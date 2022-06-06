Electric Vehicle Statistics 2022 To Keep You Updated With Latest Trends

Electric Vehicle Statistics: Electric Vehicles, most commonly referred to as EVs, are becoming increasingly popular among car owners worldwide. EVs, along with hybrid-electric vehicles or HEVs, are now a regular part of any conversation related to cars. They are poised to replace traditional combustion engine vehicles in the near future. This is because the demand for EVs are growing consistently in the last two years. This, despite the fact that the automotive industry faced several challenges during that period. The sales of EVs surged by 26% in all top three auto markets.

The concept of EVs seems like a fairly recent concept but the reality is that it dates back to the 1830s. It has seen several intense ebbs and flows ever since. The growth of the EV market is expected to increase manifold in the coming years as several countries are planning to fix a deadline to ban new petrol and diesel vehicle sales. Also, some reports suggest that electric vehicles will outsell diesel and mild hybrid diesel by the end of this year. This means petrol will remain the most popular fuel choice for car buyers over the next few years. While there are several such trends and reports, here in this article, we will try to explain the most relevant latest electric vehicle statistics and facts.

Key Electric Vehicles Statistics

1. Around 851,489 new passenger plug-in electric vehicles were registered in March 2022. This is 60% more than a year ago.

2. Data suggests that more than one in every ten cars sold globally in 2022 is already battery-electric.

3. So far this year, almost 1.99 million new passenger electric vehicles have been registered around the world. In the year 2021, the figure was almost 6.5 million.

4. In the first quarter of 2022, sales of electric cars in the United States jumped to a record high of over 200,000 vehicles.

5. However, the US is still far behind Europe and China when it comes to the electrification of the passenger car market.

6. The increase in gas prices has resulted in an increase in the number of electric vehicles.

7. California has bought the maximum number of electric vehicles in the United States. It bought 39% of all EVs in America so far this year. Interestingly, California represents only 12% of the country’s population.

8. The US administration has issued an executive order that sets a target to increase EVs representation to above 50% by 2030.

9. Sales of electric vehicles are on the rise in almost all parts of the world. Australia has registered over 200% rise in the first four months of 2022 compared to the same period last year.

10. It is expected that EVs will outsell diesel and mild hybrid diesel vehicles by the end of 2022.

11. On average, a typical electric car takes around eight hours to charge at a ‘fast’ 7kW charger point.

12. Many EVs are now compatible with rapid 50kW chargers. They can easily add 100 miles in around 35 minutes.

13. The electric vehicle market is going to see tough competition as more than a dozen brand-new electric vehicle models are expected to be launched this year.

14. Electric vehicles are now more affordable as battery costs have dropped from USD 1,200 per kWh in 2010 to an average of USD 132 per kWh.

15. By the end of this decade, electric cars will account for 70% of all vehicles sold in China.

16. Similarly, 50% of all vehicles sold in Europe will be EVs by 2020.

17. Electric cars account for nearly 50% of all car sales in Norway.

18. The number of electric charging stations in the world right now has crossed the figure of 5 million.

19. The Tesla Model 3 is the most popular EV at the moment.

20. Smart EQ Fortwo is the cheapest electric car on the market right now.

21. The average range of battery electric vehicles is likely to exceed 300 miles by 2023.

Electric Vehicle Sales And Battery Statistics

#1. 851,489 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in March 2022

According to EV-Volumes, 60% more plug-in electric cars were registered in March this year than a year ago. The exact number of such new passenger vehicles registered is 851,489. Out of this, 624,000 were battery electric vehicles and around 227,000 were plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs). This means that BEVs represent 11% and PHEVs around 4% share.

#2. Europe’s share of global battery production is expected to rise to 31% by 2030

Many new battery manufacturing plants were announced in Europe in 2020 after the demand for batteries exceeded Europe’s production capacity in the past year. With the help of new plants, Europe’s global battery production is likely to increase from 7% in 2020 to 31% in 2022. Various developments related to batteries are expected in the coming days.

