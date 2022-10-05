TikTok Statistics 2022 – Users, Usage, Trends and Facts

TikTok Statistics: The 21st century’s hottest trend is. It has taken over social media sites around the world. TikTok has become a new subculture among teenagers and tech-savvy individuals. It’s a new and innovative way to online share. TikTok lets online users create videos, and music and engage in many other activities such as

TikTok also allows users online to share their creations. Different users have different views on the platform. While some people find it exciting, engaging, and entertaining, others find it addictive. TikTok, a powerful platform that allows users to create new things, is very popular. It is available on both iOS and Android apps. It can be accessed worldwide through Google Play or the app stores.

Key TikTok Statistics (Editor’s Choice)

TikTok was launched in September 2016 and has since been one of the most popular apps. It is loved by people of all ages.

According to a 2020 survey, TikTok boasts approximately 800 million users around the world. (Source: businessofapps)

China is the largest country with more than 150 million active users of TikTok each day. They use Douyin (the Chinese version) of TikTok. It is one among many apps that have been used widely in Asia, Japan and Cambodia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, and other countries. (Source: businessofapps)

Global TikTok Users Statistics:

It is one of the most popular apps worldwide. The number of downloaded apps has grown exponentially in recent years.

More than 1.5 billion people have downloaded TikTok from both the Google Play Store and the app store.

TikTok only took 8 additional months to reach half a million downloads and online usage. These numbers are quite impressive when compared with other apps on the marketplace.

The latest statistics indicate that 614 million people downloaded this app between the beginning and the end of 2019.

TikTok could see a 6% increase in its annual growth each year as the year progress.

If the growth rate is the same, TikTok will soon be in the third position on the users’ lists.

According to the latest projection, TikTok will surpass Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook in terms of ranking.

TikTok, when compared to other social media platforms, is the only one that is not owned by another company and has still made impressive progress.

TikTok is among the top 10 most downloaded apps worldwide.

TikTok was the most downloaded app, surpassing YouTube and Twitter long before.

TikTok Download Statistics

The below stats will definitely impress you:

TikTok was the top-rated app on the Apple App Store at the end of 2019. (Source: Statista)

TikTok was able to surpass all its competitors, including Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp. It also had 33 million downloads within a quarter. (Source: Statista)

TikTok has been able to record impressive consecutive downloads for five quarters after its introduction in the market. (Source: Statista)

TikTok continues its efforts to keep track of its users and attract new customers. (Source: Statista)

According to the 2020 survey, TikTok had the highest number of iPhone users than Android users. (Source: Statista)

TikTok is the third most downloaded app on Google Play. It also ranks alongside the social media giants Facebook and WhatsApp. (Source: Statista)

The TikTok app’s first quarter of 2019 was the best performance, with an impressive 188million users. (Source: Statista)

In 2019, TikTok downloaded 70% more than in 2018. (Source: Statista)

Globally, TikTok’s global downloads soared to 1.5 Billion as of 2019, which is a significant achievement. (Source: businessinsider)

The 2018 version’s short-form video content is 6% better than the 2018 version. (Source: businessinsider)

TikTok Statistics Age-Wise

TikTok is a social media app that keeps teenagers interested.

This app is becoming more popular among teenagers as fun and icebreaker.

Although it might seem daunting to older generations, it isn’t new to younger ones.

Here are some statistics about TikTok usage among teenagers.

41% of total TikTok users belong to teenagers aged 16-24 years. (Source: oberlo)

The largest users in the USA are those between the ages of 18-24, which amounts to 42%. The next largest age group is 13-17-year-olds, which make up 27% of the total users. (Source: hootsuite)

In the US has 40% of TikTok users are male and 60% for female. (Source: hootsuite)

TikTok Country-Level Download Statistics

In India, 277.6 Million TikTok Downloads were made in 2019. (Source: Statista)

China closely follows India with 45.5 million TikTok app downloads, which is 7.4 percent of all world downloads. (Source: Statista)

These figures show the global downloads and TikTok’s total downloads. (Source: Statista)

About 31% of all TikTok app downloads to date are from India, with 466.8 million. (Source: Statista)

TikTok supports several hundred languages around the globe, including 15 languages from India. (Source: Statista)

Time Spend By TikTok Users On App

On average, a user spends 52 minutes per day on TikTok. (Source: appinventiv)

The TikTok app can be used daily for entertainment or to create and share videos and other fun activities. (Source: appinventiv)

This is great news for marketers all over the globe, as users who spend more time on TikTok are more likely to view advertisements. (Source: appinventiv)

TikTok Usage Statistics Country Wise

TikTok currently supports 75 languages and is used in 155 different countries. Let’s take a look at TikTok’s various country-specific statistics. It has the highest monthly user base in India. Let’s check out the top TikTok countries. (Source: routenote)

TikTok app users who use it multiple times per day are shown in the following statistics

Comparing the two above shows a huge difference in viewing and sharing habits. The sharing of videos is very popular, which indicates that TikTok's accessibility and operation are simple.

Statistics of adults who use the TikTok app in the US and also globally

TikTok also has a fascinating statistic: the number of Americans who use the app. The app is loved by Americans.

Over the years, the US TikTok user base has grown steadily. According to the industrial report, TikTok users increased in the US due to the Tonight Show’s appearance of Jimmy Fallon.

The show encouraged viewers to participate in challenges offered by the app.

