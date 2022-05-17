Affiliate Marketing Statistics 2022 – Growth, Trends and Top Categories

Affiliate Marketing Statistics: Affiliate marketing allows you to make a steady income by promoting other people’s products. This sector has helped many risk-takers and avengers of money earners to reap profits in this segment. Affiliate Marketing Statistics will help us to learn more about Affiliate Marketing.

The stats in this article will speak louder than the article.

Affiliate marketing has been a popular strategy to generate sales and revenue since its explosion in popularity in 2000. Since the inception of the internet, affiliate marketing has been around for a while and is now experiencing a surge in popularity. Statistics and trends show that affiliate marketing will continue to be popular.

These stats will help you understand the power and potential of affiliate marketing.

Key Affiliate Marketing Statistics:

As of right now, affiliate marketing is worth $12 billion.

Affiliate marketing is used by around 84% of content producers to monetize their website traffic.

General affiliate marketing statistics:

Affiliate marketing has received 15% of advertising revenue from digital media.

Affiliate marketing is valued at $12B worldwide.

Affiliate marketing is used by 81% of marketers and 84% of publishers.

More people are interested in affiliate marketing research.

The search volume grew by more than 50% in less than one year. Affiliate marketers use affiliate marketing to increase brand awareness for 83%, while 79% use it for customer engagement.

Advertisers who use the affiliate program generate 15%-30% of their sales.

Mobile devices account for more than half of all affiliate traffic.

38% of marketers agree that affiliate marketing is used to acquire customers.

Affiliate marketing accounts for 16% of all eCommerce sales in the USA and Canada.

In 2017, affiliate marketing generated over 5 billion clicks worldwide and 170 transactions.

Affiliate marketing spending is growing at 27% CAGR.

Affiliate marketing was a major source of revenue for 65% of merchants. It accounted for between 5-20% and 65% of their annual revenues.

Ninety percent of respondents said affiliate marketing was important to their digital marketing strategies.

60% of large merchants earning $5 million used affiliate marketing in the last five years.

91% of merchants have a plan for their affiliate marketing budgets.

On average, affiliate marketers convert between 1% to 5%

The publishers were able to increase their revenue by 2480% through content marketing.

Affiliate marketing using “Pay per Call” has a 10-15% conversion rate.

Affiliate marketers keep track of their mobile and desktop sales for 80%.

Most affiliate marketers use email channels to communicate with their affiliate managers.

Digital affiliate products earn 50% Commissions.

Affiliate sites that target the right keywords can convert 7x more visitors.

34.28% of affiliate marketers use PPC marketing for traffic generation.

61% of Australian affiliate marketers use the “last-click” attribution model, while 13% use first-click attribution.

30% of website owners felt there weren’t enough relevant affiliate products.

24.46% of affiliate marketers learn about merchant affiliate programs through the merchant’s site.

Revenue share, which has a 55% share, is the most used advertising model in the gaming industry. CPA [cost per Action] has a 19% share.

Observations based on the past figures:

More than 80% of brands have affiliate programs, according to statistics.

Reference Source: (Mediakix)

Affiliate marketing is easy to start and requires very little investment. It is fashionable among both marketers and brands. Mediakix reports that more than 80% of brands have an affiliate program. Affiliate marketing has become a major source of income for marketers, allowing them to make large profits with little or no investment.

Surprisingly, 94% of people use multiple affiliate networks.

Reference Source: (Affise)

According to Affise. The most recent trends in affiliate marketing are that 94% of publishers use multiple marketing networks. Marketers and publishers know that to be successful, they must be present on as many networks and platforms as possible to reach as many affiliates. It may have worked well in the past to subscribe only to one network. Rakuten Marketing is one of the most prominent affiliate networks worldwide. A recent study showed that 90% of publishers rely on more than one program.

The fashion industry accounts for nearly 25% of all affiliate programs.

Reference Source: (AM Navigator)

Bloggers and influencers need to be aware of which industries are thriving. AM Navigator found that nearly 25% of all affiliate programs are in the fashion industry. Sports and outdoor are second with 18%, followed closely by beauty and health with 14%. Home and garden, electronics, and travel are all other industries that rank high.

40% of marketers consider affiliate marketing to be an essential skill worldwide.

Reference Source: (BloggingX)

BloggingX revealed that 40% of marketers consider affiliate marketing an essential skill. Marketers believe affiliate marketing is essential for anyone looking to make a career online. You should also consider digital strategy and mobile marketing.

Nearly 79% of marketers use Affiliate Marketing to Engage Existing Customers.