#3. Global sale of electric vehicles to reach 43 million by 2030

According to EV Market Outlook, there are chances that electric vehicle stock will account for 7% of the global vehicle fleet in 2030. There are also chances that 30% of all the electric vehicles except two-wheelers on road by 2030 will be EVs. Going by this estimate, the global sales of these vehicles is expected to reach 43 million.

#4. Tesla Model Y most popular EV so far in 2022

Tesla Model Y managed to sell 92,221 units in the month of March 2022. With this, the total number of Tesla Model Y units sold till March 2022 reached the figure of 169,682. This places Tesla Model Y as the most sold EV model so far. Tesla Model 3 was in the second spot with sales of 81,713 units. Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV was at a distant third with sales of 47,563.

#5. China’s Build Your Dreams behind Tesla in the first quarter of 2022

Tesla had an outstanding first quarter in 2022 and this placed it at the first position in the table of best brands. China’s Build Your Dreams or BYD was in the second position with sales of 104,669 units. This makes it the only second brand with a six-digit result. Others on the list were the SAIC-GM-Wuling joint venture, BMW and Volkswagen.

#6. The reduced cost of batteries helped EVs grow significantly

When it comes to electric vehicles, the battery is one of the most important and expensive components. It can account for about 40% of the total cost of the vehicle. But technological advancement has helped companies to bring down the prices of EV batteries. The price drop can be gauged by the fact that in 2010, the price of EV batteries was over USD 1,100 per kWh and now it is around USD 137 per kWh. In China, the price has come down to USD 100 per kWh. The battery price is expected to come down further to around USD 60 per kWh by 2030.

#7. Electric vehicles are expected to grow by a CAGR of 26.8%

The drop in the prices of electric vehicle batteries has resulted in more and more people switching from normal combustion engines to electric vehicles. Considering this, the electric vehicle market is expected to grow by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.8%.

#8. China will dominate the EV market

The Asian Pacific market is going to contribute significantly to this. While there are several electric companies in the United States, China will dominate the EV segment. It is the world’s largest market and producer of EVs. This is mainly because of government laws and subsidies. One such law states that all vehicle manufacturers must produce a certain number of EVs. South Korea and Japan are also expected to see rapid growth.

#9. Many countries now aim to phase out combustion engines in the near future

There are several countries that are already seeing sales of electric vehicles. With this in mind, many countries like the United Kingdom, China, France, India, and Norway have set a target of phasing out combustion engine vehicles by 2040 or even before that. There are some others who are eyeing to do so even earlier. They set the target of 2030 to phase out the combustion engines.

#10. California bought 39% of all the electric vehicles sold in the United States in 2022

According to data available, the United States saw a record number of electric vehicles being delivered in the first quarter of 2022. Over 208,000 Evs were delivered in the US during this period. However, California bought the major chunk of this. 39% of all the electric vehicles were bought in California. This is despite the fact that only 12% of the US population lives in California.

#11. Tesla Model 3 is the best-selling electric vehicle in Australia this year

Sales of electric vehicles are on the rise in Australia, just like in other countries. In the first four months of 2022, 7618 EVs were sold. This is an increase of over 200% compared to the same period last year. According to data compiled by Drive, Tesla Model 3 is the most popular EV in Australia with 4,469 units sold by April 2022. Hyundai Kona Electric and Mercedes-Benz EQA were in distant second and third positions respectively.

Electric Vehicles Fire And Safety Statistics

#12. Most incidents of fire reported from hybrid vehicles

Hybrid vehicles were the ones that caught most fires in 2020 and accounted for 3,474 cases. Gas vehicles were in the second position with 1,529 reported cases per 100,000 units.

#13. 152,000 units of EVs were recalled due to fires in 2020

As per data available, 152,000 units of electric vehicles were recalled in 2020 for safety reasons.

#14. EVs are as safe as traditional automobiles

According to certain tests performed by Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), electric vehicles are safe and sometimes safer than usual combustion engine vehicles.

Electric Car Pollution Statistics

#15. Of all the Carbon Dioxide or CO2 emissions, 15% come from the transport sector. When compared to gas vehicles, EVs have a 54% smaller carbon footprint.

