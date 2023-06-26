Introduction

Skype Statistics: Instant messaging applications are the most convenient services to talk to our loved ones. Not only this but during the pandemic, Skype, Zooms, and Teams-like applications kept the daily agendas running. It is not only about messaging or video calling, these communication applications have more features that could help to ease daily work. Well, these applications are still lifesavers for millions of remote workers.

Checkout out these interesting Skype statistics written below along with exclusive content of the top 3 video conferencing platforms in 2023.

Residents of the United States of America, named Helen Oh and Samuel Kim got married on Skype because the groom was hospitalized.

89% of remote employees believe that Skype helps them to connect with other colleagues.

Skype Statistics state that, companies that are in the computer software industry have 8.6 million users.

As of 2022, 83% of the people in the United States of America know about this messenger.

occur at noon during business days. Skype Statistics estimates that by 2024, the total number of users will be 2.27 billion on the platform, whereas, in 2023, estimates show that the total number of users will be 2.1 billion.

What is Skype?

Skype is a telecommunications application functioned by Skype Technologies and currently is a division of Microsoft. It was developed by Janus Friis and Niklas Zennström along with other 4 Estonian developers and launched in 2003. It is compatible with operating systems such as Xbox One, iPadOS, Android, macOS, Linux, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S.As of today, Skype is widely used by many companies around the world. Unlike other communication applications, one of the best features of Skype is that you can call on landline numbers anywhere in the world. This comes with a paid version.

Features of Skype

Skype can real-time translate more than 35 languages for free.

File sharing.

It allows call recording.

Group calls with 100 participants.

Voice as well as video calls.

Screen sharing for presentations.

Moreover, this platform also allows calls to international landline numbers.

Top 3 Video Conferencing Platforms

Skype

Mobile as well as landline calling

Call recording

Collaboration tools

Live subtitles for ongoing video calls.

Fast, secure, and reliable

Zoom

Easy to use

Increased capacity for meeting participants

Integration with calendar

Background changer

Google Meet

AI-noise cancellation

Click to start meeting options

Option to adjust network speed.

Integration with Google accounts.

Skype Facts

‘Skype’ has been derived from the English phrase, Sky peer to peer.

It is possible to call on 911 using Skype and share your location.

The word ‘Skype’ has been added to the Oxford English Dictionary as a verb in 2014.

The platform was the first ever VoIP service to provide calls without any charge.

During the pandemic, the demand for the platform increased by 70%.

You can call on international landline numbers using Skype, but this is a paid feature.

General Skype Statistics

99% of Skype users use the platform less than once every day.

Around the world, video calls on the platform collectively make 3 billion minutes.

On average, employees use this video conferencing platform for 3 hours and 12 minutes every week.

As of 2022, the platform had around 1.95 billion registered users.

In 2023, around 300 million users are daily active on this communication platform.

As of March 2023, this messaging platform generated 61 million of global traffic toward skype.com whereas it was 57.9 million in February 2023. This has shown an increase in the rate of visitors in March 2023 by 61 million.

In the month of January 2023, total global traffic was 56.3 million on the website.

Skype Statistics by Demographics

People aged between 18 to 29 years are more likely to use Skype mobile app resulting 29%, whereas there are 27% of people between 30 to 59 years and 12% aged 60 years and above.

This free communication platform has 40.69% of female and 59.31% of male users.

(Reference: Similarweb.com)

Skype Statistics state that the highest percentage of users belong to the age group of 25 to 24 years resulting in 33.34%.

There are Around 21.49% of users from 18 to 24 years of age group.

Whereas, 19.73% and 12.28% of users belong to 35 to 44 years and 45 to 54 years respectively.

And 8.01% are from 55 to 64 years of age and 5.15% of users are 65 years and above.

Skype Statistics by Country

By Devices

Skype.com generated around 52.7% of desktop traffic and 47.3% of mobile traffic over the last 6 months resulting in 32 million desktop and 28 million mobile traffic.

(Reference: semrush.com)

Over the past 6 months, Brazil generated 9.62% of overall traffic resulting in 5.9 million total devices out of these, 29.57% is desktop traffic and 70.43% is mobile traffic.

United States of America with minor difference, contributed by 9.49% of overall traffic, generated from 5.8 million devices. Out of these desktop devices resulted in 74.99% and 25.1% of mobile traffic.

Whereas Turkey and India recorded 7.82% and 7.49% of respective traffic resulting in 4.8 million and 4.6 million.

Turkey generated 8.04% of desktop and 91.96% of mobile traffic, whereas India generated 65.34% of desktop and 34.66% of mobile traffic.

And Russian Federation contributed 4.2 million devices resulting in 6.92% of overall traffic, resulting in 84.29% of desktop, and 15.71% of mobile traffic.

