Bureau of Labor Statistics: Worldwide problems such as the rate of unemployment, economic instability, various policies, etc.… are some trending topic that needs detailed analysis to keep stable the economy as well as other affecting factors. Analysis of every part of the factors is not easy as it seems. There are minor insights that may be crucial to form the policies of the country. In this case, in the United States of America, the Bureau of Labor Statistics provides timely reports to measure such factors.

Additionally, these statistics are a part of the studies performed by the department of Bureau of Labor Statistics to understand the various trends filled with insights.

What is the Bureau of Labor Statistics?

The BLS (Bureau of Labor Statistics) is a segment in the United States Department of Labor. The department further collects information on insights into the labor market and the economy of the United States of America. The reports created by them include crucial measures of inflation such as the Producer Price Index (PPI) and Consumer Price Index (CPI). This American government agency performs research, gathers information, and publishes various kinds of statistical data on the prices, productivity as well as labor market. Their reports are often referred to by academic people, policymakers, and businesses. Moreover, the reports include predictions of the future made by economists. The BLS is located in Washington, D.C.

On what basis the statistics are created?

The data collected by the authorized person is retrieved from surveys providing information on the US economy, productivity, price changes, market activities, and Economical support for private or public decision-making. Furthermore, the reports are created based on regional data.

West

Mountain segment: Utah, New Mexico, Nevada, Idaho, Arizona, Colorado, Montana, and Wyoming.

Pacific segment: Washington, California, Alaska, Oregon, and Hawaii.

South

South Atlantic segment: West Virginia, Georgia, Florida, District of Columbia, South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, and Delaware.

West South-Central Division: Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma

East south-central segment: Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky, and Mississippi.

Midwest

West North Central segment: South Dakota, Nebraska, Missouri, Iowa, Minnesota, and Iowa.

Eat North Central Division: Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Ohio.

North

New England segment: Vermont, Rhode Island, Maine, Connecticut, and Massachusetts.

Middle Atlantic Segment: Pennsylvania, New York, and New Jersey.

Types of reports prepared by the Bureau of Labor Statistics

Employment Situation Report / Job Report: includes information on hours worked, unemployment, employment, and wages-related information segmented into regional or demographic wise.

Consumer Price Index (CPI): This report is built upon the average aggregate of prices of usual consumer services and goods offered in the United States of America. For example, education, transportation, housing, food and beverages, apparel, etc.…

Producer Price index (PPI): The report includes the average value of every initially offered service and domestic product for the determined time period.

Other reports prepared by the Bureau of Labor Statistics are Workplace Injury and Fatality Statistics, National Compensation Survey, U.S. Import and Export Price Indices, Labor Productivity Statistics, and Employment Cost Index.

Bureau of Labor Statistics By Demographic

By Ethnic Background

(Reference: dol.gov)

Women

The Bureau of Labor Statistics of a demographic state that the total number of women with less education than a high school diploma was 4.9% in total. Out of which, 4.7%, 5.4%, 5.4%, 4.9%, and 16.7% belong respectively to women from white, black, Asian, and Hispanic ethnic backgrounds.

The total number of women with high school graduates but no degree resulted in 21.4% these belonging to various ethnicities such as 4% (white), 25.5% (black), 14.9% (Asian), and 27.5% (Hispanic).

Similarly, the reported number of the women labor force for further education level subcategories by ethnicity are:

Attended college but no degree total: 14.6%

White: 14.4%

Black:18.5%

Asian: 6.5%

Hispanic: 16%

Associate degree total: 12.5%

White: 12.8%

Black:13.1%

Asian: 6.7%

Hispanic: 11%

Bachelor’s degree total: 28.3%

White: 28.8%

Black:22.1%

Asian: 37.4.%

Hispanic: 19.5%

Advanced degree total: 18.3%

White: 18.1%

Black:15.4%

Asian: 29.6%

Hispanic: 9.4%

Men

Similar to the Bureau of Labor Statistics of women, male labor workforce subcategories by ethnic background have been shown below.

