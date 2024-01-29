Social Media Relationship Statistics 2024 By Dating Apps, Relationships Results and Dating Attitude

Introduction

Social Media Relationship Statistics: Social media and digitalization align closely. As we travel through decades, when Orkut by Google launched, people started to experience what social networking on the internet is. Slowly Facebook changed the meaning of social media turning it to largely connecting to friends and family from across the world.

Today, social networking is not limited to Facebook, and many other platforms are trending in the market. More to this, specifically dating apps are helping people to find their life partners. Finding a soul mate is easy through these multiple social networking platforms. Let’s understand the Social Media Relationship Statistics and current trends in the world.

Editor’s Choice

General Social Media Relationship Statistics

Around 52% of adults in the US with single status or lived with a partner are more likely to use social media for online dating, on the other hand, 36% of Americans with separated, divorced, or widow status do the same.

According to a survey by the Survey Center on American Life, women are more likely to find online dating difficult as finding a partner that meets their expectations is tough.

One of the leading causes experienced by men that creates problems in marital or relationships is liking another person’s photo on social media with a matching sexual orientation.

According to a survey conducted by Forbes, online dating apps are the most popular way to find a partner as stated by 45% of people.

According to Social Media Relationship Statistics, adults aged between 43 to 58 experienced successful relationships found on social media, as 72% made it to romantic relationships.

As per 88% of couples who have been together for more than 3 years, social media has not significantly impacted their relationship.

25% of long-distance couples regularly use social media for communication.

More than third marriages are fixed on dating and social media sites and last longer when compared to couples who meet offline.

Social Media Relationship Statistics, 3.6 billion users use these platforms to build relationships and connections.

47% of couples agreed that they go through their partner’s social media accounts secretly.

1 out of 3 divorces happen because of social media leading to online affairs.

Couples who have a habit of oversharing on social media platforms are often viewed as insecure.

The use of social media in relationships can lead to dissatisfaction contributing to 4.4% of those reasons.

81% of adults in millennials agreed that using social media makes their relationship look better than actually it is.

Couples with positive communication on social media are more likely to stay together in the long term.

7 out of 10 users use social media platforms to stay in touch with ex-partners.

1 out of 5 couples spend 10+ hours on Facebook affecting their relationship quality.

42% of users who date online look forward to marriage.

On the other hand, 26% of online daters do not look forward to any commitment.

As compared to men, women are more likely to focus on the importance of the profile of the person resulting in 72% to 53% respectively.

26% of females share their passwords with their partners.

Social Media Relationship Statistics state that 30% of couples agreed to look at each other’s phones casually.

92% of US teens agreed to have access to their partner’s smartphones for social media purposes.

When one partner is using social media then the chances of divorce are around 20%.

After breakups, 64% of Facebook users re-read or overanalyze the old messages and posts.

68% of partners said they are not at all curious about their partner’s social media activities.

11% of couples share their social media profiles with each other.

At least 8% of adults in relationships have secret social media accounts.

1 out of 10 adults hide social media posts and messages from their partners.

34% of Gen Z know to get acquainted with the person on social media before meeting them in person.

Social Media Impact On Relationships

19% of social media users agreed to having negative impacts on their relationships due to social media platforms.

Around, half of the users say social media is harmful to relationships resulting in 50%

Furthermore, 40% of people say that social media is one of the leading reasons to create feelings of jealousy in relationships.

42% of teen Americans say that using social media has increased drama in relationships.

35% of Americans said that WhatsApp was one of the leading platforms to create arguments and misinformation in relationships.

44% of users aged between 18 to 29 years said, social media has helped improve their relationships.

On the other hand, 16% of adults said they have ended their relationships because of something that happened on their social media accounts.

According to Social Media Relationship Statistics, 34% of women felt that when they are together with their partners, the smartphone is the main reason for distraction.

According to 66% of American couples, social media, the internet, and cell phones are deciding factors in their relationships.

