Part-time Vs Full-time Employment Statistics – By Demographic and Ethnicity

Introduction

Part-time Vs Full-time employment statistics: As the world is changing to more flexible rules and regulations, women are equally taking responsibility in employment along with household chores. There are two main types of employment around the world, part-time and full-time. Students and women are more into part-time whereas, men are into full-time jobs. The rules and regulations for these types of employment change as per the country and the company. In this Part-time Vs Full-time employment statistics, we will have a look at the benefits of both types of employment, along with statistics for full-time and part-time employment.

What Is Part-Time Employment?

Part-time employment can be considered working for at least 30 hours or 35 hours per week. This is a traditional form of nonstandard employment. Mostly, part-time employees are either students or women.

What Is Full-Time Employment?

In full-time employment, employees are working double hours as part-time workers. Full-time employment working hours are different according to the country and as well as the companies in one country. It is possible that a single country could have various hours of full-time employment hours. For example, 7:30 hours a day or simply 9 hours a day.

Benefits Of Part-Time Employment

Depending on the resident country’s policies, people with part-time employment can do more than 1 job, which allows multiple income sources.

It provides work-life balance.

Since the pandemic, the majority of part-time employments are either working from home or from remote locations, which saves fuel costs

Part-time employment provides mental peace, increases career opportunities, and provides the chance to do extra activities.

Part-time employment is a major income source for students and housewives to some extent.

This type of employment is a good source of income to run daily expenses for students.

Cons Of Part-Time Employment

Part-time employment is not always counted as work experience.

The salary received from these kinds of jobs can be too low for four hours of work.

This type of employment is only suitable for students since women who have a family can earn less than desired.

Part-time employment provides no job security.

There are no employment perks such as parties, insurance, leaves, etc.

Benefits Of Full-Time Employment

Full-time employment provides a stable income.

It gives access to various types of covered insurance.

International opportunities in full-time employment are provided.

Work recognition with certificates

Higher-income than part-time employment

Fixed working schedule

People gain a countable work experience in their resumes

Cons Of Full-Time Employment

Full-time employment has unstable work and life balance.

Full-time employment may compel you to do repetitive tasks which could lead to problems in employee retention.

These kinds of employment have a high number of notice periods which causes problems to find new jobs.

Not all full-time employees have satisfied salary brackets.

General Part-time Vs Full-time Employment Statistics

Part-Time Employment Statistics

Around the world, 80% of people from the age of 16 years to 17 years work part-time jobs.

52% of the people are from the age group of 18 years to 19 years.

Moreover, 35% are from the baby bloomers club and are above the age of 65 years working in part-time jobs.

63% of the women are part-time employees.

According to Part-time Vs Full-time employment statistics, married women are more likely to work part-time.

Around the globe, 79% of insurance companies offer health insurance to part-time employees.

46% of the employees in the hospitality and leisure industry are part-time workers.

More than 25 million worked part-time in the year 2022.

28% of the female part-time employees gave the reason for the employment type as a family or personal obligations.

Full-Time Employment Statistics

4% of employees around the world are full-time employees.

There are 38 member regions in OECD (Organization for Economic Co-Operation and Development) countries, following charts show the total working hours in OECD countries as per the Part-time Vs Full-time employment statistics.

As of the year 2021, 41.4% of the women & and 81.8% of the men full-time were full-time employed.

In the European Union, there were 158.9 million full-time workers.

By Geographic



(Source: Clockify)

Weekly average hours for full-time employment is lowest of all in the Netherlands whereas, Colombia has the highest number of weekly working hours as per the studies by Part-time Vs Full-time employment statistics.

The lowest working hours are around 28 hours and the highest working hours for full-time employment are almost 50 hours.

On the other hand, the majority of the average weekly working hours are below 40 hours.



(Source: Clockify)

On the other hand, the full-time working hours in Denmark are the lowest than any other with almost reaching 1400 hours every year.

Whereas, Mexico has the highest annual full-time working hours with more than 2,000 hours a year.

Part-time Vs Full-time employment statistics show that the majority of the countries are offering average annual hours are around 1800.



(Source: Statista)

According to the Part-time Vs Full-time employment statistics in the month of November 2021, there were 129.32 million full-time employees in the United States of America.

The number of 129 million full-time employees stayed persistent till the month of January 2022, as in February 2022, it rose to 130.71 million.

Two months after February 2022, the United States of America had 131 million full-time employees with an increasing rate in number to 133 by the month of September 2022.

Again, in the month of October 2022, the total number of employees reduced to 132 million staying almost similar in November 2022.

By Demographic



(Reference: Zippia)

Women have the highest percentage of part-time employment than men. There are 23.4% of white, 18% black, 23.3% Hispanic, and Asian are 19.1%.

Whereas men are around 11.5% in white, 12.6% black, 11.3% Hispanic, and 9.7% Asian people.

As seen in the above chart, irrespective of gender and ethnic group women tend to work more in part-time employment than men in the overall world.

