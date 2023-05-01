Introduction

Tinder Statistics: In the world of IoT (the Internet of things), how can we forget about online dating? The online dating market is expected to grow by 7.4% between the years 2023 to 2030. Just during the lockdown, the online presence increased by the highest number of users for almost all developing as well as developed countries. Just because of online dating apps, today we are surrounded by strangers 24*7. Some of the people we meet online stay strangers but only select ones to become special ones. It has become that easy to choose a life partner! These interesting Tinder Statistics have been segmented into different topics to know more about this online dating platform.

Editor’s Choice

Worldwide, 1.6 billion swipes take place on Tinder.

50% of women and 40% of men want to know if their match has any child before advancing their conversation.

want to know if their match has any child before advancing their conversation. Women get more than 7 matches in a single day, while men received around 5 matches.

in a single day, while Thursdays and Sundays are generally flooded with the highest number of active users.

are generally flooded with the highest number of active users. As of 2023, in the United States of America, the number of users is expected to reach 25.7 million.

Tinder has been downloaded by more than 430 million since its launch.

56% of the users have active daily participation on the platform, while 58% of the users check Tinder multiple times in an hour.

daily participation on the platform, while 70% of regular conversations that started with Super Like are long-lasting.

that started with As of 2022, Tinder observed 71.1 million total users, out of which 15% were paid, subscribers.

On average, it needs more than 285 matches for relationships and 57 matches for meetups. The rate of the same in the male population is 1.8% while women have 36%.

The rate of the same in the The face-to-face video chat feature allows you to see your partner from the other side.

What is Tinder?

Tinder is an online dating app, currently the most downloaded app in the United States of America. The platform was founded in 2012 and is accessible in more than 190 countries as of 2023. The company has its headquarters in California, USA. Users can swipe right on the profile they want to match other swipe left is also an option to reject someone.

Features of Tinder

Users can create accounts in free and paid versions.

You can swipe right if you like someone, and swipe left if you don’t like someone.

Allows you to super like someone, which means a profile liked by you will be seen on top by the respective matchmaker.

You can travel the world with the Passport feature to get to know someone from other parts of the world.

The Tinder U feature will help get connected with other students in the same university or nearby area.

If you are doubtful doubt swiping right or left on someone, you can message them to get to know them first.

You can add your name pronounce in your profile.

Facts About Tinder

Every year, it has been observed that the first Sunday in January is the busiest day on most dating apps including Tinder.

Tinder has been downloaded by more than 430 million since its launch.

Users use more than 4.2 million GIFs every week during conversations.

As of today, there are more than 60 billion Tinder matches available.

Tinder is available in more than 190 countries.

This online dating platform is also available in more than 40 languages.

Moreover, the platform is compatible to run on devices such as iOS, Android, HMS, and all types of web browsers.

As of today, the online dating platform Tinder has 99.94% of organic traffic and only 0.06% of paid traffic.

General Tinder Statistics

As of 2022, Tinder was the most downloaded dating app worldwide.

The largest number of tinder audiences as of 2022 was in North and Latin America.

Furthermore, Tinder Statistics states that in 2022, Tinder App received 64 million total downloads globally.

In the United States of America, Tinder has 84% of brand awareness as of 2022.

The month-over-month download growth observed by Tinder as of 2022 is 21%.

As of 2021, Tinder’s in-app purchases generated a monthly profit of $64,000.

Worldwide, 1.6 billion swipes take place on Tinder.

56% of the users have active daily participation on the platform, while 58% of the users check Tinder multiple times in an hour.

Every week, Tinder becomes a reason for 1 million dates.

95% of matches meet in person within 2 to 7 days of matching.

Tinder Lite has 25% less MB than the regular app.

70% of regular conversations that started with Super Like are long-lasting.

Around 27% of couples who met on Tinder got married in 2022.

50% of women and 40% of men want to know if their match has any child before advancing their conversation.

Tinder Match Rate for women is 10% and for men, it is only 0.6%.

On average, a user spends around 90 minutes on Tinder every day.

On average, a user logs on to their profile 11 times a day.

80% of profiles on Tinder are looking out for serious relationships.

42% of users on Tinder are either married or in a relationship, while 3% are divorced and the majority of users are single.

In the year 2022, this online dating app generated around $1.79 billion of revenue with a 9% increase compared to last year’s revenue.

On average, it needs more than 285 matches for relationships and 57 matches for meetups. The rate of the same in the male population is 1.8% while women have 36%.

Women get more than 7 matches in a single day, while men received around 5 matches.

On average, men spend 7.2 minutes on Tinder while women spend 8.5 minutes.

As of 2022, Tinder has 75 million total users.

Men are 22 times more likely to become paid users than women.

Tinder Statistics state that 20% of profiles are fake.

In the month of February 2023, Tinder.com received 107.2 million of global traffic, while in January 2023 it was 105.9 million. These numbers of shown an increase in the average number of website traffic by 1.3%.

