70+ Web Design Statistics 2022 to Improve Your Customer Experience

Web Design Statistics: I am sure you all are aware that the name that Amazon was called was Cadabra. Inc.

But it was changed as the CEO of that company, Jeff Bezos heard someone mispronouncing the name as “cadaver”

Though it is said that what’s in the name, but to the contrary, the name is the face of anything. And when it comes to online business we need to make sure that the name does not give out any negative or critical view to it.

The stats that show web design are pretty sure about the worth of its design and can foresee how the name can prove to make your business successful.

Key Web Design Statistics (Editor’s Choice)

– In 2020, the total number of web developers and digital interface designers in the United States was around 178,900. By 2030, this number is forecast to reach over 205,000.

– Each year, slow-loading websites cause losses in excess of $2.6 Billion.

– To form any view or opinion, users only take around 0.05 seconds. It is not surprising that 94% of first impressions of a website’s design are design-related.

– Great UX has a shopper percentage of 95% who are the users of these websites. Mobile revenue makes up almost half of the worldwide e-commerce industry’s total revenues.

– To help you understand the situation, let’s have a minute observation of the general statistics concerning the 2022 state of the web globally.

Internet users that are unique – 5,183 billion

Google searches per day – 3.5 billion

Active websites – 1,992 million

Users of Social media who are active – 4.2 billion

The global population of 7.89 billion

2.5 Quintillion data bytes on daily basis in 2018

The Web is quick and has many great and awful sites. (Zombies are also welcome.) The quality of your design of the web can make the difference in an unstoppable user experience and a growing following.

Web Design – Important Facts

Today, Hosting Tribunal is going to explain what the main elements are and how they can be used to create a website.

Why are web design statistics so important?

Let’s take an in-depth knowledge of the areas which have helped to step up the performance and that will guide us across the river. Each one at once:

Loading Speed

Content

Web Design

Responsive Design

Use of Color Pallet and Images

These are key components. They are all essential components of a website.

It is a fact that the website needs to be updated as and when the time arises. No user would like to visit the sites that are not being updated for the past 3 years.

Think of Coca-Cola for a second – there is no change in the product for almost 130 years. And still, they are at the top. Their website stands out among other websites with the UX at its best.

These days, the cover of a book is everything. Style of presentation is what gets the users’ attention.

Inspiring Web Design Statistics 2022

#1. Two-thirds prefer a beautiful site.

(Blog red is the source)

A website that is designed very poorly is not going to give you the inspiration and guidance you need. It is all that web diversity and personalization are.

#2. Visitors of website around 75% decide which site they like based purely on its visual appeal.

Yup! It’s essential, and it’s what tools that design the website is so well-known for.

#3. 81% go online to find the best prices before they visit a shop.

(Source: Impact)

It’s common for this to be done. Best quality is given preference by the users at the best price.

#4. Amazon can make it possible for you to go from product search to buying online in as little as 20 days. Amazon can take up to 26 days.

E-commerce today has become a massive force. E-commerce is so in demand that:

#5. A record 61% of customers of GenZ claimed they placed an order for groceries online in 2020.

This is an enormous jump from 29% only a few years ago. This is due in part to the pandemic situation across the globe. Zoomers, however, seem to be becoming more involved in online activities.

An updated and the latest website is what the Retail companies prefer. Retail companies also require an excellent user experience. This is why we cannot emphasize enough how important great design is in these businesses.

Gen Z Statistics

#6. Gen Z consumers around 9.6% say they buy products from stores physical 31.4%.

The days of stores in physical are over. Now is the best time to join e-commerce.

#7. The products are searched on the websites and almost out of this 35% end up into a sale and that too in 5 working days.

#8. Transactions around 40% occur via a smartphone or tablet.

Digital wallets continue to be popular. Why shouldn’t they be popular? Indeed they are extraordinary.

#9. It is predicted that spending made on e-retail by the US will reach $638billion by 2022.

(Source: Statista)

Shopping online is a flourishing market. An unprofessional website is no longer an option for businesses. Still unsure of it?

#10. US-based buyers around 83% have purchased items on the website of Amazon in six months.

(Source: Bigcommerce)

This amounts to nearly every American household.

Amazon is the website most known for providing a great user experience. Definitely never boring to browse it!

Web Designing Facts

#11. For the sake of showing how one company is better than the other companies; 73% of these companies invest money in designing their websites.

Design that is unique is essential for every company. Literally. It is universally appreciated.

