2022 Onlyfans Statistics, Users, Usage, Earnings and Alternative

Introduction

Onlyfans Statistics: Social media networks are having their time in today’s world. Technology is improving and causing somewhat mess in the digitalized world. Many people are using it for neat and clean social purposes, but many have other reasons which may cause legal issues. For instance, Onlyfans is an online content service that is forced on pornography. It is mainly used by those people who are believed to be sex workers around the world. Other than this, very few focus on other content such as musicians’ fitness experts. The content irrespective of its type is being sold, in a way that the person who subscribes allows the content creator to earn money.

This Onlyfans statistics will give an insight into today’s number of people using the platform as well as the comparison in the past years. Moreover, using such social media networking sites how could be harmful as well as beneficial is mentioned. It has been observed that the Onlyfans platform was supposed to be for people with talents to post their videos and photos but rather during the lockdown the whole meaning changed to pornographic videos and its business.

Key Onlyfans Statistics (Editor’s Choice)

The United States of America tops the list for having around 45% of users from its own country.

of users from its own country. During the pandemic years, the database increased more than expected as it reached 120 million from 20 million.

Cardi B and Bella Thorne also have accounts on Onlyfans

also have accounts on Onlyfans Onlyfans content creators can also link their Amazon wishlist to have other users buy them a gift.

A recent report says that every year Onlyfans platform pays more than $5 billion to content creators

to content creators In terms of content creators, females are more than men, while men are only users. Female content creators earn more than male content creators

As of 2021, the total number of content creators on Onlyfans was 1.5 million

Content creators who have the ability to gain more followers and influence audiences can earn up to $2 million per month.

It is easy to create fake accounts and stalk nude content creators

It has many entertainment options to choose from such as adult content, vlogs, beauty tips, cooking recipes, funny videos, modeling, DIY tutorials, and much more. It is upon the creator to choose whether the user is allowed to view it as free or paid

Two Side of Onlyfans

Positives Of Onlyfans

Apart from some adult content, Onlyfans is a platform to help individuals earn money side by side. Following are some advantages and disadvantages of having a creator account on the platform.

This platform having a digitalized world, lets you earn money even if you are asleep.

Making money is easy by posting videos and photos and earning followers

You are your own boss, and you decide what to do and what not to do

If you have good intentions, you can influence your followers by providing positive thoughts

It does not require any special knowledge or degree. Only talent is necessary which you can share among your followers.

There’s no specific place from which you are required to work from. Even if you are on a vacation, you can post a video or photo and earn money

You get a chance to perform what you love on this platform.

You can earn millions of followers thereby recognition

You can express your true feelings

The structure of the platform helps you to earn unlimited for a lifetime

If you have a huge fanbase on other social media platforms, then it is easy to add them on Onlyfans to increase the potential.

And last but not the least, it offers a flexibility

Negatives

Too much public exposure, therefore, no private life

Influencers posting adult content is harmful to both parties

Needs a lot of hard work and courage to continue to work on such platforms as it could be difficult to earn followers in the initial stage

Adult content is addictive moreover dangerous in terms of the female audience

If you become a famous influencer, then you are expected to spend some time on such platforms daily. As posting on an irregular basis could lead to a reduction in the followers there decrease in monthly income

There are no safety bars at all. Considering women’s safety, it is easy to track the location by means of technological developments

A lot of hard work is required to maintain the image in front of the public

There are digital crimes increasing in the overall world

Keynote On Onlyfans For The Parental Side

Even though the website claims that the user should be 18 years old, anyone can open the account without verification and actual documentation by falsely demonstrating their age. When it comes to children’s safety, children should be kept away from such websites as technology has grown so wild that the innocent face of the children could be stuck to other videos, and this could lead to blackmailing and demanding money.

During the lockdown when sex workers started using this service to sell their content, it increased more risk for children below the age of 18 years. On this note, Bella Thorne falsely earned money accounting to $1 million in just 24 hours by selling her half-naked photos even after promising to sell the nude photos for $200. This reason could lead innocent minds to shift to the bad side of the world.

General Onlyfans Statistics

There is no doubt that Onlyfans gained popularity in the lockdown period due to its increased demand for pornographic videos, still, there are countries banned from using its services. Following is some insight on Onlyfans Statistics.

Onlyfans do not offer any search button to secure the identity of the creator. Creators can post their account links to other applications such as Instagram, Reddit, Twitter, and TikTok.

Onlyfans has similar competitors offering exact content called Pocketstars, Admire, and Justforfans.