Globally, there are approximately 500 million TikTok users who use the app each month. (Source: influencemarketinghub)

of all active TikTok users are American. (Source: influencemarketinghub) According to a 2019 study, there was an increase in TikTok users by about 5.5x in just 18 months. (Source: influencemarketinghub)

TikTok Growth Rate Statistics

Global and Monthly Active User Growth Rates

Bytedance’s parent company says that TikTok’s global monthly user base has grown 1,157.76% from January 2018, when it had 54.7million users. The app saw a 787.86% rise in US users during the same time period, from 11.2 million to more than 100 million users.

Official Monthly Active Users Growth (Worldwide).

These are the most recent figures, according to company filings. They highlight TikTok’s 1,157.76% increase since 2017 for its international app (exclusive of Douyin which is covered below).

Sep 2017: TikTok international launches.

January 2018: 54.793,729 users per month.

Dec-18: 271,188,301 (394.9% increase).

Dec-19: 507,552,660 (87.2% increase).

Jul-20: 689,174,209 (35.8% increase).

Sep-21 More than 1 Billion Users (45.1% Increase).

Official Monthly Active Users Growth (USA Only).

These are the most recent figures from TikTok’s U.S. market filings. They show a 787.86% increase in international app usage since 2017.

Sep 2017: TikTok international launches.

Jan 2018, 11,262,970 users per month.

February 2019: 26,739.143 (137.4% Increase).

Oct 2019 39.897.768 (an increase of 19.2%).

June 2020: 91.937.040 (130.4% Increase).

Aug 2020 More Than 100 Million

Although it is clear that Bytedance’s app has dominated the market, it is still impressive to see how much. TikTok’s monthly active users have surpassed those of these social networking startups since its launch in 2016. This was a huge advantage.

Twitter Launched 2006 – 397 Million active users

Reddit – Launched 2005 – 430 Million active users

Pinterest – Launched in 2010, with 478 million users

Snapchat – Launched in 2011 with 514 million users

According to Alexa data, TikTok is ranked 66th worldwide in internet engagement.

Statistics On Total Number Of TikTok Videos Viewed

TikTok is the top social media platform for viewing the most videos per day, compared to other platforms.

According to estimates, more than 1,000,000 videos were viewed on TikTok last year. (Source: appinventiv)

Compare TikTok to other social media platforms

This information will provide valuable information about the most popular social platform, based on monthly unique users. The ranking is based on user numbers. TikTok currently stands at the 7th position globally. (Source: businessofapps)

1. # tiktok.

2. # love.

3. # funny.

4. # memes.

5. # followme.

6. # cute.

7. # fun.

8. # music.

9. # happy.

10. # fashion.

These are the most popular hashtags today, but you will get lost in the sheer volume of posts.

If you’re looking to get noticed, you should use category-focused hashtags and keep an eye on trending ones too, InfluencerMarketingHub has a great guide. (Sources: Social Blade, Statista 1, Statista 2, InfluencerMarketingHub)

General TikTok Statistics

TikTok active User: TikTok currently has 1,000,000 monthly active Users.

Market penetration: 4.8 billion internet users use Bytedance's Video Sharing Service. 20.83% of them use Bytedance's Video Sharing Service.

times. It was also the most-downloaded app (other than a game) in the first six of 2021. Between January and June 20,21, it was downloaded TikTok surpassed the competition. TikTok ranked 7th in 2021 social media apps. TikTok users are more than Twitter and Telegram.

in 2021 social media apps. TikTok users are more than Twitter and Telegram. Bytedance, TikTok’s parent firm, achieved a valuation in the neighborhood of $280 Billion in August 2021.

between January 2018 – July 2020. While the U.S. saw a gain in its user base, it experienced a 1157.76% worldwide increase. TikTok has downloads from India, which is the highest contribution to its installs. At 10.85 minutes, Engagement TikTok holds the record for the longest session. This is almost twice as long as Pinterest, which takes an average of 5.06 mins. The staggering number of hours spent on TikTok during 2019 was 68 billion.

TikTok influencer earnings TikTok creators have up to 100million followers and can make as high as $ 5 million a year. The most popular categories of influencers include dance, DIY, entertainment, and fitness/sports.

U.S. Demographics: TikTok's Z generation penetration is the greatest in America. 47% of active users have between 10 and 29 years old. American adults who use TikTok grew 5.5x over the past 18 months with a 2:1 ratio of females to men.

Worldwide, the average TikTok session takes 52 minutes.

TikTok usage has also increased. This year, it saw a 210% increase in engagement.

hours spent using TikTok. Engagement: TikTok User Interaction Statistics

TikTok, the most engaging social networking app, has an average session time of 10.85 minutes . This compares with Double Pinterest’s 5.06-minute engagement rate which ranks #2.

followers, compared with Instagram’s 1.00% or Twitter’s 0.30%. A recent study done by Influencer Marketing Hub showed that TikTok profiles which have more than 100,000 followers saw the highest engagement.

Conclusion

TikTok, a social media platform that allows users to post short videos or lip-synced content, provides enough space for them to present their content in a strong way.

In a world where Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook are the dominant players, TikTok’s growth was an unexpected turn of events. It would be hard to believe that there was still room for a new player.

However, it’s amazing to see the phenomenal growth of TikTok. Social media users are loyal and will change over time, as TikTok has proven.

TikTok, an Android and iOS-based app, was first introduced to the Chinese market as Douyin in September 2016. It was then expanded out of China in 2017 by ByteDance.

Both apps use the same algorithm, but they use separate networks to comply with Chinese digital policy regulations.

This platform for short video content is aimed at millennial users and offers a great opportunity to express their creativity and establish their identity. It is easy to use and makes everyone a content provider.