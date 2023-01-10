Introduction

Airbnb statistics: As the effect of the pandemic lowered, people started to travel again. International tourists gave preference to long-term stays. While we plan such trips, it is difficult to find accommodation outside boundaries. But Airbnb-like companies are making it easier by gathering data on rentable properties for such travelers from around the world. In this Airbnb Statistics, we will have some look around statistics by demographic, region, general, referral traffic, total nights stayed, traffic by device users, and much more informative content.

(Editor’s Choice)

According to Airbnb statistics, around 50% of the bookings are completed within 3 days of the newly listed properties.

are completed within 3 days of the newly listed properties. As of September 2022, property hosts spread worldwide have earned more than $180 billion from renting activity.

The increase in earnings of hosts has increased by 43.8% as of the year 2021.

The number of adults using the Airbnb platform reached 45.6 million.

The most popular travel destinations preferred by travelers are London and Paris as of September 2022.

preferred by travelers are as of September 2022. As of 31 st March 2022, the platform has 6 million property listing over the world , as stated by Airbnb statistics.

March 2022, the platform has , as stated by Airbnb statistics. 95% of the users prefer the platform for ease and security in payment.

prefer the platform for ease and security in payment. The best hosts on the Airbnb platform are voted as Senior women.

This platform is available in more than 220 countries .

. Considering the United States of America, on average the host residing in the country has earned $13.8K from renting the property in the year 2021

What is Airbnb?

Airbnb, Inc is a rental service for various types of properties for travelers. It offers short-term homestays on a daily payment basis. The company was incorporated in the year 2008. Airbnb is a short name for its original name AirBedandBreakfast.com. Airbnb is accessible all over the world. It has multiple types of properties which can be rented from international travelers as well as local residents.

Types Of Rentals Available On Airbnb

Primary types of rooms such as guest houses, hotels, houses, and flats are available. Other than these, 2,600 + treehouses,40,000+ farms, cabins, 2,800+ yurts, earth homes, 3,500+ castles, villas, containers, domes, 5,600+ boats, campervans, 300+ lighthouses, etc. are available for rental.

Airbnb Features

The website has honest reviews of the properties previously rented by the persons on the website.

The platform offers in-app messaging to landlords as an easy way of communicating without sharing phone numbers.

It has real-time booking alerts with price changes and other such alerts.

Bookings can be done in a variety of options.

Invitations can be sent to friends for the same place booking.

Unlike other travel websites, the Airbnb platform supports last-minute bookings.

The platform is compatible with desktops, android, and iOS.

General Airbnb Statistics

Airbnb statistics say that the website is accessible in over 60 languages.

As of 31 st March 2022, the platform has 6 million property listing over the world, as stated by Airbnb statistics.

March 2022, the platform has 6 million property listing over the world, as stated by Airbnb statistics. More than 4 million hosts are on the Airbnb platform as of the 1 st quarter of 2022.

quarter of 2022. As of September 2022, property hosts spread worldwide have earned more than $180 billion from renting activity.

Considering Airbnb statistics of the United States of America, on average the host residing in the country has earned $13.8K from renting the property in the year 2021.

Around 100K towns and cities are included in the platform’s active listing of rental properties.

In the month November 2022, Airbnb.com recorded around 84.1 million visitors to the website, whereas there were 92.9 million visitors in the month of October 2022. This has shown a 9.46% decrease in the rate of visitors in the month of November 2022.

September 2022 recorded 93.7 million visitors from around the globe.

The platform has more than 2,50,000 homes suitable for families spread around the globe.

As of 2021, there were more than 14,000 hosts registered on the platform each month.

The increase in earnings of hosts has increased by 43.8% as of the year 2021, as studied by Airbnb Statistics.

Till today, the overall hosts have earned more than $150 billion in rental charges.

As per Airbnb Statistics, 43% of travelers chose Airbnb because of the functionality of the accommodation. Whereas 77% of travelers said they want Airbnb because to want to take a feel to live like local residents in foreign countries.

95% of the users prefer the platform for ease and security in payment.

Whereas, other 86% of the Airbnb Statistics say that these people chose the platform because the Airbnb location is more convenient than the hotel.

