Introduction

Social media recruitment statistics: Unlike the old days when recruiting a candidate or finding a job was the most difficult process, technology has made it easy by automating the overall process. There are hundreds of platforms by which either company or a candidate can find each other. Candidates can include keywords in their CV to get identified among others and companies can job their jobs using keywords so that candidates can find the company.

These social media recruitment statistics include a bundle of insights into many exciting pieces of information which can help you to gain more knowledge.

Around the world, 82% of employers use social media networks in search of passive candidates.

81% of the people who search for jobs say that Facebook is a great platform to find a career.

Job seekers prefer LinkedIn more than any other social media network for job search resulting in 90%.

9% of the candidates check the social media profiles of the companies they are applying is to know information about the company.

Recruiters use LinkedIn more than any other social media platform for the hiring process which resulted in 79%.

As per the Social media recruitment statistics, there are 52% of job seekers use multiple sources to find a job while 11% use only one source.

use multiple sources to find a job while the majority of the people 62.7% say that they do not want their social media accounts checked for the recruitment process.

56% of companies say that using social media helps them to find the best match.

92% of employers utilize social media in search of talent.

Gen Z contributes to social media recruitment job search more than millennials.

What Is Social Media Recruitment?

Social media recruitment refers to hiring a suitable candidate using professional networks such as LinkedIn as well as other social media networks such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc. Due to digitalization and technological improvements, every sector benefits along with the recruitment department. Rather than receiving manually written or printed thousands of CVs, social media recruitment can lessen the stress by automating the process. And nowadays it is easy to find suitable candidates using keywords.

Benefits Of Social Media Recruitment

Give access to search for creative minds spread across the world.

Increases job listing visibility.

Digitalization eases the recruitment process.

Improves the company’s brand image as well as brand awareness.

Reduces the cost of the hiring process.

Using strategies, appropriate candidates can be targeted.

It helps companies to check the background and personality of the candidate.

Reduces the time required for hiring.

Disadvantages Of Social Media Recruitment

Increases privacy concerns for the candidates.

It is possible that candidates may provide false information which is difficult to verify using social media networks.

It is required to use appropriate strategies and skills to prove why the company offers competitive salaries.

The job posting can get lost in the sea of millions of job postings made by other companies on social media networks.

General Social Media Recruitment Statistics

56% of companies say that using social media helps them to find the best match.

59% of the candidates update their social media profiles to appear appropriate once applying for a job.

67% of the candidates can be informed about the company culture by means of social media networks.

92% of employers utilize social media in search of talent.

Around 73% of millennials successfully found suitable jobs using social media networks.

70% of the hiring manager said they have successfully found the candidate using social media recruitment.

Around 40 million people look for jobs on LinkedIn every week.

By Recruiters

Around the world, 82% of employers use social media networks in search of passive candidates.

On the other hand, 92% of employers utilize social media in search of talent.

As of 2022, there are 9% of the companies do not yet use social media networks for recruitment.

As per the Social media recruitment statistics, there are 54% of the companies have rejected candidates based on their social media feeds.

By Job Seekers

75% of job seekers prefer LinkedIn to land a job.

As per the Social media recruitment statistics, there are 52% of job seekers use multiple sources to find a job while 11% use only one source.

81% of the people who search for jobs say that Facebook is a great platform to find a career.

Which Industries see job seekers using social media the least?

Industry Percentage using social media in job search Tradespeople 29% Security 32% Banking 36% Accounting and Finance 40% Engineering 42%

(Source: StandOut-CV)

Considering the other sectors, the above chart provides information on the professions in which people occasionally search for jobs on social media.

Job seekers from the trades business and security search for 29% and 32% respectively.

Other job seekers from baking and accounting and finance have a job searching rate on social media networks of 36% and 40% respectively.

Surprisingly, only 42% of engineers are job seekers on social media networks.

Which social media platforms do job seekers use?

Social Media Platform percentage of job seekers using Linkedin 90% Twitter 57% Glassdoor 42% Facebook 40% Instagram 29% Youtube 22%

(Source: StandOut-CV)

According to Social media recruitment statistics, job seekers prefer LinkedIn more than any other social media network for job search resulting in 90%.

Around the world, there are 57% of job seekers use Twitter and 42% of candidates use Glassdoor for their career search.

40% of job seekers use Facebook while 29% use Instagram.

22% of job seekers around the world use YouTube as in YouTube advertisements for career searches.



(Source: Robert Walters Group)

As per the trends, companies check candidates’ social media profiles before hiring candidates.

Considering the above scenario, 37.3% of job seekers want this as a part of the recruitment process.

On the hand, the majority of the people 62.7% say that they do not want their social media accounts checked.

(Source: Robert Walters Group)

According to the Job seeker’s point of view, 75.9% of the candidates check the social media profiles of the companies they are applying is to know information about the company.

While 66.9% of the candidates use social media networks for the purpose of knowing numerical data about the company culture.

9% of job seekers said they want to know how companies do business while 54.1% searched for career opportunities.

Around 50.3% of the candidates search for existing employees in the company.

By Demographic

Generation % of those who discovered job opportunities on social media Gen Z 62% Millennials 56% Gen X 31% Baby Boomers 12%

(Source: Zippia)

According to Social media recruitment statistics, surprisingly there are 62% of the population from Gen Z use various social media sites to discover a job.

Gen Z contributes to social media recruitment job search more than millennials.

Millennials account for 56% for searching career opportunities on social media networks.

31% of the people are from Gen X and 12% accounts for baby boomers.

Which age groups use social media in a job search?

Age Group (years old) The percentage using social media in job search 16-20 66% 21-30 86% 31-40 85% 40-55 52% 56 + 30%

(Source: StandOut-CV)

Being more specific on the age groups of candidates, there are 66% of job seekers using social media from the age group of 16 years to 20 years.