#16. Europe, with the help of electric vehicles, is aiming at reducing carbon emissions by 15% by 2025.

#17. Demand for oil can be reduced by 127 million tonnes a year by 2030.

Electric Vehicles Demographic Statistics

#18. Initially, Gen X males were the main buyers of EVs, because of the premium price tag. But the trend has changed and millennials to are opting for it.

#29. 63% of millennials are now considering an electric vehicle when it comes to buying a new vehicle.

Electric Vehicle Forecast Statistics

#20. According to Deloitte, the electric vehicle industry is expected to see a compound annual growth rate of 29% over the next-gen year.

#21. As per IHS Markit, there will be around 130 models of electric vehicles by 2026.

#22. Most EV makers are accelerating their launch plans amid increasingly stringent regulations in many parts of the world.

#23. By the end of this year, Hyundai is expected to have three new hybrid vehicles, three battery EVs and two plug-in crossovers.

#24. Some barriers to EVs, like the driving range, will become obsolete in the coming years.

#25. The electric vehicle market is expected to be worth USD 567 billion by 2025.

#26. By 2025, the production of electric vehicles is expected to reach 4 million models per year in the European Union.

#27. Electric car production in the EU is predicted to grow sixfold in the next five years.

Conclusion

According to electric vehicle statistics, It is evident that electric vehicles are the future of mobility and the market will continue to expand in the coming years. More and more people are now getting conscious about the environment and are willing to spend on EVs. Also, EV technology is still evolving and we can expect cars with a much better range in near future. Prices of electric vehicles are also likely to drop with the advancement in technology. Several governments are also providing subsidies and additional perks to both manufacturers and buyers in a bid to reduce carbon emissions from vehicles. This is attracting more manufacturers and will ultimately help benefit buyers as they will have more options to choose from.

Sources ReportLinker HOUSEGRAIL cleantechnica electrek DRIVE Bankrate heycar KOMMANDOTECH FindTheBestCarPrice Recalls

FAQ . What are different kinds of electric vehicles? Electric vehicle or EV is an umbrella term and includes a range of vehicles. While some of them are not purely electric, few have internal combustion engines along with electric motors and plug-in batteries. Battery electric vehicles (BEV), plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs), and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) are all parts of electric vehicles. While BEVs have just electric rechargeable batteries and no other propulsion system, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles have both a plug-in battery and a gasoline or diesel engine. Hybrid electric vehicles do operate like plug-in hybrid electric vehicles but they don't have a plug. They get recharged as they move through regenerative braking. Are electric vehicles costly in comparison to normal combustion vehicles? The cost of every vehicle depends on several things like types and brands. This is applicable to electric vehicles as well. EVs are somewhat more costly than normal combustion vehicles but in the long run, they can save a lot of money. This is mainly because of the low maintenance cost and daily cost of charging. Do electric cars produce any emissions? It purely depends on the kind of vehicle you are using. A hybrid vehicle produces emissions because of its combustion engine. But the amount of emissions is lower than the usual combustion engines as they have a plug-in electric battery. However, battery-powered electric vehicles emit no gases at all. What is the range of electric cars? The range of electric vehicles is continuously improving. However, the range depends on several factors like the capacity of the battery, its type, speed of charging, and others. Despite all this, most of the EVs now available in the market have a range of 200 miles and above. What is the life of the battery of EVs? This too depends on several factors. However, some reports suggest that it could last between 10-20 years if you are using it daily. But factors like the number of times you are charging the battery and your driving habits will definitely affect the life of your battery. What is the cost of getting your electric car battery replaced? This will purely depend on the type of EV you are using and also the type of battery. An electric car battery can cost anything between USD 1,000 to USD 7,000. Globally, the average battery cost is around USD 5,000. Are Tesla cars all-electric? The entire concept of Tesla is to design and manufacture electric vehicles and batteries. They only manufacture all-electric vehicles. While there were rumours about hybrids, it is not on the cards as the company believes that hybrids are not true electric cars.