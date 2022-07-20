Facebook Video Statistics: There was an old perception of each social media platform, at least until a few years ago. People used to think that Facebook was for status updates and Instagram was for photos or videos. This is no longer true. This is because nearly all platforms now promote videos. All these platforms consider video the best content. YouTube is also being challenged by Facebook when it comes to video consumption on their platforms. Facebook holds a significant share of the market for advertising via videos and revenue generation. Facebook is the most popular social media platform today with over three billion users around the globe. Video is one of Facebook’s biggest draws. They receive billions of viewers every day.

Digital video is growing faster than ever before. In 2022, online video traffic will make up 80% of the global consumer Internet traffic. Facebook continues to follow the trend and is, therefore, a key platform for video ads both in the United States and worldwide. To help you better understand the ever-popular platform, we’ve compiled some of the most important and interesting Facebook video statistics. Here are some stats we’ll share: how many people have viewed Facebook videos, how engaging these videos were, who are the largest video publishers on the platform, and other details.

#1. Videos on Facebook account for half the time spent on the platform.

More than 500 million people watch videos on Facebook every day. This number adds up to over two billion every month.

#2. On average, a Facebook video is watched for 10 seconds on Facebook

According to Facebook stats, it has been recorded that the average watch time of videos is around 10 seconds. It is pertinent to mention for a view to be counted as a single view, a user will have to watch a Facebook video for a minimum of three seconds.

#3. Consuming contents are those that are watched for more than 10 seconds.

A major chunk of Facebook users will judge a video based on the first 10 seconds. If a video is watched for more than 10-second, it is considered to be ‘consuming content’. High watch times of videos result in positive sentiment because the user is likely interested and engaged. For a regular video, the ideal video length for good engagement is anything between two and five minutes.

#4. Daily average users of Facebook are almost 2 billion.

There are several apps owned by Facebook, now Meta. According to stats, over 3.6 billion people use at least one platform of the company. Among all the apps – Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp – of the company, Facebook has remained at the top of the charts since 2019 in America. Despite so many competitors, Facebook is still the bigger social media platform and has huge outreach.

#5. Live videos on the platform get more interactions than traditional videos.

As per the Facebook video stats, live videos on the platform is more popular than traditional videos. As a result, Facebook live videos have more engagement than traditional videos. While an average engagement rate for Facebook live videos is 4.3% compared to 2.2% for traditional videos.

#6. 46% of Facebook users just watch videos.

The popularity of videos on the platform can be gauged by the fact that around 46% of Facebook users are on Facebook to watch videos. This is the third most-cited reason. Most of them still prefer to watch photos.

#7. Facebook live video sessions can be of up to 8 hours

While live video sessions on Facebook can be of usually few minutes, not many know that they can go on for up to 8 hours. This is a considerable amount of time and can be used to live telecast any show or event.

#8. 20% of Facebook videos are live.

Out of every five Facebook videos posted on Facebook, one is always going to be a Facebook live video. This means that live videos represent around 20% of total Facebook videos. Live video is considered to be one of the most meaningful ways of interacting with one another.

#9. Use of Facebook live increased by 55% in 2021.

Live videos on Facebook let marketers reach their larger audience. This has led to an increase of 55% in 2021 using live videos to produce content. It helped marketers with the aim f gaining a higher level of involvement over the long term.

#10. 47% of overall ad recall is achieved in three seconds.

According to stats, 40% of advertisement recall takes place in the first three seconds of watching a video ad. Therefore it is possible to build brand awareness for marketers even if the Facebook users are seeing very initial parts of videos.

#11. 71% of consumers feel Facebook video ads are highly relevant.

People stick to the video only if it is relevant to their needs. And when it comes to Facebook, 71% of consumers believe that Facebook video ads are highly relevant, or relevant. This proves that Facebook has very impressive ad-honing capabilities. The social media company is very skilled at directing ads that are relevant to the interest of users.

#12. 85% of Facebook videos are watched without any sound.

A large number of people watch videos on Facebook. But an interesting fact is that almost nine out of 10 or around 85% of Facebook videos are watched without sound. This clearly indicates that the video should be engaging enough even without the sound.

#13. Adding caption can improve watch time by 12%.

There are several ways, other than sound, that are being experimented with the increase the watch time of videos. Facebook has discovered that adding captions in videos can improve the watch time by 12% on average.

#14. Facebook users like smaller captions that are of up to 10 words.

The users on the social media platform are very selective and this applies to video consumption as well. According to Facebook video statistics, Facebook users prefer smaller captions. The most liked ones are those that are limited to 10 words. Also, keeping a call-to-actions brief can increase engagement rates by around 0.44%.

#15. 60% of video revenue is generated from mobile-first video.

Mobile-first videos are those videos that have been shot vertically or are the duration is less than 50 seconds. 60% of Facebook’s video revenue comes from mobile-first videos. This simply means that a lot of users are consuming their Facebook video content through their smartphones.

#16. Vertical videos are the ones that are most engaging.

Vertical videos are the most popular video format on Facebook. They are not just the most popular video format but also have a higher engagement rate than videos of other formats.

#17. The average view-through rate on Facebook is 30%.

First of all, you must know that the view-through rate is different from audience retention. This can be found by dividing viewers that are unique with people’s reach. According to Facebook video statistics, its average view-through rate is between 0.90% and 1.33%.

#18. 13% organic and 6.3% engagement rate for branded videos on Facebook.

Videos statistics of Facebook reveal that native Facebook videos do really well but videos on the platform that comes from brands get a decent amount of organic reach.