The highest share of candidates using social media job search is from the age group of 21 years to 30 years resulting in 86%.

With minor differences, the age group of 31 years to 40 years represents around 85% of overall social media job searches.

Similarly, there are 52% and 30% of candidates belong to the age groups of 40 years to 55 years and 56 years and above.

How much are social media job seekers earning?

Earning bracket (per annum) The percentage using social media in job search <£18,000 71% £18,000 – £30,000 55% £30,000 – £50,000 40% £50,000 – £70,000 63% £70,000 + 61%

(Source: StandOut-CV)

Job seekers with a salary of pounds 18,000 per annum resulted in 71% around the world using social media job search.

While there are 55% of job seekers in the pound 18,000 to pound 30,000 salary bracket.

40% and 63% of the job seekers in the same category belongs to the salary bracket of pound 30,000 to pounds 50,000 and 50,000 to 70,000 respectively.

There are around 61% of the pound 70,000 and plus salary bracket search for jobs using social media.

By Platforms

(Source: kinsta.com)

Active job seekers spend around 17 minutes on LinkedIn whereas 40% of the overall registered accounts access the platform on daily basis.

As per the social media recruitment statistics, there are more than 1 billion interactions between candidates and hiring managers on LinkedIn.

As per the social media recruitment statistics, there are 58 million companies and 875 million candidates.

Considering the most professional job and candidate searching platform LinkedIn, the popularity has spread across the world, and each country represents millions of registered companies along with members.

Following is the major country-wise insight into the overall number of registered LinkedIn accounts: United States of America (194 million+), India (96 million+), UAE (6 million+), South Africa (10 million+), and Canada (20 million+).

(Reference: contentstadium.com)

Around the world, as stated by Social media recruitment, recruiters use LinkedIn more than any other social media platform for the hiring process which resulted in 79%.

While Facebook is used at 71%.

With a minor difference, Instagram, and Twitter accounts for candidate search by recruiters with 45% and 43% respectively.

YouTube social media recruitment statistics say that companies use it at 31% and TikTok is used at 14%.

Other social media networks used by companies to search for a candidate are Snapchat (9%), Pinterest (7%), Tumblr (5%), and other networks (2%).



(Source: Robert Walters Group)

3% of companies consider associating with recruitment agencies while acquiring new employees.

There are 11.8% of companies post job posting on job boards such as monster and total jobs etc.…

Other 12.5% of companies post on social media networks such as LinkedIn to reach more prospective employees.

While only 1.1% of companies use Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for job posting.

There 7.9% of companies accessing other professional networks and 17.5% prefer to post directly on the official company website.

By Process

(Reference: contentstadium.com)

96% of the companies in the globe use social media.

Around the world, there are 64% of companies use social media accounts to communicate with prospective employees.

While 62% of companies use their company profiles on LinkedIn for further communication or employer branding.

51% of the companies share the data of their accounts within the organization, while 3% are considering social media networks.

On the other hand, only 1% said they are not interested in using such social networks.

(Reference: robertwaltersgroup.com)

There are 35% of recruiters check the social media handles of candidates during the initial stage of application.

While 25% of the companies check the accounts during or after the interview.

6% of the companies check the candidate’s social media accounts during reference checks while 2.5% check them before offering the offer letters.

On the other hand, 33.9% of companies said they do not check any social media profiles during the recruitment process.

(Reference: contentstadium.com)

There are 45% of companies like to share recruitment content on social media with others but on a casual level.

Whereas 41% of the companies share such information on a regular level.

13% of the companies do not involve their employee in any such activities, while 1% are not sure about this.

By Industry

Which industries see job seekers using social media the most?

Industry percentage using social media in job search Hospitality 84% Retail 78% Creative & Arts 75% Marketing 69% Health & wellbeing 67%

(Source: StandOut-CV)

84% of the companies in hospitality use social media networks to search for their prospective employees.

Whereas 78% of retail and 75% of creative and arts industries refer to digital communication channels for the same.

There are 69% of marketing companies and 67% of health and wellbeing companies found using social media for recruitment.

Which type of worker uses social media for job search?

Employment status percentage using social media in job search Freelancer 91% Full-time employed 74% Contractor 70% Casual worker 42% part-time employed 25%

(Source: StandOut-CV)

According to social media recruitment statistics, there are 91% of freelancers around the world use social media for career opportunities.

74% of the full-time employed persons and 70% of contractors refer to social media job searches.

Whereas there are 25% of part-time employed persons and 42% of casual workers use social media for a similar category.

Conclusion

Looking at the above numbers, it is clear that social media recruitment has increased the popularity since technological development. If we consider LinkedIn, the United States of America and India have the highest number of users connecting with the companies and vice versa as of today. Due to the pandemic, even interviews were conducted using Zoom-like technology, and this trend is yet to continue. The overall job searching process as well as hiring the candidate has become easy because of social media recruitment. Professional platforms such as LinkedIn are a boon to society.

FAQ . Which are the top social media platforms to search for a job? You can use LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to land a job. LinkedIn is more specifically a professional platform, therefore, gives the best results for companies as well as for the candidate. How is Social media recruiting changing the recruitment process? Digitalization is giving access to employers to check the candidate's background and vice versa. Moreover, candidates can also check the interviewer’s information available on the internet by being professional. Is social media recruitment increasing its popularity? Yes, because of the flexible search process from both of the parties including mere keywords is easy to apply for the job as well as obtain any candidate suitable for the job. Is it safe to apply on social media networking sites for a job? LinkedIn is the safest platform to apply for local as well as international jobs. But, fraudsters have a creative mind, therefore before applying to any job do not forget to check the authenticity of the website and the source.