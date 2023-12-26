Google Play Store Statistics 2024 – By Ratings, Demographics, Brand Awareness, Device Traffic, Revenue, Paid App Price Distribution

Introduction

Google Play is an online store where millions of applications are available in various categories. All of the applications are providing the service digitally. Just like we go to physical stores and buy everything under one roof, Google Play offers its services under one roof. The two main stores i.e. App Store on iOS and Play Store on Android are the major players in the digital market, without which no app can be officially downloaded on smartphones. Today, from learning ABCD to building and decorating a house games are available on these apps. Let’s see what Google Play Store Statistics are showing about its

usage around the globe.

In 2022, this platform generated an overall 110 billion app downloads which is more than the iOS app store.

In March 2023, around 2,136,954 applications were without any rating. However, only 126,953 apps had a 4.5 and above rating.

As of October 2023, Google Play Statistics showed that this platform had 96.95% of free apps whereas 94.95% were available on iOS. However, iOS had 5.05% and 3.05% paid apps.

In Q4 of 2022, Google Play generated 27.5 billion global app downloads whereas it was only 8.1 billion on the app store.

According to the Google Play Store Statistics of October 2023, the highest number of apps are priced at less than $1, resulting in 38,039.

As of November 2023, play.google.com generated a global 2.29 billion traffic, which was 2.41 billion in October. This has shown a negative rate of visitors resulting in 4.79%.

Overall, various apps on the Google Play Store have received more than 32.7 billion ratings.

In 2022, around 3,739 applications were added to the platform every day.

As of 2022, around 85% of Americans were aware of the platform. However, only 20% of them were using it but there were 15% of users regular with the platform. Furthermore, in 23% of the users the brand was popular.

Overall mobile traffic contributed by the top countries is 95.01% (2 billion) while only 4.99% belonged to desktops (1 million).

What is Google Play Store?

Google Play store is a digital store with various apps available to download on smartphones. These apps are either paid or free. This platform is only compatible with Android operating system-enabled devices. The initial release was made in 2008 by the developer, Google. Play Store can be accessed on Wear OS, ChromeOS, Web, Android TV, and Android. These apps are generally developed with Android Software development kit (SDK).

Following are some details about the total categories available on the Google Play Store.

Total Categories of Apps on Play Store

Category Number of Apps Apps with above 50K downloads Paid apps Average price Education 263,682 19603 (7%) 13551 (5%) $ 6.47 Business 171,540 6242 (4%) 1679 (1%) $ 13.78 Music & Audio 161,682 11425 (7%) 2882 (2%) $ 5.46 Tools 153,516 21892 (14%) 7770 (5%) $ 7.74 Entertainment 142,491 20102 (14%) 3978 (3%) $ 6.12 Lifestyle 122,461 11026 (9%) 2528 (2%) $ 7.31 Books & References 120,305 11026 (9%) 8010 (7%) $ 5.97 Food & Drinks 113,451 3189 (3%) 660 (1%) $ 13.67 Shopping 107,987 7125 (7%) 283 (0%) $ 13.80 Personalization 104,150 13195 (13%) 16367 (16%) $ 1.90 Productivity 100,813 7429 (7%) 3794 (4%) $ 9.66 Health & Fitness 91350 6319 (7%) 2480 (3%) $ 6.81 Finance 83364 11836 (14%) 1544 (2%) $ 8.84 Travel & Local 70204 4847 (7%) 2490 (4%) $ 3.76 Casual 61568 9641 (16%) 1672 (3%) $ 8.32 Puzzle 60144 8039 (13%) 3020 (5%) $ 6.35 Arcade 59022 5462 (9%) 1991 (3%) $ 8.34 Communication 58212 5133 (9%) 1141 (2%) $ 7.45 Social 50143 5003 (10%) 481 (1%) $ 8.67 Sports 47809 3641 (8%) 2412 (5%) $ 19.67 News & Magazines 44775 3965 (9%) 225 (1%) $ 4.50 Medical 41326 2731 (7%) 2446 (6%) $ 11.52 Photography 35597 7395 (21%) 1063 (3%) $ 6.57 Maps & Navigation 33337 3400 (10%) 1479 (4%) $ 5.90 Action 32386 6738 (21%) 1261 (4%) $ 4.27 Simulation 28272 10456 (37%) 1060 (4%) $ 5.08 Auto & Vehicles 27444 1994 (7%) 674 (2%) $ 8.47 Adventure 25041 4845 (19%) 1762 (7%) $ 5.70 Educational 24745 3682 (15%) 2504 (10%) $ 3.38 Art & Design 20209 2064 (10%) 737 (4%) $ 4.74 Beauty 18857 866 (5%) 81 (0%) $ 6.61 Events 18853 320 (2%) 68 (0%) $ 12.59 House & Home 18738 984 (5%) 195 (1%) $ 5.33 Trivia 14967 1756 (12%) 365 (2%) $ 6.10 Video Player & Editors 14118 3620 (26%) 581 (4%) $ 7.92 Role Playing 13734 5406 (39%) 995 (7%) $ 5.08 Board 11815 2446 (21%) 720 (6%) $ 4.63 Strategy 11801 3299 (28%) 814 (7%) $ 6.96 Racing 11770 3452 (29%) 333 (3%) $ 6.60 Word 11757 1915 (16%) 393 (3%) $ 5.25 Card 9785 2830 (29%) 532 (5%) $ 3.54 Sports Games 8613 2406 (28%) 418 (5%) $ 4.78 Weathers 8581 2628 (31%) 336 (4%) $ 6.01 Dating 7116 1218 (17%) 60 (1%) $ 13.27 Casino 6751 1861 (28%) 341 (5%) $ 8.62 Music 6144 1339 (22%) 194 (3%) $ 5.85 Libraries & Demo 5686 394 (7%) 134 (2%) $ 10.07 Parenting 5022 699 (14%) 207 (4%) $ 6.09 Comics 2944 699 (24%) 184 (6%) $ 4.42

