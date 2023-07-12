Introduction

Threads App Statistics: In the digitized world, we are waking up every day to the news of new launches of social media apps news from around the corners of the world. Similarly, on 6th July 2023, Threads App a texting app was launched with a similar interface to Twitter. This has created a war-like situation between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg as well as each of the supporters. Although Twitter has launched some uncompromising rules, Threads was released with no barriers. Therefore, it received millions of users in just 1 hour after its launch. Gathering these insights, we have generated Threads App Statistics to help you understand it more with bonus content on the difference between Twitter vs Threads.

Threads App was downloaded on the day of its release in the following countries having a share as follows: India (22%), United Kingdom (20%), Brazil (16%), and the United States of America (14%).

Within a week, Threads App Statistics observed that the number of people that created accounts on the platform crossed the mark of 100 million.

Considering the Android users, the platform has seen a positive 18.04% growth in the number of users by 7th July 2023.

As of 6th July 2023, Threads App has around 41.79 million daily active users using the platform via Android phones. By 7th July the number increased to 49.3 million.

Breaking the record of ChatGPT, Threads, generated 2 million users in just 2 hours after the launch.

The highest number of users are from Gen Z.

According to reports, the lowest time it took to reach 1 million users was just under 1 hour.

Reports found that the majority of the male resulting in 28% belonged to the age group of 25 to 23 years , while 11% of males and 5% of females are aged between 18 to 25 years.

What is a Threads App?

Threads is a text-based conversation app launched by Meta which focuses on sharing text up to 500 characters long, as well as includes photos, videos 5 minutes in length, and links. As of today, the platform is available in 100 countries. Meta confirmed that people under 16 years and 18 years in some countries will have their accounts set up in a private mode by default. It is a rival app to Twitter as both of the platforms share a similar user interface. In the coming days, it is expected that more features will be launched in the Threads App. Threads App by Instagram broke records and generated more than 1 million sign-ups after its launch.

Features of Threads App

This platform allows users to repost the content published by other users. It will not remove the owner’s name, the number of likes, or shares to the post. It will be reposted as it is under your account.

Since the platform is integrated with Instagram, users can add Threads posts to their Instagram stories by means of the “Add to Story” option.

Moreover, users can also share their Threads App content on other platforms such as Twitter.

It is possible to quote the posts using comments with the help of the “Share” and “Quote” options in the app.

Users can also reply to their posts.

Uploading the different types of media such as text, videos up to 5 minutes in length, or photos, has never become so easy.

The feed of the Thread app refreshes automatically and gives you fresh content every time you open it.

Requires hashtags to spread the content.

Users can share their profiles using the “share profile” option.

Users can control privacy such as who can “mention you” or reply to your threads.

General Threads App Statistics

On the other hand, iOS users, who marked their presence on the app are around 65 million reported till 7th July.

On the day of 5th July, the release date of Threads, the active number of users on Twitter was reduced by 5% for 2 consecutive days.

Threads Statistics further states that 96% of the users on the platform were concurrently active on Instagram. As well as WhatsApp (80%), Facebook (58%), and Twitter (56%).

Threads App is said to be a rival to the Twitter platform.

It requires less than 10 seconds to sign up for the Threads App.

The platform is available in around 30 different languages.

Mark Zuckerberg, in this post in Threads, stated that, over a period of 7 days, the app reached 100 million users with organic growth.

(Source: threads.net)

Threads App Statistics by number of total sign-ups as of 10th July 2023

(Source: statista.com)

The number of sign-ups reached 10 million after 7 hours after its release.

Within 1 day of the release, Threads App generated a record-breaking number of accounts at 30 million.

Threads App Statistics by the time needed to reach 1 million users

(Source: statista.com)

According to Threads App Statistics, the lowest time it took to reach 1 million users was just under 1 hour. However, other data report that it needed a total of 2 hours for 2 million sign-ups. It broke the record of ChatGPT which reached the 1 million user mark in 5 days. Other platforms on the internet, that already crossed the similar mark is as follows: Instagram (2.5 months), Spotify (5 months), Dropbox (7 months), Facebook (10 months), Foursquare (13 months), Twitter (2 years), Airbnb (2.5 years), Kickstarter (2.5 years) and Netflix (3.5 years).

