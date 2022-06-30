What Is Node Js?

Node JS Statistics: An open-source, cross-platform runtime environment for JavaScript is Node JS. It is an excellent tool for any project.

Node JS hosts the V8 JavaScript engine, which is the core of Google Chrome. This makes Node JS very fast.

Node JS offers a set of asynchronous I/O primitives within its standard library that prevent JavaScript from blocking. In addition, Node JS applications can be run in one process. This means there is no need to create a separate thread for every request. Furthermore, Node JS libraries are generally written using non-blocking paradigms to make blocking behavior an exception.

It celebrated its 12th anniversary on May 27, 2021.

Let’s relax and take a deep inhale before we dive into the latest Node JS statistics. Maybe you’ll find some of the jokes more entertaining by the end.

I promise you; it’s well worth the time spent learning about it.

Amazing Node JS Statistics (Editor’s Choice)

Node JS is the most widely used web development tool in the United States, with more than 6.3 million websites using it.

Node JS’s application areas include e-commerce, crowdfunding, IoT, and payment processing .

After integrating Node JS, both PayPal and Netflix experienced considerable improvements in performance and cost.

experienced considerable improvements in performance and cost. Node JS can cut the loading time by 50%-60%.

By using Node JS, developing costs are decreased by 58%.

Node JS libraries, frameworks, and tools are used by 36.42% of professional developers.

46% of Node JS developers were between 25 to 35 years old.

95% of Node JS developers use databases for their projects. Around 86% of developers use a library or front-end framework.

85% of JavaScript learners enjoy the excellent accessibility of the process. According to 71% of JavaScript learners, the instructional resources are outstanding.

78% of Node JS downloads are for Linux, 17% are for Windows, and 5% for macOS.

How Vast Is Node JS?

It is easy to gauge the impact of Node JS through the number of companies using it and the number of customers they serve.

#1. Node JS is eBay’s primary backend language.

Businesses like eBay don’t just decide to adopt new technology at random; there must be sound commercial reasons for doing so. It’s in Node JS.

#2. Node JS powers AliExpress’s backend.

AliExpress comes after eBay.

The two largest online markets use the same, somewhat new language on their backend. I’m unsure what else to say if it isn’t evidence of its dependability and speed.

#3. Node JS is the most widely used web development tool in the United States, with more than 6.3 million websites.

More than 37,000 of the over 63,000 visited websites in the United States use Node. If you add all websites, you get more than 6.3 million websites in the US alone.

It is evident that the US loves Node the most. The language is most loved by the most entrepreneurial country in the world.

Well, Node is popular among startups.

#4. More than 30 million websites use node JS.

Numerous reports indicate that Node Js is used by 1.4% to 2.2% of all websites worldwide. This implies that Node JS powers at least 30 million websites, if not more, throughout the internet. High-traffic websites prefer the runtime, according to W3Tech.

This is not surprising when you consider how many Node JS downloads there are:

#5. Node JS’s application areas include e-commerce, crowdfunding, IoT, and payment processing.

As previously stated, Node JS is trusted by giants like AliExpress, Amazon, PayPal, and eBay to manage their businesses. These businesses choose the most effective ways to help them succeed. Evidently, one of them is Node JS.

#6. Netflix, Amazon, Reddit, eBay, Tumblr, PayPal, and LinkedIn are a few businesses that have adopted Node JS. Node JS is recommended due to its “futuristic” features (Amazon) and faster startup times (Netflix).

Large companies demand the most efficient and up-to-date features. This is no surprise since even a tiny increase in efficiency can save companies millions of dollars.

This does not imply that Node is solely for enormous AWS clusters used by giants. Numerous small- to medium-sized Node JS hosting providers can help you get started.

The icing on the cake is that Node enables the front-end and backend to “speak” the same language.

#7. In 2018, Node JS reached 1 billion downloads.

