[Alcoholic Drinks] Drinking At Work Statistics 2022 – Facts and Trends

Introduction

Drinking at work Statistics: Drinking at work seems impossible right? But today’s trend has already been introduced into the markets. Many companies are allowing their employees to drink during working hours but with a limit. Drinking here referred to alcoholic drinks. There is n number of alcoholic drinks referred to as vodka, beer, whiskey rum, and wine that can add fun to hectic work routines.

The following statistics with huge numbers are clearly stating the dangerous side effect on health during drinking at work. As people tend to enjoy drinking also other times of the day, drinking at the work adds up more quantity per day. Even though the recent trend where employees are allowed to work from home does not reduce drinking during work hours.

Drinking At Work Statistics (Editor’s Choice)

In the companies from the United States of America, studies from Alcohol Rehab guide show that, people more than legal age, i.e., 18 years, out of which 65% resulting to 123 million employees drink alcohol at work.

53% of the employees who are working remotely, out of which have agreed to regular drinking during work resulted up to 32%

The national health system spends around 3.5 billion on the treatment of people facing problems from the addiction to alcohol (Public Health England)

During the strict pandemic days, 22% of the employee overly stocked the alcoholic beverages at home

General Drinking At Work Statistics

Today’s work culture is causing people more serious health issues. Even if a person is a non-drinker he is affected by work ethics. On the other hand, people who drink on daily basis, even though the quantity is low, it harms their health. More to this, companies are bringing a drinking at work culture to the offices to retain employees. The reality behind this is causing employees serious health issues and incurring medical expenses. A genuine hard-working employee who works for a salary mostly has a lot of work-related stress therefore, he might get addicted to alcoholic drinks before, during, and after office hours. The following statics show a different aspect of today’s working culture.

In Australia, 11% of workplace accidents are resulted from overdrinking at the offices (ADF)

Massachusetts, South Dakota, and Arkansas have the lowest percentage of drinking at work statistics resulting in 15-6% (Zippia).

On the other hand, Alaska, Maine, and Mexico counted up to 67%, 60%, and 56% respectively.

Considering the other professions people working in mining, hospitality, and other industries have 17.5%, 11.8%, and 11.5% drinking habits every day (alcohol.org).

Whereas employees in the healthcare sector have 4% of drinking habits and insurance and financial sectors result in 7.4%.

According to alcohol.org, every lawyer out of five has a drinking problem.

People with bartending jobs are more likely to die from alcoholic-related issues resulting in 2.33 times than a normal person (Alcohol Rehab guide).

People with regular drinking habits from various sectors such as shoe machine operators, roofers, painters, cooks, and sailors resulted in 1.87%, 1.85%,1.75%, and 1.75% for each sector respectively.

Employees who drink during working hours have 3.5% of involvement in work-related accidents.

of involvement in work-related accidents. It has been observed that people who drink regularly, follow a pattern of absenteeism as, taking a holiday on Mondays, and Fridays at a regular level.

It has also been observed that the day after the salary is also observed as the day of absenteeism.

Drinking at work could result in loss of attentiveness, low level of decision making, an increase in accidents, and causing trouble to other office employees.

In the United States of America, it has resulted in a 20% of non-alcoholic employees who faced dangers, accidents, or any work-related issues only because of their alcoholic colleagues.

The total costs the UK is adding to its fund is around 21 billion euros.

Nowadays, the government has planned programs for such people who lose their jobs due to alcoholic conditions

When it comes to treating people with alcoholic disorders, they have more medical expenses than those nonalcoholic workers.

Healthcare expenses are around $25 billion almost a year

Companies in the United States of America need to spend around $33 billion to $68 billion per annum to treat people who have alcoholic disorders.

per annum to treat people who have alcoholic disorders. In the United States of America, companies run their own Employee Assistance programs to get back employees to normal and healthy routines.

Around 50% of the employees who are working on a full-time basis have joined EAP programs

On the other hand, 10% prefer to drink after work.

