Introduction

Golf Industry Statistics: The industry is all about the sport of golf business including services and products associated with golf. Reports say that the golf industry has created a new record across the world that is near nearly 119 million players. The game can be played in two different ways on-course and off-course and in 2022 the industry has increased by 12% from the previous year. The market has been enhancing rapidly over the years and this depends on people’s income and current trends. These Golf Industry Statistics include many important aspects that will provide a clear understanding of how golf remained so trending for years.

Editor’s Choice

The market size of the U.S. golf course industry in the United States was $26.07 billion by the end of 2022 which has decreased slightly by 0.7% from last year.

In 2022 around 8% of the U.S. total population has participated in both on and off courses of golf which is 25.6 million Americans.

In the United States, the number of golf businesses was 9,052 in 2022 which has slightly decreased from 2021.

As of 2023, the U.S. market size of the golf course and golf club industry was $27.24 billion, and in 2022 it was $27.1 billion

The growth rate has decreased by 1.4% for golf courses and country clubs in U.S. 2022.

California’s golf industry is worth $13.1 billion with 128,000 people by the end of 2022.

As of 2022, courses of golf and country clubs in the United States were 9,473.

in the United States were 40,000 Golf courses were available across the world with 209 countries in 2022.

The top states of America for golf courses were California, Florida, and Oregon.

Facts About Golf

The overall reach of golf games was estimated to be played by 119 million people.

By the end of 2022 in the United States there were nearly 14,000facilities of golf facilities involving 16,000 golf courses.

In 2022 people aged above 6 years who played golf were 41.1 million, involved in both courses.

The first time played golf players in 2022 was 3.3 million in the United States.

Young adult players aged between 18 to 34 years have participated in 6.2 million on-course golf and 5.8 million off-course golf.

As of 2022, the number of junior golf players has increased by 36% from the last 3 years resulting in 3.4 million junior golf participants.

The female on-course golfers were approximately 6.4 million which is 25% of overall participants in which on-course beginners were 41%, on-course juniors were 37% and off-course players were 41%.

20.8 million People in 2022 did not participate in any of the two courses of golf.

The market size of the golf equipment industry is $11.10 billion in 2023 and is expected to rise with a 4.21% of CAGR resulting in $13.65 billion by 2028.

As of 2023, the largest golf equipment market is North America and the fastest-growing market is Asia Pacific.

In February 2022, the Rebel cross range of footwear has been launched by Adidas Golf called spiked gold Tour360 22 shoes.

In April 2022, golf shoes were launched by Nike Lunar Clayton shoes, TW’ 14, and Lunar Control.

General Golf Statistics

The worth of the overall golf industry in 2022 remained at $84 billion with a hike of 22% in the last decade.

As of 2022, courses of golf and country clubs in the United States were 9,473.

As of 2023, in U.S. the country club and golf course businesses are expected to be 8,776 and the business has declined by 0.9% from the previous year.

In the U.S. there are almost 296,268 employees present in golf courses and country clubs, 2023.

The U.S. golf employment of golf industry in 2023 grew by 0.2%.

In 2023 golf industry wages in the United States is $10.7 billion which has grown by 0.3% and the average wage/person is $296K.

The market leaders of the golf equipment market are Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd., Acushnet Holdings Crop., Bridgestone Corporation, Top Golf Callaway Brands Crops, and Nike, Inc.

North American region was holding a prominent share of the global golf market in 2022.

In 2022, 33% of golf players aged between 18 to 34 years played fewer rounds and 66% played exact or more rounds.

The above graph describes the world’s and America’s Top golf states statistics by golf courses in 2023.

(Source: mordorintelligence.com)

The top portion of the image describes the consolidated section that is dominated by 1.5 market players.

In 2022, revenue generated by the global professional golf market was 645.5 million and it is expected to reach 645.5 million by 2030.

(Source: lightspeedhq.com)

The above chart describes the booking stats of golf courses in 2022.

Booking is done mainly in two modes online and offline.

Florida ranked top in offering top-quality golf courses with 1,348.

California = 1,048

The last quality of golf courses is given by North Carolina and Wisconsin = with 580 courses in each state.