Node reached an impressive 1 billion downloads three years ago. You read that right. Actually, it was closer to 1.2 billion when the announcement was first made. Node is easily between 1.4-1.5 billion today, showing no indications of slowing off.

Pretty impressive for such a new technology.

Why Do Businesses Utilize Node JS?

Let’s examine the reasons Node is so well-liked. After all, it must be one of the hottest new languages.

#8. With Node JS, PayPal and Netflix cut their startup times from more than 40+ minutes to under a minute.

This statistic has enough force to convince you to switch to Node JS if you are still unsure.

#9. Your company’s efficiency can increase with Node JS. Only 4% of businesses claim that Node JS has had no influence.

Companies that choose to use Node technology do so to their advantage. That is reasonable given all of its benefits.

Although it is not a miracle cure, it frequently benefits businesses. Node JS statistics often support this.

#10. PayPal experienced a 35% drop in the average response time to the same page. Pages are served 200ms quicker after switching from Java to NodeJS.

Customers trust websites more when they are speedy and responsive.

For PayPal, trust is the best service they offer, not merely a need for conducting business. This speaks louder than words if they choose Node JS for this feat.

#11. After integrating Node JS, both PayPal and Netflix experienced considerable improvements in both performance and cost.

Even large organizations, which are notoriously sluggish to adopt new technologies, can gain a lot by switching to Node JS.

#12. Node JS can cut the loading time by 50%-60%.

Node JS is lightning fast, which results in incredible improvements in loading time. That’s what you get when you use the newest technology.

#13. The number of servers required to reach a client can be decreased with Node JS.

The cost of servers and the staff needed to manage them will decrease as efficiency increases. Additionally, you can prevent the performance degradation brought on by scaling. Even though the majority of developers prefer running Node on scalable cloud clusters, a VPS server or low-end dedicated server can get the job done.

Once you embrace Node JS, all these improvements pile upon one another to provide some impressive economies. Statistics in 2022 provide extraordinary evidence for this claim.

#14. Users associate Node JS with the following words: Simple, fast, yet powerful, easy, and flexible.

Don’t you think this presents a great picture? Node JS is excellent in many ways, which is obvious. Node JS is not perfect, but it makes up for all its flaws.

#15. By using Node JS, developing costs are decreased by 58%.

Efficiency definitely benefits from having your front-end and backend team communicate in the same language.

Additionally, Node JS is increasingly faster than other languages. This alone can explain a lot of Node JS statistics.

#16. Companies have seen a 12% reduction in development costs after using Node JS for over two years.

So you upgrade to newer, better technology, allow your programmers some time to adjust, and then succeed. Sounds reasonable. It sounds about right.

The ROI is fantastic, and it will happen pretty soon. This undoubtedly contributes to the Node JS adoption rate’s steady increase.

#17. Your application’s performance can be improved by 50% with Node JS.

Node JS is, like we said, pretty darn quick! Its JS engine’s name, V8, is not a coincidence!

#18. Node JS has been integrated into the strategies of the United States and Canadian businesses, and they claim that this has increased developer productivity by 68%.

It is easy. You gain if your business chooses to use a technology that performs better. This is why we constantly talk about speed on Hosting Tribunal.

It is quicker to write in Node JS. Additionally, embracing cutting-edge technology has a positive impact on programmers’ attitudes.

#19. Node JS libraries, frameworks, and tools are used by 36.42% of professional developers.

Node JS has a strong community. It is also well-supported. Developers appreciate this.

#20. Node JS users come from many industries.

Node JS’s speed and features are appreciated by all types of companies. Speed and efficiency are appreciated regardless of industry.

So the industry doesn’t decide whether Node JS will ever be in use. So what then?

#21. High-traffic websites use Node JS.

Node JS is well-known for its high performance. This is a great benefit for high-traffic websites.

Who Uses Node JS

We can learn a lot from the types of people who use this technology by looking at their demographics. It can also tell us where Node JS developers can be found, in case you are looking for them.

