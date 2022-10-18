2022 Bumble Statistics, Active Users, Facts, Trend and Revenue

Introduction

Bumble Statistics: In the world of online dating, Bumble is one of the most used dating apps to meet popes around the area. Even international faces are also matched with the profile preference. Unlike other social media networking applications which are also a part of digital marketing, this app solely focuses on dating and does not promote any company advertising and promotions.

This Bumble statistic has insight into today’s percentage of usage by users around the world. Bumble has been launching really wonderful features addressing safety concerns. This Bumble statistic also has a comparison between world knew dating app tinder and bumble itself.

Latin and North America were in for $156.46 million, the highest from other countries accounting for 82.02% share.

Bumble experienced an increase of 15.06% of the overall revenue from in-app purchases resulting in $190.75 million. The rise was recorded within just one year 2020

The platform has around 13,52,800 paid users

In the year 2020, when users linked their Facebook accounts to Bumble, around 95 million were affected by cyber attacks

At the end of 2021, Bumble ranked 199th on the app store for most downloads. Whereas, considering the Lifestyle category the app ranked 11th in Germany, 8th in North America, and 14th in the United Kingdom

The abuse rate faced by women on Bumble has the lowest rate of 0.8%

Users on bumble are reported to have at least a bachelor's degree referring them to well-educated users resulting in 91%.

Why Bumble Is Famous?

Bumble is known worldwide. Everyone has at least used it once in their lifetime. There are some reasons why bumble is more famous than any other dating application.

It ensures safety in terms of women.

Searching for matching friends with the same likes and preferences is easy.

Bumble has a wide range of gay community.

Bumble’s platform is user friendly.

Free subscription has many great options to choose from.

General Bumble Statistics

Bumble offers a permanent jobs for 700 employees, and more than 600 employees are working remotely. This concept was already in action before the pandemic.

Bumble’s employees are spread over 11 cities in Europe, Asia, and North America

In the United States of America, bumble is used by around 67.4% of the population resulting in male users. Whereas 32.6% of the users go the female.

Bumble received $14.05 in revenue from Asia pacific market in the year 2020.

It has been observed that, unlike other applications, bumble has a growing revenue in global share.

Whereas, bumble’s global share in Europe, Africa, and the middle east was $20.25 million in the year 2020.

Latin and North America were in for $156.46 million, the highest from other countries accounting for 82.02% share.

In the year 2020, Bumble ranked second after tinder having 19% of the global app usage, whereas tinder was at 40%

Bumble experienced an increase of 15.06% of the overall revenue from in-app purchases resulting in $190.75 million. The rise was recorded within just one year 2020

In the early days of 2021, Bumble has 320 thousand installations in a month over the world

In Asia, Pacific bumble had downloaded about 3.84 million times. The rate has increased to around 39.5%.

Whereas, at the end of 2021, bumble experienced a rise in the download by 4.16 million times

This platform earns $27.75 per paid subscription

The annual revenue during the lockdown year was $360.5 million

The platform has around 13,52,800 paid users

The rate of paid users has been increased by 18.45%

In the previous years, the active number of users was recorded at 12.3 million every month

This platform actually spent $140 million in the year 2020 to increase awareness, which in fact was useful as Bumble won the award in the year 2021 for Digiday.

Bumble’s features are improving day by day and pulling the leg of Tinder in a trial of ranking on the first number

According to the companies market cap, the valuation of bumble reached $7.7 billion after being a public company, as the platform sold around 50 million shares

Whitney Herd became the youngest self-made billionaire by being CEO at the age of 31

Around 63% of the male wanted to have a romantic partner matching 98% of their wish

Bumble has around 63.3% of the users who are below the age group of 30, whereas, more than the age of 50 is around 10%

According to the reports from Statista, there are around 52.4% of male users whereas only 34.5% belong to female users.

The recent years showed a reduction in female users to 32.6% from 34.5% but an increase in male users to 67.5% from 52.4%.

According to the small business blog, in the United States of America, around 5.5 million people are active users of bumble.

Around the world, the platform has 12.3 million active users per month including paid and unpaid subscribers.

Bumble application can be accessed in around more than 150 countries.

As bumble struggled in a few days after its launch, in a few years it marked its 100 million downloads.

