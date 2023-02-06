Introduction

Women in technology statistics: A woman can be a daughter, a wife, a mother, a mother-in-law, a home minister as well as a CEO of the company. The culture around the world is rapidly changing giving more freedom to women to pursue their careers according to their wishes. Even though the number of women working in tech companies is low, it is slowly increasing and in the coming years will outnumber male employees. This is how giving quality education to a girl child can change the world positively.

This women in technology statistics will give you an insight into different aspects of the Tech sector which is captured by women around the world.

The Women Who Changed The TECH WORLD



(Image Source: Global App Testing)

1. Ada Lovelace

Ada Lovelace (1815-1852) was an English mathematician and writer, widely regarded as the world’s first computer programmer.

2. Grace Hopper

The brain behind the COBOL programming language, also Grace recognized the first-ever computer bug.

3. Hedy Lamarr –

Invented a secret communication system that led to ideas for WIFI and Bluetooth.

4. Annie Easley –

The rocket Scientist at NASA contributed to major projects leading to the basis of space shuttle launches.

5. Mary Wilkes –

Recognized as a designer of the software for LINC, further recognized as the first woman to use a computer at home.

6. Adele Goldberg –

Inventor of the Graphical user interfaces (GUI) concepts in accordance with Smalltalk-80 programming language.

7. Radia Perlman –

Invented the algorithm behind Spanning Tree Protocol (STP), on which the internet is functioning today.

8. Katherine Johnson –

The NASA mathematician spread the foundations for US’s first flight.

9. Karen Sparck-Jones-

Developed information science of Inverse Document Frequency (IDF) which tells the importance of a word for the document.

10. Elizabeth Feinler –

developed original yellow and white page directories. Developed domain names such as .com, .net, .gov, and .edu.

General Women In Technology Statistics

In the year 2021, applications from women received in tech jobs were highest for JavaScript, Java, and Python.

As of 2022, the reported percentage of women working in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) belonged to 25% Asian women, 5% black background,66% white, and 1% Hispanic women.

It has been observed that, when companies have gender-diverse teams, they are 73% better at business decisions.

As of today, Fortune has listed 37 women in the Fortune 500 companies.

40% of the women say that companies don’t give much importance to diversity in the workplace.

Women in technology statistics say that there is 28.8% of women technologists in tech companies.

50% of women leave tech jobs by the of 35 years.

The percentage of women leaving tech jobs is higher than men resulting in 45%.

Around 19% of senior vice presidents are in tech firms and 15% are CEOs.

60% of the women working in STEM handle house chores along with job responsibilities.

34% of the women prefer to work remotely giving them more efficiency.

US’s largest tech companies such as Google, Apple, Amazon, and Facebook have a collective ratio of 34.4% female workforce working with these companies.

Considering the promotion, 39% of the women say that gender bias prevents them from rising to another position.

Female participation in the STEM field includes math (47%), health (74%), physical science (40%), computer (25%), and engineering (15%).

The ratio of males to females in the tech industry is 3:1 as of today.

The global workforce states that there are 40% of the women in tech and 60% belong to men.

93% of the capital investment went to male-founding tech companies.

According to women tech, it will take around 133 years to close the economic gender gap.

28% of women leave tech jobs because of the lack of career growth.

Fortune 500’s list has 15% of female CEOs as of March 2022.

Small tech companies are more female-dominated.

In the United States of America, around 1.5 million females work in Tech companies.

(Source: ZIPPIA)

Women in technology statistics say that female tech employees leave the company majorly to poor company culture.

31% of the women in technology said they are not satisfied with the particular role they are offered.

22% of the female population in tech companies have received a better opportunity which is outside the tech.

And remaining 10% say they feel there’s a lack in the company’s diversity.

By Sector

As of 2022, 28% of the women in the United States of America are working in computing and mathematical jobs.

15% of the engineering jobs are captured by women around the world.

Women in technology statistics say that 44% of women have earned STEM-related degrees in the year 2022.

Women in the ICT sector earn less than men resulting in 19%.

In the United States of America, there are 18% of women have a computer science background.

(Source: Statista)

In the year 2021, women in technology statistics say that the highest number of women working in the data and AI sector in Italy was 31%.

17% of the women were working in cloud computing.

Similarly, as of 2021, 19% of the women were working in engineering and 9.5% of the women were investors.

By Company

(Source: ZIPPIA)

Amazon has 45% of the total workforce while only 29% are offered leadership roles.

Further, women in technology statistics say, other big companies such as Facebook have 37% of the total workforce, while 34% are leadership jobs and 24% belong to tech jobs.

Apple has 24% of the total workforce while 31% are leadership jobs and 24% are tech jobs captured by women.

33% of the total workforce is held by Google where 28% are leadership jobs and 25% are tech jobs.