(Source: cdn.gminsights.com)

The above image describes the stats of the golf cart accessories industry.

In 2022 the market size of golf accessories was $359 million and is expected to reach 6% of CAGR resulting in $600 million by the end of 2032.

75% of the market share belongs to North America in 2022.

Golfing Statistics by Nation

(Source: cdn.statcdn.com)

The above graph shows the global revenue share Statistics by application in 2022.

Golf courses = 60%

Commercial services = 40%

(Source: market.us)

Across the globe in 2022 North America was dominating with a 35% revenue share that resulted in $1,046 billion in the golf ball market and is expected to reach $1356.6 billion by 2032.

In 2022 the largest revenue share was generated by the 4-piece segment type.

(Source: ngf.org)

Pacific: There was a decrease of 4.6% in the number of golf rounds played in the Pacific region.

Mountain: Golf rounds played increased by 1.9% in the Mountain region.

West North Central: Golf rounds played saw a notable rise of 7% in the West North Central region.

East North Central: The East North Central region experienced a significant increase of 6.8% in golf rounds played.

New England: Golf rounds played decreased by 3% in the New England region.

Mid Atlantic: There was a slight decrease of 1.1% in the number of golf rounds played in the Mid Atlantic region.

South Atlantic: Golf rounds played increased by 2.9% in the South Atlantic region.

South Central: The South Central region saw a notable rise of 5.6% in golf rounds played.

These statistics provide insights into the variations in golf rounds played across different regions of the United States during the month of June 2022.

(source: maximizemarketresearch.com)

The above picture describes the statistics of the global golf trolley market in 2022.

In the United States, the North American region has the highest market share of golf trolleys with 84.6%.

The market share of golf courses by application was 55% in the U.S.

By product type: The electric golf trolley =70% and Manual = 30% approximately at the end of 2022.

The global market size in 2022 was $132 million and in 2029 it is expected to be $192.3 million.

(Source: cdn.gminsights.com)

The above picture is describing the stats of lawn and garden equipment required for golf.

The golf industry by residential end-use segment is supposed to increase by 5.5% from 2022 to 2032.

The global market size was above $37 billion in 2022 and it is supposed to reach above $38 billion in 2032 alone in North America and $97 billion across the world.

(Source: cdndpdal.nitrocdn.com)

The Golf-Specific apps are used by only 22% of core golfers and they spend lots of money annually for playing golf.

Golfer Statistics by Annual Spending

25% of golfers spend between $20 and $29 annually.

20% spend between $30 and $39 annually.

18% spend between $50 and $74 annually.

14% spend between $40 and $49 annually.

8% spend $100 annually.

7% spend between $75 and $99 annually.

7% spend between $10 and $19 annually.

2% spend less than $10 annually.

Statistics by Business

Florida had 642 golf-related businesses in 2022.

California had 603 golf-related businesses.

New York had 582 golf-related businesses.

These were the top three states with the highest number of golf businesses in the United States in 2022.

Statistics of Golf Courses by States, 2023:

Florida had 1,348 golf courses.

New York had 914 golf courses.

Ohio had 768 golf courses.

Pennsylvania had 740 golf courses.

Massachusetts had 399 golf courses.

New Jersey had 336 golf courses.

Connecticut had 198 golf courses.

Maryland had 191 golf courses.

Rhode Island had 61 golf courses.

Delaware had 47 golf courses.

Statistics of Accessibility by States

Maine had an 84% accessibility rate.

Oregon had an 83% accessibility rate.

New Mexico had an 81% accessibility rate.

Nevada had an 80% accessibility rate.

West Virginia had a 78% accessibility rate.

Hawaii had a 76% accessibility rate.

North Dakota had a 75% accessibility rate.

Mississippi had a 72% accessibility rate.

Vermont had a 71% accessibility rate.

Louisiana and Wisconsin both had a 70% accessibility rate.

Golf Density by Statistics

Rhode Island had the highest golf density at 3.95%.

New Jersey followed closely with a golf density of 3.85%.

Massachusetts had a golf density of 3.78%.