Less than a high school diploma: 7.7%

White: 7.9%

Black:6.7%

Asian: 4.6%

Hispanic: 24.3%

High school graduate total: 27.6%

White: 27.7%

Black:33.7%

Asian: 14.3%

Hispanic: 33.3%

Attended college but no degree total: 14.9%

White: 14.6%

Black:19.3%

Asian: 7.8%

Hispanic: 13.7%

Associate degree total: 10%

White: 10.3%

Black:9.9%

Asian: 5.5%

Hispanic: 8.4%

Bachelor’s degree total: 25%

White: 25.2%

Black:20.4%

Asian: 33.6%

Hispanic: 13.8%

Advanced degree total: 14.8%

White: 14.2%

Black:9.9%

Asian: 34.1%

Hispanic: 6.6%

By Age And Gender

(Reference: dol.gov)

Projected number of the women labor force by the year 2029

By the year 2029, the Bureau of Labor Statistics says that there will be 3% of workers aged between 16 years to 19 years.

Moreover, by the year 2029, the percentage of the women labor force will be 9.1% for women aged between 20 to 24 years and 21.2% for women from 25 years to 34 years of age group.

The highest participation in the women’s labor force is expected from women aged between 35 years to 44 years.

Furthermore, the Bureau of Labor Statistics says that the expected number of the women labor force in the United States of America by the year 2022 will be 19.7% (45 to 54 years), 16% (55 years to 64 years), and 9.5% (65 years and above).

Projected number of men labor force by the year 2029

Similarly, the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the men’s labor force state that there will be 2.6% and 8.2% from the age group of 16 years to 19 years and 20 years to 24 years respectively.

Furthermore, it is forecasted that in the year 2029, the male workforce will be 21.7% (25 years to 34 years), 23.3% (35 years to 44 years), and 19.3% (45 years to 54 years).

Additionally, the forecasted number of the male labor force in the United States of America will be 15.2% for 55 years to 64 years and 9.8% for 65 years and above.

By Education

(Reference: dol.gov)

The studies performed by the Bureau of Labor Statistics state there were a total of 82.2% of full-time workers including all gender aged above 25 years who experienced a wage gap of 17.8%.

7% of workers with less than a high school diploma experienced a 20.3% of wage gap while 77.8% of employees with high school graduates but attended no college faced a 22.2% wage gap.

Workers in the United States of America, as of 2022 resulting in 76.2% who had some associate or college degree faced a 23.8% wage gap.

Similarly, there were 76.5% and 77.4% of workers with only a bachelor’s degree and advanced degrees faced 23.5% and 22.6% wage gaps respectively.

By Highest Paying Jobs

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics following are the highest-paying jobs that have a wage equal to or more than $2,08,000 per year.

Physicians, Pathologists

Radiologists

Surgeons, all other

Psychiatrists

Physicians, all other

Orthodontists

Orthopedic surgeons, except for pediatric

Pediatric surgeons

Obstetricians and gynecologists

Oral and Maxillofacial surgeons

Family and emergency medicine physicians

Neurologists

Nurse anesthetists

Cardiologist

Dermatologists

Anesthesiologists

Airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers ($202,180 per year)

Nurse anesthetists ($195,610)

By Fastest Growing Occupations 2021-2031

(Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics)

The top 3 fastest-growing occupations in the United States of America stated by the Bureau of Labor Statistics are Nurse Practitioners with a growth rate of 46%, Wind turbine service technicians (44%) and Ushers, Lobby attendants and ticket takers (41%) at median pa declared at $120.680, $56.260, and $24,440 every year.

Other fastest-growing occupations in the United States of America are Motion Picture Projectionists (40%) $29,350 p.a., Cooks, restaurants (37%) $30,010 p.a, Data scientists (36%) $100,910 p.a., Athletes and Sports Competitors (36%) $77,300 p.a., Information Security Analysts (35%) $102,600 p.a., Statisticians (33%) $95,570 p.a., Umpires, referees and other sports officials (32%) $35,860 p.a. and Web developers (30%) $77,030 p.a.