Microsoft holds 29% of the total workforce, while 26% are leadership jobs and 23% are tech jobs.

By Country

(Source: Statista)

According to Women in technology statistics, as of 2021, France leads the way in overall female representation in the country for working in Tech firms.

There are 48% of the total labor force in France and 21% of the females are employed in IT.

Sweden has 48% of the total labor force whereas 22% are women working in IT.

In the United Kingdom, 20% of the women belong to 47% labor force.

Whereas other countries in the ratio of the total labor force to women in IT are, Australia – 47%: 20%, Spain – 46%: 20%, Germany – 46%: 23%, USA – 46%: 20%, Italy – 42%: 21%, and India 20%: 20%.

By Education

On average, only 16% of the women suggested a career in tech compared to 33% of the men.

Only 3% of the women agree to a first-choice career in technology.

More than a quarter of the female students left education in their Tech career saying it was too male-dominated.

By Encouragement

(Source: skillsoft.com)

47% of companies are encouraging women to pursue tech-related careers by increasing tech-based leadership roles.

44% of companies around the globe focus on training opportunities while 41% of the companies provide work-life balance.

Furthermore, women in technology statistics say that 35% of the companies provide networking opportunities while the remaining 34% give equitable work culture.

Other factors that encourage women to pursue a career in technology are having supportive managers (33%), career counseling (29%),tech-based internships (29%), highest visibility technical projects (27%), formal conversion (26%), childcare (25%), inclusive work culture (21%), diverse work culture (21%) and signing bonuses. (16%)

By Challenges

1 in 10 women working in tech companies reported sexual harassment.

(Source: ZIPPIA)

According to women in technology statistics, 57% of women feel burned out at work while only 36% of the male feel the same.

42% of the women said they took on more household work during the pandemic while 11% of the men said similar.

29% and 19% female to male ratio said they felt the highest level of burden of childcare during the pandemic.

While 43% of the tech industry female employee said to have taken more job responsibilities after the pandemic and 33% of male employees in the same industry said the same.

By Job Satisfaction Factors

(Source: skillsoft.com)

According to Women in technology statistics, females who work in tech companies have various factors in job satisfaction as follows –

Job Security

44% of the female employees in tech companies are somewhat satisfied with job security.

31% of the female employees are extremely satisfied, while 15% are dissatisfied, 8% and 2% are somewhat dissatisfied and extremely dissatisfied respectively.

Growth Potential

42% of the women in technology say that they are extremely satisfied with the growth in their careers.

While 29% of the women are somewhat satisfied.

22% of the female in technology say that they are dissatisfied with their career growth.

The remaining 6% and 1% respectively say that they are somewhat and extremely satisfied.

Current Pay

40% of the women in technology are somewhat happy with their current salary.

26% and 22% of females are extremely happy while the remaining are dissatisfied.

The current pay satisfaction rate is divided further into 9% and 3% in women in tech for somewhat dissatisfied and extremely dissatisfied.

Work-Life Balance

39% of the women working in tech say that they get somewhat work-life balance while 30% are extremely happy with their work-life balance.

The remaining 22%, 7%, and 2% have negative minds about work-life balance in tech companies.

Employee Benefits

44% of the women say that they are somewhat happy with the employee benefits their company is providing, while 28% of women say they are a cent percent happy with the employee benefits.

On the other hand, overall, 29% of the female employees in the tech industry are not happy with the employee benefits on various levels.

By Skills

(Source: skillsoft.com)

There 34% of women want to build their skills in data management.

33% of women want to grow their future in leadership and management while 32% want a career in project management.

While 29% of the female want to land a career in programming languages.

28% of the women are willing to gain a future in a cloud computing career while 26% belong to business analytics and application development.

25% of the women respectively wish to work in a career in technical writing and IT policy and governance.

Conclusion

According to women in technology statistics, even today there’s a huge gap in STEM considering men to women. Even the degrees related to tech are chosen more by men than women. In order to equalize and run organizations shoulder to shoulder, women should be given more education opportunities, and more freedom to work in companies without any barriers. Women stand out exceptionally in male-dominated industries because of the support they receive from their families. Therefore, to normalize women working in male-dominated industries it is necessary that their life partners and families including in-laws should support them and help women to grow in their careers.

FAQ . Which company offers the highest tech-related jobs for women? Google has been listed on top for offering the highest tech-related jobs for women resulting in 25% of the female workforce. Which country offers the highest tech-related jobs for women? Canada offers better tech-related opportunities to women than men resulting in 61.3% What is the leading sector in tech for women? Data management and could computing in tech are leading sectors for women as well as offer career growth. Can women get paid better at tech companies? Yes of course. But better pay depends on the company culture. But at an individual level, a woman can earn equal to a man.