Tripadvisor Statistics: Booking.com, Tripadvisor.com, and Trivago.com are some great examples of online ticket booking websites. These websites allow international as well as local travelers to check the availability of accommodations, real travelers’ reviews, and photos from the places along with discounted prices. Moreover, travelers can also compare these websites and book the cheapest ticket available. Advance bookings for booking without paying in full are some of the best features available today on the platform.

These interesting Tripadvisor Statistics focusing on the American region, are going to make you book a vacation right away! Anyways, isn’t it already vacation time?

As of February 2022, Italy registered more than 2000 wine tastings and wine tours on the Tripadvisor website.

The platform studies that, 96% of users believe that reading reviews is the crucial factor for their booking process.

The most searched word on the platform by global travelers was 'Beach' at 4.8 million searches.

Around 35.7 million new travel members were added to the Tripadvisor community.

As of 2022, 387,00 forum threads were created whereas 22 million helpful votes were given and around 16 million 5-bubble reviews were written.

7 out of 10 destinations with the fastest growing popularity are outside of the United States of America.

Around 70% of the hotels were booked for domestic trips in the first week of January 2022.

Around 12% of travelers in the United States of America booked hotel/private accommodations using Tripadvisor.

The most popular vacation rentals in 2022 are secluded mountain or rural escapes and waterfront.

In 2022, the total number of user reviews and ratings on Tripadvisor from a global perspective was 1,000 million.

What is Tripadvisor?

Tripadvisor, Inc is an American company that aids in Vacation rental, Table reservation, guide books, and hotel and flight booking. In addition, it operates in businesses such as mobile apps, user-generated content, comparison shopping websites, and travel agencies. The company has its headquarters in Needham, Massachusetts, US, and was founded in 2000. The platform is recognized in travel industry services. Other brands that belong to TripAdvisor are HouseTrip, Jetsetter, Cruise Critic, TheFork, Holiday Letting, Viator, SeatGuru, Niumba, and Bokun.io.

Tripadvisor Features

Real photos of the places

Real Customer reviews.

Popularity rankings

Traveler ratings

Personalized trip recommendations.

Passive income source

Multiple options for staycations, vacations, business trips, and family trips.

General Tripadvisor Statistics

According to Tripadvisor Statistics, 3 out of 4 Singaporeans plan to travel in spring 2023.

Further estimates show that 90% of the bookings made on Tripadvisor will be for international trips with Seoul (South Korea) being the most popular destination.

In addition, the platform reports that Americans spend only a week researching a place after planning a trip.

As of 2022, Americans spent 29% more time on average booking trips.

17% of Americans have purchased subscriptions for travel apps to plan their trips.

Around 11 million new photos of locations were uploaded to the platform in 2022 including traveler's moments.

In 2022, the total number of user reviews and ratings on Tripadvisor from a global perspective was 1,000 million.

28% of millennials believe in TripAdvisor reviews.

In the United States of America, the percentage of travel for leisure has increased by 8% in 2022.

TripAdvisor Statistics state that, Americans were projected to spend 29% more on their average trip in 2022.

As of April 2023, around 164.4 million of traffic was generated whereas it was 169.0 million in March 2023. This has recorded a 2.72% decrease in traffic rate.

February 2023, recorded 146.2 million visitors on the website.

Every 60 minutes, TripAdvisor is added with 7,000 new contributions.

TripAdvisor Statistics state that the platform has more than 8 million locations including tourist attractions, restaurants, and hotels.

Furthermore, the reports state that travelers research their trips on the platform 1 to 3 months in advance.

90% of hotel businesses say that TripAdvisor is crucial for their businesses.

Tripadvisor Statistics by Country

By Devices

In the last 6 months, Tripadvisor Statistics observed that total generated desktop (53 million) and mobile traffic (88 million) from global view resulted in 37.8% and 62.2% respectively.

(Reference: semrush.com)

Over the past 6 months, the United States of America contributed to Tripadvisor’s platform with 44.34% of the overall number of devices resulting in 63.1 million, out of which 50.84% are desktop visitors and 49.16% are mobile visitors.

Whereas, the United Kingdom and Canada with similar contributions generated 3.66% of device traffic resulting in 5.2 million.

The United Kingdom had 28.41% of desktop traffic and 71.59% of mobile traffic, whereas Canada generated. 20.42% of desktop traffic and 79.57% of mobile traffic.

With a minor difference in the traffic Germany and India contributed by 3.24% and 2.78% resulting in 4.6 million and 4 million respectively.

Germany generated traffic from 27.52% of desktop traffic and 72.48% of mobile traffic whereas, India contributed 11.58% of desktop traffic and 88.42% of mobile traffic.

By Traffic

(Reference: similarweb.com)

In the last month, the highest ever generated traffic was from the United States of America resulting in 65.14% of total traffic, but with a decrease in total visitors by 8.85%.

Canada and the United Kingdom ranked respectively with total traffic at 2.19% and 2.07% with an increase in the visitors from Canada at 2.37% and a decrease in the UK at 9.64%.

Poland generated 1.55% of total traffic with an increased rate of visitors by 8.29%.

Whereas Thailand has shown a 1.55% in overall traffic whereas it has also shown a decrease in total visitors by 3.22%.

Other countries collectively contributed to total traffic by 27.9%.

Tripadvisor Statistics by total bookings

As of 2022, around 1,636 shark diving experiences were booked on the platform.

