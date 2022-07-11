Robocalls Statistics: A robocall refers to a call that transmits pre-recorded messages using auto-dialing software and is delivered to millions of people daily.

They can be used for things like formal announcements and telemarketing campaigns. They can also provide the ideal platform for scams and spam calls.

What are robocalls for? How do you spot a fraudulent robocall? How common are these scams? Where do they originate from? This robocalls statistics will help you to find answers.

To learn the answers to these and other questions check out the list of interesting robocall statistics below.

The Amazing Facts About Robocalls (Editor’s Choice)

More than 56% of senior citizens in the United States receive at least seven robocalls per week.

Let’s now take a closer look at these and other robocall statistics for 2021.

Robocall Statistics in 2021

How many automated calls are made each day?

What did the Covid-19 pandemic do to the robocalling industry?

What amount of money can a victim lose from scam calls?

Check out our list of robocall statistics to learn more.

#1. Scammers now can spoof area codes.

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted everyone, including fraudsters. To make more money, scammers made more calls.

They were also becoming more creative, impersonating employees of well-known businesses and spoofing area numbers and codes.

(Source: WNDU)

#2. Robocalls resumed their pre-pandemic levels in early 2021.

In February 2021, robocall statistics formally returned to their pre-pandemic levels. As the COVID-19 situation grew more serious in April 2020, the number of robocalls fell to 3 billion.

However, both scammers and companies quickly recovered their confidence.

In February 2021, the number of robocalls had gradually increased to pre-pandemic levels with more than 4 billion calls.

(Source: Fortune)

#3. One of the three robocall scam victims picked up the phone because the number was familiar.

Unknown numbers are most common and people won’t answer them. This led to scammers adopting a new strategy to get their calls answered.

To gain the recipient’s trust, they started spoofing actual companies’ phone numbers and acting like them. “Enterprise spoofing” is the term for this.

(Source: FirstOrion)

#4. Fraudulent robocalls accounted for 34% of all calls in 2020.

In 2020, spam robocalls increased by 56% in the United States.

Despite a considerable drop in April, they had already topped January’s figures by September.

(Source: Truecaller)

#5. In 2021, around 228 million robocalls were made every day.

In 2021, spam calls have increased.

More than 7 billion robocalls were placed in the United States during November, which was the highest monthly total.

This results in 228,030,849 daily calls and more than 1.6 billion weekly calls.

(Source: RoboKiller)

#6. In 2019, the average victim lost $244 to fraud calls.

According to robocalls statistics, this number rose by 44% between 2019 and 2020. It reached $351 for each person.

(Source: Truecaller)

#7. From Jan. to Nov. 2021, the number of robocalls doubled.

According to T-Mobile phone call statistics, there were around 2.5 billion fraudulent calls were made in just November 2021.

T-Mobile claims that US scammers call individuals during working hours and make bogus business calls. By promising fake insurance, warranties, and other things of the like, they are attempting to swindle their victims.

(Source: Threatpost)

#8. In the United States, some forms of robocalling are legal.

Robocalls are not all frauds. Robocalling is acceptable in the United States under the following circumstances:

Calls from the healthcare provider.

Calls from debt collection.

Messages from charities.

Informational messages, e.g., regarding medical appointments

(Source: Kaspersky)

#9. In 2022, North America will be responsible for 45% of all fraud losses.

It is the area with the highest amount of fraudulent robocalls even though just mobile subscribers reside there.

North America is leading the fight against robocalls to address the problem.

(Source: JUNIPER Research)

#10. By the middle of 2021, the average cost of fraudulent robocalls was $1,200.

Scammers have been able to increase their own earnings by leveraging the COVID-19 pandemic and people’s anxiety.

As a result, compared to 2019, the price that victims paid for each scam jumped by 20%.

(Source: RoboKiller)

#11. In 2022, losses brought on by fraudulent robocalls are anticipated to rise.

Globally, the amount of money lost due to robocall frauds in 2021 is expected at $31 billion.

Analysts anticipate a significant increase in this number. In 2022, fraudulent robocalls are projected to cost $40 billion worldwide.

(Source: JUNIPER Research)

#12. Scammers are more common in certain areas of the United States than others.

Arizona, Florida, and Texas are the top three states where scam calls are reported.

In 2021, the most targeted area codes in the United States were 817,210, and 832 in Dallas-Fort Worth.

(Source: T-Mobile)

#13. In 2019, a spam call lasted an average of 45 seconds.