#22. 51% of Node JS developers have a college degree. 21% of them are graduates.

To be able to use this tool effectively, you need to have a solid education. These numbers are precisely what you would expect.

#23. 18% of Node JS engineers are Asian, whereas 62% of all Node JS developers are white or Caucasian.

Node JS is less popular among white programmers than the typical programming language because, in general, 72% of programmers are white.

Asian programmers face a similar predicament. However, it is less severe given that only20% of all programmers are Asian.

#24. Node JS’s typical user is a male of average age, 31 years old, who has been educated at college and is white.

I wonder whether this statistic will lead radical feminists to accuse Node JS of participating in a patriarchal plot.

However, a high level of education is necessary for programming, and white men tend to fare better.

#25. 46% of Node JS developers were between 25 to 35 years old.

Node JS is a young language. Programmers have also studied Node JS.

#26. The percentage of native English speakers among Node JS developers is 46%. German and Spanish speakers, who account for 6% of Node JS developers, are next in line.

Although the proportion of native English speakers is not particularly surprising, it is easy to understand the presence of German and Spanish speakers. The use of Node JS programming is becoming more widespread all over the globe.

#27. Node JS is used globally by users from more than 85 different countries and 45 distinct native languages.

People from all over the world want to use your product, which is one of the benefits of having a product that is so well-liked. It is somewhat significant.

Hosting Tribunal is pleased to give the Node JS community statistics they can use to dominate their peers.

#28. 32% of Node JS users are in the United States and Canada, while 44% reside in EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa).

This is what you would expect. The wealthiest countries can recognize a good programmer when they see it. Everybody goes where they are appreciated, right?.

#29. 91% of Node JS developers in the United States and Canada are male.

In contrast, 25% of all computing jobs are held by women. Men find node JS programming to be much more appealing than the typical IT position.

#30. 60% of Node JS developers have more than 5years of work experience and are employed by businesses with less than 100 employees.

Node JS is best suited for small businesses. Larger enterprises are more comfortable using other languages, usually more established and older.

#31. There were 23 million developers worldwide in 2018. Researchers predict that there will be around 27.7 million developers by 2023.

Approximately 4.2 million developers will be US-based.

Companies and individuals are constantly looking for new solutions to problems with technology. They require as many programmers as possible to help them realize their visions.

Globally, there is a severe shortage of programmers. This has led to a sharp decline in the standard of what it takes to be a great programmer, while companies are now forced to pay higher salaries to find talent.

It makes sense that the number of programmers is increasing at such a rapid rate.

#32. Most Node JS developers work in the United States or EMEA companies.

The most excellent Node JS supporters are found in these regions. Perhaps others are not as enthusiastic about higher productivity and speed? Or, it’s much more likely that they don’t like the change.

#33. 36% of professional developers have between three and nine years of industry experience.

Truly passionate programmers always want to play with the newest, most fashionable toy. Node JS served as that toy for a while. Many developers had expertise with other languages before trying their luck with Node JS.

#34. 43% of Node JS developers have less than two years of experience.

If you have new technology and don’t have enough programmers to do it all, you cannot be picky. Most companies have accepted this fact.

How do People use Node JS?

Okay, so we have established that it has fantastic benefits and an excellent environment. We also identified the individuals who are most likely to be interested in Node JS.

Let’s now see how this technology would be used in the real world.

#35. Three out of four people who utilize Node JS are involved in backend or full-stack development.

Node JS is used by 1 out of every 4 users as a hobby. We can reasonably assume that they are a front-end JS developer who occasionally works on the back end.

#36. 85% of developers say that they use Node JS primarily for developing web applications. 43% of Node JS developers use it to build enterprise applications.

Naturally, developers were free to offer several solutions. Node JS is fantastic for web applications.

Real-time app design is made easy with Node JS, and programmers and users like this functionality.

