibilities around the house. But to be honest, having a pet in the house can help to reduce overall stress. In this pet ownership statistics, we will have a look into some general statistics and others by region, type, state, and demographics to gain more knowledge.

As per pet ownership statistics, there is either one cat or dog for every 2.4 people considering one household.

According to pet ownership statistics, owning a pet improves human health.

What Refers To The Term Pet?

A pet or a companion animal is an animal kept at home without any intention of working animal, farming, or lab animal. The most common animal which gets adopted is dogs and cats. Other types of animals which can also be kept as pets are hamsters, birds, turtles, frogs, and parrots.

Types Of Pets Around The World?

There are multiple types of animals that can be called pets. Following are some types of pets found usually in households around the world.

Traditional Pets:

These types of pets are bred in houses and do not live in wild locations. Traditional pets mature speedily. They have multiple seasons of breeding in one year. The most common types of these pets are dogs and cats. Their lifespan is also low, and dogs are commonly known as man’s most loyal friends.

Exotic Pets:

Many exotic pets are illegal to keep at home, but the rules differ from country to country. This type of pet includes lories, cockatoos, Amazons, African greys, and other birds, reptiles such as ornate box turtles, Chinese water dragons, Burmese pythons, anoles, bearded dragons, amphibians such as northern leopard frogs, dwarf clawed frogs, fire-bellied toads, and clawed frogs. And rodents such as gerbils, prairie dogs, ferrets, rats, mice, and chinchillas.

If you are considering keeping a pet, please look into the. type of house you own. Because many pets need bigger space to live, depending on their size. Moreover, it is also necessary to take care of the salary bracket. The average expense on them per year is around $1,000. And last but not the least, pets are not for bullies, do not bully them or trouble them in any kind of way that leads to death or bleeding, These actions may take you up in jail.

General Pet Ownership Statistics

As per Pet ownership statistics, the USA has 60% of households own pets.

The percentage of dogs getting insured is more than any other type of pet.

Around 81.7% are dogs insured and only 18.3% are cats insured.

The number of vet visits for dogs is 2.4 for every household as compared to cats 1.3, birds (0.3), and horses (1.6).

As of 2021, households in America spent around $123.6 billion on overall pets.

Birds have the highest rate of adoption as compared to dogs or cats.

Dogs are more popular and more likely to get adopted than any other household around the world.

As per the pet ownership statistics, the number of households that own dogs is 69 million, cats (45.3 million), freshwater fish (11.8) million, and various pets such as horses, small animals, birds, and reptiles with an overall number of 10 million households.

The overall pet population in the year 2021 exceeded 83 million around the world.

Around 2.1 million cats and 2 million dogs get adopted every year around the world.

46% of the cat owners and 40% of the dog owners came to know about the adoption by means of word of mouth.

36% of American households give their dogs presents on their birthdays.

The global pet market in the year 2021 was $232.5 billion which is expected to rise by a CAGR of 7.4% with 332.9 billion by the year 2026.

On average a pet owner spends around $1,126 on pets.

These expenses are divided into Daycare and boarding (15.25%), Toys (3.45%), Food and treats (27.13%), Grooming (5.07%), and Health and medical (49.10%).

The maximum spent amount on pets every year is on health and medical resulting in 49.10%.

By Country



The above chart explains the global percentage of pet ownership by country subcategorized by pet types.

The average number of dog owners is 33%, whereas cat owners are 23%m fish and birds are adopted by 12% and 6% of households around the world.

In Europe, around 90 million households owned at least one type of pet in the year 2021.

Cats are more likely to get adopted in European countries as stated by pet ownership statistics.

As of 2021, there are more than 1,14,000 cats in European unions as compared to dogs.

In the EU, there were 9.8 million pet reptiles in the year 2021.

There is the highest number of cat owners in EU countries such as France and Germany and Romania.

Asia pacific pet ownership market size is 11.7 billion with a growth rate of 6.9%.

Similarly, as per the pet ownership statistics, the middle east and Africa have 0.9 billion pet ownership markets with a growth rate of 4.5%.

Eastern Europe stands with a 5.7 billion market size at a growth rate of 5.4%.

North America, Latin America, and Western Europe have a market size of 48.8 billion, 10.9 billion, and 28.6 billion respectively, with a growth rate of 1.8%, 3.4%, and 0.8% each.

In the United States of America, around 5% to 10% of homeless people also adopt animals, more specifically cats and dogs.

60% of the population in India has at least one pet.

The number of cat pets in India is expected to reach more than 2.4 million by the year 2023 as per Pet ownership statistics.

