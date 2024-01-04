YouTube Creator Statistics 2024 – By Most Popular Channels, Most Viewed YouTube Channels, Platforms And Subscribers

Introduction

YouTube Creator Statistics: The Creator Economy has taken a boom since the lockdown that happened 4 years ago, unbelievable isn’t it? By 2027, this industry is expected to reach $480 billion and has no signs of slowing down. Thanks to the Internet of Things, many people are generating income by creating videos and uploading them on video content platforms.

YouTube is one of the leading video content platforms which has helped many creators to earn money passively or even in terms of a primary source. These YouTube Creator Statistics show the growth of content creators in recent years. Well, being one with consistency is not easy.

Who is a YouTube Creator?

An individual or a company, that produces videos for entertainment or education purposes and gets monetized for their channels are called YouTube creators. Income can be generated by selling merchandise, influencer marketing, subscriptions, and other sales. YouTube is an American online video-sharing and social media platform. It is owned by Google. YouTube was launched in 2005 by Jawed Karim, Steve Chen, and Chad Hurley and all three were previous employees at PayPal. YouTube has its products where various types of content are shared such as YouTube Kids, YouTube TV, YouTube Shorts, YouTube Music, and YouTube Premium.

General YouTube Creator Statistics

YouTube Creator Statistics show that this digital video platform has around 15 million active creators who upload 500 hours of content every minute.

83% of YouTube creators with monetized channels say that this platform gives them opportunities to earn money and create content.

Similarly, in the United States of America, 74% of monetized creators experienced a positive impact on professional goals.

For 69% of content creators on YouTube, income received from this platform is an important source of income.

1 out of 3 YouTubers in the United States of America, agree YouTube is their primary source of income.

Around 200,000 creators as well as partners employ other people to manage or work for their YouTube channel.

The majority of YouTube creators purchase filming gadgets and editing software to manage their channels.

As of 2022, in the United States of America, 83% of content creators with physical business stores said the platform has helped them grow their business in the local area.

Whereas, 78% of businesses agree that YouTube is important for business growth.

Furthermore, in 2022, 83% of female YouTubers said, YouTube helped them to share their ideas and passions.

In terms of the majority of YouTubers, the platform’s creative ecosystem provided more than 390,000 full-time equivalent jobs in the United States of America in 2022.

As per YouTube Creator Statistics, 83% of them said they want to make a positive impact on society through YouTube.

The average length of videos being uploaded every minute on YouTube is 4.4 minutes.

As of 2023, YouTube has 114 million + active channels along with 10,000 partners with Content ID including movie studios, broadcasters, and movie studios.

YouTube Creator Statistics 2023 studied that, YouTube is the top platform for tipping favorite creators resulting in 26%.

As of 2023, 23% of content creators voted YouTube as their favorite platform for content creation.

Around 30% of creators find it difficult to find their target audience.

Compared to celebrities, YouTubers are 4 times more likely to increase brand awareness to the customers.

On average, every minute, established YouTubers make between $23 to $45.

Being creative is the priority of 51% of creators on YouTube.

YouTube Creator Statistics state that sponsored videos make around $100 to $4,000.

As of today, there are more than 38 million YouTube channels, out of which 15 million are content creators.

YouTube creators earn 68% of advertising revenue.

Globally, on average, videos uploaded every hour by content creators make up 30,00 hours of video.

By Most Popular Channels

(Reference: statista.com)

As of February 2023, T-Series, MrBeast, and YouTube movies are the top 3 content creators with the most subscribers resulting in 255 million, 218 million, and 177 million respectively. Other content creators with millions of subscribers ranked are Cocolemon-Nursery Rhymes, SET India, Music, Kids Diana Show, Like Nastya, PewDiePiw, and Vlad and Niki.

By Most Viewed YouTube Channels

(Reference: statista.com)

According to YouTube Creator Statistics, Wiz Khalifa Music was the most viewed channel in December 2023 by monthly views resulting in 5.99 billion views, followed by Wow Kidz (5.02 billion) and T-Series (2.72 billion). Other most viewed channels also received more than 1 billion views.

By Number of Creators by Followers

(Reference: statista.com)

As of June 2023, the United States of America had 3,07,155 YouTube creators with subscribers between 10k to 50k, followed by 69,790 channels between 5k to 10k subscribers. Surprisingly, 7,883 creators have more than 1 million subscribers.

Top Earning vs Favorite Platforms for Creators

(Reference: statista.com)

As of 2023, YouTube ranked the second most popular platform among creators resulting in 23% of votes compared to TikTok resulting in 28%. However, TikTok and YouTube were the equally ranked platforms where content creators made the most money showing 26%.

Most Viewed YouTube Channels of All Time

(Reference: statista.com)

According to YouTube Creator Statistics, T-Series, Cocomelon – Nursery Rhymes, and SET India are the top 3 content creators with all-time highest views resulting in 240.71 billion, 172.12 billion, and 155.13 billion respectively.

(Reference: statista.com)

As of 2023, in the United States of America, Instagram was the top social media platform in terms of sponsored content shared by creators resulting in 98% for every type of video such as posts, stories, and reels. Furthermore, YouTube shorts were the popular type of video for similar content resulting in 62.6% as studied by YouTube Creator Statistics.