By Total Users

The highest number of active Skype users reside in the United States of America resulting in 32 million.

Whereas the lowest active users are in China and France resulting in 3 million and 1.4 million respectively.

In addition, other countries contribute the total number of active users as the United Kingdom (6.7 million), India (3.1 million), Canada (2.8 million), and Australia (1.6 million).

By Country-wise Traffic

(Reference: similarweb.com)

Over the past 6 months, the highest number of traffic on Skype.com is generated from the United States of America resulting in 13.40, but with a decreased rate of visitors by 8.20% compared to previous months.

Russia and India with minor differences contributing by 6.16% and 6.10% in overall website traffic but have resulted in a decrease in the number of visitors by 9.01% and 06%.

Brazil and the United Kingdom similarly contributed by 5.20% and 3.87% respectively with a decreasing rate of visitors by 15.31% and 15.43% each.

Other countries collectively make up 65.27% of total traffic.

By The Total Number of Companies

(Reference: enlyft.com)

The top three countries with the highest number of companies using Skype are the United States of America (38,537), the United Kingdom (8,004), and India (3,994).

Further, the list is followed by Canada (3,414), France (2,077), Australia (1991), and Brazil (1936).

Other countries with the lowest number of companies than 1500 are China (1,445), Italy (1,244), and Germany (1,223).

Skype Statistics by Sources of Website Traffic

Skype.com has 28.55% of direct and 28.12% of referral traffic.

54% of traffic on the website is from organic searches.

Interestingly, 0.01% is paid search traffic.

And other sources of traffic include social media network referrals (7.52%), Mail (13.18%), and display advertising (0.08%).

Skype Statistics by Social Media Referral

YouTube has the highest referral rate at 34.51% as compared to other social media networks.

WhatsApp and Facebook sent overall traffic resulting in 18.29% and 16.44% respectively.

Telegram and Twitter have a referral rate of 4.87% and 4.58% respectively.

Other social media collectively make up 21.31%.

Skype Statistics by Industry

Skype Statistics state that companies that are in the computer software industry have 8.6 million users.

3 million Skype users work in the Information Technology industry.

Whereas, 1.62 million users belong to the retail industry and 2.7 million users are in the Education sector.

In addition to these, other industries, with the total users are Hospitality Industry (2.6 million), Higher Education Sector (2.1 million), Marketing and Advertising Industry (1.7 million), Finance Industry (1.67 million), Non-Government Organizations (1.5 million) and Construction Workers (1.3 million).

Skype Statistics by Market Share

(Reference: enlyft.com)

According to the known Skype Statistics, around 88,922 companies in the United States of America are using this communication platform with a market share of 13.41%.

Whereas, Zoom has the largest market share resulting in 18.60%.

Other competitors such as Adobe Connect and Tencent QQ have captured the market by 12.95% and 11.17% respectively.

Skype Statistics by Brand Awareness

As of 2022, 83% of the people in the United States of America know about this messenger.

Out of these, 23% of users like Skype whereas 14% use it daily.

Whereas, 67% of the users are loyal to Skype and are more likely to use it again.

By leading messenger services by brand Awareness in the United States in 2022

(Reference: statista.com)

The top three messenger services such as Facebook Messenger, Snapchat, and Zoom are currently increasing their popularity in the United States of America resulting in 90%, 84%, and 81% respectively.

Whereas, Skype has bagged fourth place with 80% of users.

Other messenger services used in the United States of America as of 2022 are Facetime (78%), WhatsApp (76%), iMessage (67%), Google Hangout (60%), Discord (46%), Kik Messenger (41%), Microsoft Teams (41%), Telegram (40%), WeChat (37%), LINE (26%), Viber (24%), Signal (20%) and Threema (10%).

Conclusion

These instant messaging applications are useful for commercial as well as educational use. In addition to these, technological inventions are making it easier to communicate with anyone around the corners of the world. There are many communication platforms available today but only a few of them are the best. For example, Skype, Teams, Zoom, and Google Meet are commonly used instant messaging platforms in many industries. Moreover, being compatible with mobile devices and tablet make it easier to communicate.

FAQ . How to find a person on Skype? Click on the magnifier button on Skype, then search for the name, email, or phone number. Then click on the person from the list you want to chat with and click type message and click send. Is Skype free to signup? Yes, Skype is free to use, but only some features are paid features such as purchasing an international number or calling the landline, etc. Who are the competitors of Skype? Following are the competitors of Skype: Google Meet, Zoom, GoTo Meeting, Viber, TeamViewer, Cisco, Imo, Google Duo, Microsoft Teams, Discord, WhatsApp, and Google Hangout. Is Skype user-friendly? Yes, the User interface of Skype is extremely cozy and allows users to communicate easily and effectively.