#37. One of the most popular options for startups is Node JS.

Node JS is a good choice because it is scalable, simple to learn, and uses the same language for both the backend and front-end. This is particularly crucial for small teams, like startups.

When everyone is conversant in the same language, everything becomes more straightforward. Languages used in programming are no different.

(Source: Modern Web)

#38. 95% of Node JS developers use databases for their projects. Around 86% of developers use a library or front-end framework.

Not surprising at all! A database is necessary for almost every website you may create. Additionally, if Node JS is your preferred technology, there’s a reasonable probability your front-end work is also fantastic.

#39. JavaScript is the most frequently cited language in the United States and Canada region, in 93% of cases.

The next language is Python (37%), followed by Java (35%).

Naturally, JS and Node are most closely related. On the other hand, tried-and-true technologies like Java and Python offer maturity and stability to the table.

#40. Mac OS (41%) is the primary operating system/distro utilized in Node JS development.

Programmers appreciate shiny objects. Apple creates glistening products. Just like that.

Well, Mac OS is still a suitable environment for developers.

#41. Ubuntu (39%) is the main operating system/distro used in Node JS production.

Free, well-liked, and stable describe Ubuntu. What is there to dislike?

#42. 37% of Node JS users focus on the backend, compared to 39% who pursue full-stack development.

The fact that Node JS made use of JavaScript is undoubtedly helpful. Many front-end developers immediately adopted the full stack.

Despite this, many developers still have strong enthusiasm for front-end work.

How Do People Learn Node JS?

It doesn’t matter how well a language is or how much money companies will pay for talent. Languages can only become that popular if they are easy to learn.

Thankfully, Node JS is among the simplest in that respect. Let’s look at some statistics.

#43. Google, IBM, Microsoft, and Joyent are platinum members of the Node JS foundation.

When a new technology becomes popular, the big names are more than ready to get a foot in the door. They will mainly benefit from the excellent publicity when recruiting top programming talent.

#44. 85% of JavaScript learners enjoy the great accessibility of the process. According to 71% of JavaScript learners, the instructional resources are outstanding.

Being able to experience a smooth learning process is one of the benefits of the language being so well-known. Many people are willing to assist and write about the language.

#45. 51% of Node JS users study it in their mother tongue.

People will always be willing to teach any popular programming language in their native language. They see the good in it and want to help others.

#46. In 2018, the group of Latin American Node JS students demonstrated a 58% improvement in learning efficiency.

Node JS seems to be more popular among Latin Americans than others. They are very fortunate!

#47. 40% of users said they were interested in teaching Node JS to others.

In general, programmers like to share their knowledge—just take a peek at Stack Overflow!

Users of Node JS are not an exception. The community dramatically benefits from the fact that 40% of users are willing to contribute their knowledge.

Node JS Development & Production Statistics

Here are some illuminating facts regarding the project’s use of Node JS during both the development and production phases.

#48. Node JS is used for 58% of all development time worldwide.

The fact that this proportion is higher than the preceding one is interesting to note. As we previously mentioned, programmers frequently enjoy the newest and greatest technology. Node JS experts also use the language for their personal passion projects.

#49. An on-premises solution is the preferred option during the development process, followed by AWS.

The cost savings of a straightforward on-premise solution is what ultimately makes sense in this case. Top performance is not necessary for your app when it is being developed.

#50. One in three Node JS users has production deployments in the cloud.

Node JS users can benefit from several indisputable advantages the cloud offers.

#51. Node JS is utilized for 51% of all professional development time.

NodeJS users only spend half of their time in this environment.

Given that many of them are full-stack developers, the percentage is a little low. There are other responsibilities that pure backend developers have, too.

#52. In the United States and Canada, 65% of users plan to increase their Node JS usage in the next 12 months.

Companies naturally want to experiment with new technology when they see it working successfully. Developers are probably anxious to get their hands on the latest technology, making the transition easier.