(Source: emizentech.com)

Top 10 Mobile App Categories On Play Store

Rank Category Total number of apps Number of Paid Apps Number of Free Apps 1. Education 263,682 13,551 250,131 2. Business 171,540 1,679 169,861 3. Music & Audio 161,682 2,882 158,800 4. Tools 153,516 7,770 145,746 5. Entertainment 142,491 3,978 138,513 6. Lifestyle 122,461 2,528 119,933 7. Books & References 120,305 8,010 112,295 8. Food & Drinks 113,451 660 112,791 9. Shopping 107,987 283 107,704 10. Personalization 104,150 16,367 87,783

(Source: emizentech.com)

General Google Play Store Statistics

As of June 2023, the total number of available applications on the Google Play Store including paid and free was 2,597,819, however, since March it has experienced a slight decline in the total number of apps that were 2,673,292.

As of November 2023, play.google.com generated a global 2.29 billion traffic, which was 2.41 billion in October. This has shown a negative rate of visitors resulting in 4.79%.

Google Play Store Statistics state that, in 2022, around 3,739 applications were added to the platform every day.

In 2022, this platform generated an overall 110 billion app downloads which is more than the iOS app store.

Furthermore, in Q4 of 2022, Google Play generated 27.5 billion global app downloads whereas it was only 8.1 billion on the app store.

Overall, various apps on the Google Play Store have received more than 32.7 billion ratings.

ratings.

ratings. Google Play Store is available in more than 190 countries.

In 2022, more than 140 billion downloads were generated on the platform considering all of the categories.

Every month on average, above 2.5 billion users are active regularly on the platform.

The platform has more than 2 million apps and games that generate an overall $120 billion in earnings for developers.

In 2022, the total number of apps released through the Google Play Store increased by 28%.

Furthermore, in February 2023, on the platform around 2,796 apps per day were released, thus considering this rate, in a single month around 12,987 apps were published.

In 2023, Google Play Store experienced more user spending on apps resulting in $96 billion as compared to App Store $60 billion.

On average in the last 5 years, the user spending on Google Play is more as compared to iOS’s App Store.

As of March 2022, 97% of apps in all categories were available to download for free.

According to reports, the majority of the Google Play players are male resulting in 51% while 49% are female players.

As of today, the platform has removed more than 7,00,000 obsolete apps.

According to Google Play Store Statistics, in Q3 of 2022, around 490 thousand gaming apps were available on the platform.

As of 2023, there are 1,149 million publishers considering all categories on the platform.

As of 2023, out of the total available apps on Google Play, 87.12% are other categories and 12.88% are games, resulting in 3,099,626 and 458,261 respectively.

As of December 2023, the top 5 upward trending app categories on the platform by increase are News and magazines (79.46%), Weather (11.1%), Dating (8.19%), Parenting (3.28%) and Shopping (2.64%).

On the other hand, in a similar period, the top 5 most downward trending categories are Art and design (-13.71%), Communication (-13.86%), Business (-19.07), Libraries and demo (-35.02%), and Comics (-63.12%).

In 2022, Candy Crush Saga became the most downloaded game on Google Play.

Furthermore, as of September 2022, Google LLC became the top non-gaming app publisher by downloads in the United States of America.

In Q2 of 2022, this platform published 75,000 business apps.

In 2023, the conversion rate for the platform in terms of mobile app downloads was 31.3% in the United States of America.

