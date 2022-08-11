Statistics Xiaomi: According to statistics, Xiaomi is growing faster than its competitors. It is inexorable, the brand that is of China has a large ecosystem. Although Xiaomi may not be as belligerent as Apple, it has surpassed the point where smartphones can be manufactured. It produces anything on earth that has demand these days.

These Xiaomi facts might amaze you can change your mind about the brand even if you aren’t a fan.

The company took a new direction, which I couldn’t miss. Xiaomi now sells quality lifestyle products at amazing prices with a minimalistic design. How can you not love that? Let’s look at Statistics on Xiaomi.

Key Xiaomi Statistics (Editor’s Choice)

Xiaomi's 2020, annual revenue of 38.4 billion dollars

As of Q2 2021, its adjusted net gain increased by more than 87% YOY.

Xiaomi’s market share was 16% in Q2 2021.

Per second sale is mind-boggling. In India, the sale of smartphones was around 1500

As of Q2 2021, its grip is around 16% of its share in the global market and that is for the smartphone sale.

In Q2 2021, Xiaomi beat Apple in wearables.

In Q3 2021, the smartphones exported were around 3 million by this company.

All About Xiaomi Company

#1. The owner of Xiaomi is Lei Jun.

(Mi is the source)

This is an aspiring entrepreneur who has a Bachelor’s degree in Computer science from the University of Wuhan. He founded it in 2010. One of the most promising economic figures

Joyo.com was his first major achievement. He then approached Amazon to sell it for 75 million dollars. But success touched him on the next venture a big one i.e. Xiaomi. As of 2021, around 17 billion dollars is the net worth of the entrepreneur.

#2. Beijing in China is where Xiamoi’s headquarters is.

(Reuters is the source)

It’s not surprising that Xiaomi, a Chinese company, is located in China. China is the home of this tech industry. However, for the past five years, Xiaomi has been manufacturing its products.

According to the official website, India is the manufacturing center for almost 99% of its smartphones as well as 100% of its smart TVs. We won’t challenge the fact that the Xiaomi executives know the best about statistics.

#3. The name Xiaomi stands for “little rice.”

(Mi is the source)

Such a huge name Xiaomi but it means in great simplicity as little rice. It is derived from “xiao” and “mi”, which are both Chinese words.

The word “millet” in the entire world can also be translated as “millet”, which means cereal. You might find some products called “millet” in the Xiaomi products in ROM files, such as its routers.

According to the company, the MI symbol in its logo is may stand for Mission Impossible or Mobile Internet. It was clearly a thoughtful decision by the founders.

#4. A bunny is a mascot of Xiaomi and is named after him.

(One Android is the source)

This rabbit, Mittu is seen wearing a Russian-style hat a puffy one called “ushanka.” It had a star red one, which is a communist symbol, for quite some time.

Xiaomi has since released a range of fun collectible figures. A photographer and a space explorer are Mitu. There are no red stars. He also plays technician and keyboard maniac.

Enter the World of Xiaomi

Because they are reliable, people love Xiaomi phones.

(Source: Mia Africa)

Xiaomi is a major player in the smartphone market for many reasons. Xiaomi was able to create a niche market by offering functional devices at low prices without the help of Huawei.

Many people don’t like the expensive features of Apple’s iPhone Pro or Samsung’s Ultra phones. A phone that is reliable, easy to use, takes great photos, and works well without any hiccups is what the average user wants.

This is where Xiaomi shines. The mid-rangers like the Xiaomi 11T and Mi 11 Lite5G are a great choice. They offer exceptional quality at a price that is unbeatable. Samsung will sweat it. This is coming from a Samsung user.

Xiaomi sold 40 million Redmi Note devices in seven months.

(Source: NDTV)

A smartphone such as the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is not cheap. 33W charging with a wide-angle camera, 120 MP AMOLED FHD+ display, 1,200 nits peak luminosity, and 108MP wide-angle cam. These are some amazing specs for a phone for only $300.

This is the Xiaomi global phone that took budget device fans by storm. It’s a great phone. Xiaomi Redmi sales are great so far. Redmi Note sold over 240,000,000 units by October 2021.

Redmi Note devices have sold over 40 million in less than seven months. The Xiaomi global shop has been busy lately, I’m sure.

Xiaomi 11T Pro has a 120W fast charger, which takes around 20 minutes to charge your phone.

(Source: Mi)

This is likely when even pretentious tech lovers like myself began to think about whether or not they should switch from Samsung and Xiaomi. I’m tired of the horrible battery life and lackluster capabilities of Exynos chips Samsung ships in Europe.

Let’s not forget about the Xiaomi 11T Pro. It costs about the same as a FE version, but it’s better. It boasts a Snapdragon 808 and 120W HyperCharge capabilities that can charge the phone in 20 minutes.

Smartphone addicts, get excited! Is it the right time to say goodbye to my S20 FE?

Xiaomi Market Share

Xiaomi’s market shares reached 16% in Q2 of 2021.

(Source: NDTV)

Xiaomi’s market share for Q1-2021 was 14%, and it jumped to 16% for Q2. Xiaomi sold 52.5 million units during that time, making it the second best global smartphone vendor.

Xiaomi’s Q3 revenue suffered as Xiaomi sold “just”, 44.3 million smartphones.

(Source: Counterpoint Research)

Xiaomi’s Q2 2020 revenue grew by 64%, but the numbers dropped a bit in Q3 when it sold “just”, 44.3 million devices. The company fell back to 14% in Q1.

Xiaomi has a 42% market share in Central and Eastern Europe. Also, Xiaomi’s revenue for 2021 declined in Q3 but the company still enjoys a successful year.