Connecticut had a golf density of 3.57%.

Florida had a golf density of 2.05%.

Delaware had a golf density of 1.89%.

Ohio had a golf density of 1.71%.

New York had a golf density of 1.68%.

Pennsylvania had a golf density of 1.61%.

Maryland had a golf density of 1.54%.

Golf Cart Industry by Region – 2022

North America’s golf cart industry was valued at $1,600 million.

Europe’s golf cart industry was valued at $200 million.

The Asia Pacific region had a golf cart industry valued at $190 million.

Latin America’s golf cart industry ranged between $30 million and $40 million.

The Middle East and Africa (MEA) region had a golf cart industry ranging between $10 million and $20 million.

These statistics offer insights into various aspects of the golfing industry, including golfer spending, businesses, golf courses, accessibility, density, and the golf cart industry across different regions.

Regional Popularity of Golf by Country – 2022

Ireland was the most popular country for golf in 2022, with a popularity index of 100.

Canada ranked second in golf popularity with a score of 85.

The United Kingdom had a popularity index of 80.

The United States was close behind with a popularity index of 79.

South Africa had a popularity index of 78.

Australia scored 65 in golf popularity.

New Zealand was rated at 55.

Denmark had a popularity index of 40.

Finland followed with a score of 38.

Switzerland had a popularity index of 37.

Germany and Sweden tied at 36 each.

Austria scored 34.

France and the Netherlands both had a popularity index of 32 each.

Factors Influencing Golf Course Visitors – 2022

71% of golf course visitors were influenced by the promise of a better experience.

56% considered less expense as a significant factor in their decision to visit a golf course.

51% were motivated by the availability of tee times.

Conditioning of the golf course was also a factor for 51% of visitors.

Proper use of technology played a role for 18% of visitors.

The availability of food and beverage facilities was important for 12% of visitors.

Loyalty programs influenced 10% of golf course visitors.

Proper coaching and lessons were a factor for 7% of visitors.

These statistics provide insights into the popularity of golf in different countries and the key factors that drive visitors to golf courses in 2022.

Golf Cart Statistics by Fuel

In 2022 the global market share was highest in the electric golf cart industry at 61.2% and is expected to grow more than 6% by 2032.

The gasoline golf cart industry covered 38.8% of the global market share in 2022.

Statistics by Golf Apps

As of 2023, the market size of fantasy golf apps is expected to reach $22.31 billion which is a growth of 2.4% from the last 3 years.

In 2022 the application fantasy golf market has increased by 12% from 2021.

10 th June 2023 = National Golf Day

June 2023 = National Golf Day June = Women’s Golf Month

August = National Golf Month

12 th September 2023 = International Thank a Green-keeper Day

September 2023 = International Thank a Green-keeper Day 4th October 2023 = National Golf Lover’s Day

Conclusion

As of now after completing the article on Golf Industry Statistics it can be stated that this industry has seen enormous growth in the United States and other parts of the world in 2022. The golf course industry has covered $26 billion worth and the overall industry turned out to $84 billion. Currently, in the United States, there are around 296,268 people who are employed in this industry. These articles include different important statistics of different sectors present in the golf industry such as revenue, market size, growth rate, golf course, regional stats, golf apps, golf density, and many more

FAQ . Is golf is a dying sport? No, golf in not a not a dying sport but yes the number of participants have increased from last one decade by 22% across the world. What are the essential equipments used in golf? Balls, Golf clubs; Ball markers; Tees; Golf bag; Golf cart; Towel; Club-head covers; Ball mark repair tool; other aids such as Adhesive clubface, Ball retrievers, Brushes, Range finders, Stroke counters and Ball washer; Training aids such as Weighted donut, Medicus Swing Trainer and Positional guides; Clothing such as shoes, and gloves. In United States which is the popular state for golf? The most popular state is Florida and the best courses available are Seminole, TPC Sawgrass-Stadium, Streamsong-Red, Streamsong-Blue, Calusa Pines, McArthur, Mountain Lake, Jupiter Hills-Hills, Indian Creek and Streamsong-Black.

Barry Elad