(Reference: Statista)

In the United States of America, the number of part-time employees is stable from 25% to almost 27% from November 2021 to November 2022.

The rate of part-time employees can be seen fluctuating from 26.46% with a drastic decrease in the percentage to 25.05 in the month of June 2022.

The percentage increased to 26.6 which stood stable in the months of September 2022 to November 2022, as stated by the Part-time Vs Full-time employment statistics.

Moreover, the Part-time Vs Full-time employment statistics show that the number of part-time employees was the lowest from June 2022 to September August, with numbers fluctuating from 25.05 to 25.06.

(Reference: Statista)

As per the Part-time Vs Full-time employment statistics in the United States of America, the rate of part-time employees has been increasing seen Mid November 2021.

However, from the month of 2022 to November 2022 it can be observed that the total number of part-time employees has been changing with minor changes from 132.72 million to 132.23 million.

(Source: OCED Data)

The recorded part-time employment rates as per the Part-time Vs Full-time employment statistics are null for Bulgaria. Whereas the Netherlands has the highest number with 35%.

Other countries such as Russia, Lithuania, Malta, Estonia, Brazil, France, Canada, and Ireland are below 20%.

Countries such as New Zealand, Norway, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Switzerland have crossed the 20% mark reaching almost 25% in part-time employment rates.

Rank Country % of part-time workers Among all Employed Persons 1 Netherland 51% 2 Switzerland 27% 3 Israel 26% 4 Australia 25% 5 United Kingdom 23% 6 Ireland 23% 7 Germany 22% 8 Japan 22% 9 Austria 21% 10 New Zealand 21% 11 Denmark 20% 12 Canada 19%

(Source: Worldatlas)

As per the above chart, the list of the top 12 countries with the highest rates of part-time employment is ranked with the overall percentages, where the top place is taken by the Netherlands with 51% of the part-time employees.

The Netherlands is followed by Switzerland, Israel, Australia, and the United Kingdom with a percentage of 27%, 26%, 25%, and 23% respectively.

Ireland has 23% of the part-time employment rate whereas Germany has 22%.

Japan, Austria, New Zealand, Denmark, and Canada have 22%, 21%,20%, and 19% each.

By Ethnicity

Chart 1:



(Source: ethnicity-facts-figures.service.gov.uk)

As per the above chart, part-time employees are lesser than full-time employees in every ethnic group.

In full-time employment, Indian and other white people have the highest share with 82% followed by Asians with 78%.

In part-time employment, Pakistani and Bangladeshi have the highest share with a rate of 31%.

After Pakistani and Bangladeshi, it is followed by black background people.

Chart 2:



(Source: ethnicity-facts-figures.service.gov.uk)

As per the above chart, Part-time Vs Full-time employment statistics show that there are various types of people working under both employment types. This research was conducted in England, Wales, and Scotland for the year 2021. Therefore, it has been assumed that the number shown in the above chart is related to these locations only.

The total full-time employees are around 77% resulting in 23,090,600 and part-time employees are around 23% which resulted in 6,894,900.

In the year 2021, there were 78% of full-time Asian employees ad 22% of part-time employees, resulting in 1,681,600 and 486,100 respectively.

Whereas the Indian population is around 82% and 18% with respective employment types. Each type has around 775,700 and 166,700.

Whereas Pakistani and Bangladeshi are around 69% and 31% in each employment type with a number of 444,100 and 200,800.

Other types of ethnic people resulted in almost 80% in overall full-time employment and around 25% in part-time employment.

In the ethnic groups, in the year 2021, it was observed that more men were working full-time employment than women.

There were, Asian full-time workers at 86%, black at 87%, and white men at 90% in the overall ethnic group as stated by Part-time Vs Full-time employment statistics.

Conclusion

In today’s competitive world, everyone has to work to earn bread and butter. There are two types of employment around the world. Some countries allow students to work full time and some countries restrict students to part-time opportunities only. There are many people around the world who are working part-time in addition to full-time employment.

In some countries, this is called moonlighting and does not allow such employment. But when people moonlight the simple reason is they are not being provided with enough salaries! Other than this, part-time employment is much more flexible than full-time employment but has a lesser opportunity for salary satisfaction.

FAQ . Can I do multiple jobs in part-time employment? Yes, you can do multiple jobs in part-time employment, but before doing so just check the policies of the concerned country. Can I work in full-time and part-time job simultaneously? To be honest, it depends on the policies of the company. If the company doesn’t allow you to moonlight then you must not go for any other job, if full-time employment is not fulfilling the salary requirement just ask for a raise. Which type of employment is better part-time or full-time? If you are a student, then you should do part-time employment and if you are a graduate then you are free to apply for full-time employment. But in case even if you have a degree, you are still eligible for part-time jobs. Does a full-time job offers international employment opportunities? Yes, if you are a competitive performer during specific years company provides career growth.