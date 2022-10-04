YouTube Statistics: Three PayPal employees have launched YouTube in 2005. Since then, it has become the most rewarding platform for advertising, creating video content, video streaming, and sharing videos such as vlogs, original series, and tutorials. It is the most popular platform for streaming video content. It is considered the most popular video sharing-social network platform across the world. Let us dive into some groundbreaking YouTube statistics to help marketers plan their marketing strategy in 2022.

Key YouTube Statistics (Editor’s Choice)

YouTube Usage and Viewership Statistics

#1. YouTube accounts for more than 2 billion monthly active users

Around 2.6 billion users log on to YouTube each month. The number of monthly active users of YouTube is expected to grow even further.

#2. Around 14.3 billion people visit the platform every month

The number of YouTube visitors is far higher compared to Facebook, Amazon, and Instagram.

#3. YouTube is accessible across 100 countries in 80 languages.

The platform is widely available across different communities and nations.

#4. 55% of YouTube users are men and 45% of women use the platform

As of 2020 statistics, 55% of men above 18 years use the platform and 45% of women over 18 years are on YouTube.

#5. 99% of YouTube users are active on other social media networks as well.

Fewer than 1% of YouTube users are solely dependent on the platform.

#6. Users spend around 19 minutes per day on YouTube on average

It is quite a generous amount of time spent on any social network platform.



#7. YouTube is the second most visited site worldwide

With more than 14 billion visits per month, YouTube has become the second most visited site in the world. However, its parent company Google is the most visited site across the globe. As per the statistics, YouTube is the third most popular searched word on Google.

#8. 694000 hours of video content are streamed on YouTube per minute

YouTube has outweighed Netflix as well in terms of streaming video content.

#9. Over 81% of total internet users have accessed YouTube

#10. Nearly 500 hours of video content are uploaded on YouTube every minute

More than 5 billion videos are watched on YouTube per day.

#11. India has the maximum number of YouTube users with 467 million audiences

India accounts for the majority of YouTube users with 467 million users. While the US has the second biggest YouTube user base with 240 million reach.

Top 5 Countries Based On Youtube Audience Size

Country Users India 467 million United States 240 million Indonesia 127 million Brazil 107 million Russia 99 million

#12. As per 2021 statistics, YouTube Premium and YouTube TV collective have around 50 million subscribers across the world

There are around 1 billion paid users on YouTube Premium and 3 million paid subscribers of YouTube TV.

#13. 81% of internet users in the United States use YouTube.

#14. More than 90% of people in the age range of 30 to 49 years in the US access YouTube.

#15. Around 49% of people above 65 years of age use the platform in the US.

#16. 95% of people in the age group of 18 to 29 years use the platform in the US.

#17. Around 62% of YouTube users in the US use social networks on daily basis.

#18. YouTube videos reach young adults faster compared to any television network.

#19. Nearly 75% of all millennials and 77% of people from Gen Z visit the platform on daily basis.

#20. 28% of video content published on YouTube in the English language

67% of video content published by popular channels on YouTube is in other languages.

#21. 94% of Indian YouTube users say that they learn to do things on their own by watching videos on the platform.

#22. Around 81% of parents in the US consider YouTube content educational and entertaining for their kids.

#23. As per a survey, 47% of YouTube users say that watching video content on the platform has helped them handle ongoing issues in their life.

#24. Users are three times more likely to see how-to videos on the platform than read instructions.

#25. YouTube’s most viewed videos are linked to topics such as creativity, comfort, and community.

#26. Around 8% of video consumers invest more than 15 hours on free video streaming platforms.

#27. Users invest about 24 hours on the YouTube mobile app every month

As per the data, Android users across the world invest 23.7 hours each month accessing the YouTube app on their mobile phones.



#28. YouTube Shorts have crossed 15 billion views in 2020

YouTube has introduced ‘Shorts’ a new format of videos that peak out at 60 seconds across 100 nations globally. However, initially, it has been launched for Indian audiences and become an instant hit.

#29. Out of 100 top searches on YouTube, 20% are linked to music.

#30. As per 2020 statistics, users have invested 100 billion hours watching gaming-related content on YouTube.

#31. Sports viewership on YouTube is expected to cross 90 million by 2025

It shows that content consumption is going to become fully digital.

#32. Nearly 80% of parents in the US say that their kids below 11 years watch YouTube

About 53% of these parents say their kids watch YouTube at least once per day.

YouTube Marketing Statistics

#33. Around 55% of businesses across the world access YouTube

It shows a remarkable growth of the platform worldwide.

#34. 71% of business-to-business (B2B) marketers use video content marketing strategy via YouTube

Video marketing has been gaining momentum in the past few years among different kinds of trades globally.

#35. YouTube ad revenue has been around $8.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021.



#36. Nearly 62% of traders plan to elevate their video ad spend on YouTube in 2022.