Google Play Store Statistics by Paid App Price Distribution

(Reference: statista.com)

According to the Google Play Store Statistics of October 2023, the highest number of apps are priced at less than $1, resulting in 38,039. The priciest apps are valued between $9 to $10, and the total number of available apps is 2,337. There are around 40,771 paid apps on the platforms priced between $1 to $3.

Google Play Store Statistics by Ratings

(Reference: statista.com)

In March 2023, around 2,136,954 applications were without any rating. However, only 126,953 apps had a 4.5 and above rating. 48,117 apps received average ratings between 3 to 3.5 stars.

Google Play Store Statistics by Demographics

The following data interprets the app use case by different age groups around the globe:

Age Group Monthly Hours Spent On Apps 18-24 112.6 25-34 102.4 35-44 93.6 45-54 75.6 55-64 69.3 65+ 51.4

(Source: emizentech.com)

According to reports, users aged between 18 to 24 years spend around 112.6 hours per month on apps compared to users in other age groups. Users aged 25 to 34 years spend around 102.4 hours every month. However, the lowest amount of time spent on this platform is observed by users aged 65 years and above.

Google Play Store Statistics by Brand Awareness

(Reference: statista.com)

As of 2022, around 85% of Americans were aware of the platform. However, only 20% of them were using it but there were 15% of users regular with the platform. Furthermore, in 23% of the users the brand was popular.

Google Play Store Statistics by Worldwide Leading Android Apps by Downloads

(Reference: statista.com)

As of June 2023, the top 3 most downloaded apps around the world were Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp Messenger resulting in 68.92%, 38.52%, and 29.57% respectively. In addition, in the list, there were lite versions of these apps with the highest downloads. Other categories by most downloads included OTT platforms, music, and shopping.

Dominating Category of Apps by Revenue in 2022

(Source: statista.com)

As of 2022, the game segment was the dominating category in iOS and Android platforms resulting in $267 billion of revenue, followed by social media networks ($43 billion), and entertainment ($29 billion). However, considering the popularity of daily music lovers and listeners this category generated only $10 billion.

Distribution of Free and Paid Apps in October 2023

(Reference: statista.com)

As of October 2023, Google Play Statistics showed that this platform had 96.95% of free apps whereas 94.95% were available on iOS. However, iOS had 5.05% and 3.05% paid apps.

Google Play Store Statistics by Device Traffic

(Reference: semrush.com)

Over the last 6 months of 2023, the top 5 countries with the highest mobile device traffic on Google Play Store are the United States of America, India, Indonesia, Japan, and Brazil. Each of these countries contributed with highest number of mobile traffic. Overall mobile traffic contributed by these countries is 95.01% (2 billion) while only 4.99% belonged to desktops (1 million).

Google Play Store Statistics by Leading Gaming Apps

(Reference: statista.com)

As of June 2023, the top 3 gaming apps by number of downloads were Subway Surfers (12.82 million), Roblox (10.68 million), and Indian Bikes Driving 3D (8.16 million). Other games listed in this category include Traffic Rider, Free Fire MAX, Candy Crush Saga, etc.

Number of Downloads of Selected Video Streaming Mobile Apps

(Reference: statista.com)

As of September 2023, Netflix generated 13.9 million global downloads, followed by Hotstar 12.74 million and Amazon Prime Video 10.2 million.

Mobile App Downloads by Store from 2021 to 2026

(Reference: statista.com)

From 2021, Android mobile users are dominant around the world, thus this proves that, even in coming years it is expected to be at the same position as compared to iOS users. Thus, followed by the above prediction, by 2026, Google Play is expected to generate 143 billion mobile downloads whereas it will be just 38 billion app downloads for iOS systems.

Conclusion

Google Play is a default platform on all Android devices to download any kind of app. There is not a single thing we do not have on the digital platform. Google Play or App Store is making various categories of apps available for free and most of them we use daily. Looking at the overall Google Play Store Statistics, this platform is expected to be dominant in the coming years with the major difference in mobile app downloads. We use Facebook, and WhatsApp and scroll through reels all day long on Instagram, and all of these are downloaded from these stores only. Don’t you think these have become a part and parcel of our lives?

FAQ . How to launch the app on Google Play Store? First, sign up for a developer account on Google Play, then create a merchant

account, then proceed to create an application, then add an app rating to target a

specific audience, upload APKs, then add the desired app on the dashboard, select

price and region if applicable and finally publish your app. How much does an app make for every 1 download? On average, for every 1 download, the revenue is between $0.60 to $1.20. However,

the average may change depending on the policies. What kind of category generates the most income for developers? Considering today’s digitalization, shopping, and gaming segments are top revenue-

generating categories for developers. How much does an app with 10K downloads make? For every 10K downloads, the app will make around $5 to $8 per day.

