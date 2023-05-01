Introduction

WhatsApp Statistics: Connecting the world is what Social media Networks are doing today. There are thousands of social apps famous globally but only a few of them have generated millions of active users in the world. WhatsApp is one of them, being the most used communication app. WhatsApp is slowly bringing new features with a global rollout. The most interesting feature that has been ever updated by them is you can now hide your online status.

Check out these interesting WhatsApp Statistics and if you still don’t have one installed it is a recommended and must-have app on your device!

What is WhatsApp?

WhatsApp or WhatsApp Messenger is an international-based cross-platform, voice-over IP and freeware service owned by Meta. This messenger allows people to send documents, share contact, audio or video calls, or live locations. WhatsApp is a mobile-based application that can be accessed from computers as well. This platform was created by WhatsApp Inc which was later acquired by Facebook changing its name to Meta.

Features of WhatsApp

Saving a phone number allows you to check if the number is linked to WhatsApp.

Two versions of WhatsApp, including WhatsApp Business gives you access to the platform with two different calling numbers.

Allows you to set a special notification tone for special persons.

Give you WhatsApp Statistics of received files vs sent files.

In-built, chat background changer.

You can take the pool to ask your group whether they want pizza or a burger at the party.

You can limit any unknown person to adding you to any group.

You can set a limit as ‘only admins can send messages’.

Group video and voice calls.

Reply privately in group messages.

Tag some person by adding @ in front of the name.

Keep Status on WhatsApp for 24 hours.

Change settings to disappearing messages.

You can transfer money and make payments to friends and family as well.

General WhatsApp Statistics

As of 2022, WhatsApp Business was the most downloaded app globally, generating 198 million downloads.

As of 2023, 85.8 million people use WhatsApp to communicate in the United States.

WhatsApp Statistics estimates that, by 2028, the number of users will reach 47.04 million globally.

Moreover, between 2023- to 2028 additional WhatsApp Statistics forecast that, the number of users in the United States of America will decrease by -2.89% resulting in 1.4 million users in total.

As of December 2022, WhatsApp Business generated around $13 thousand of revenue globally, maximum earnings came from Brazil resulting in $5.28 thousand.

As of March 2023, whatsapp.com generated 1.68 billion of website traffic globally, while in February 2023 it was 1.52 billion. This has shown an increase in visitors by 10%.

January 2023 generated 1.59 billion of website traffic worldwide.

Every day, over 100 billion messages are sent on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp has access from all corners of the world.

WhatsApp Statistics state every day 100 million voice calls are generated, which becomes 1,1000 calls every second.

WhatsApp business is being used by more than 50 million businesses around the globe.

More than 40 million users view business catalogs on WhatsApp each month.

WhatsApp Statistics state that, in the United States of America, users spend around 7.6 hours on the platform every month.

There are 2.24 billion people on WhatsApp using the platform monthly.

WhatsApp is supported in 180 countries and is available in more than 60 various languages.

Around 50% of the population around the globe, uses WhatsApp Status every day.

Further WhatsApp Statistics state that global time spend on WhatsApp in 2022 was 17.18 hours.

On average as of 2022, a company spends around $587.3 million on WhatsApp Business.

Every day, on average a user spends 38 minutes on WhatsApp.

On the other hand, a user opens WhatsApp 23 to 25 times every day.

15 billion minutes are recorded for WhatsApp calls every day.

Moreover, around 4.2 billion messages are sent every hour, which becomes 69 million messages every minute and 1.1 million messages every second.

WhatsApp Statistics state that, one in four adults in the United States of America use WhatsApp.

The highest number of active users on WhatsApp is online from noon to midnight.

WhatsApp is banned in China, Syria, Qatar, North Korea, and the UAE as of April 2023.

WhatsApp Statistics By Country



Country-wise distribution of the total number of WhatsApp downloads from the Google Play Store around the globe in Q2 2022 state, India contributed the highest by 5.81 million total downloads.

Mexico and Brazil ranked respectively with a total of 4.99 million and 4.53 million downloads.

Other countries with the highest number of WhatsApp downloads are Indonesia (4.49 million), the United States of America (3.72 million), Nigeria (2.41 million), Russia (2.1 million), Pakistan (1.95 million), Colombia (1.66 million) and Turkey (1.59 million).

WhatsApp Statistics By Market Share



WhatsApp: penetration rate among global messaging app users as of April 2022, by country

WhatsApp Statistics show that this messaging platform has the highest market share in Brazil as of April 2022 resulting in 98.9%.

Other top three countries with the highest market share are India and Italy with minor differences in numbers resulting in 97.1% and 97%.

Other countries on the list are Argentina (96%), Switzerland (95.9%), Finland (95.6%), Germany (95.5%), Austria (94.4%), Netherlands (92.9%), Spain (92.2%), Mexico (87.1%), Indonesia (86.4%), Russia (83.7%), United Kingdom (71.3%), France (48%), Canada (42.4%), United States of America (41.2%, Sweden (33.5%) and Australia (32.9%)

WhatsApp Statistics By Monthly Active Users



Global WhatsApp Statistics As of January 2023 state, WhatsApp Messenger had the highest number of monthly active users resulting in 2,000 million similar to Instagram.

Other social media networks with the highest number of monthly active users are Facebook and YouTube resulting in 2,958 million and 2,514 million.