December 2022 generated 102.5 million global visitors to Tinder.com.

Tinder Statistics By Match Rate

People who have profile photos of them wearing hats or glasses are less likely to receive any match.

Profile photos with ‘glasses on’ result in a 15% of reduction in matchmaking.

Moreover, Tinder Statistics state that people with smiling photos or facing forward photos received respective matches by 12% and 20%.

Male users swipe right in 19.7% of formally dressed women while 53.3% of women prefer men showing their bodies.

46% of female users swipe right only 14% while men do 46%.

46% of Tinder users match with someone every day.

95% of women swipe left daily while 47% of men do so.

5% of women and 53% of men swipe right every second person.

Tinder Statistics By Message Frequency

According to Tinder, 21% of women make their first step while only 7% of men do so.

Women take at least 38 minutes to send a message.

Around 63% of men send a message within 5 minutes while only 18% of women do so.

Statistics By The Time of Usage

The peak time on Tinder is between 6 pm to 10 pm with an increasing number of active users after 9 pm.

Thursdays and Sundays are generally flooded with the highest number of active users.

Statistics By Users

As of 2022, Tinder observed 71.1 million total users, out of which 15% were paid, subscribers.

8 million users were paid users as of 2022.

Tinder generated around $13.75 for every paid subscriber.

As of Q1 of 2022, Tinder Statistics recorded 10.7 million active subscribers.

As of 2023, in the United States of America, the number of users is expected to reach 25.7 million.

96% of male users and only 4% of female users are paid, subscribers.

Tinder Statistics By Demographic

By Age



(Reference: similarweb.com)

According to Tinder Statistics, the highest number of users resulting in 33.11% belong to the 25 to 34 years of age group.

53% of users belong to 18 years to 24 years.

There 17.71% and 10.80% of userbase that is from the age groups of 35 to 44 years and 45 to 54 years respectively.

74% of users belong to 55 to 64 years and there are 4.11% of users are 65 years and above.

By Income Level

HH Income Percentage of user less than $30K 12 $30K-$60K 15 $60K-$80K 26 $80K-$100K 20 $100K+ 20

(Source: businessofapps.com)

The lowest number of user databases by income group belong to income earners of less than $30K resulting in 12%.

There are 15% of users from the $30 to 60K income group, and the highest number of users belong to the $60 to 80K income group.

Similarly, 20% of users are respectively from the income group of $80 to 100K and $100K and above.

By Generation



(Reference: bedbible.com)

Millennials have the highest level of presence on the Tinder dating app resulting in 45.8%.

Followed by Gen X and Gen Z respectively at 19.8% and 18.3%.

There is 16% of users from the baby boomers club.

By Education Level

19% of the users on Tinder have a post-graduate degree.

28% of the users have a bachelor’s degree while 53% of the users have only high school-level education but no college-level degree.

Tinder Statistics By Device Users

According to Tinder Statistics, Tinder.com has generated a total of 10.4% of desktop traffic and 89.6% of mobile traffic resulting in 11 million and 90 million devices respectively over the last 6 months.



(Reference: semrush.com)

48% of the users in the United States of America resulting in 10.2 million. Out of these, 16.5% of users access Tinder on desktop and 83.5% use it on mobile phones.

4 million users are contributing 7.8% of devices for Tinder. Out of these 7.5% use desktops and 92.5% use mobile devices.

India and Canada contribute by 5.8 million and 5.1 million resulting in 5.4% and 4.74% overall share.

India has 3.03% desktop users and 96.97% mobile users whereas, Canada has 5.51% desktop and 94.49% mobile users.

There are 4.4 million devices in France, contributing 4.08% of traffic, out of these 7.76% are desktop users, and 92.24% are mobile users.

Tinder Statistics By Market Share



(Reference: businessofapps.com)

In the United States of America, the market share of Tinder is the highest in overall online dating apps resulting in 32.32%.

Further, the US market is captured by Bumble at 22.22%, and Plenty of Fish at 15.15%.

Other online dating apps in the list that captured the US market are Hinge (10.10%), Badoo (4.04%), Grindr (7.07%), OK Cupid (4.04%), Match (3.03%), and Zoosk (2.02%).

Most Popular Dating App In The United States of America



(Reference: statista.com)

As of 2022, in the United States of America, the highest number of paid subscribers were found using Bumble resulting in 36%.

Whereas Tinder, Badoo, and Ashley Madison had 33% of paid subscriber base and users used them in the past 12 months.

Other online dating apps contributed by Match (31%), eHarmony (27%), C-Date (26%), and Plenty of Fish (26%).

Most Popular Dating App Worldwide By Downloads



(Reference: statista.com)

Tinder Statistics By Usage

According to Tinder Statistics of 2021, in the United States of America, 34.5% was the share of daily active users on Tinder.

Moreover, the monthly active users on Tinder in the year 2021 resulted in 68.9%.

As of 2021, there were around 31% inactive users in the United States of America.