According to 2019 robocall statistics, spam calls lasted on average 45 seconds. On the other hand, unidentified calls lasted an average of 30 seconds.

Comparatively, the average length of calls from businesses that were recognized was 2 minutes and 58 seconds.

Last but not least, the duration of the ones from a user’s contact list was the longest—5 minutes and 28 seconds.

(Source: Businesswire)

#14. Three of the top five frauds in 2021 are phone fraud.

Phishing is the FCC’s most popular scam in 2021. This includes fake invoices, text messages, and fraudulent emails from big companies.

Telephone fraud is the next most popular scam in 2021. These scams include phone fraud, tech support scams, and bogus government agency frauds.

Scammers try to get victims’ attention by promising fake lottery wins, offering to raise your credit score, asking for donations, etc.

(Source: Western Bank)

#15. Many consumers frequently complain about scam calls.

T-Mobile robocall statistics show that scam attempts increased by 116% in 2021.

Scam calls are the most common consumer grievance reported to the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) as of early December 2021.

(Source: T-Mobile)

#16. The average cost of a call blocker is very affordable.

The majority of robocall prevention apps are available and do not take up much phone storage.

Some of the most well-liked robocall blockers are listed below, along with their monthly costs:

Nomorobo costs around $1.99 per month.

Basic YouMail services are free, and VIP subscriptions start at $7.99 per month.

Hiya – Basic Services Free.

TrapCall: $5.99 every month.

Truecaller offers free basic services and $4.49 monthly premium subscriptions.

RoboKiller costs $4.99 monthly or $39.99 annually.

(Source: Mashable)

Robocall Demographics

Let’s explore the demographic aspect of the issue after going through the general statistics regarding robocalls.

#17. Each year, one in ten adults in the United States is a victim of fraud.

There are several risks to people’s security and privacy on the internet. Since identity theft is so simple, the majority of scams today take place online.

Despite this, conventional approaches are still widely used. One of the most prevalent types of fraud in the United States is phone fraud.

(Source: Legaljobs)

#18. Males are more often victims of fraud than females.

Compared to older men and younger women, younger men are more prone to fall victim to phone scams.

In 2021, around 40% of the men aged 18-34 and 46% of men in the 35-44 age group were victims of phone fraud.

Comparatively, only 25% of women between the ages of 35 and 44 and 31% of women between the ages of 18 and 34 were scammed.

(Source: Truecaller)

#19. In 2020, fraudsters mainly targeted people aged 60 to 69.

A total number of 179,757 fraud cases were reported by US adults aged 60 to 69. People aged 30 to 39 were the second-most targeted demographic.

With 35,884 cases documented, young adults under 19 were the least frequently targeted.

(Source: Statista)

#20. In 2021, the citizens in the United States lost around $29.8 billion to phone scams.

The year in which the most money was lost to phone scammers was 2021.

Since 2014, more than $7 billion has been scammed annually.

(Source: Truecaller)

#21. The nation receiving the highest number of robocalls in 2019 was Spain.

According to the call blocking service Hiya, Spain received the most robocalls overall in 2019.

Other countries, such as the US, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, the UK, France, Italy, and Australia are also frequently affected by robocall scams.

(Source: ZDNet)

#22. In 2020, half of the young adults in the United States said they had lost money to scammers.

Senior citizens are frequently the victims of robocall scams. In 2020, just 20% of people in the 70–79 age group reported losing money to a scam.

In contrast, 50% of young individuals between the ages of 20 to 29 were scammed.

Younger people contribute less money than older people despite being more inclined to fall into the trap.

While people in their 20s lost approximately $300 per person, people aged 70 and older lost an average of $650.

(Source: Newsy)

#23. As of July 2021, victims of scam calls suffered an average loss of $502

This amount has fluctuated considerably over the last few years. It decreased to $275 in 2015 from $489 in 2014.

In 2017, it increased once more to $430 before falling once again to $244 in 2019.

(Source: Truecaller)

Conclusion

Robocalls Statistics indicate that fraudulent calls are an increasing issue. Although some businesses utilize them for legal reasons, the rise in misuse is concerning. In addition, as technology advances, robocalls will likely become even more common and sophisticated. This means that it is more important than ever for consumers to be aware of the dangers of this type of spam and take steps to protect themselves.

Furthermore, installing a spam call blocking application or using the security features offered by their network operator are two ways that users can protect themselves.

However, governments should join the fight against shady robocalls to solve the issue.