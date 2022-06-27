Google Maps Statistics: During the pandemic, our travel habits and traffic patterns changed. This subsequently impacted the use of navigational apps. All businesses found adjusting to the new environment challenging, but some stood a better chance of success than others.

Compared to Google Maps, the other most widely used navigation applications, such as Android Auto and Waze, do not have a chance.

To find out how Google Maps has performed over the years, and to see how it is constantly up-to-date, read our most important statistics about Google Maps.

Interesting Google Maps Facts (Editor’s Choice)

Every month, Google Maps offers around $200 worth of free services.

of free services. In July 2018, 67% of all navigation application users favored Google Maps.

of all navigation application users favored Google Maps. Google Maps consumes around 5MB of data each hour.

Around 23 million Google Maps active users switched to Apple Maps in 2012.

switched to Apple Maps in 2012. Approximately 5 millio n active websites use Google Maps.

n active websites use Google Maps. Google Maps accounts for 154.4 million monthly users.

monthly users. In 2020, around 23 million people downloaded the Google Maps application.

people downloaded the Google Maps application. Google Maps was used by 54% of smartphone users in 2021.

The most widely used navigation app in the United States is Google Maps.

Google Maps users contribute more than 20 million pieces of data every day.

pieces of data every day. Google Maps is dependent on nearly 21 petabytes worth of data.

General Google Maps Statistics

Here are some facts that will give you an idea about the scope of this platform.

#1. Google Maps consumes an average of 5MB of data every hour.

When selecting a navigation application, it is essential to think about data usage. After all, running out of data in the middle of nowhere does not sound enjoyable.

Thankfully, the Google Maps app uses approximately 5MB of data each hour while navigating. In addition, Google Maps does use more when specifying the destination. However, there is an easy solution for that issue.

(Source: Ting)

#2. Google Maps marketing optimization may increase your business visibility.

Listing your company on Google Maps does not mean it will be easier to find. To raise your Google Maps rating, you can use different SEO techniques.

Several Google Search and Maps results appear whenever someone searches for a specific kind of location. To increase your business’ popularity, ensure that your venue’s place is at the top of Google Search.

(Sources: WordStream)

#3. Every month, Google Maps offers around $200 worth of free services.

2018 saw the division of the Google Maps platform into Routes, Places, and Maps. For all three, you receive around $200 worth of free service every month.

So, is it free to use Google Maps?

Yes, as long as you do not go over the monthly limit.

Otherwise, the cost of getting directions would be $5 for every 1,000 requests. In addition, for every 1,000 requests, dynamic and static street views cost $14 and $7, respectively. It is the same with geocoding; it is the process of translating addresses to and from geographical coordinates known as geocoding.

Good news: Most users’ monthly Google Maps usage limit is sufficient.

(Source: Google Cloud)

#4. You can use the Google Maps app offline by downloading map areas.

You can use Google Maps offline and conserve data in this manner.

It is essential to update your Google maps before disconnecting from the internet and download the map while you are online.

(Source: Ting)

Google Maps Usage Statistics

The most widely used navigation application is Google Maps. Let’s look at some fantastic usage statistics

#5. In July 2018, 67% of all navigation application users favored Google Maps.

According to Google Maps statistics, 77% of smartphone users regularly use navigation applications. Among them, 67% prefer Google Maps, while just 12% of users prefer Waze. MapQuest is at 8%, and Apple Maps is also lower at 11%.

The Manifest claims that this is because Google Maps provides more information than its rivals.

(Source: The Manifest)

#6. In 2021, almost 100,000 of the top a million websites used Google Maps.

Prior to Covid-19, the market share for Google Maps appeared much better.

Approximately 125,000 of the top a million sites were using Google Maps at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the stats as of right now are still quite excellent. Instead of every 8 sites, each 10th website uses the application.

The numbers also dropped for the 100k and 10k most viewed websites worldwide.

For the former, the figure decreased from nearly 17,500 in H1 2020 to approximately 14,000 per year. During the same time span, the latter decreased from roughly 2,500 to slightly below 2,000.

(Source: Built With)

#7. Around 23 million Google Maps active users switched to Apple Maps in 2012.

Even while the Google Maps application is currently the best on the market, not everything is perfect.

The number of users of the Google navigation application exceeded 81 million soon after the iPhone 5 was introduced. At this point, Apple launched its assault.

The company began integrating Apple Maps into its operating system rather than Google Maps. As a result, Google Maps lost nearly 10 million active users within a month.

In addition, this is a small amount of the total damage. Google Maps lost around 23 million users.

(Source: Vivial)

#8. The most widely used navigation application worldwide is Google Maps.

The number of Google Maps users today is difficult to estimate, but one thing is certain. Google Maps is the most well-known platform of its type.

Google Maps received approximately 23.4 million downloads in 2020, according to Statista. Waze and Android Auto applications were second and third-ranking with 11.2 million and 5.9 million users, respectively.

(Source: Statista)

#9. Nearly 5 million active websites use Google Maps.

Let’s assume you run a company. Why mention your address when you can incorporate Google Maps and display the exact location of your office on your site?

