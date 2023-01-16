Introduction

Wine Industry Statistics: The wine industry started in Europe. There are not many full-fledged wine industries around the world, but exports and imports of various types of wines are performed on a regular level. In this Wine industry statistics, we will have a general look over the insights into wine exports, and statistics further divided into country-wise, region-wise- demographic-wise, and much more.

(Editor’s Choice)

After the pandemic, 70% of digital alcohol sales include wine sales around the globe.

sales include wine sales around the globe. In the year 2021, the United States of America produced around 773 million gallons of wine.

The global price range of Wine ranging from $10 to $15 will be 39.1%.

The Wine industry statistics say that the Asian market amounts to $52.66 billion as of 2022.

amounts to In the coming years, the Italian wine market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% being a reason – easy availability of grapes for wine production.

is expected to being a reason – easy availability of grapes for wine production. the consumption of wine as of 2021 in the United States of America was the highest which resulted in 33.1 million hectoliters.

was the highest which resulted in It is forecasted that the sparkling wine segment will dominate the Wine market globally with growth at 8.5% by the year 2032.

Comparing the total European population , per-person revenue in the Wine segment is $176.10 as of 2022.

, per-person revenue in the Portugal ranked at the top for exporting the maximum liters of Wine per capita resulting in 51.9 liters.

the maximum liters of Wine per capita resulting in As of 2022, in Europe, the average volume per person is 15.09 L.

What Refers To Wine?

The wine is referred to as an alcoholic beverage extracted from fermented grapes. Moreover, it is also referred to as a mostly agriculturally developed product because of the fermentation process. Sugar is consumed by Yeast in the grapes which are converted to ethanol and carbon dioxide which releases heat during the process. Wine production started thousands of years ago. There are five biggest Wine companies in the globe with annual sales are Treasury Wine Estate ($2 billion), Constellation Brands ($16 billion), E and J Gallo ($50 billion), The Wine Group ($1 billion), and Vina Concha y Toro ($920 million).

Types Of Wines Around The World

Red Wines

These wines are made from black grapes fermented using grape skins, seeds, and Stems. Red wines are recommended to be drunk at room temperature. Moreover, these wines can be drunk with BBQ ribs, pasta, Pizza, red meat, and burgers.

White Wines

These types of wines are made from black and white grapes. It is best paired with tacos, popcorn, chips, cheese, curries, and seafood.

Dessert Wines

Dessert wines are sweet wines that are normally sipped after a meal. They can be paired with biscotti, chocolate, vanilla pudding, and soft cheese.

Sparkling Wines

These types of wines are carbonated wines often called bubbly. They are made from white and black grapes along with added carbon dioxide. These wines are best paired with shrimp, popcorn, fresh fruit, and any light food.

Rose Wines

Rose wines are pink in color. They are made of black grapes. And can be paired with fish, fruits, salsa, and cheese.

Benefits Of Drinking Red Wine

Reduces bad cholesterol.

Regulates blood sugar.

Treats regular cold problems.

Improves memory sharpness.

Red wine helps to keep the body slim.

Improves digestive system.

Reduces the cancer risk.

Keep your heart fit and healthy.

Red wine is rich in antioxidants.

General Wine Industry Statistics

It is forecasted that the sparkling wine segment will dominate the Wine market globally with growth at 8.5% by the year 2032.

The global price range of Wine ranging from $10 to $15 will be 39.1%.

In the coming years, the Italian wine market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% being a reason – easy availability of grapes for wine production.

By 2030, Wine industry statistics say that the global market is expected to increase by CAGR 6.1% reaching 825.5 billion.

In the year 2021, the United States of America produced around 773 million gallons of wine.

There are more than 11,000 wineries in the United States of America.

As of 2021, Italy, France, and Spain were listed as the top three wine-producer countries.

The worldwide wine consumption as of the year 2021 was 236 million hectoliters.

Around 83.9% of the wine was produced in California considering the American wine market.

The revenue of the global wine market is $340.8 billion whereas the global consumption is 236 million hl as per the wine industry statistics.

The global leader of wine import in Germany.

After the pandemic, 70% of digital alcohol sales include wine sales around the globe.