#37. Around 11% of B2B marketers access the platform to advertise their content.

#38. 24% of marketers plan to use YouTube Live as their marketing strategy.

#39. YouTube ads are expected to attract 84 times more leads as compared to TV ads

On mobile devices, YouTube ads more easily attract leads than TV ads.

#40. 29% of traders say pre-roll shippable video ads are the most effective format of advertising.

#41. 80% of YouTube consumers prefer True View ads to regular in-stream ads.

#42. YouTube is the second most popular social network for influencer marketing

After Instagram, YouTube is the most liked platform for influencer marketing.

#43. Nearly 60% of views for the beauty industry are generated by beauty influencers, brands contribute 39% of views.

#44. 34% of YouTube creators use the platform to endorse their brands or businesses.

#45. 51% of YouTube creators use social networks to express their creativity.

#46. 92% of internet consumers view some type of online video content each week

As per the data, 91.9% of internet users in the age range of 16 to 64 years watch a certain type of online video content every week.

#47. 30% of internet consumers watch at least one live video stream each week.

#48. India has YouTube’s major advertising audience.

#49. Men in the age range of 25 to 34 years are YouTube’s biggest advertising audience.

#50. YouTube ads are efficient in reaching out to 2.56 billion consumers.

#51. YouTube creators are four times more efficient in boosting brand awareness as compared to celebrities.

#52. 23% of YouTube creators say that the lack of time is their biggest challenge as content creators.

YouTube Search Statistics

#53. Nearly 68% of YouTube’s top search results are of HD quality with an average duration of 15 minutes

The numbers of comments, likes, views, and shares play a major role in ranking.

#54. 20% of YouTube users leave the video in the first 10 seconds.

#55. BTS has received more than 16 million monthly searches across the globe on the platform.

#56. BTS, ASMR, PewDiePie, Billie Eilish, old town road, music, Baby Shark, Badabun, Blackpink, and Fortnite are top keywords YouTube users have searched across the world.



#57. As of 2022, Baby Shark Dance by Pinkfong has become the most-watched YouTube video

#58. YouTube has astoundingly recorded 4.5 million searches for YouTube.

#59. 52% of the top 100 YouTube searches are for a YouTube celebrity or channel.

YouTube Finance Statistics

#58. YouTube gives away an average of $3 to $5 for every 1000 views per video

#59. The platform pays $18 per 1000 views on ads.

#60. YouTube has given away more than $2 billion to its partners with Content ID.

#61. YouTube accounts for 11% of Google’s ad revenues.

#62. YouTube channels that generate more than $10000 per year are expected to grow by more than 50% year on year.

#63. YouTube channels that generate more than $100000 earnings per year are likely to grow by more than 40% year over year.

#64. YouTube’s global advertising revenue has been more than $29 billion for 2021.

#65. YouTube’s ad revenue for the third quarter of 2020 has been $5.04 billion

The figure shows that there has been a 32% increase in ad revenue year over year.

YouTube Channel Statistics

#67. Around 9% of small trades have their own YouTube channels.

#68. As per 2022 data, Lego is the most admired brand channel on YouTube with 11.5 million subscribers.

#69. The number of channels having more than 1 million subscribers has increased by 65% year over year.

#70. YouTube has more than 9000 partners with Content ID

Content ID is a programmed and scalable system that lets copyright owners classify the videos on YouTube that they own and it safeguards their creative rights. It includes network broadcasters, movie, and recording studios.

Some Interesting Facts About YouTube

#71. Google has taken over YouTube in 2006 for $1.65 billion

#72. In 2021, nearly 6.23 million videos have been removed from YouTube

Videos that have been flagged for violating the YouTube community guidelines will have been taken down from the platform.

#73. A Nike ad featuring Football icon Ronaldinho has been the first YouTube video that received 1 million views in 2005.

#74. The video titled ‘Me at the zoo’ was the first video content uploaded on YouTube.

#75. ‘YouTube Rewind 2018’ is the most disliked video on the platform with 19 million dislikes owned by YouTube itself.

Conclusion

These are some latest YouTube statistics that prove that the platform is one of the most popular and efficient social networks for promoting brands or content creators. A recent study has shown that YouTube has been able to convince 6 out of 10 people to quit TV shows. Well, these YouTube statistics will help traders plan their marketing strategies to get high engagement.

FAQ . Which country has the highest number of YouTube users? With 467 million, India accounts for the maximum number of YouTube users. How many YouTube users are there in the United States? The United States has 240 million YouTube consumers Which one is the most disliked video on YouTube? YouTube's own 'YouTube Rewind 2018' video is the most disliked video on the platform with 19 million dislikes. How many monthly active users does YouTube has? YouTube has around 2.6 billion monthly active users. How many daily active users does YouTube has? YouTube has recorded nearly 122 million daily active users.