Google Maps enjoys a strong reputation today in terms of marketing, and almost 5 million active website owners acknowledge that.

(Source: Built With)

#10. Google Maps has received 4.1 million ratings on the App Store.

According to Google Maps statistics, Google Maps not only quickly rebounded from the Apple strike but also continues to be miles ahead of competing for other navigation platforms.

Based on ratings from 4.1 and 14.1 million user reviews, Google Maps has nearly 3.8 ratings on Google Play and around 4.7 ratings in the App Store. The Waze app received a 4.3K rating on the AppStore and an 8.3 million on Google Play.

Here is the twist: Waze was acquired by Google in 2013.

It seems safe to say that Google is still the dominant player.

(Source: Google Play Store)

#11. Google Maps accounts for 154.4 million monthly users.

The platform amassed an enormous user base due to its longevity and the fact that it is preinstalled on the majority of Android smartphones. Competitors of Google Maps have no chance.

Apple Maps (23.3 million) and Waze (25.6 million) combined cannot even reach half of Google Maps’ user base.

(Source: iMapping)

#12. Google Maps was used by 54% of smartphone users in 2021.

Google Maps was the third most popular smartphone app in the United States as of June 2021. It is just behind Facebook (62%) and YouTube (71%) in terms of popularity.

Google Search, Gmail, and Google Maps are in the 53% to 54% range, so it is not much ahead.

If this Google Maps news impressed you, you should wait until you hear more. Google Play, Instagram, and Facebook Messenger are all behind Google Maps. And

Facebook Messenger, Google Play, Instagram, and Instagram are all behind Google Maps, while Apple Maps is absent.

(Source: Statista)

Google Maps Accuracy Statistics

Unquestionably, Google Maps is popular. However, how precise is it?

#13. According to the Ancoris case study, February 2021: affirms the accuracy of Google Maps’ time calculations.

According to this Premium Google Cloud Partner, Google Maps is now more accurate than before.

Does Google Maps underestimate driving times? Anchors estimated that it was accurate 23% of the time. In addition, 38% of the time, it overestimated the distance traveled, and 39% of the time, it underestimated the length of the journey.

This research was done using 56 journeys, with an average length of 18 miles in length and 32 minutes in duration. The difference in travel time was, on average, 1.8 minutes.

This is an excellent result, considering how difficult it is to anticipate traffic.

They exclude trips involving more severe traffic accidents.

(Source: Ancoris)

#14. Users of TripAdvisor think Google Maps is not very accurate.

How reliable are Google Maps’ predictions of journey times?

If you ask, Users of TripAdvisor will likely admit that their reviews are a little off—typically, too optimistic. Some users believe the application does not consider some key elements, like the weather.

However, the majority of these remarks were made in the past. The application is frequently updated, which is why users laud it.

(Source: TripAdvisor)

#15. Navigation application users think Google Maps provides the best directions.

25% of smartphone users who use navigation applications laud the app for its precise directions. 17% of users believe it is the most trusted source of directions for non-drivers.

Additionally, according to these Google Maps statistics, 20% of users use this application because it has the desired features. Another 20% laud the user interface.

(Source: The Manifest)

#16. Google Maps traffic statistics forecast the time it takes to reach a destination.

The Google Maps application uses machine learning to forecast the traffic volume along your path. It achieves this by examining past trends, the condition of the roads, typical speeds, and other factors. In addition, local information is also taken into account, such as speed limits and no-movement areas.

In order to reflect the COVID-19 pandemic changes, Google Maps also modified its algorithm. It now prioritizes information that has been available for at least two to four consecutive weeks.

(Source: GeoAwesomeness)

We conclude our list of Google Maps statistics with more interesting facts about Google Maps.

#17. Google Maps accounted for 1.3% of all web search results in February 2018.

Compared to November 2015, this is a considerable decrease from 3%. However, this drop does not necessarily indicate a decline in Google Maps users.

This is likely related to the increasing number of Google searches used as a starting point in a journey.

(Source: SparkToro)

#18. Google Maps users add over 20 million pieces of information each day.

Street View vehicles and satellite pictures are not the only new Google Maps data sources. The app’s users play an important part in maintaining its freshness.

The firm behind Google Maps application majorly uses machine learning to integrate that data and continually enhance the platform.

(Source: Google Cloud)

#19. Google Maps is dependent on nearly 21 petabytes worth of data.

The typical storage capacity of modern hard discs is one or even many terabytes. Imagine having more than 20,500!

Google Maps statistics show that Google Earth’s satellite imagery occupies this much space. And Google Maps depends on it all.

(Source: BroadBandSearch)

#20. Google Maps can be used to create intent.

The fact that this app’s Android version supports the alleged “intents” would please tech-savvy consumers. You are permitted to:

You can search for a specific place and display it on a map.

Ask for directions while walking, driving, or riding a bicycle.

You can zoom in on a map to show it at a particular location.

Even anyone can display panoramic images with Google Street View.

Conclusion

We sincerely hope you were able to find the answers to your queries and discover something new about Google Maps. You might have had a great time looking through our Google Maps stats.