The average of a user using the app is 26 years

Bumble promotes women’s first concept by providing maximum security

Bumble does not advertise its application.

Most of its revenue is from premium subscription

As per the study, an average user spends around 100 minutes on the app.

It has been recorded that, 750 million matches made by bumble led to 5,000 engagements as well as marriages.

In the United States of America, it has been observed that users with a salary of $50,000 account for 7%. On the other hand, users between $50,000 reaching $1,00,00 and more are 8% and 13% respectively.

The survey conducted in the year 2020 recorded that 7% of users are from rural area, whereas suburban area has 11% of the users and 6% belongs to urban areas

Bumble is one of the most used social media applications for dating purposes by the younger generation

In the recent year, Bumble earned a total revenue of $765

Today, users who have become paid subscribers are more than 1.5 million around the world.

There were a total of more than 4 billion swipes for matchmaking on bumble

In the year 2017, more than 800 million people found themselves a match

According to Forbes, 85% of the employees are female

The Bumble platform provides insight that more than 50% of the population prefers online dating.

This platform shows that more than 3 billion messages are sent across the countries

Bumble experienced that; the users make swipes 10 million times every month

85% of the bumble users are looking for marriages

The users who have paid subscriptions are around 10% and pay per month

The Bumble platform has the ability to identify stalkers of the profile

During the period of the pandemic, users on bumble prefers using video calls which increased its rate by 21%.

During the new launch, around 100 million sensitive data were leaked

In the year 2019, bumble received an award for editors’ top pick innovative apps

Bumble has also been rated the best employee-friendly company by having A+ remarks and 87 scores out of 100. These calculations were made on feedback from employees, their rating, and the rate of retention.

Users who are above the age of 55 have also found their matches resulting in 24%

Bumble VS Tinder

Bumble’s strong competitor is Tinder. Of course, it is not only tinder there are also other applications performing on the same level. But recently tinder and bumble topped the first and second ranks for most used applications. Following is a comparison between Bumble and tinder.

Why Bumble?

Bumble has some basic features such as video chat, a flexible user interface, a lot of commendable things in the free version, and the strongest security and privacy feature considering women’s safety. Moreover, it has a desktop app as well as a mobile app. The only concern is subscription amount is $24.99 every month According to the tag provided by the company, they say that bumble is for those women who want to feel empowered and for men who wish women to make their first move. Bumble offers a detailed overview of how a person looks, his/her age, area, gender, name, and an option to tell whether you are looking for just a friendship or for someone special. The application will also allow finding preferred people around the distance from your area. Bumble offers safety to women as they can decide whether to go ahead with the man before replying to his messages just by understanding the profile. Moreover, having security features, bumble does not publicly show profile photos of the user even after having a paid subscription.

Why tinder?

Just like bumble and every other dating app, tinder also has basic features such as video calling, addictive matching-making features,s and an easy user interface. Tinder is better for those people who are just looking for friends as benefits. Just like bumble, tinder also has mobile and desktop applications with wonderful user interfaces. The most positive thing about tinder is it has only a $19.99 rate for subscription per month. Which is lower than Bumble.

While registering tinder offers to enter all kinds of the required information to get to know the person well. Matches are made when both parties swipe right to each other. The profile photo is visible before swiping right. Paying some extra amount for subscribing to higher content gives access to locked profiles.

Who is the winner? – Bumble! But why?

Even though both of the applications have similar features and interfaces, looking at the security and privacy content, bumble wins the heart. Paying extra just to see each other’s locked profiles doesn’t provide any security concerning women’s safety. Today’s digitalized world has more severe problems of privacy for women as well as men. Nobody knows, who data is leaked and used for what videos. Therefore, Bumble wins the race at heart.

Conclusion

Social media applications and dating apps are booming all over the world. Some people open their accounts to just have fun and some people want to find their soulmates. But are these applications luring every young mind towards it? Digitalization is bringing the most severe question to the front of the world. Where is the security? Whatever we do, we hide profile pictures, and even though we don’t have our own faces on the pictures, still people with bad intentions find the real face behind them. Other than meeting new people in the offline world, today’s generation is choosing online meetings to find the love of their life! The above number shows that this crazy is increasing and will take ages to drop down due to privacy concerns. The only way to use such an application is never to get too open up with the person whom we have just met!