Airbnb statistics showed that around 300.6 million nights were booked on the Airbnb platform in the year 2021.

This platform is available in more than 220 countries.

The best hosts on the Airbnb platform are voted as Senior women.

Every second 6 guests are renting the property on the Airbnb platform as stated by Airbnb statistics.

55% of the guest who books Airbnb for a long stay is for work or study.

More than 700K corporates accommodate employees and clients using Airbnb.

In the year Weekend booking was completed by 21%, whereas 1 day and 7 days booking was done by 22%.

Whereas Airbnb statistics showed that, there were 14% weekday bookings and 11% bookings for 3 days. 5% of bookings were done for a long-term stay.

87% of the properties on the Airbnb platform offer long-term stays.

According to Airbnb statistics, around 50% of the bookings are completed within 3 days of the newly listed properties.

com has 69.75% organic traffic and 30.43% paid traffic.

By Market Share

(Reference: Stockal)

As of Airbnb Statistics of 2021, the highest percentage of market share was captured by Booking.com with 34.57%.

Whereas Airbnb stood in second place with 25.97% of the market share.

Other competitors such as Hopper, Expedia, Vrbo, and Hotel.com recorded 7.68%, 7.31%, 5.25%, and 6.17% of market share respectively.

Moreover, 5.48%, 3.98%, 2.15%, and 1.43% of market share was captured by Trivago, Skyscanner, Kayak, and Priceline respectively.

By Most Popular Accommodation Booking Websites in the USA

According to Airbnb statistics, over the past 12 months, the residents of the United States of America preferred booking.com with the highest percentage of 30%.

com recorded around 29% of the preference whereas Airbnb stood in third place with 28%.

Website of accommodation, Priceline and trivago recorded around 26%, 14%, and 13% preference rates respectively.

By Demographics

(Reference: Similerweb)

According to Airbnb statistics, there are overall 48.19% of male users and 51.81% of female users around the globe.

Out of these, 17.53% of users are from the age group of 18 years to 24 years.

There are 30.41% of total users from the age group of 25 years to 34 years being the highest of all.

30% is shared by people from the age group of 35 years to 44 years.

The platform also has 14.33% and 10.52% users from the age group of 45 years to 55 years and 55 years to 64 years respectively.

Users from the baby bloomers club are around 6.92% around the world 65 years and above.

The number of adults using the Airbnb platform reached 45.6 million as per the records from Airbnb statistics.

In the year 2021, 32% of the bookings were made by people from the age group of 20 years to 30 years.

Similarly, people from the age group of 30 years to 40 years made 26% of the bookings.

There were 16% and 13% of the total bookings in the last year from the age group of 40 years to 50 years and 50 years to 60 years respectively.

From the baby boomers club, there were 5% of the people from the age group of 60 years to 70 years and only 1% from the age group of 70 years to 80

By Region

(Reference: Statista)

The most popular travel destinations preferred by travelers are London and Paris as of September 2022.

The total property listing in London and Paris are 69,351 and 61,365 respectively.

Whereas other states in cities in Europe which are listed as popular according to Airbnb statistics are Rome, Madrid, Mallorca, Barcelona, Berlin, Copenhagen, Athens, Vienna, Malaga, Venice, Edinburgh, Dublin, Amsterdam, Brussels, Greater Manchester, Geneva, and Antwerp with overall more than 1,00,000 rental listing on the platform.

As of September 2022, the top 5 preferred travel destinations are London, Paris, Rome, Madrid, and Mallorca.

(Reference: Similerweb)

In the last month, the United States of America had 71.26% traffic towards Airbnb.com with a recorded decrease in the rate of visitors by 8.64%.

The Philippines had around 2.01% of the share in country-wise traffic with an increased rate of 6.41%.

Mexico and Malaysia recorded a share in the traffic by 1.54% and 1.19% with an increased rate of visitors by 9.27% in Mexico and decreased rate in Malaysia by 7.96%.

Thailand contributed around 1.19% with an increased rate of 7.61%.

Other countries with negligible rates are overall 22.81%.