In India, there are more than 10,200,000 pet dogs.

The overall number of pet dogs is expected to reach more than 31 million by the year 2023 in India.



As of 2021, there are 48% of the households in Romania own at least one cat.

Similarly, Latvia, Poland, Hungary, and France have a cat ownership percentage of 37%, 34%, 34%, and 33% respectively.

Other states in the European Union with the percentage of cat ownership are Slovenia (32%), Lithuania (32%), Portugal (32%), Australia (28%), Belgium (27%), Germany (26%), Netherlands (25%), Bulgaria (25%), Finland (23%), Czechia (22%), Sweden (21%), Italy (21%), Denmark (19%), Estonia (18%), Ireland (18%), Spain (16%), Slovakia (15%), and Greece (13%).

India has the fastest-ever-growing dog population in the world.

Fish pets are more popular in the United Kingdom.

In Saudi Arabia, 70% of the dog population belongs to large breeds.

53% of the Australian population is looking forward to owning a pet.



As per the above chart, the United States of America ranks first place in the list of top 20 dog, cat, and fish populations in terms of owning a pet.

Whereas China ranks second in the list of the top 20 dog and cat populations.

Italy has the second rank in the top 20 bird populations and France has the top 20 fish populations rank in second place.

Similarly, Russia ranks third in the list of top 20 dog and cat populations, whereas in the bird population the third rank is acquired by the USA and in the list of fish populations Brazil has grabbed the third place.

By Type



As of January 2022, India has 68% of its share in owning dogs. There is a 34% share in the ownership of cats according to Pet ownership statistics.

Other pets share the percentage by Fish or other aquatic animals (17%), Bird (16%), Rabbit (9%), Other types of pet (3%), Terrapin or turtle (3%), Hamster, chinchilla, and guinea pig (2%), Snake or other reptiles (2%), mice or rat (2%), Lizard, chameleon (2%) and insects such as ants, beetles, etc (1%).

An average freshwater fish owner keeps 12 fish.



In the United States of America, 33% are dog owners and 27% are cat owners.

While Rabbits, Indoor birds, and Hamsters are similarly adopted with an overall 3%.

Guinea Pigs and Turtlers are being adopted by 2% and snakes by 1%.

Pitbulls and Chihuahuas have the lowest rate of adoption.

Similarly, as stated by pet ownership statistics, black-colored cats also experience a low level of adoption.

There are 2,49,651,000 pet birds around the world.

76% of Aussie dogs and 92% of Aussie cats are mostly kept inside the house.

By State



As of 2022, till today there are a total of 57.90% of Pet owners in the United States of America.

Out of these 42.20% are dog owners and 24.10% are cat owners as stated by Pet Ownership Statistics.

The top five states in the United States of America that own pets are Wyoming (71.80%), West Virginia (71%), Idaho (70%), Vermont (70%), Indiana (69.20%), Arkansas (69%), Mississippi (65.50%), Oklahoma (65%), Kentucky (64.10%) and North Dakota (63.70%) as stated Pet Ownership Statistics.

By Demographics



There is 64.7% of the people from white households, are pet owners being the highest.

As per Pet Ownership statistics, Hispanic contribute to pet owners around 61.7%, whereas black households contribute around 36.9% being the lowest.

Moreover, the population in the millennial group is more likely to adopt a pet by 32%.

People in the baby boomers club are contributing to overall pet adoption by 27%.

While people from Gen Z and Gen X are adopting pets by 14% and 24% respectively.

Conclusion

As seen in the above statistics, India has the largest growing pet market considering pet ownership. People nowadays are more into adopting a pet than purchasing the bred one. Pet brings happiness to the family. Other than India, in the United States of America, millions of people have at least one kind of pet in their homes.

The hashtag adopts and not shop is most important because it is necessary to give homes to stray animals rather than breed animals. In today’s world, rather than having actual babies as kids, people are adopting a pet as their child, isn’t that surprising?

FAQ . How much owning a pet cost every month? Owning a pet may cost around $125 to $824 every month depending on the type of pet. What is Microchip? A microchip is an implanted chip under the dog or any other pet which provides information on the ownership details if the pet is lost. The process of microchipping can be performed by certified veterinary persons. It is a painless procedure and is recommended to perform on pets to keep them safe. How does owning a pet positively impact human health? Owning a pet gives a sense of companionship, therefore the percentage of loneliness reduces. Playing with pets lets humans have physical activities, therefore keeping the overall body healthy. Should I adopt or shop for the pet? Please always consider adopting as stray animals also need forever homes.