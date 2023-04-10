Introduction

Gen Z Statistics: These techno-savvy people from Gen Z are the ones taking technology to the next level. This is the only generation that has gained experience from Gen Y and baby boomers. People from the 90s is the common term used for Gen Z.

These Gen Z Statistics are a trip to the generation of people who teach you how to live! These guys know everything and are distinct from other generations.

40% of Gen Z usually leave their current job within 2 years moreover, 35% of them resign before lining up with another one.

In the United States of America, as of 2022, 45% of consumers from Gen Z preferred locally grown products.

2 out of 5 Gen Z candidates rejected an offer from a company because the company failed to live up to the candidate’s values.

As of 2022, 29% of Gen Z are struggling with the cost of living with bills, housing, and transport.

According to Gen Z Statistics, 33% of them working remotely said, mobile work helped to save money.

Moreover, 15% of Gen Z agreed on remote work helped them settle down at their favorite location away from work.

Who is Gen Z?

Gen Z or Zoomers or Post-Millennials, or iGeneration are the people born between mid-1990 to mid-2010. These people have actually lived in the old era which later transformed into the modern world. They know about technology, food, and travel. Gen Z people love to spend time on social media. The most active and creative minds are with these guys.

Characteristics of Gen Z

They prefer to give importance more to financial security than personal goals or fulfillment.

They are more into improving skills and looking out for learning opportunities, but rather do it online.

Commonly, the behavior of a Gen Z person depends on social media interaction.

Working people in Gen Z give more importance to practices, social impact, and ethics of the company than the quality of the product being offered in the market by any company.

Diversity plays an important role in the lives of Gen Z people compared to any other generation.

These people love to work in companies where they interact regularly on a personal level, such as purchasing a product, etc.

Moreover, in the corporate world, they prefer individual projects to team projects.

Zoomers are health conscious as well as they easily accept any change compared to other generations.

Furthermore, they love their space and won’t easily allow other people to enter their comfort zone.

Moreover, they love to live in a digital world.

On average, a Zoomer only has an attention span of up to 8 seconds.

General Gen Z Statistics

As of 2022,75% of Gen Z prefer to work from home or a remote pattern.

4% of employees give importance to mental health.

As of 2023, the expected number of digital buyers and their penetration is expected at 81.9%, and as of 2024 it will reach 83.5%, and in 2025 it will become (85%).

In the United States of America, as of 2023, 6 million Zoomers are living by contributing 20% of the total population.

38% of the workforce in the office is filled with Gen Z people.

Only 11% of Zoomers are married or have 1 child.

By the year 2025, the number of Gen Z will increase compared to Gen X.

As of today, 77% of digital buyers belong to Gen Z, the number is expected to increase by the year 2025 reaching 85% at 55 million.

According to Gen Z Statistics, 47% of them support local businesses, 49% support the LGBYQIA+ group, 48% work towards women’s rights, and 40% donate finance for social causes.

1 out of 5 Zoomers wants to become financially independent by the age of 30.

Furthermore, Gen Z Statistics say that 62% of Zoomers use digital payment methods such as Venmo, Apple Pay and Pay later.

As of 2023, 21% of Zoomers are planning to cancel their gym membership.

77% of Gen Z people love to try new brands in terms of apparel, beauty products, and grocery.

Compared to other generations, Gen Z is more likely to go apparel shopping every week.

The majority of the Gen Z population acts on call-to-action buttons.

On average a week, 55% of Zoomers watch live TV.

49% of Gen Z enjoy grocery shopping.

57% of Gen Z are currently enrolled in college.

92% of Gen Z people are multi-taskers. While browsing through the internet, 45% talk over the phone, and 59% similarly eat and listen to music.

Gen Z Statistics of traveling habit says that Zoomers are planning to spend more on travel in 2023 compared to the year 2022 and other generations.

On average, a Gen Z person is on a vacation collectively for 29 days a year.

43% of Zoomer consumers participate in product reviews.

Moreover, Gen Z spends around $1,885 per year on their pets.

Gen Z Statistics By Device Use

On average, Zoomers today use 5 screens at a time including desktops, iPad, TV, Smartphone, and laptop.

Zoomers prefer smartphones to stream video content and TV for long-form content.

50% use handheld gaming consoles along with VR for video streaming.

While 60% use tablets, Smart TVs, or gaming consoles for steaming a video.

And 67% reported using a laptop, while 75% belong to a TV set and 80% use smartphones.

98% of Zoomers own a smartphone.

Around 34% of zoomers own an iPhone.

Gen Z Statistics further says that 55% of Zoomers utilize their mobile phone more than 5 times a day whereas 26% use for more than 10 times a day.

If being without a mobile for more than 30 minutes, 31% of post-millennials feel uncomfortable.

On the other hand, 29% of Zoomers use phones at every midnight and 65% of Gen Z use their phone at midnight only a few times a week.

Top 10 Most Popular Gen Z Actors

Top 10 Most Popular Gen Z Creators

Gen Z Statistics By Purchase Habits

87% of Gen Z people want personalized shopping experiences.

38% of consumers in zoomers are looking forward to shopping using voice-activated ordering.

Furthermore, Gen Z Statistics say that around 80% of shoppers prefer second-hand products.

By Weekly Media Consumption

93% of Zoomers spend time on social media, while 70% choose Television.

30% of Gen Z spend time reading an online newspaper.

29% listen to the radio and only 5% prefer to read the offline newspaper.

Gen Z Statistics By Food Consumption

In the United States of America as of 2022, the most favorite snack of Gen Z consumers is Chips.