In the USA, 1 out of 5 divorces happen due to Facebook.

Furthermore, Social Media Relationship Statistics state that social media causes 80% of divorces.

By Sexting

(Reference: relationshipsadvice.co)

Sexting on social media is largely supported to important marital sex life (82.48%), while others do it have sex (51.55%). 43.3% do it for flirting purposes and 12.37% do it as just a means of passing the time by talking to someone. However, there are 4% of users who do it because they think everyone does it.

By Receiving Sext Media

As of 2023, 77% of married couples have received sext photos from their partners while 64.05% have sent them 7.85% of couples have neither received nor sent any pictures. On the other hand, simple sexting is performed by 89.69% of couples. Out of these 79.76% of sent such messages and 91% have received them.

Most Popular Dating Apps In The US

(Reference: statista.com)

As of 2023, Bumble and Tinder were the most popular dating apps with 38% of Americans using each. Other ranking applications in the list were Plenty of Fish (32%), Badoo (29%), Grindr (26%), OkCupid (24%), Coffee Meets Bagel (23%) and Hinge (22%).

By Monthly Downloads In July 2023

(Reference: statista.com)

In July 2023, around the world, Tinder was the most downloaded dating app contributing 6,080,690 downloads. Other most downloaded apps in the list were Litmatch (3,446,557), Bumble (2,761,998), Badoo (2,564,348), and FRND (1,934,505). On average, these top trending dating apps recorded more than 1 million downloads.

By Relationship Result

(Reference: cloudwards.com)

The majority of the people who use social media for online dating have gone on 1 to 2 dates (23.7%), while 14.7% of couples were together for more than 1 year. On the other hand, around 21% of couples were together for less than a year.

By Online Dating Attitude

(Reference: cloudwards.com)

A huge percentage of social media users who look for relationships are frustrated because of online dating (45%), while 35% feel pessimistic. 25% and 28% are insecure and hopeful. On the other hand, 29% feel optimistic and 32% say online dating makes them confident.

By Usage Limit

(Reference: relationshipsadvice.co)

Majority of the married couples say that it is important to set limits to the usage of social media resulting in 47%, whale 32% having opinions about the same. On the other hand, 21% find it unnecessary to set any limit.

By Dating Habit in 2023

(Source: statista.com)

According to the above chart by Statista, in 2023, the United States of America showed the highest penetration rate with 21.9% users on social media including dating sites. By the end of 2023, it was expected the revenue of the same would cross $2.5 million. Compared to other countries, the total number of dating app users is less in India resulting in 5.8% valued at $398 million.

How Couples In The USA Have Met?

(Reference: relationshipsadvice.co)

In 2023, 16% of couples met through dating sites while 12% became known to each other through friends and social gatherings (7%). Similarly, 7% of couples met through social media networking sites.

By Number Of Active Users As Of October 2023

(Reference: statista.com)

In October 2023, Facebook was the leading social networking platform having 3,030 million active users, followed by YouTube (2,491 million) and WhatsApp (2,000 million). Instagram and WeChat also ranked in the top 5 for having 2,000 million and 1,327 million active users respectively. Other platforms included in the list were TikTok, Facebook Messenger, Telegram, Snapchat, Pinterest, etc.

Popular Reasons To Use Social Media In 2022

(Reference: statista.com)

Keeping in touch with friends and family was the main reason to use social media in 2022 around the world contributing 47.1% votes by respondents to a survey by Statista. Furthermore, filling spare time, reading news stories, finding content, and seeing trending things in the market were the other reasons voted by the respondents.

Conclusion

In 2024, finding a life partner on online social networks has become a part and parcel of many people. There’s not a single day when people do not log in to their accounts. However, having a relationship on social media does not mean it is all secure. Social Media Relationship Statistics, majority of the couples face problems due to affairs-related issues.

Despite such problems, the worldwide social media market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.30% reaching $189.50 billion by 2027. In the coming years, with the help of AI-like technologies, there’s more to come.