By Wine Exports

Rank Countries Global Wine Market Revenue 1 France $13.1 billion (32.2% of total wine exports) 2 Italy $8.4 billion (20.7%) 3 Spain $3.5 billion(8.5%) 4 Chile $2 billion (4.8%) 5 Australia $1.7 billion (4.2%) 6 United States $1.5 billion (3.6%) 7 New Zealand $1.4 billion (3.4%) 8 Germany $1.2 billion(2.9%) 9 Portugal $1.1 billion (2.7%) 10 Argentina $853.3 milllion (2.1%) 11 South Africa $750.4 million (1.8%) 12 United Kingdom $6425 million (1.6%) 13 Belgium $643.3 million (1.6%) 14 Netherlands $598.3 million (1.5%) 15 Singapore $596.4 million (1.5%)

(Source: World’s Top Exports)

By Country

(Reference: Statista)

According to Wine Industry statistics, the consumption of wine as of 2021 in the United States of America was the highest which resulted in 33.1 million hectoliters.

France has ranked second with 25.2 million hl drinks in the year 2021.

Similarly, Italy ranked in third place with a recorded number of 24.2 million hl consumed wine.

Other countries on the list of Wine consumption worldwide in 2021 are Germany (19.8 million hl), United Kingdom (13.4 million hl), Spain, Russia, China (10.5 million hl), Argentina (8.4 million hl), and Australia (5.9 million hl).

By Region

Africa

The overall revenue of the Wine industry in the African market as of the year 2022 is around $8.29 billion.

By the year 2025, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.26% by the year 2025.

In the African market, considering the overall population market, Wine industry statistics say that there is $6.75 is generated per person as of the year 2022.

The African Wine market is 0.72 L per person counted as an average volume.

By the year 2023, the Wine segment is expected to grow by 13.7%.

The total out-of-home wine consumption such as in restaurants or bars is expected to be 31% of the spending and 12% of the volume consumption by the year 2025.

Asia

The Wine industry statistics say that the Asian market amounts to $52.66 billion as of 2022.

Whereas the market is expected to grow at CAGR 8.53% by the year 2025.

The average amount of the per person volume is 0.59 L in the year 2022.

The Asian wine market is expected to amount to 2,922 ML by the year 2025.

As of 2023, Wine industry statistics say that the market is expected to grow at 5.3%

Americas

The American Wine market is expected to grow at 5.3% by the year 2023. Furthermore, by the year 2025, it will volume to 7,097,3 ML.

As of 2025, it is expected that out-of-home wine consumption will be 46% of spending and 20% of the volume consumption.

The highest revenue is generated for the Wine market in the Americas amounting to $53,580 as of 2022.

The overall Wine segment is expected to grow by VAGR 10.88% by the year 2025.

In the American wine market as of 2022, on average, $85.92 is generated for per-person revenues considering the total population.

Europe

By the year 2025, it is expected that the Wine segment in the European markets will amount to 15,365.6 ML.

By the year 2023, the forecasted market growth rate is 11.4%.

As of 2022, the average volume per person is 15.09 L.

Comparing the total European population, per-person revenue in the Wine segment is $176.10 as of 2022.

As of the year 2022, the Wine market amounts to $149.50 billion.

As per the Wine industry statistics, the overall market is expected to be at CAGR 13.40% by the year 2025.

By Type

(Reference: Alcohol.org)

As per the Wine industry statistics, there are various types of sub-categorized wines with overall consumption rates in the United States of America.

The highest percentage of type of wine consumed is Merlot resulted in 23%.

Whereas Chardonnay and Cabernet are consumed at 19% with similar rates.

Pinot noir and Pinot grigio have a consumption rate of 17% and 16% respectively.

Other than the above-mentioned types of wines, Rose, Zinfandel, and Sparkling wines are consumed at 15%, 14%, and 13% each in the United States of America.

Other types such as Riesling, Sauv Blanc, and Shiraz have respective consumption rates of 10% and 6%.

Other types of wines with negligible rates have around 5% of the consumption rate.

By Per Capita

Country Portugal 51.9 Liters per capita France 46.9 liters Italy 46 liters Switzerland 35.3 liters Austria 30.6 liters Australia 28.7 liters Germany 27.5 liters Spain 26.2 liters Netherlands 26.1 liters Belgium 26 liters

(Source: decanter)

As of the year 2021, Wine industry statistics say that Portugal ranked at the top for exporting maximum liters of Wine per capita resulting in 51.9 liters.

In the same year, France exported around 46.9 liters of Wine around the globe.

Italy and Switzerland exported around 46 liters and 35.3 liters respectively.