Amazon is back in your mind. One thing’s certain, the designers of their websites are very busy.

There’s a saying that impression in the first appearance counts. This holds true for websites. Let’s see what draws us to any website at first glance.

Importance of First Impressions Statistics

Design is the best for first impressions.

Yes, it does matter what your looks are! This has always been right since the inception of Time.

#12. 94% of impressions are first-hand and are based truly on the design of the website.

Amazing design can be found around all of us. It’s inevitable! It is a fact!

Let us think about General Motors, Apple, Amazon, etc.

#13. Consumers with only 15 minutes to spare to browse through websites would prefer to spend their time on beautiful websites than simple ones.

Once more we see that the winner for the user’s attention is the design of the website. Images and Imaginations emphasize or create a greater impact

#14. 38% stop visiting websites whose design is unattractive or sloppy.

It is important to make sure that every visitor to your website has a pleasant experience. It will pay off! More later.

#15. It takes only ten seconds for the visitors to view the company online and form an opinion or a view based on the design of the website.

Website quality and functionality are a way for users to understand the capacity of a business. It is but obvious.

If the site takes time around 2 seconds or less than that at least 47% of users will be satisfied with the browsing speed.

Speed is critical, as we’ll soon see. It doesn’t matter if you sell some expensive product like cars or a daily needed item like buttons. If the website does not load quickly enough it is out.

#16. Nearly half of all website shoppers claim that website design molds their view on the potential and legitimacy of a business.

A design much better in comparison will help your business attract clients and increase its credibility. Bad design is amongst the best clients-repellents.

#17. Users spend around seconds as low as 0.05 to form their opinions about a site

(SWEOR is the source)

Indeed it is quite fast… Let’s take a look at the data which is based on the speed by which the data is generated within a second, just to be clear:

That’s faster than you can blink

Here’s a second:

#18. After scanning the site’s content, users make their first impression in less than 3 seconds.

(SWEOR is the source)

Who does this for us with so much ease quickness and inexplicitly, none other than ‘Our brain’? Many things will convince your brain to approve of a particular design. Conscientiously or not.

Let’s have another look.

Statistics on Website Design and UX

The user first spends just a few seconds to decide whether they want the website to remain open for longer. User experience becomes an important piece of the puzzle when they decide to remain.

Here we go:

#19. 70% of users have stopped using their shopping carts after poor user experiences.

(Source: Aquent)

#20. Smartphone shoppers around 90% say they’d buy more at a website if the customer experience was great.

(Source: Topal)

Translation – great UX is addictive. So true!

#21. UX investment may yield a 100 percent return.

(Youpicom is the Source:)

The reality is that UX can have a huge impact on your business.

#22. The percentage of the users of the website around 88% percent of them will turn their backs on the website where they have a poor experience.

(SWEOR is the source)

Does this make the other 11% masochists, or?

Who has the patience to patiently wait for a website’s loading? We need great content and a great UI right now!

The bounce rates will be lower if websites offer a higher UX.

#23. 2020 saw total global web developers of around 26.2 million.

(Source: C# Corner)

The number of active websites is projected to increase to 27.7 Million by 2023. You can see the math. In 2020 there were approximately 537 million websites. There are only 26.2 million developers.

The USA was the country that had the largest number of web developers in 2019, as it was 2019. India will be the dominant country in web development by 2023, leaving the US behind.

It is interesting to see how the web development industry will evolve in the future.

Homepage Essentials Facts

The factors mentioned below are most influential for users: design quality and UX, current content, as well as how it relates to everything they’ve read.

All those parts are connected to the homepage. It is like a company’s ID.

These stats will provide invaluable insight into what works in designing the homepage.

#24. Users around 64% want to sight the contact information for the company on the homepage of the company’s site.

(Source: Blog red)

If they want to be able to trust your company, they will need to see specifics. It’s natural.

If you don’t answer a few important questions, you won’t be able to become someone’s friend.

#25. Visitors of around 52% would like to visualize the information on the business through the website of the company.

(Source: Web Alive)

You can trust them more if they have more information about you.

#26. 44% of website visitors will abandon a site that does not provide contact information for the company.

(Blue Corona is the Source ).

The simple fact is that clients will be more confident in the company’s good intentions and integrity if they have more information on their website.

#27. 85 percent of users believe that reviews are more trustworthy than recommendations that are personal.

(Web Alive is the source)

User opinions and product reviews have the power of persuasion.