#19. 8 billion video views on Facebook in a single day.

As the number of users on Facebook increases, the video views also surge. According to the company, 8 billion video views occur on the platform every day.

Facebook Video Viewing Statistics

#20. 46% of United States Facebook Users are currently watching videos on the platform.

Facebook has become one of the most popular platforms for watching videos. According to a study by eMarketer, 46% of Facebook users are currently watching videos on the platform. The popularity of video sharing on Facebook is likely due to its ease of use and its widespread reach. Videos can be shared easily with friends and family, and they can be watched on any device.

#21. Viewership: 60% of US viewers use Facebook to view videos.

According to a report by Statista, as of March 2019, 60% of digital viewers in the United States watch videos on Facebook. This is largely thanks to Facebook’s massive reach, with almost 2.2 billion users as of March 2019. While YouTube remains the dominant platform for watching video content online, Facebook has made significant strides in recent years to challenge its supremacy. In fact, according to Statista, as of March 2019, Facebook was the number one platform for watching video content in countries such as India and Brazil.

#22. On average, viewers spend 26 minutes per day viewing Facebook videos.

According to a report by video sharing platform Tubular, on average viewers spend 26 minutes per day viewing Facebook videos. The report said that the majority of time spent watching Facebook videos is spent on mobile devices.

#23. The average time to watch a brand video is 4.57 seconds.

According to a new study by WARC, the average time it takes for someone to watch a brand video on their device is 4.57 seconds. This figure is down from 5.5 seconds in 2016 and 6.1 seconds in 2017. The findings suggest that brands are focusing on shorter videos with punchy storytelling that engages viewers quickly.

#24. 69% of users also watch Facebook videos without sound in public places. And 25% do so in private.

In a study published in the Forbes, 69% of users surveyed said they watch Facebook videos without sound in public places. Meanwhile, 25% of users surveyed said they do so in private. The study's authors say these findings underscore the importance of sound for video consumption and suggest that public spaces could benefit from policies promoting video viewing with sound.

#25. Unfortunately, 76% require sound in order to be understood by video ads.

For many people, watching a video ad on their phone is a frustrating experience. Ads that play without sound are essentially unreadable. However, according to a recent study by the Instapage, 76% of video ads need sound in order to be understood. This leaves viewers unable to enjoy the content or interact with the ad. In order for videos ads to be more effective, companies should make sure that all ads are properly captioned and have sound.

#26. In 2016, there were 100 million hours of video viewed daily

Considering that the average person watches 4 hours of video per day, that’s a lot of content being consumed. In fact, according to Buffer, nearly half (47%) of all online time is spent watching videos. So what are people watching? A majority (60%) of videos watched in 2016 were on mobile devices, with YouTube being the most popular site for viewing them. Interestingly enough, Facebook has also seen significant growth in video viewership in recent years- more than doubling its viewership from 2015 to 2016.

Covid Pandemic Impact

#27. COVID-19 has seen a 50% increase in the number of Facebook live video viewers.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic swept the globe, Facebook Live Videos have seen an increase in viewership. The 50% increase can be attributed to people wanting to see how friends and family are doing during this time of crisis. Live videos also allow for timely updates on events as they happen, making them valuable resources for social media followers.

#28. The pandemic caused a dramatic increase in the number of group video calls, which doubled each week.

Group video calling is a popular mode of communication that has seen a dramatic increase in use over the past year. The pandemic caused a dramatic increase in the number of group video calls, which doubled each week. This has led to an increased need for affordable and efficient ways to manage and monitor these calls.

Facebook Videos Innovation Facts

#29. Facebook brings back video calls and voice calls to the main app.

It has been experimenting with a lot of new things. Facebook, after having the video call feature on the standalone Messenger app, brought back it to the main Facebook app.

#30. Short-form videos are the main focus of Facebook.

After the huge success of TikTok, Facebook and other platforms too shifted focus to short videos. This is when Facebook decided to launch Facebook Reels. This lets users create and post short-form of videos on their News Feed.

#31. Facebook recommended Instagram reels on the platform.

Facebook also started recommending users of Instagram share their reels on Facebook. This feature was initially available for limited users but was later rolled out for everyone.

#32. Facebook introduced a feature called Messenger Rooms.

Facebook not only focused on serving its existing users but also worked on adding features that will help it add new users. This is why it introduced Messenger Rooms, a rival of Zoom. It's a video conferencing platform that allows users to create a meeting room and invite up to 50 friends to join.

#33. Facebook also introduced joint video viewing.

In a bid to look for ways for people to bond together during the coronavirus pandemic that led to lockdown, Facebook introduced the watch together feature. This lets people watch users a video simultaneously as long as that video is available on Facebook Watch.

Facebook Live Video Statistics

#34. Mark Zuckerberg went all-in on Facebook live feature.

There were initially a dozen of people who were working on Facebook live. But the team grew to more than 150 engineers almost overnight after Mark Zuckerberg gave the green light to roll out the product for all users.

#35. Facebook reduced video streaming quality during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The coronavirus pandemic forced people to work from home. With the large number of people opting for it all of a sudden, Facebook reduced video streaming quality. Several other platforms also did the same thing.

#36. During the pandemic, Facebook live viewership jumped 50%.

According to Facebook stats, the number of viewers jumped by 50% in the United States during the pandemic.

Conclusion

These statistics clearly show that Facebook has emerged as a tough competitor to other video platforms like YouTube. It has even beaten Google on several important metrics. Also, video advertising is one area where Facebook is the clear leader. This is mainly because of the accurate targeting of advertisements