Astonishing Etsy Statistics 2022 Facts, Stats, Trends and Data

Introduction

Etsy Statistics: Etsy is an e-commerce website that specialized in selling products out of handmade goods, various types of arts and crafts, and vintage products. The company was founded by 4 people named Chris Maguire, Haim Schoppik, Jared Tarbell, and Robert Kalin on 18th June 2005. The headquarters are in Brooklyn, New York. Etsy has a wide range of products ranging from bags, clothing, supplies and tools, furniture, toys, home décor, and various type of arts.

This website focuses on personalization from the point of sellers. There are many individuals who are selling their homemade stuff on Etsy and earning a pretty good income. Etsy also offers an option for an affiliate marketing program, whereupon referring to their products, an individual can earn a handsome amount. This Etsy statistic shows how Etsy is performing on an international level as well as how beneficial it is for all kinds of sellers. There’s a comparison between Amazon and Etsy to show which player has a great number around the world.

Key Etsy Statistics (Editor’s Choice)

Etsy statistics show that the majority of the sellers are individual women resulting in 83%

Those people who have high demands for their products from around the world are able to earn more than $10,000 annually.

The United States of America tops the chart by adding 62% of sellers.

of sellers. In the month of April 2022, Etsy reported global downloads of around 2.5 million

There are about 43 various categories in which sellers sell their products.

various categories in which sellers sell their products. Etsy has a right to remove the seller account without any notice, as this could be dangerous who solely depend on the income of selling on Etsy.

Even if you run a small business in your local area, Amazon is your biggest competitor

Etsy’s website visitors are from around the world, but The united states of America top the list with 58.79%, the United Kingdom with 9.45%, Canada with 4.82%, Germany with 3.83%, and Australia with only 2.88%.

General Etsy Statistics

Etsy acquired around 7 companies including Trunk, Adtuitive, Grand St., Elo7, Reverb, Depop, and Blackbird technologies.

In the first quarter of 2022, Etsy managed to earn a revenue ranging from $565 million to $590 million

This e-commerce website has retained buyers resulting in 26% and they are contributing at least $200 on average shopping.

and they are contributing at least on average shopping. In the year 2022, from April to June Etsy received average visits on their website of around 377.4 million.

The website also had a bounce rate of around 45.78%.

To be specific, Etsy had 373.3 million visits in April, 385.4 million visits in the month of May, and 377.4 million visits in the month of June

visits in April, visits in the month of May, and visits in the month of June Etsy’s website visitors are from around the world, but The united states of America top the list with 58.79%, the United Kingdom with 9.45%, Canada with 4.82% , Germany with 3.83%, and Australia with only 2.88%.

the United Kingdom with Canada with , Germany with and Australia with only There are about 43 various categories in which sellers sell their products.

Etsy Seller Statistics

Etsy statistics show that the majority of the sellers are individual women resulting in 83%

The age of the average seller is 39 years.

years. Once opening a successful business, sellers on Etsy are confident enough to actually start and grow their business resulting in 82%

Those people who have high demands for their products from around the world are able to earn more than $10,000 annually.

Counting from the days of initial days of Etsy, the top seller has earned around $1.2 million in the United States of America

in the United States of America Other than the US, the United Kingdom has a high number of sellers on Etsy resulting in 30%.

Considering the United States of America, California has around 14% of sellers on Etsy situated in the same place.

of sellers on Etsy situated in the same place. The United States of America tops the chart by adding 62% of sellers.

of sellers. Etsy has a database of international sellers adding to more than 150 countries.

In the year 2020, during the pandemic, Etsy reported around 2.16 million sellers around the world.

Expenses To Sell On Etsy

Whether you are a buyer or seller, the process is combined with some registration charges, some shipment charges, and many more things like this. From the point of view of the seller, there are different costs that may an individual has to incur while selling the item on the internet.

Etsy has no account creation for sellers’ fee

Sellers are automatically charged when they list their products on Etsy for sale. The fee to list the item is $0.20.

If the listed item is sold, then the seller has to pay a 5% transaction fee.

transaction fee. When a seller is situated in the United States or Canada there’s no traction fee for sales tax.

Etsy ads consisting of Pay per click (PPC) amount are based on the ad budget

amount are based on the ad budget When it comes to additional features for shipping labels and tracking and insurance it will add customized costs according to the carrier.

When the listed products are in different current and the payment method is of another currency then theirs is a currency conversion charge.

Etsy Numbers

Etsy’s annual revenue is around 2.3 billion USD. Whereas marketplace revenue is 1.7 billion USD

Whereas marketplace revenue is The total annual net income is 493.5 million USD

Till today, there is a total of 96.3 million active buyers on Etsy.

active buyers on Etsy. Whereas the total number of active sellers is 7.5 million

The total number of active sellers who are identified as women are counted as 79%

Etsy charges an average transaction fee per item being sold up to 6.5%

In the month of April 2022, Etsy reported global downloads of around 2.5 million

The United States of America has the greatest number of app downloads on mobile

Etsy Products

The range of products available on Etsy has a maximum number of handmade products. The products are extremely unique and rare to find on other e-commerce websites. The following statistics are run for the product category.

In the year 2020, during the lockdown period, Etsy’s search results were full of face masks. The total earnings which were resulted from the accessories to cover the mouth and face were $743 million.