Further Tinder Statistics state that there were 33.9% of light Tinder users and 18.9% of heavy Tinder users in the United States of America in the year 2021.

Leading Online Dating Apps in the United States of America



(Reference: statista.com)

Tinder Statistics By Country



(Source: similarweb.com)

In the last month, the United States of America directed 10.13% of overall traffic toward the Tinder website with a decreasing rate of visitors by 12.55%.

Brazil and Poland ranked respectively with 9.70% and 5.77% of contribution to last month’s overall traffic. These countries also recorded decreasing rate of visitors by 11.45% and 10.09%.

Spain contributed by 5.28% with decreasing number of visitors by 14.62% and Argentina recorded 4.25% with a similar rate at 14.92%.

Other countries collectively contributed around 64.86% of overall traffic.

As of 2023, Tinder Statistics state that the top 3 countries with the highest number of users are the United States of America, Brazil, and Spain.

Other than these countries, France, Mexico, Argentina, Germany, Australia, Belgium, Italy, India, Chile, Finland, Denmark, Norway, New Zealand, and the Netherlands are also listed in the list of countries with a high number of Tinder users.



(Reference: bedbible.com)

As of 2022, around the world, 75% of the users on Tinder were male population whereas, 24% of users were female and only 1% belong to the non-binary population.

In the United States of America, there were 65% of male users, 34% of female users, and 1% of non-binary users.

Tinder was populated by the male population in Europe 49% and 48% by females. 3% of the users were non-binary.

The United Kingdom contributed 56% of male users, 42% of female users, and 2% of non-binary users.

In India, male users contributed around 93% and only 7% of users were female.

Tinder Statistics By Website Traffic

5% of the global traffic generated on Tinder.com is direct, while 1.74% is generated from referrals.

14% is contributed from organic search.

On the other hand, only 0.01% is paid search traffic.

Moreover, traffic generated from social media networks, mail advertisements, and display advertisements is 1.01%, 0.35%, and 0.01% respectively.

Statistics By Social Media Traffic

As per Tinder Statistics, the highest number of traffic to Tinder.com is sent by Facebook resulting in 22.86%.

YouTube and Instagram contribute 20.16% and 19.83% respectively.

Reddit has a referral rate of 11.53% while Twitter has 5.43%.

Other social media networks collectively send traffic to Tinder at 20.19%.

Tinder Statistics By Common Bios



(Reference: earthweb.com)

While using online dating apps, Tinder Statistics found some common important features that specifically men and women in the millennial generation are looking for before swiping right or left.

The highest rate of importance is given to Profile photo, which becomes a deciding factor in men by 33.5% and by 20.6% in women.

Common interests and friends in common are also trending factors in a decision on a profile by 21.5% of men and 19.1% in women and 2.5% of men and 1.2% of women respectively.

Furthermore, age has been given almost equal importance at 6.7% by men and 5.1% by women.

And surprisingly, the About me/ profile description plays an important role in the deciding factor as stated by 19.2% of men and 30.6% of women.

Other reasons were voted by 16.6% of men and 23.5% of women.

Want to attract more right swipes on your profile? Check out the following magic words to increase the chances of finding a partner. The chart also explains how many female and male users are using these words in their Bios.



(Source: pcmag.com)

By Emojis

In dating Bios of various profiles, some emojis were reported as Red Flags and some were given Green flags. That means, if you want to increase your chances of getting the right swipe, you are supposed to use Green Flagged emojis in your bios.



(Source: pcmag.com)

Tinder Statistics By Reasons

3% of the users found using Tinder because this online dating platform is popular and many of the other acquittances were using it.

5% of users said they are looking for a hookup, while 33.5% of users voted for dating purposes and 15% voted for meeting new people.

And 5% of users voted that they are looking for casual sex and hookups.

Conclusion

Wondering whether you will die single? Create your profile on Tinder and find the love of your life instantly. Look at some tips in these Tinder Statistics to attract more right swipes on your profile. As of today, Tinder is the most used app for online dating and is marked as the safest to use. Are you still doubting yourself? Just give Tinder a try!

Shared On:



FAQ . How to find a better match on Tinder? This online dating platform offers free as well as paid versions. In the free version, the number of available profiles is limited, but in paid version, the platform will suggest more profiles based on your preferences. How do Tinder matches work? If you both swipe right to each other this means each of the others has liked the profile. Are Tinder profiles real? Tinder offers photo verification. Verified profiles have blue checkmarks. This feature is available in the paid version. Does Tinder sponsor weddings? Tinder has sponsored weddings in the past, but they can’t do it every time. But why not give it a chance? You can mail your requirement to [email protected] and you might get lucky.

Barry Elad Barry is a lover of everything technology. Figuring out how the software works and creating content to shed more light on the value it offers users is his favorite pastime. When not evaluating apps or programs, he's busy trying out new healthy recipes, doing yoga, meditating, or taking nature walks with his little one.

More Posts By Barry Elad