Reference Source: (Get Cake)

Marketers who wish to increase online purchases and conversions can turn to affiliate marketing. Get Cake claims that 79% use affiliate marketing to connect with existing customers. The same source also shows that 83% of associate marketers also use it to increase brand awareness.

Blogs are a major source of traffic for almost 65% of affiliate marketers.

Reference Source: (Awin)

According to Awin. 65% of affiliate marketers rely on content marketing for traffic generation. Blogging statistics indicate that affiliate marketers know how effective blogging is, and they can depend upon quality content to increase their campaigns. A great piece of content can generate more leads than ads but costs 60% less. It can generate a higher ROI than traditional marketing channels and has become an integral part of affiliate marketing strategies.

40% of US merchants rate affiliate programs as the top channel for customer acquisition.

Reference Source: (Backlinko)

Backlinko provides global statistics about affiliate marketing. They reveal that 40% of US merchants identify affiliate programs as their most preferred channel to acquire customers. More than two-thirds (or more) of affiliate marketers worldwide call the US their home.

Marketing professionals consider product relevance the number one factor in choosing a program. It is 18.5%.

Reference Source: Social Media Today

Affiliate marketing program reputation is an important factor in a marketer’s decision. Before choosing which program to work with, affiliate marketers should make sure that they pick a lucrative industry. When selecting a program, marketing professionals should focus on product relevance (18.5%). Merchant reputation, however, has a 10% influence on the final decision.

Mobile devices make up 50% of affiliate traffic.

Reference Source: (Call Hippo)

Call Hippo statistics to reveal that 50% of all affiliate traffic originates from mobile devices. This high percentage is partly due to the widespread use of mobile devices. This trend shows that mobile phones bring more affiliate-referred traffic as smartphone technology advances. This trend will only increase as more online buyers turn to mobile for their shopping needs.

Over 65% of affiliate marketers connect on social media with their customers.

Reference Source: (Master Blogging)

Master Blogging reveals that more than half of all affiliate marketers connect with their clients on social media. Social media allows affiliate marketers to promote products and services and connect with their ideal clientele. With the help of social media, marketers can create catchy advertisements and get more leads. A majority of affiliate marketers are already using social media such as Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Twitter to connect with customers.

Top 10 Affiliate Categories:

The Affiliate Marketing industry is one of the most popular and lucrative online businesses. With so many options for affiliate programs, it can be hard to decide which ones are right for your business. In this paragraph, we will share our top 10 affiliate categories based on what we believe are the most profitable and versatile for small businesses. Whether you’re just getting started or have been in business for a while, these categories will have something for you!

AM Navigator report indicates that fashion is the most popular type of affiliate marketing, with an 18.7% share.

Sports and outdoors account for 14.6%. Followed by beauty and health with 11.1%. And travel at 8.6%.

7.53% of affiliate marketers want to promote over 300 products.

42.17% prefer 1-10 products while 23.18% favor 11-20 products. While 14.19% promote 21-50 items, 42.17% of affiliate marketers would prefer that.

76% reported that affiliate marketing has made monetizing websites very easy.

About 65% of publishers who use affiliate advertising believe it generates additional revenues. Because it does not interrupt the user experience, 45% of publishers enjoy affiliate marketing.

Only 3% of affiliate marketers make over $150000 each year.

Half of the affiliate marketers earn less than $20,000 a year. 48.36% are affiliate marketers who earn less than $20,000 per year.

Top affiliate marketers make six figures in passive income.

Pat Flynn, John Chow, Rae Hoffman, Mark Ling, Kristy McCubbin, and Shawn Collins all make a lot of money from affiliate marketing.

Affiliate revenue is 24% generated by media and telecom and 16% by leisure and travel.

Affiliates prefer computers and electronics, with 41.04% being the most preferred category to promote.

Next are clothing and accessories [39.84%], online services [29.88%], jewelry[29.48%], accessories[29.48%], hair[29.48%], skin [27.89%], skin care [27.89%], and beauty [27.89%]

According to the Datanyze report, Amazon Associates has the largest market share at 39.42%

Affiliate Marketing demographics

Affiliate marketing employs 54.23% of male affiliates. Female affiliates only make up 42.97%.

Many affiliate marketers are in the age group of 35-44 years. About 31.86% of affiliate marketers are between the ages of 35 and 44.

63.83% are affiliate marketers’ principal traffic sources in America and Europe. Europe contributes 13.39%, and the U.K. has 4.6%.

33.67% of affiliate marketers are single, and 55.32% are married.

54.28% of affiliate marketers work remotely, while 19.21% do so from their office.

Affiliates generate about 90% of all sales, but only 10% of them generate this much.