After the initial launch of Onlyfans, this service earned 1000 users in just 20 days.

Out of 100 million users, today 87 million are male users whereas 10 million are female users. On the other hand, around 3 million users have not specified their gender.

The United States of America tops the list for having around 45% of users from its own country.

Followed by the United Kingdom and Canada resulting in 7% and 3% respectively

Germany and Australia have 3% of the users and the remaining users are from other parts of the world in small percentages

According to the reports, Onlyfans statistics show that there are around 1.5 million content creators on the platform

Other than sex workers, the platform is full of musicians, fitness experts, models, and other celebrities

Onlyfans user database increased from 10 million to 100 million in just 2 years after the initial launch in 2016.

During the pandemic years, the database increased more than expected as it reached 120 million from 20 million.

In the year 2020, Onlyfans experienced a rise of users every 24 hours by 2,00,000.

The user database basic and extreme professional content creators who entertain the users

Cardi B and Bella Thorne also have accounts on Onlyfans

Top content creators earn $1,00,000 per month on the other hand new faces earn an average of $151 per month

The platform is without advertisements and can’t attract any third-party investors

As per the recent rules for creating the account it is required to provide ID, but creators can hide their faces while posting any video or photo

Onlyfans content creators can also link their Amazon wishlist to have other users buy them a gift.

The platform also offers an option to link creators to all social accounts in one, to increase the accessibility for all users

The above report made by Statista shows that in the months of January two more countries were added to the database by 6.5 and 5.8 percent for Netherlands and Australia respectively. The United States of America has always been on top for having the maximum number of users from the country. It has been observed that the above users have created their accounts from organic traffic.

Creators are expected to spend at least 9 hours a month to keep earning the money otherwise they will lose the money. The basic creator’s value per house is $15.

It has many entertainment options to choose from such as adult content, vlogs, beauty tips, cooking recipes, funny videos, modeling, DIY tutorials, and much more. It is upon the creator to choose whether the user is allowed to view it as free or paid

20% of the income is given to Onlyfans after which the creators have 80% of their earnings

The access to subscription is free but to view the content created by the creators it is necessary to pay membership fees.

Creators can increase or decrease the fee to subscribe to their content

According to the reports from 2019, the platform has paid more than $2 billion to its creators as their income

Bella Thorne a singer and model is the highest-paid content creator earning $1 million in just one year.

A recent report says that every year Onlyfans platform pays more than $5 billion to content creators

In terms of content creators, females are more than men, while men are only users. Female content creators earn more than male content creators

The average age of paid subscribers is between 35 years to 44 years

Considering the organic traffic towards the website google has a great number ranking up to 20%. Whereas 9%, 6%, and 5% are followed by Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and Linktree respectively.

There are more than 17 million backlinks for onlyfans

In order to increase the views, it is suggested to post anything during free hours

When a user refers the content creator, the user can earn at least 5% of the creator’s earnings

Content creators who have the ability to gain more followers and influence audiences can earn up to $2 million per month.

Content creators can hide their number of followers from other users. This is the reason, as the number of followers and number of likes can determine the monthly income of the content creator.

As of 2021, the total number of content creators on Onlyfans was 1.5 million

The male user prefers to subscribe to adult content than any other category

Content creators on Onlyfans have the option to earn money by means of subscriptions and views per post.

Monthly visits per country are divided as United States of America up to 2.5 million, the United Kingdom up to 788,000, Canada up to 280000, Australia up to 224,000, Spain up to 135,000 and Italy 103,000

Onlyfans platform is mostly accessed from mobile phones resulting in 85%. Whereas 53% of people use it on iPhones and 15% of the people use it on tab, computers,s and any other devices.

Content creators earn more by posting videos rather than only photo

Onlyfans is mostly considered as an adult space

It is easy to create fake accounts and stalk nude content creators

Onlyfans platform found underage girls selling nude content on the platform

Scammers steal photos and videos from content creator’s other social media accounts to use on this platform

Most of the adult content on Onlyfans was leaked and sold by hackers

Conclusion

Considering these social networking sites and an option to earn money just by sitting at home is booming all over the world. It is not only, only fans but Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube are other sources of income. Even though for some people it is a main source of income, there’s a dark side for children under the age of 18. Many times, they don’t know what they are doing. They randomly register for such websites and get stuck. Above all children’s safety is important. Using such kind of website is okay to some certain but luring an audience using adult content is wrong as it is a waste of money as well as dignity.