Comic Books Statistics By Demographics and Category

Comic Books Statistics: Reading is the most relaxing activity a person can do. Reading makes you travel to another place with imagination. Comic Books are one of the most interesting types of books to read because they have illustrations added to them. Moreover, they are a great choice if you want to add reading habits to your routine.

Don’t forget to check out these amazing Comic Books Statistics and make sure you start reading to keep your mind engaged.

What Is A Comic Book?

A comic book is a publication of comic art that has sequential book releases. Comics are written mostly in dialogue form by adding the word balloons. Comic books are fun to read, as they have graphics and little conversation bubbles on each character. People who are looking to increase their reading habits should start with comic books. Generally, there are 7 types of comic books as follows

Facts About Comic Books

The oldest comic book ever printed was titled Obadiah Oldbuck.

Japan is the biggest market for Comic books.

Batman is the most popular comic book character of all time.

General Comic Books Statistics

As of 2022, the comic book publishing industry was worth $1.2 billion in the United States of America.

Comic Books Statistics further project that the market will reach $19.5 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.1%.

The largest market for Comic books is north america while the fastest growing market is Asia Pacific between 2022 to 2028.

The best-selling comic of all time successfully sold more than 8 million copies.

59% of the population in the United States of America has never read a comic book.

As of 2022, the Comic book market in Asia Pacific was worth $8.01 billion.

As of April 2022, the fifth issue of TMNT- The Last Ronin became the top-selling comic book in North America with 100.46 thousand copies sent to comic book stores.

Marvel is the leading comic book publisher with more than 40% of the captured market.

Comic book heroes are in demand on the big screen more than in books.

90% of the comic book sale market is captured by Comichron as well as Diamond Comics in the United States of America.

On average, a comic book reader reads 4 comic books every week, which becomes 16 books each month.

Furthermore, reading 16 comic books each month amount to $4 spent each month.

As of 2022, the top-selling frontlist children’s book in the United States of America was Oh, the Places You’ll Go! By Dr. Seuss with 482.35 thousand copies sold.

Comic Books Statistics by Demographics

In the United States of America, 25% of comic book readers are from the baby boomers age group.

Whereas, 6% of the readers are aged between 18 to 24 years.

India, Thailand, and China are the top three countries with the highest number of comic book readers.

Around 63% of the readers are men.

57% of the readers aged 12 to 29 years capture the largest market for purchase.

Comic Books Statistics by Category

(Reference: publishingperspectives.com)

As of 2023, Comic Books Statistics state that the most-selling category in Comics or graphic novels is Manga (Adult) resulting in 53% of market share.

The top three selling categories in comic books are Juvenile Fiction (26%) and YA Fiction (6%).

In addition, other categories ranked are Superheros (adult) (4%), Fantasy- Adult, Juvenile non-fiction, Media-Tie- in – adult, literary – adult, and Sci-Fi – adult (2%), and other (1%)

Comic Books Statistics by Publisher

(Source: statista.com)

As of 2022, the top three publishers in the United States of America with the highest captured market share were Marvel Comics (38.8%), DC Comics (24.3%), and Image Comics (11.9%).

Other publishers contributed as follows Boom! Studio (4.4%), Dark Horse Comics (3.2%), IDW Publishing (3.1%), VIZ Media (2.5%), Dynamite Entertainment (1.4%), Kodansha Comics (1.1%) and After Comics (0.7%).

Other publishers in a similar category made up 8.5% collectively.

Comic Books Statistics by The Total Number Of Sold Books

More than 100,000 copies sold

Where the Wild Things Are by Maurice Sendak (HarperCollins) – 1,98,247 copies sold

The Wonky Donkey by Craig Smith (Scholastic) – 1,90,595 copies sold.

Shatter Me, by Tahereh Mafi (HarperCollins), 153,222 copies sold

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, J.K. Rowling (Scholastic), 133,327 copies sold

Smile by Raina Telgemeier (Scholastic/Graphix) 121,572 copies sold

More than 200,000 copies sold

A good girl’s Guide to Murder by Holly Jackson (Random House), 556,546 copies sold.

They both die at the End by Adam Silvera (Quill Tree), 3,19,654 copies sold

It’s not summer without you, by Jenny Han (Simon and Schuster)

Kindergarten, Here I Come! By D.J. Steinberg (Grosset and Dunlap), 215,292 copies sold

Girl in Pieces by Kathleen Glasgow (Random House), 288,359 copies sold

More than 5,00,00 copies sold

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix by JK Rowling (Scholastic), 410,272 copies sold

On Purpose by Dav Pilkey, (Scholastic/ Graphix), 623,347 copies sold.

Diaper Överlöde by Jeff Kinney, 830,325 copies sold

More than 300,000 copies sold

One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish by Dr.Seuss (Random House), 301,990 copies sold

Guess How Much I love you, by Sam McBratney, 324,083 copies sold

If Animals Kissed Good Night by Ann Whitford, 314,478 copies sold.

The Wonderful Things You will be By Emily Winfield Martin (Random House), 326,187 copies sold.

Most Famous Comics Statistics

Manga

Manga means Japanese Comics which is termed strictly in Japan. On the other hand, anime is a common word used outside Japan. These are mostly Asian-style graphic novels

Superhero

Superhero comic books are an all-time favorite for many boys and men out there. It includes characters such as X-Men, Spider-Man, Superman, or Batman.

Humor

As the name suggests these include comics which have a funny element in it. It could be a real-life story or simply a part of the fiction

(Source: books.google.com)

Biography / Slice of Life

These types of comic books include portrayals of real life. They can be a part of the autobiography, historical fiction, or relationship drams.

Horror

Horror comic books have scary elements. They are full of suspense and creepy illustrations.

Science Fiction or Fantasy

Science Fiction or Fantasy books have an imaginative world, with such events not possible to happen in real life.

Non-Fiction

Non-fiction comic books include an educational element in various topics such as history, biography, science, and politics.

Top 10 Comic Books Every Woman Should Read

(Source: cosmopolitan.com)

Top 5 Comic Books Every Man should Read

(Source: vectornator.io)

Top 10 Comic Books Every Teenager Should Read

(Source: childhood101.com)

Conclusion

Concluding Comic Books Statistics we can surely say that they are becoming more popular day by day. Reading is a great way to improve your knowledge and personality. It can shape the overall thinking process. If you still haven’t started reading, you should pick some comic books in your list, because they are entertaining and easy to read. This will help you to incorporate reading habits into your life.

FAQ . Who are the key players in the Comic Book Market? Marvel Entertainment, LLC (USA), Dark Horse Media, LLC (USA), Image Comics (USA), D.C. Entertainment (USA), IDW Media Holding, Inc (USA), Archie Comics (USA), Futabasha Publishers Ltd (Japan), Rebellion (United Kingdom), DMG Entertainment (USA), and Akita Publishing Co, Ltd (Japan) are some of the key players in Comic Book market. What are the key factors driving the comic book industry? Hype, characters, total issues, creativity, storyline, and availability of formats of the book are some of the key factors driving the comic book industry. Which is the most-read comic book in the United States of America? X-Men is the most-read comic book in the United States of America. Where can I download online Comic books? You can download e-Comic books on Kindle. It is Amazon’s best application to download and read all types of books.