The influential factor before choosing the food for Gen Z is ingredients.

As of 2022, in the United States of America, 36% of Gen Z consumers purchase organic food occasionally.

Gen Z says a crucial benefit of food is that it should be relaxing and calming.

32% of the consumers in the United States of America, in a similar generation, said eating behavior is affected by climate change.

64% of consumers in Gen Z prefer sustainable packaging.

In the United States of America, as of 2022, 45% of consumers from Gen Z preferred locally grown products.

Gen Z is called the foodie generation.

Gen Z Statistics By Demographics

53% of females from Gen Z buy makeup products recommended by influencers.

By Race

As of 2022, in the United States of America, 52% of Gen Z are white by Ethnic background.

25% are Hispanic, while 14% are black.

And 6% of Gen Z people are Asian while 5% are of other various ethnic backgrounds.

Gen Z Statistics By Advertising

67% of Zoomers as per the Gen Z Statistics stated they have seen remarketing on social media belonging to out-of-home advertisements.

As of 2023, 46% use TikTok and 69% prefer Instagram for product research.

1 out of three Zoomers follows their favorite brand on social media.

Gen Z Statistics By Social Media

According to Gen Z statistics, 74% of Zoomers use social media to talk with their friends.

A high number of fees for sponsored posts are taken by the majority of the Gen Z’s resulting in 36%.

As of 2023,42% of Gen Z said they have taken a break from social media for less than a day while 22% said they were away for more than 1 week or longer.

37% of Gen Z people have no idea about the metaverse.

On average, Gen Z people spend around 2 hours and 53 minutes every day on social media applications.

By Platforms

According to Gen Z Statistics, the top 3 most used social media platforms by all genders of post-millennials are YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.

By Time Spent

Compared to all adults in the United States of America as of 2022, the following insights provide light into the daily time spent on social media by the Gen Z population.

Less than 1 hour

Gen Z (4%)

All US Adults (20%)

1 hour

Gen Z (9%)

All US Adults (16%)

2 Hours

Gen Z (14%)

All US Adults (17%)

3 hours

Gen Z (17%)

All US Adults (12%)

4 hours

Gen Z (16%)

All US Adults (10%)

More than 4 hours

Gen Z (38%)

All US Adults (18%)

And never used it

Gen Z (2%)

All US Adults (7%)

Who is Gen Z following On Social Media?

What Gen Z Wants?

By Job Preference

According to Gen Z Statistics, 29.4% of zoomers employees will stay loyal at a job where there is empowering work culture.

2% said they are looking for growth potential and 15.5% people said they believe in personal relationships with coworkers.

6% prefer to stay in those jobs where there is a benefits package.

By Work Environment Preference

Today’s Gen Z is looking out for remote work resulting in 33.3%.

Furthermore, 31% of post-millennials say that remote is essential.

Moreover, there are 19.5% of people are looking for hybrid work and 16.1% of Gen Z don’t want any remote work at all.

By Online Shopping Preference

Around the world, 62% of Gen Z people prefer online shopping websites that offer discounts.

58% look out for those which have free return shipping and 57% get attracted the websites that have appealing photos.

51% of zoomers prefer mobile-optimized stores while 49% love unique products.

And 36% of post-millennials prefer those shopping websites which have product recommendations.

Gen Z Statistics By Email

As per the Gen Z Statistics, 37.4% of Zoomers receive around 1 to 5 emails every day.

5% reported receiving around 6 to 20 emails, while 18% said they have received around 21 to 50 emails every day.

And 9.1% and 5% of people reported that they receive around 51 to 100 emails and more than 100 emails respectively.

58% of Gen z check their inboxes multiple times a day, while 23% check them once a day.

1% check email a couple of times a week while 5.2% of Gen Z check only once a week.

98% said they have never checked their email inbox.

On the other hand, Gen Z has preferences over a brand email sent to them as follows: 31.8% prefer it a couple of times a week, once a week (19%), 18.4% once a month, and 27.5% once a day.

9% of post-millennials use email for their personal communication.

On the other hand, 19.3% use it for school and 14.4% use email facilities for work.

Gen Z Statistics By Struggles

As of 2022, 29% of Gen Z are struggling with the cost of living with bills, housing, and transport.

46% of Gen Z barely earn extra money and fail to cover expenses.

Moreover, 26% said they won’t be able to retire comfortably.

43% of employees in Gen Z are working multiple jobs.

2 out of 5 Gen Z candidates rejected an offer from a company because the company failed to live up to the candidate’s values.

In Gen Z 46% feel burned out at work.

Moreover, 44% of them left jobs due to workload pressure.

Some of the ranked stress gainers for Gen Z are financial failures (47%), day-to-day finances (42%), Welfare of the family (42%), mental health problems (39%), and family or personal relationships (39%).

The greatest struggle faced by Gen Z is the cost of living resulting in 29%.

24% find frequent climate change as their problem.

20% are going through unemployment while 19% have mental health issues.

17% of Gen Z experienced sexual harassment.

Conclusion

Gen Z Statistics tell us that, Gen Z is the liveliest generation living today. They are happy yet sad, they are rich yet poor, and they have jobs yet unemployed. People in Gen Z are struggling with all kinds of factors in their life. Due to economic conditions as well as the country’s policies, Zoomers tend to save less money, but they enjoy nights at clubs drinking beer. They are suffering from stress but are happy to some extent. Gen Z is the best as apart from all the struggles they are going through they don’t forget to smile every day.