Whereas more than 50% of the employees agree that, drinking alcohol at work causes disturbances.

Considering the after-work drinks, around $,3000 is spent on the drink per person in the united states of America.

is spent on the drink per person in the united states of America. PubMed NCBI states that people go to work after drinking resulting in 2.3 million.

Around, 8.9 million employees resulting in 7.1% have started drinking alcohol during work.

drink alcohol. As a shocking result, the number of alcohol drinkers is more when they are employed than being unemployed.

Around 17 million people who are over the legal age bar have been diagnosed with alcohol use disorder.

Types Of Jobs That Allow Drinking At Work

Recently, with an increasing percentage after the pandemic years, companies allowed their employees to drink at the work. The following types of jobs are allowing their employees to drink at their will.

Bartender: This is an obvious job, where the person has to taste their own drink. People being a bartender might enjoy drinking for hours but might slowly lose interest as this habit continues for a longer period of time.

Liquor store employees: Employees at liquor stores might have the time of their lives if their managers allow them to drink during their shifts. Who knows an employee while arranging the bottles can invite their colleague to take a sip?

Food critics and testers: people working in this category of course have to taste the quality of the drinks before it’s been manufactured.

People from the media advertise the alcoholic beverages brands drink during their shooting as they have to show people how good it tastes.

Advantages and Disadvantages

Well! As every coin has two sides, drinking at work also has advantages and disadvantages. To consider both sides, a minimum level of consumption shall be taken into consideration. No company will allow any employee to drink more than a set level.

Advantages

It increases attachment toward the company

It can increase the productivity

Drinking at work may result in employee retention

It reduces stress

Disadvantages

Sometimes things can go over the limit

Not all employees support drinking at work, which might discourage them

Could spread a negative working environment

Might have a bad effect on the customers

Drinking at work can be expensive in terms of the company sponsoring such beverages

Drinking At Work During Work From Home

Lat two pandemic years were tough for the people as it locked everyone inside the house. Even though the world learned the importance of technology and connectivity, it failed to please humans in terms of happiness. Every member of the family was stressed due to the workload. Many employers around the world made their employees do the donkey work just to utilize the whole day and work from home situation. This created a stressful situation for many individuals. Some individuals drank alcohol out of habit, but some drank to reduce the stress caused by the working situation. Some employees who never had a sip of such beverages started drinking them regularly. The following data shows the reality of drinking at work statistics during the pandemic years. This was a worldwide issue.

In the United States of America, around 36% of the men who are working from home as well as 26% of the women are resulted from drinking during work hours.

People who work from home have problems with productivity in the offices resulting from continuous drinking issues.

In the USA, 1 one of 3 people is used to drinking even working from home

Around 32% of the employees said that they tend to be drinking more during the work-from-home structure at office times than elsewhere.

35% of the employees state that they have increased their drinking habits than before the pandemic period

In the initial days of the lockdown of 2019, the total percentage of sales for alcoholic beverages increased.

Nowadays working from home has become so common that people are stocking up with alcoholic beverages as their increased habits during the lockdown resulted in 9 out of 10 people drinking during working hours every day.

Whereas 8 out of 10 people stated that they drink alcohol during working hours at least twice a week.

Among all the alcoholic beverages, beer has the highest number of consumptions during work from home.

During the year 2019, including the initial days of the pandemic, the United States of America estimated a total number of 8,000 people dying mainly due to overconsumption of alcohol

Conclusion

From the above Drinking at work statistics, it is clear that the numbers are rising year by year. It may be any reason which causes the employees to start drinking but it is hard to break that habit. Similarly, starting drinking at work policies may harm companies as, if employees get used to it, they may cause trouble. And even if the company decides to take back the drinking at work policy the percentage of employee retention will harm the company. At any time of the day or year, people will still drink alcoholic beverages at their convenience. Today’s overall work culture and the atmosphere around the person decide the percentage of drinking alcohol. Thus, in order to keep employees healthy, it is necessary to give them a break from drinking at work.