Austria exported around 30.6 liters and Australia recorded around 28.7 liters of wine export in the year 2021.

Similarly, With minor differences of liters other countries had a total export in the year 2021 as follows; Germany (27.5 liters), Spain (26.2 liters), Netherlands (26.1 liters), and Belgium (26 liters)

By Demographics

(Reference: svb.com)

There are around 25.2% of the people in the age group of 21 years to 34 years. Out of which 19.8% are wine consumers.

Moreover, 15.5% of the people from the age group of 35 years to 44 years of wine consumers belong to 17.2% of the people in the same age group.

Furthermore, Wine industry statistics show that with a minor difference in the overall people and wine consumers in the age group of 45 years to 54 years are 17.0% and 16.6% respectively.

There are around 17.5% (recorded )of the overall people from the age group of 55 years to 64 years out of which 20.1% share in wine consumers.

And population the aged 65 years and above is 22.3% in total but the recorded number of consumers who drink wine is 27.2%.

Considering the age groups in various people of ethnicity groups present the above chart.

There are around 48.7% of Gen Z wine consumers further subcategorized into the 13.8% Hispanic population, 24.6% black population, and 10.3% Asian population.

Similarly, there are overall 45.1% of millennials who drink wine divided further into Hispanic (13.8%), Black (20.9%), and Asian (10.3%).

Gen X has around 40.2% of overall wine consumers out of which 12.6% are Hispanic, 18.7% are black and 9% are Asian.

Population from baby boomers and matures have 10.9% and 8.4% Hispanic, 10.7% and 8.2% black, and 6.7% and 5.9% Asian respectively.

(Reference: Silicon Valley Bank)

The overall share of the adult population in the white people group is 63.4%. And there are 67% of wine consumers in the same group.

Whereas Hispanic people and black people share around 16.5% and 11.4% of the adult population where 14.7% and 10.9% are wine drinkers respectively

Asian people share is 6.2% and 5% are wine consumers.

Other people in the population by ethnicity are similar in the share of the adult population and wine consumers resulting in 2.4%

By Coverage

As per the records from Wine industry statistics, in the year 2021, 71% of the people who took insurance coverage for their wineries said that their premium for the same has been increased.

29% of the people in the same category reported that their insurance premiums didn’t change.

Furthermore, only 2% of the people said that their insurance premiums decreased.

Considering the winery’s insurance coverage, 5% of the people said to have their coverage increased.

Whereas 50% of the people reported having their wineries insurance coverage remain the same.

The remaining 24% and 8% said that their coverage decreased, and others couldn’t insure their wineries respectively.

27% of the people said their insurance coverage wasn’t enough for their wineries.

By Sales Channels



(Source: Silicon Valley Bank)

The above chart shows the various ways of winery sales as of 2021. According to Wine industry statistics, the highest winery sale is by means of tasting room resulting in 29%.

Wine club recorded an overall 22% of the sale.

Whereas digital sales such as from mailing lists or subscriptions are accounted for up to 4%.

Furthermore, other sale channels are exported phone, online, wholesale on-premise, and premise accounting for 3%, 2%, 9%, 19%, and 11% respectively.

While other various means account for only 2% of the overall winery sales channel.

By Supplies

(source: svb)

Wine industry supplies as of the year 2021, glasses were the most chosen to be difficult to supply resulting in 76%.

37% in the same category belongs to corks, capsules, and closures.

Cartons, Corrugated cardboard recorded a difficulty rate of 29%.

Other equipment required in wineries had a difficulty in supply by 27%.

Label and Barrel were given 24% and 19% respectively.

While 7% of people said there were no difficulties with the winery supplies.

Conclusion

As other markets are emerging, the Wine market has also become a billion-dollar industry in almost all countries. The United States of America ranks in first place for most wine consumed country every year resulting in around 872 million gallons. The overall Wine industry statistics say that the global market will reach $457 billion at a CAGR of 4.3% compared to previous years. Doctors say drinking a small glass of red wine is good for health unless and until you drink it with something healthy to eat.

FAQ . Which is the most expensive wine in the market today? Domaine de la Romanee-Conti is the most expensive wine costing around $19,000 per bottle. When was the wine invented? Wine was invented in Georgia in 6,000BC. Which is the rarest wine in the market? Penfolds Block 42 Kalimna Cabernet Sauvignon is the rarest wine in the global market. Is wine healthy to drink? Yes, red wine is healthy to drink but on a occasional level