#28. 36% click logos to go to the homepage.

(Web Alive is the source)

Most of the users click on the company icon or the logo thinking that they will return to the homepage. Designers of UX have been trained to foresee this. Your clients will be more comfortable with you if you give them what they want

It is expected that the US mobile audience will reach 19% by 2022. Desktop usage is slowly decreasing.

#29. 40% of users won’t use a website if it is not mobile-friendly.

Mobile-friendly designs are becoming increasingly popular among users. Responsive design has been pushed by website builders software. This is why it’s possible to expect the percentage of responsive design to rise.

#30. For marketing strategies around 68% of companies are using integrated mobile marketing

All things mobile are on the rise. Mobile marketing is on the rise, as well as mobile gaming and mobile wallets.

If someone creates mobile chickens capable of laying mobile eggs, well, we can worry.

#31. 63% percent of global digital marketing revenue comes via mobile ads

(Source: Iab)

There are many kinds of mobile ads. How many can you name? Let’s go: banner advertising, native ads. interstitial ads. Video ads. Rich Media Ads.

Each of these individuals has found a different, creative way to encourage users to spend money for something they may be looking for.

#32. 48% get frustrated when a website isn’t mobile-responsive.

(Source: Impact)

Mobile-friendly websites are easy to use and maintain a pleasant user experience. Many users will not engage with websites that aren’t responsive.

#33.91% haven’t optimized their business for mobile yet.

(Source: Blog red)

The sooner you can get it done, the better. If a website has mobile responsiveness, it is already one step ahead.

#34. In 2023, 16.8 Billion people will be using mobile devices worldwide.

(Source: Statista)

2020’s 14.2Billion. Responsive designs will be around for the foreseeable long-term. Let’s explore the details and discover why.

Responsive Design Statistics

Mobile devices are increasing in use.

Mobile traffic continues to grow every year. Websites with a non-responsive design are losing their share.

According to responsive site design statistics: Nearly adults around 90% feel that the version of the website on the mobile should be equal to or better than the desktop. pages load in 8.66 seconds. The recommended time to load a page is 3 seconds.

#35. 2/3 of all online minutes are spent on a phone.

Fun fact, in 2019, TV time was officially dethroned. For the first time in history, people are spending more on their mobile devices than they do watching television.

#36. Mobile users do not like sites that are not user friendly

(Source: Impact)

#37. 60% of customers will distrust websites that are not responsive.

(Source: Magnet4blogging)

#38. 62% saw an increase in sales in companies that invested in responsive design.

Okay, we’ve seen the potential of responsive and mobile-friendly designs.

What about images or content? Does Content Influence Users?

Every day, about 10 million blog articles are published.

#39. 55% of readers spend less than 15 seconds on a webpage.

(Source: Time)

Traffic and content are key. A website must be visually appealing to capture the attention and inspire visitors.

#40. Longer content means that 30% of users will switch to another device, while 38% will leave the website.

Readers may give up on content for various reasons. Sometimes the images load slowly or not at all. We’ve all been there.

#41. 38% stop visiting websites if they are not interesting.

The beautiful design strikes again!

Peer-generated content and reviews are more trustable.

(Source: Learning Hub)

People are more inclined than others to trust those their age. No matter your age.

Factors that Influence Users.

Are you interested in colors?

Infographic on the Psychology of Colors

Each website needs to have a unique color palette.

Here, the more the merrier does not apply.

Every year, web designers design color schemes that will entice and lure users further into the web’s labyrinth.

#45. Microsoft’s search engine Bing was able to make an additional $80million when they changed its color scheme.

(Source: CNet)

(They claim that it’s the exact same hue of Blue as Google …).

It’s OK to feel blue now.

In web design, the more colorful the better

Make sure to first consult a skilled professional designer. The right kind of blue is crucial…

#46. According to 57%, blue is the most popular color for success.

(Source: Brandongaille)

Blue is cool.

Fun fact: Most people claim that their favorite color is blue.

Because of this, blue is the favorite color of many of the most visited websites. (Facebook, Twitter, WordPress, Drupal, VKontakte

#47. Most effective are the orange and green calls-to-action buttons.

(Source: Wordstream)

Changing the color of your buttons for call-to-action will increase conversion.

Don’t forget to click on the Get started or Download buttons.

#48. 85% of shoppers have based their choice on the color.

(Source: Neil Patel)

It’s not at all surprising. Your favorite social network could be described as a combination between baby pink, red-orange, and light green.