As of 2021 listed properties on Airbnb are – in Asia Pacific (3,212,954), North America (2,551,581), Latin America (1,732,609), Africa (367.091), and Europe (4,840,487).

According to Airbnb statistics, the total number of properties listing by region as of 2021 are United States of America (2,249,434), China (1,148,885), France (1,209,036), Italy (6,83,619), United Kingdom (5,67,027), Brazil (6,19,449), Mexico (3,91,619), Spain (5,42,138), Canada (3,02,222) and Germany (3,10,182).

By Total Nights Stayed

In Latin America, the overall number of travelers who stayed in the region for total nights was 41,995,197 in the year 2021.

As of the year 2021, Europe recorded the highest number of total nights stayed as per Airbnb statistics with a recorded number of 144,764,746.

Similarly, Africa recorded around 5,753,786 total stayed nights.

Whereas, as of the year 2021, Asia Pacific and North America had 54,015,276 and 110,382,177 stayed nights.

By Average Price Per Night and Revenue

The total revenue in the year 2021 for North America was $3,211,532,341 with an average per night charge of $208.

Europe recorded the second highest revenue with $2,309,121,065 at $114 charges for every night.

Asia Pacific and Latin America had a total of $784,272,977 and $475,721,572 respectively with average per-night charges of $104 and $81 per region.

Whereas as per the Airbnb statistics, Africa earned a revenue of $67,399,248 with an $84 charge per night.

By Referral Traffic

Various accommodations and hotels recommend Airbnb.com 31.20% being the highest.

Other travel and tourism as well as search engines refer to the platform by 15.19% and 10.33% respectively.

Various marketplaces recommend Airbnb by 4.55%

Considering the social media networks, Facebook has the highest recommendation percentage at 50.55%.

While LinkedIn has 12.48% and YouTube has 12.41% referral traffic sent towards the Airbnb platform.

As stated by Airbnb Statistics, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, and other social media networking applications with a minor percentage of referrals are around 9.77%, 6.29%, and 8.50% respectively.

By Device Users

(Reference: Semrush)

Over the last 6 months, airbnb.com recorded 40 million traffic by means of mobile and 24 million traffic by means of desktops.

The overall mobile traffic is around 58.6% and desktop traffic is around 41.4%.

In the United States of America, there are 35.3 million users resulted in 60.97%, of which 48.78% prefer to open Airbnb.com on the desktop while 51.22% open it on mobile phones.

In Germany, there are 2.09% of the users resulted in 1.2 million. 53.76% of the people use the desktop version of Airbnb whereas the remaining 46.24% use mobile phones.

Canada and the United Kingdom have 1.5% and 1.48% overall users resulting in 868.8K and 859.9K.

In Canada, Airbnb is being accessed by 21.35% of the users on desktops, and 78.65% access it on mobile phones.

Whereas the UK recorded 30.53% of users accessing Airbnb on a desktop and 69.47% of the people are mobile users.

In Costa Rica, there are 857.4K users resulting in 1.48%. Out of these 5.49% are desktop users and 94.51% are mobile users.

Conclusion

Even though the traveling industry was impacted due to COVID, Airbnb made a comeback with billions of revenue received around the globe. Airbnb provides a passive income option for all kinds of hosts to list their properties on Airbnb. Currently, the traveling industry has become a billion-dollar industry backed up by Airbnb-like platforms.

Airbnb is a convenient option to search for accommodation in foreign countries. While selecting a property, it allows selecting options such as tropical locations, some quirky OMG views from the window, beaches, trending, and many more… Therefore, Airbnb offers 360 degrees of enjoyment on vacations with worry-free accommodation options.

FAQ . Do I need to pay charges if I list my property on Airbnb? No Listing a property on the Airbnb platform is free of any cost. Can I list my property on Airbnb? Indeed. Any type of property that provides a stay facility can be rented by the property host. Is the Airbnb platform safe to use? Yes. The platform is safe to use and protects the privacy of the users by allowing them to use an in-app messaging facility. In which currency does the Airbnb platform accepts charges? Depending on the location of your residence, the website will automatically convert the amount into the appropriate currency, thus you will pay in the same currency as your resident country.