(Reference: statista.com)

As of September 2023, ChuChu TV Nursery Rhymes and Kids Songs became the most subscribed channel with 67.3 million subscribers, followed by El Reino Infantil- 59.5 million and Masha and the Bear 44 million.

(Reference: statista.com)

In addition to the above YouTube Creator Statistics, T Series (India) became the most subscribed YouTube channel in the Asian region in October 2023. SET India and Zee Music Company (India) were the other two channels with the most subscribers. Furthermore, in the above chart, the majority of the subscribed channels in Asia belong to India only.

Top 10 Richest YouTubers in 2023

# YouTuber Channel Subs Est. Net Worth Est. 2023 Income 1 Jimmy Donaldson MrBeast 215 million $100–500 million** $82 million 2 Jeffree Star Jeffree star 15.8 million $200 million $16–20 million* 3 Anastasia Radzinskaya Like Nastya 110.0 million $20–160 million* $22 million 4 Ryan Kaji Ryan’s World 35.9 million $100 million $35 million 5 Vladislav and Nikita Vashketov Vlad and Niki 105 million $90–130 million* $45–60 million* 6 Logan Paul Logan Paul 23.6 million $75 million $21 million* 7 Jake Paul Logan Paul 20.5 million $60–80 million $34 million 8 Felix Kjellberg PewDiePie 111.0 million $40 million $7 million 9 Richard Tyler Blevins Ninja 23.8 million $40 million $10 million 10 Mark Edward Fischbach Markiplier 35.9 million $35–45 million* $30 million

(Source: tastyedits.com)

As of 2023, Jimmu Donaldson, Jerry Star, and Anastasia Radinsakaya were the top YouTubers with the highest income. Jimmy Donaldson owns a channel named MrBeast and has an estimated income of $82 million. Jeffree Star has Jeffreestar with $16 to 20 million of estimated income, while Like Nastya earns $22 million.

Estimated Creator Income by Platforms

YouTube – $4 billion

Etsy – $1,46 billion

Instagram – $460 million

WordPress – $348 million

Amazon Publishing – $220 million

(Source: influencermarketinghub.com)

According to the Creator Economy Industry, YouTube provides the highest estimated income to its creators resulting in $4 billion followed by Etsy ($1,46 billion), and Instagram ($460 million). WordPress and Amazon Publishing were also added to the list in 2022 resulting in $348 million and $220 million respectively.

Conclusion

Today, content creation has become a primary source of income for the majority of people. This trend was tremendously increased in lockdown and many content creators are successfully generating income regularly. Special mention to YouTube, which kind of gave confidence to people to earn money from making videos. These YouTube Creator Statistics, prove that millions of YouTubers upload videos daily.

However, the journey to start monetization on the channel is not easy and many quit because of a lack of motivation. It is to be understood that, if it would have been easy to get monetized wouldn’t all of the people on earth just start earning by creating videos? In case you are an emerging YouTube, and thinking to drop off, we say, DO IT!

Sources Zippia Sproutsocial Googleusercontent Google Wyzowl Theinfluencermarketingfactory Influencermarketinghub Wikipedia Businessinsider Invideo Vidiq

FAQ . How often should I upload videos on YouTube? In order to catch algorithms, posting once a week will help you gain subscribers and views. However, posting on YouTube every day is also okay depending on the video-making and editing capacity on a daily basis. How much does YouTube pay for every 1000 views? For every 1000 views, YouTube pays $0.18, however it may change accordingly. Following is the table showing approximate earnings per view for YouTube videos. Views Per view income per 10K views $50 - 70 per 100K views $500 - 700 per 500K views $2,500 - 3,500 per million views $5,000 - 7,000 (Source: blog.hootsuite.com) What are the requirements of monetization on YouTube? The minimum requirement to get monetized on YouTube is to have 500 subscribers for Memberships, Supers, and Shopping, along with 3 video uploads in the last 90 days and one of the following: 3,000 public watch hours or 30 million public views on shorts. For YouTube Partnership programs 4,000 public watch hours in the past 12 months or 10 million public shorts views in the last 90 days with 1,000 subscribers. How to make YouTube a primary source of income? Create unique content, do not upload somebody else’s videos, and being consistence is a key to being a successful YouTuber. Slowly, the channel will grow and monetization will be enabled. How do you get paid on YouTube? Unless and until the balance has reached the minimum amount, it will be on hold. Once it is completed between the 21st to 26th of every month. What are the different ways to get monetized on YouTube? Following are some effective ways to make money on YouTube in 2024 1. YouTube Partment Program (Eligibility: 1000+ subscribers, active and linked Google Adsense account, and 4000 public watch hours in the last 365 days, or 10 million views on shorts in the last 90 days).

2. Channel Membership (Eligibility: 500 subscribers, video uploads for last 3 days + 3 million views on shorts).

3. Sponsored Videos

4. Affiliate marketing

5. Selling merchandise

6. Licensing the content

Barry Elad Barry is a lover of everything technology. Figuring out how the software works and creating content to shed more light on the value it offers users is his favorite pastime. When not evaluating apps or programs, he's busy trying out new healthy recipes, doing yoga, meditating, or taking nature walks with his little one.