Colors have the ability to sell. So do images. Let’s have another look.

Images from Web Design

Take a look at the cave paintings. Swimming warriors, elephants…

Visual content has a tremendous amount of power.

We all love pictures, and the more we have the better!

#49. 32% think images are the best content.

(Source: Hubspot)

Yes, users may need more visualization of product pages.

As you already know:

#50. 10% of all the information that they hear, 20% if they read, and 80% if they see is retained.

(Source: Wyzowl)

#51. When a piece is paired up with a relevant photo, there’s a 65% chance that it will be remembered.

(Source: Hubspot)

Images are engaging content. They are concise and communicate information immediately.

#52. Images are 60% faster to process than written text.

(Source: Wyzowl)

Visual content can help users understand the information provided by the website.

Loading Time, How important It Is?

Retention is key! Let’s take a look at what exactly that means:

#53. Google has included website speed in its ranking algorithm for pages.

(MOZ is the source)

Users are able to access websites faster. It’s simple as that.

#56. Slow-loading websites cause annual losses of $2.6 Billion to their owners.

Coca-Cola comes back to mind: an unchanging product with amazing advertising campaigns and a website that offers an excellent UX. (We are able to confirm that their website loads extremely fast.

A fast-loading site = happy customers.

It is so easy!

#57. 39% of users will give up on the website if they take too long for it to load.

No need to wait!

#58. 53% will abandon a website when the time taken to load the website is greater than 3 secs.

Your bounce rate can be reduced by optimizing your site speed.

#59. There will be a hike in the rate of bounce back of a website by 32% if the seconds to load a website is in between 1 and 3 seconds

You can think about the average website loading time – of 8.66 seconds. Websites with a faster loading speed will win.

#60. You can expect the conversion rate to go up by 74% if the site will load in less than 8 seconds and up to 2.

(Learning Hub is the source)

There are a lot of ways you can get the website loaded faster. It’s all about awareness, guys.

Design Impact on Search Engine Optimisation (SEO)

It is a huge factor when we consider the stats on the development of the website. Let’s take one look:

#61. Google was undeniably the market leader in global search engines in 2019,

(Source: Statista)

Definitely, the most powerful search engine is Google.

#62. Google is responsible for 95% of all web searches.

(Source: Backlinko)

Nowadays, SEO is about adhering to Google’s guidelines. Google greatly appreciates mobile-friendly design.

#63. Search engine data shows that around 93% begin their online experience with an As we’ve already mentioned, Google is most likely the engine.

(Source: Forbes)

#64 Users normally around 75% never scroll past Google’s first page when searching for information.

(Source: Forbes)

This means that if users want to see the link to your website (or click on it), they need it to appear on the first page on Google.

#65. Out of smartphone users say 4, almost 3 users use their phones to do a Google search on a daily basis.

10 people pull out their mobile devices and start asking Google.

Years back almost 20 years back, people were still reading through encyclopedias. These days, you can just navigate on your phone… It’s very simple and super convenient!

Web Designing Trends

Web design has a lot of moving parts. Let’s see:

Voice first Design,

Just imagine that while driving one all of a sudden gets an urge to eat sushi.

Ask your mobile phone and it’ll guide you to where you get the sushi restaurants and with the best reviews that are located near you.

Simple, secure, and simple

Let’s go now!

#66. In 2017, AI was employed by more than 60% of all the businesses

(Source: Entrepreneur)

AI assistants are adopted worldwide by companies.

#67. It is hypothecated that more than 50% of the searches made on the web would be voice-based by the year 2020.

Even though this is not the case yet, voice recognition will be the future. And it’s not just in the car. As well as in the workplace.

The searches even allow us to ask the phone to find the details near you.

“Where can my gelato be bought nearby to my location?” and you will find 6 photos, recommendations, places, and more.

#68. 46% of all the searches made on Google, ask for information about local areas.

Now almost half of the searches the users make sound familiar like gelato. Devices are used by people like smartphones all the time to answer questions.

Today everyone has an assistant a personal one – a smartphone in their hand.

#69. searches for “near you” end in shopping at an online retailer turn out to be more than one-half of the searches

If done well, SEO at a local level will bring people to your restaurant or eve. A physical presence can again be advantageous and competitive too.

It’s clear what the future will look like for web development lies in recognizing vocally and local searches.

Conclusion

You now have an idea of why stats on the designing of the website is so important in 2022. The statistics of web designing are very impressive.