In the year, the most people searched for personalized gifts topped the category search

Etsy has a wide range of home furnishing creating around $3.2 billion in annual sales.

in annual sales. Furthermore, the list top with the second number allocating to personal accessories and jewelry.

Around 80% of revenue is earned from the top 6 categories as homeware and furnishing, jewelry, craft supplies, apparel, beauty, personal care, and at last paper and party supplies.

Types Of Categories

Arts and Collectibles:

Artist Trading cards, Dolls and miniatures, Drawing and illustration, Fibre arts, Fine art ceramics, Glass arts, painting, mixed media & collage, photography, prints, sculpture

Accessories:

Belts and braces, bouquets and corsages, Baby accessories, costume accessories, gloves and mittens, baby accessories, hand fans, hats and caps, keychain and lanyards, sunglasses and eyewear, umbrellas and rain accessories, patches and pins, scarves and wraps, suit and tie accessories

Bath and Beauty:

Baby and childcare, spa and relaxation, soaps, skincare, hair care, makeup and cosmetics, fragrances, essential oils, cosmetic and toiletry storage, bath accessories, hair care

Bags and Purses:

Wallets and money clips, sports bags, totes, nappy bags, messenger bags, pouches, and coin purses, market bags, keychains and lanyards, hip bags, handbags, electronic cases, cosmetic and toiletry storage, backpacks, accessory cases, sports bags, totes, food, and insulated bags

Books, Films, and Music:

Music, Movies, books, Video cases, and tins

Clothing:

Women’s western clothing, unisex kids clothing, Indian ethnic clothing, girl’s western clothing, boy’s western clothing, gender-neutral adult clothing, men’s western clothing

Electronics and Accessories:

DIY kits, Decals and skins, computer and peripherals, car parts and accessories, cameras and equipment, batteries and charging, gadgets, maker supplies, parts and electrical, tv and projection, telephone and handsets, video games, car parts and accessories, cable and cords, audio

Pet Supplies:

Training, urns and memorials, pet toys, pet health and wellness, pet gates and fences, pet feeding, pet collars, and leashes, pet carriers and houses, pet bedding, horse riding and farm animals, beekeeping, pet furniture, pet gates and fences, pet health and wellness.

There is little Insight into product categories. There are more than 10 such categories on the website.

Etsy Vs. Amazon

Etsy –

Etsy is an online marketplace where it provides a great chance to sell homemade products. Etsy’s products are unique and rare to find on any other e-commerce website. It has more than 40 product categories with each product available on a wider base. There are more individuals to sell on Etsy than any business.

Positives

Etsy provides all the individuals and business owners who sell on their website to set up a seller account at low costs. Etsy’s rates for commission are lower and cheaper than Amazon’s. On the other hand, when Amazon charges a monthly charge to maintain the seller accounts, Etsy has no such thing.

Etsy has more loyalty discounts and other coupons than amazon. Every time a person purchases anything, he earns a loyalty incentive that he can use to purchase other products.

There are millions of customers to come up as new buyers every day and millions of retained buyers who keep purchasing. The items on Etsy are unique therefore it has the ability to sell instantly.

Etsy is a community that offers motivation to start a business and sell on its website. As seen in the above records, it is clear that women are motivated by starting their own businesses to earn pretty handsome money.

Negatives

Due to the wide range of services around the world Etsy failed to provide after-sale service to its customer. Even the seller on the website who faces problems went unanswered.

The amount of commission that Etsy earns for every purchase is around 3.5%, which could be high in terms of individual sellers.

Etsy’s website has no customization option for HTML. Therefore, sellers have no unique accounts

Etsy has a right to remove the seller account without any notice, as this could be dangerous who solely depend on the income of selling on Etsy.

Amazon –

One of the best e-commerce sellers on the internet is Amazon. Whatever you need in your life, everything is available from A to Z. Amazon’s marketplace option provides a great opportunity to sell products on an international level.

Positives

Amazon has more awareness than Etsy. The total number of website visitors for amazon is 827,27,848 per month. Amazon has more market reach than Etsy

Amazon’s customer service offers a great number of help for buyers as well as sellers.

Amazon has the strongest SEO. That means, whatever we search on google or any other search engine, it is amazon’s website that appears on the top with the same product we are looking for.

The rate of customer retention is higher than Etsy

Amazon is the most trusted e-commerce website in the world.

Negatives

Amazon has an extremely high rate of commission for selling on amazon

Even if you run a small business in your local area, Amazon is your biggest competitor

Seller accounts have no customization option

In terms of competition, Amazon always wins the race as it offers a wide range of products at reasonable costs.

Conclusion

As seen in the statistics, it is clear that even though Etsy has more users Amazon is its greatest competitor. Whatever we search today on search engines, it is Amazon that suggests the products. Even though the products on Etsy are unique, they have very less usage in day-to-day life. On the other hand, Amazon has a wide range of products that are essential to the daily routine.

Etsy provides confidence to land a business for women. The high rate of sellers is women who have their private businesses run at home and sell those products on Etsy. The Etsy statistics also prove that it needs a little refinement in terms of customer service. As it is rightly said that the customer is a king, and it has no provision to take care of the buyers as well as the sellers. Worldwide access to all kinds of e-commerce websites is providing a great source of income for all types of sellers. Any individual sitting in his home can purchase the products and get them delivered to his home within no time.