The US doesn’t allow you to buy a Xiaomi smartphone, at least not legally.

(Source: Goody Feed)

Although the Trump-era ban was lifted by Biden’s administration, Xiaomi IoT devices as well as other smart gadgets can be purchased, but not phones.

Xiaomi sales in the United States are practically non-existent at this point. The situation in India however is very different.

Xiaomi India sales reached amazing heights. In just two seconds, 15,000 Mi3 smartphones were sold! Another record was set in India by Xiaomi India in 2014 when the company sold 2.1 Million phones in a single day.

ROCE of Xiaomi is 9.9%

(Simply-Wall St. is the source)

“Returns in capital employed” (ROCE). This is the ratio of the company’s earnings before tax to the capital employed. (Total assets minus current liability). When the numbers keep increasing it is indeed happening news for an enterprise without going into too much detail about financial terminology.

Xiaomi’s Q2 2021 statistics show that it has a ROCE score of 9.9%. It’s not a great result, but it’s still more than the 8% average for tech companies. Xiaomi’s earnings were good and steady.

Xiaomi Demographics

Let’s examine the company’s user base to better understand why it is so successful.

Xiaomi is the third most favored phone in the whole world.

(Source: Strategy Analytics)

The Chinese brand is currently ahead of its main Xiaomi competitors, Apple and Samsung. Samsung is still the world’s undisputed champion, with 69 million phones sold in Q3-2021. Apple comes in second at 50.4 million and Xiaomi at 44.3 million.

Xiaomi also claimed that they have over 450,000,000 active MIUI users. That’s how many people regularly use Xiaomi phones. Let’s take a look at their profiles.

It is becoming more difficult to count Xiaomi users per country. Xiaomi is currently among the top brands in 47 countries.

(Source: Equal Ocean)

Xiaomi was a leader in 12 markets at the beginning of 2021. It was ranked among the top five smartphone brands in 47 markets worldwide by August.

Surprisingly Xiaomi doesn’t have as many China sales as it might seem. The company is also behind Oppo, Vivo, and Honor. The world is changing fast, and we might see entirely different Xiaomi statistics before 2021.

Xiaomi is a well-known brand in Spain, India, and Russia. It’s doing well in Central- and Eastern European markets contrary to expectations.

69% of men are Xiaomi users.

(Source: GizmoChina)

A 2018 study revealed that Xiaomi phones are most popular among men. Unfortunately, the data is not more current.

Xiaomi still grew significantly over the past 3 years, so it’s reasonable that this number may have changed. Maybe this is why Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G comes in pink.

If you divide Xiaomi users according to their age, the largest section is between 30-34.

(Source: GizmoChina)

The 2018 report shows that 31.7% of Xiaomi users are between the ages of 30-34. Next up are those between 25 and 29, with 25.4%. There’s no surprise.

Younger adults (mainly teenagers) tend not to consider what is “trendy.” People over 25 have a higher priority for functionality and efficiency. They don’t pay as much attention to outside noise.

Last but not the least, let us take a look at some important events from Xiaomi’s history.

Xiaomi 12 is one of the first phones to have Snapdragon 898.

(Source: GSM Arena)

Qualcomm will announce its flagship chipset in November 2021. Xiaomi 12 was one of the first to receive it. It will be around 15% faster than its predecessor, Snapdragon 888.

Xiaomi 12 is said to be the first phone to use the new chip. Motorola, Oppo Vivo, and Huawei are some of the Xiaomi rivals for the new flagship CPU.

Xiaomi vs Samsung. In Europe, Xiaomi’s market share rose from 4% in 2019 and 24% in Q2-2021.

(Source: Sammobile)

Xiaomi vs Apple. Xiaomi hopes to beat Apple and all its competitor companies in the next three decades.

(GSM Arena is the source).

This is the battle for global market shares. Xiaomi was second in a quarter and second in 2021. Apple won it back in Q3 2021, with a gain of 14%. Xiaomi also saw a fall in revenue by 7%.

As per the opinion of the senior vice president, Lu Weibing at Xiaomi Group China – stated that the next mission of Xiaomi is to surpass Apple as well as all of its rivals in order to become a world leader when it comes to sales of smartphones.

It is planning to start another 20,000 retail stores in China within the next three years. This is an indication that there is a lot of hard work happening with this upgrade of its retail offering.

Huawei vs Xiaomi. Huawei fell from 20% global market shares in Q2 2020 to just being there.

(Counterpoint Research is the source)

Huawei’s global market position is very much over after the US sanctions in 2020. But the tussle for the market in China is far from over. Huawei has taken a significant hit at the level internationally but it is still a formidable player locally.

Vivo continues to have dominance in the Chinese market at a 23% stake. Followed by Oppo around 20% than the 15% by the independent Honor

Xiaomi’s China ranking is slightly above Apple’s (14% with a market share of about 13%. Huawei’s market share dropped significantly in 2020, from 30% to 8% in the third quarter of 2021 China.

Huawei is considered a breed that is dying, and Honor could be described as the Huawei a new one.

Deepmotion was purchased from Xiaomi for $77.3 million.

(Tech Crunch is the source)

In August 2021 Xiaomi bought for 77.3 million dollars the tech startup Deepmotion. It develops mapping technology that can be used to drive vehicles that are autonomous.

Does this mean that Xiaomi may very soon come up with affordable self-driven cars now has a target on Tesla’s head? We can only make a wish for that.

Conclusion

Did you enjoy all these Xiaomi statistics? Want more Xiaomi facts? It was fun collecting them all.

Xiaomi is a reliable company with many things to offer. It appears that Xiaomi has even more to offer.