Other social media platforms in the similar list are WeChat (1,309 million), TikTok (1,051 million), Facebook Messenger (931 million), Douyin (715 million), Telegram (700 million), Snapchat (635 million), Kuaishou (626 million), Sina Weibo (584 million), QQ (574 million), Twitter (556 million), and Pinterest (445 million).

Leading Social Media Apps in the US by downloads



As of 2022, in the United States of America, the top three social media apps by downloads were Instagram (72 million), WhatsApp (63 million), and Messenger (46.3 million).

Additional Social Media Applications ranked in the United States of America were Facebook (45.5 million), Telegram (40 million), Twitter (33 million), Bereal (31 million), Reddit (28.3 million), Discord (28 million), and Life360 (23 million).

WhatsApp Statistics By Device Traffic



In the last 6 months, whatsapp.com generated 47.7% of mobile and 52.3% of desktop traffic resulting in 800 million and almost 1 billion of respective device traffic.

India generated the highest contribution in traffic by using 300.7 million devices, out of these 37.19 were desktop and 62.81% were mobile users.

Brazil and Indonesia generated 13.36% and 5.6% of total traffic resulting in 223.9 million and 93.9 million devices.

Brazil contributed with 60.13% of desktop and 39.87% of mobile users, whereas in Indonesia it is 26.57% (desktop) and 73.43% (mobile).

Whereas the United States of America and Mexico generated 4.96% and 4.04% of traffic resulting in 83.2 million and 67.7 million devices with US desktop (70.41%) and mobile (29.59%) and Mexico with desktop (55.93%) and mobile (44.07%).

By Traffic Source

The majority of the website traffic received on WhatsApp.com is from direct sources resulting in 84.53%.

59% is contributed by referral traffic whereas 9.01% is organic search traffic.

Paid search traffic and users on websites sent by social media networks contributed by 0.01% and 2.14% respectively.

And 1.70% and 0.03% of traffic comes from mail and display advertising.

Whatsapp Statistics By Social Network Traffic Distribution

85% of traffic toward the official website of WhatsApp is sent by YouTube.

Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter have traffic distribution rates of 21.96%, 12%, and 3.52% respectively.

Whereas LinkedIn contributes by 3.35% and other social media apps contribute collectively by 7.32%.

Statistics By Demographics



WhatsApp Statistics of website analysis (www.whatsapp.com) state the highest number of traffic is generated by users between the age of 25 to 34 years resulting in 34.64%.

There are 25.14% of WhatsApp users between 18 to 24 years.

Whereas the website traffic is generated by 19.06% and 11.12% of users between 35 to 44 years and 45 to 54 years.

Moreover, users aged between 55 to 64 years and 65 years above contribute by 6.51% and 3.53% respectively.

By Gender



WhatsApp Statistics state that this messenger app is more famous among men than women around the world.

There are 26% of males while 21% of users are women.

By Income Level



In the United States of America, the highest number of WhatsApp users earn $75,000 and more resulting in 29%.

Other salary brackets with the total number of users are $30,000 and less (23%), and $30,000 to $49,999 (20%).

And 19% of WhatsApp users are with a salary range of $50,000 to $74,999.

By Education Level



20% of WhatsApp users have high school-level education or less.

16% have a college degree.

On the other hand, the highest number of users have graduate-level education.

By Age Group



Furthermore, WhatsApp Statistics by demographic state, in the United States of America, the highest number of users belong to the age group of 26 to 35 years resulting in 27%.

19% of users are between 15 to 25 years, while 20% belong to the 36 to 45 years age group.

There are 17% and 13% of users from 46 to 55 years and 56 years and above.

By Ethnic Background



The majority of WhatsApp users are Hispanic by ethnic background.

Whereas there are 23% of the black and 16% white population use this messenger service.

By Locality



WhatsApp Statistics state that the highest number of users live in urban areas resulting in 28%.

23% of WhatsApp users are in Suburban areas while only 9% of the United States of America population live in Rural areas.

WhatsApp Statistics By Total Time Spent



50% of users in the United States of America said they use WhatsApp daily.

While 78% of users prefer to use it a few times a week.

On the other hand, 91% of Americans use this messaging platform monthly.

WhatsApp Statistics by Features



The top three purposes to use WhatsApp as stated by Americans are writing messages (85%), sending images, videos, GIFs, or links (70%), and making calls (51%).

Other reasons to use WhatsApp are Group chats (37%), Status (36%), Making video calls (31%), Block Contact (17%), receiving news or notifications (16%), and Contact Businesses (10%).

Conclusion

Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp are the largest used messaging platforms around the world. Researchers say that within five minutes of waking up, people check messages on WhatsApp. This has become a reality! Technology is making us addicted to technology. There goes not a single day when our screens are not flashed with WhatsApp pings. But, WhatsApp is the reason why messaging has become easy and penniless.

FAQ . How can I contact WhatsApp? You can send your query to Meta by using Contact Us form. How do hide online status on WhatsApp? Open WhatsApp and go to Setting – Click Privacy – then click on all security setting you to want, including hiding or displaying Online Status. What is the limit on group participants on WhatsApp? As of April 2023, you can add 1024 participants to a group. Can you use two WhatsApp on one device? Yes, WhatsApp has another version called WhatsApp business which you can add to your dual phone number.

Barry Elad Barry is a lover of everything technology. Figuring out how the software works and creating content to shed more light on the value it offers users is his favorite pastime. When not evaluating apps or programs, he's busy trying out new healthy recipes, doing yoga, meditating, or taking nature walks with his little one.

More Posts By Barry Elad