Moreover, 47,015 ghosts and vampire tour tickets were sold.

Around 16,563 ziplining tours were booked in a similar period.

Statistics by Searches

The most searched word by global travelers was ‘Beach’ at 4.8 million searches.

Resort ranked second for generating around 3.2 million searches.

And Spa followed the list with 1.7 million searches.

Tripadvisor Statistics by Demographics

There are 52.11% female and 47.89% male users on the platform.

(Reference: similarweb.com)

32% of users belong to the age group of 18 to 24 years.

The highest percentage of demographic contributors are between 25 to 34 years of age.

There are 19.25% and 15.80% of users aged between 35 to 44 years and 45 to 54 years respectively.

Around 12.79% of users are aged between 55 to 64 years and 9.58% of users are 65 years and above.

Tripadvisor Statistics by social media referral traffic

The highest percentage of traffic sent by social media belongs to Facebook resulting in 36.55%.

Youtube’s referral rate is 23.67%, whereas Reddit‘s rate is 15.70%.

Pinterest and Instagram sent overall traffic by 5.40% and 3.44% respectively.

Other social media sites collectively make up around 15.24%.

Statistics by referral sources

com has 22.58% direct traffic, while only 1.50% is generated from referrals.

Interestingly, 70.29% of traffic belongs to organic search.

On the other hand, paid search traffic has resulted in 4.09%.

Other sources from which the platform generates traffic are social media networks (0.45%), Mail (0.59%), and Display (0.50%).

Statistics by financial records

In the financial year of 2022, Tripadvisor’s core business segment generated around $966 million from experiences, dining, company-branded hotels, and display and platform.

The total revenue of Tripadvisor from a global perspective is $1.5 billion.

Furthermore, the net income generated by the platform is around $20 million.

The platform’s total assets almost reached $2.57 billion in 2022.

Tripadvisor Statistics by Reviews

Most reviewed attraction – Basilica de la Sagrada Familia (Barcelona, Spain), with more than 165,000 reviews.

Most reviewed accommodation – Luxor Hotel & Casino (Las Vegas, Nevada) with more than 48,000 reviews.

The most reviewed restaurant – is Pastéis de Belém (Lisbon, Portugal) with more than 52,600 reviews.

The longest-written review ever in the English Language by @82manuelal (Luxembourg City) with more than 7,000 reviews.

The three most mentioned dishes in restaurant reviews are Salad (7,374,595 mentions), Pie (8,467,574 mentions), and Pizza (10,400,980 mentions).

Tripadvisor’s Users most loved and highly rated places in 2022

Top 10 most popular destinations in the World in 2022

Dubai (United Arab Emirates)

London (United Kingdom)

Cancún (Mexico)

Bali (Indonesia)

Crete (Italy)

Cabo San Lucas (Mexico)

Istanbul (Turkey)

Paris (France)

Hurghada (Egypt)

By Top 10 most popular destinations in the United States of America

Las Vegas (Nevada)

Oahu (Hawaii)

Maui (Hawaii)

Key West (Florida)

New York City (New York)

New Orleans (Louisiana)

Savannah (Georgia)

Miami Beach (Florida)

Nashville (Tennessee)

Sedona (Arizona)

By Top 10 trending destinations in the world

Mallorca (Spain)

Cairo (Egypt)

Rhodes (Greece)

Tulum (Mexico)

Dubrovnik (Croatia)

Ibiza (Spain)

Natal (Brazil)

Arusha (Tanzania)

Göreme (Turkey)

Santorini (Greece)

The Top 3 Destinations for Skiers

Zermatt (Switzerland)

Jackson (Wyoming)

Banff (Alberta)

The top 3 destinations for food lovers

Rome (Italy)

London (United Kingdom)

Paris (France)

The top 3 destinations for Outdoor Travellers

Arenal Volcano National Park (Costa Rica)

Jim Corbett National Park (India)

Serengeti National Park (Tanzania)

Most preferred destinations in the United States of America as of 2022

Outdoor Travellers (Denali National Park and Preserve, Alaska)

Food lovers (New York City, New York)

Big City lovers (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Sun seekers (Oahu, Hawaii)

Conclusion

Traveling after two years of the ban is always exciting. But booking or researching the place and itinerary is boring. But not to worry, these online ticket booking platforms are backed by technological developments. You can book any trip from anywhere with many special discounts and offers. Concluding these Tripadvisor Statistics confirms that the platform is one of the best ticket booking websites.

FAQ . How to earn a commission on Tripadvisor? By joining the Tripadvisor Affiliate Program, you can earn small commissions every time a person books a trip by clicking on the link you have mentioned. It has a 14-day referral window. What is a Tripadvisor Affiliate Program? Tripadvisor Affiliate Progam allows you to earn money by mentioning referrals in the blog or social media posts. Blogs with affiliate links, help to earn more because it is everlasting content unless and until you remove it. Do you get paid for writing reviews on Tripadvisor? No. The platform does not offer any money for writing reviews on Tripadvisor. How much commission does Tripadvisor pay? You may earn 50% of the booking amount under Tripadvisor’s affiliate program.

Barry Elad Barry is a lover of everything technology. Figuring out how the software works and creating content to shed more light on the value it offers users is his favorite pastime. When not evaluating apps or programs, he's busy trying out new healthy recipes, doing yoga, meditating, or taking nature walks with his little one.