By The Unemployment Rate

(Reference: TRADING ECONOMICS.com)

The 1-year analysis by the Bureau of Labor Statistics says that in March 2022, the unemployment rate in the United States of America was 3.6% which stood stable in the following months up to June 2022.

In the month of July 2022, the unemployment rate decreased to 3.5% and experienced some drastic changes by 3.7% in August 2022, 3.5% in September 2022, and 3.7% in October 2022.

In the following months, the rate was seen continuously declining by 3.6% in November 2022, 3.5% in December 2022, and as in January 2023, the unemployment rate was 3.4%.

By Job Flexibilities

By characteristics

(Source: dol.gov)

Considering the Bureau of Labor Statistics 2022, there were 25% of men said they have worked from home, while 24.5% of women reported the same.

On the other hand, fathers, and mothers ever worked from home resulted in 31.4% and 28.4% respectively.

By Reasons For Working From Home

6% of men and 20.9% of women in the United States of America gave reason to work from home as a personal preference and 22.5% of fathers and 14% of women supported a similar reason.

On the other hand, 20.7% of men and 25.5% of women said they can finish or catch up on other work, further supported by 22.7% of fathers and 25.3% of mothers.

Adding further reasons for working from home to coordinate with personal or family needs following supports were observed: men (20.3%), women (24.8%), Fathers (26.2%), and Mothers (33%).

And 16.3% of men and 15.5% of women said the job requires working from home. This was also told by 15.6% of fathers and 16.4% of mothers.

By Knowledge Of Advanced Knowledge Of Work Schedules

(Source: dol.gov)

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in the United States of America, there were 23.6% of men and 13.5% of women reported acknowledging the work schedules less than 1 week in advance respectively.

Similarly, 12.4% of mothers and 22.4% said they also received their work schedules one week in advance.

Workers who received information about their work schedules 1 to 4 weeks in advance resulted in men (23.6%), women (13.5%), fathers (22.4%), and mothers (12.4%).

There 66% of mothers and 55.5% of fathers received their working schedules more than 4 weeks in advance.

Similarly, 60.6% of women and 50.2% of men acknowledged their advance receipt of work schedules before or more than 4 weeks.

By Retirement Benefits

(Reference: twitter.com)

In the month of March 2022, there were 69% of private industry workers had access to retirement benefits while 91% reported they had access belonged to state and local government.

The reported percentage of participants from private industry and state and local government corporations reported respectively 51% and 81%.

The highest take-up rate was recorded for individuals in state or local government corporations resulting in 90% while private sector workers recorded 73%.

Conclusion

In the United States of America, the Bureau of Labor Statistics provides a valuable source of information widely used by academics, businesspeople, and policymakers. The insights are thoroughly verified and regularly published for public reading as well. Considering the economic stability in the United States of America as well as reducing the number of unemployment cases, the Bureau of Labor Statistics plays a crucial role. Most often, the study is performed on an analysis of 1 year, 5 years, and 10 years. Moreover, monthly reports on the labor market are helpful regarding the future decisions of the economy and unemployment in the United States of America.

FAQ . When was the first publication of the Bureau of Labor Statistics was published? The first publication of the Bureau of Labor Statistics was published in the year 1886 in the form of an annual report which consisted of 496 pages of study on industrial depressions. Can you access the Bureau of Labor Statistics data for free? Any individual can access the data published on the website of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, but the department has requested to cite the content respectively. Are there any vacancies for the Bureau of Labor Statistics? The Bureau of Labor Statistics hires mathematical statisticians, economists, and technology specialists. These job-related posts can be found at USA jobs. Who publishes the Bureau of Labor Statistics? The US Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes the data. This is an agency of the government working in the US Department of Labor.