We’ll be watching the usage statistics for Node JS to see if this forecast comes true.

#53. Amazon Web Service is the main environment for Node JS at the production level.

One of the best cloud hosting platforms is AWS. AWS offers an incredible array of features that can be customized to suit the needs of any programmer.

As crazed geniuses, programmers (at least the good ones) are the ideal candidates for a service like AWS.

Different Node JS Statistics

These statistics don’t fall under any other category. They offer invaluable insights into the world of Node JS. But it’s not by chance that we kept them here.

#54. Three out of every four Node JS users report using a version manager. NVM is the one that is used the most, at 52%.

A version manager can simplify your life.

Most programmers utilize one since they are a practical group.

#55. 78% of Node JS downloads are for Linux, 17% are for Windows, and 5% for macOS.

Everyone likes getting stuff for free, and Linux is free.

If you are interested in that sort of thing, Linux is also speedy and safe and provides an excellent platform for development.

#56. Ryan Dahl was the sole developer who created Node JS initial version.

Many big products begin as one man’s vision for the future, as is frequently the case. (Or, at most, a small group of developers.)

It can be inspiring to look at the extent of one man’s creation. There are many more examples.

#57. Node JS has been using Google V8 since its inception in 2009.

V8 engines were designed with speed in mind from the beginning. Node JS is unbelievably fast because of this.

#58. With an average of 1 million downloads per day in 2018, Node JS received more than 360 million downloads.

It is only natural that the language is so unique. It’s a good thing Node JS was also used to build the website so it can manage all the traffic.

#59. Express JS, MongoDB, and Angular JS are also included in the MEAN JS (or MEAN stack) programming suite, which contains Node JS.

The MEAN stack is a comprehensive tool for creating web apps and having a unique name.

Additionally, JavaScript is the only programming language used by all components. That will undoubtedly be useful.

#60. 55% of Node JS users mainly rely on LTD (long-term support). The current release is preferred by 43% of users and the majority of the newer users.

The majority of people favor consistency and maturity to the most recent features.

However, developers still love the latest and greatest, and they seem to be okay with a few bugs here and there.

#61. Node JS has a market share of 4.24%.

It is a considerable improvement over the market share of 1.11% from three years ago. The number is nothing to laugh at, even though it may still seem a little low.

Not really. Node JS is as efficient as it is, but it is far more expensive (and time-consuming) than installing a WordPress script and creating your website instantly in minutes.

WordPress is probably a decent choice if you merely need a website. WordPress (a PHP-based platform) alone has a 33.6% market share since it can set up your website in a matter of minutes. However, if your business requires a customized solution with fancy features, Node JS is much cheaper than other options.

#62. Fermium, Erbium, and Gallium are the three long-term stable (LTS) releases available in 2021. The most well-liked version is Node 14.x, “Fermium.”

The creators of Node JS are constantly refining their work.

Businesses need to have three LTS releases. Nobody wants to create a website using outdated technology. (Or perhaps one that won’t be around for very long.)

It is commendable that the Node JS team attempts to offer genuine long-term support.

#63. The average monthly release count slightly increased in 2018, from 5.08 in 2017 to 5.25 in 2018.

The language’s ubiquity inspires its creators to continue working on it. More frequent releases equate to more new features, and faster problem fixes.

#64. Downloads for all versions of Node JS have increased by 40% YOY (year-over-year).

The popularity of Node JS is still increasing quickly. It is still a young language, so it has many opportunities to develop.

Conclusion

Node JS Statistics: Okay, so it should be clear now that Node JS is a significant deal. Even though Hosting Tribunal does not use it yet, it is widely used, has a beautiful community, and is an outstanding technology all on its own.

According to Node JS statistics, programmers and businesses value what this technology offers. Typically, this leads to success.

Hopefully, these statistics have assured you that you are on the proper course if you’re considering using it for your online businesses!

Thank you for reading!