Awin Marketplace receives 50% of its traffic via mobile devices.

48.69% of affiliate marketers prefer direct pay methods.

19.16% of affiliate marketers use PayPal to pay their principal payment gateway. Bitcoin is used 69% of the time.

Affiliate marketing sales are heavily dependent on the website loading time. 47% of website visitors expect it to load within 2 seconds.

40% of your customers will leave if your site takes longer than 3 seconds.

7% more conversions can be achieved for every second the website loads.

Comparison content drives 20% of the traffic to travel sites while coupons drive 21%.

81.16% of affiliate marketers choose their affiliate programs. However, 0.47% rely on their spouses when making the decision.

Statistics on affiliate marketing in the U.K.

Affiliate marketing in the United Kingdom is worth $1.7B.

In 2017, affiliate marketing spending in the U.K. increased by 15.1%.

The average affiliate marketing ROI in the U.K. is 1:5. They will earnPS15 for every PS1 they spend.

The U.K. accounted for PS8.9 Billion in sales in 2017.

Affiliate marketing can help you earn more in the United Kingdom by creating price comparison websites.

With 43% of the market, the U.K. is the most popular marketplace for gaming affiliates. The U.S. comes in second at 33%. Asia holds 23% of the traffic share.

These statistics and trends make affiliate marketing a bright industry. It has transformed the internet into a global sales powerhouse, and it is projected to thrive in the years ahead.

Statistics on affiliate marketing in blogging

64.48% Affiliate Marketers blog to generate Traffic.

62% of affiliate marketers worry about the quality of content when they promote their products.

The content of the affiliate marketer has grown by 175%.

Trend Forecasts for Affiliate Marketing

You have thought about joining affiliate marketing. But what is the future for an affiliate?

Will the current trends in the affiliate market continue, as shown in these stats? Does affiliate marketing still make sense?

Here’s what you can expect from affiliate advertising in the new year.

Affiliate Marketing Will Keep Growing

Both affiliate marketing and general eCommerce are on the rise. It’s not likely that they will slow down anytime soon.

Shoppers are increasingly shopping online and will increase the number of networks of affiliates that they use to sell their products. Affiliate marketing programs will become more popular each year.

Influencers Play a Greater Role

The stat 11 you saw above shows that influencers can convince people to purchase products.

Influencers are trusted and well-respected by their audiences. The influencers will become more popular and used by affiliate programs.

Affiliate Marketers will be more focused on seasonal sales

You have probably heard of holiday specials around Thanksgiving or Christmas. But what about National Cheesecake Day (National Cat Day)?

Deals that focus on fun, as well as more traditional holidays, are well received by customers. This is something online retailers are increasingly taking advantage of.

This trend is also being seen in affiliate marketing. Affiliate marketers are now focusing more on specific events and season campaigns.

Subscriptions will bring you more affiliate programs

What’s better than earning a commission from each sale? How about receiving recurring payments instead?

Affiliate programs for subscription-based products are growing in number. These affiliate programs will grow in number as affiliate publishers.

There will be fewer Third-Party cookies

To track the success of conversions, affiliate programs used third-party Cookies in the past. Google Chrome and the other browsers are working on getting rid of these cookies.

Affiliate programs will need other methods to track their affiliates in the near future.

Conclusion

Affiliate marketing can be a lucrative option both for solo entrepreneurs and companies. Affiliate marketing is a great way of generating passive income. It doesn’t hurt if you give affiliate marketing a go. There is nothing to lose but a lot to gain.

You may feel that affiliate marketing might be the right fit for your needs. We have a guide called How do I start a blog, which is often the first and most crucial step in an affiliate journey.

FAQ . What is the success rate of affiliate marketing? The average affiliate conversion rate is usually around 1%. This is an estimation, as many affiliate marketers will keep their own affiliate conversion rates. What is the average affiliate percentage? Affiliate programs are the most common place where percentage commissions are paid. The average affiliate commission ranges from 5-30%. Is it true that affiliate marketing profitable? Affiliate marketing can be lucrative but requires time and money. Be sure to do extensive research before jumping on the affiliate marketing bandwagon. Remember to not put all your eggs into one basket. Is affiliate marketing worth it in 2022? Fear not, affiliate marketing is still worth the effort in 2022. While predictions are still being made about the future, it is known that the affiliate marketing industry will grow significantly beyond $16 Billion dollars and continue to rise in 2022. Why is affiliate marketing so hard? There is a lot of competition in affiliate marketing. Affiliates can promote the exact same products and compete to get the same customers and traffic. It can be hard to become an affiliate of popular products or companies. Ownership: Customers belong to the merchant.