Threads App Statistics by Demographics

Only 2% of females and 3% of males are aged 45 years and above.

Threads App Statistics by Most-followed People on Threads

As of 12th July 2023, Threads App Statistics show the list of top 10 influencers/ creators with the most followers on the platform (not ranked according to followers)

#1. MrBeast – 4 million

( @mrbeast)

#2. Kim Kardashian – 5 million

( @kimkardashian )

#3. Selena Gomez – 5 million followers

( @selenagomez )

#5. Shakira – 4 million followers

( @shakira )

#6. Jeniffer Lopez – 3 million followers

( @jlo )

#7. Mark Zuckerbeg – 3 million

(@zuck)

#8. Khloe Kardashian – 3 million followers

( @khloekardashian )

#9. Kourtney Kardashian Barker – 2 million

( @kourtneykardash )

#10. Ellen DeGeneres – 2 million

( @ellendegeneres?hl=ko )

#11. Olivia Rodrigo – 2 million

( @oliviarodrigo )

Threads vs Twitter

Twitter Threads Twitter has no ads protected Threads have inbuilt ads. Can be accessed on desktops and mobile phones Accessible only on mobile phones Can not edit posts. Can not edit posts. A video of 2 mins and 20 seconds in length can be posted. A video of 5 in length can be posted. It has 280 characters. It has 500 characters. Requires hashtags for maximum reach. No hashtags are required. Photos that are single or with block cells can be posted Single or carousel photos can be posted. Users can directly message each other. Users can’t directly message each other. The platform has access to trending topics It has no access to trending topics. Posts can be shared with other social media accounts Has access to limited social media accounts. It has a separate verification method called Twitter Blue. There’s no separate verification. The verification on Instagram is integrated with Threads.

(Source: investing.com)

What is Elon Musk’s reaction to his rival Threads app?

(Source: ndtv.com)

One of the users on Twitter posted that Threads are made by Copy and Pasting features of a keyword. To some extent it is true. For this, Elon Musk gave a laughing face emoji as a reply. Not only this, but Mark Zuckerberg posted a photo where two Spidermen are pointing at each other.

(Source: ndtv.com)

Although, Elon Musk is not happy with the situation and has already sent a legal notice to Meta for “systematic, willful, and unlawful misappropriation of Twitter”. Musk and Zuckerberg are currently frenemies, expressing themselves with emojis and posts and word wars on the platforms.

Conclusion

These mind-blowing Threads App Statistics have caught the attention of many people. The Threads have been on the rise continuously since its launch. Meta and The Simpsons (the cartoon) are said to be connected for predicting Meta’s M and Threads’s spiraling logo. However, the M merely belonged to the bunch of hair on Homer’s head and the logo of Threads and ear shape do not at all match. Homer’s ear has a simple curved T shape on his ear and the news that is spreading is certainly fake. Looking at the speed of Mark Zuckerberg’s launches, the Threads App is definitely going to be listed as one of the most popular social media apps in the world in no time.

FAQ . How to delete Threads account? At this moment, users can not separately delete the Threads App account as it is connected to Instagram. However, they can deactivate the profile only once a week. Deactivating the profile will hide the account from public appearance, and also an option to delete individual posts without deleting Instagram accounts.

To deactivate the profile go to then tap two bars in the top right, then tap account and click deactivate profile. And then confirm your choice. In any case, if users want to delete their Threads account, they have to delete the Instagram account as well. In the future, this problem will be solved soon. Does Threads steal user data? Reports say that, not only Threads App but various applications on the internet, has access to all kinds of information on devices whether it is personal or publicly made available. As a digitalised world, we have everything stored on our mobile devices, and it can be accessed easily once the app is installed. Why were threads launched? The motto was to rival Twitter by lancing the Threads with similar user interface and functions. The CEO of Instagram further stated that, it has been launched so that user can enjoy “less angry place for conversations” What kind of data is collected by Threads? As per the reports, Threads collects users browsing history, health and fitness information, physical addresses, and other contact details. In addition, the collection is added by audio files, voice recordings, videos, SMS messages, financial data, bank account details, emails, music files, sexual orientation, ethnic information, biometric data, calendar events etc. In short, the platform has access to all the private and personal information of the user. It is not only Threads App which collects such data, rather this practice is observed commonly by other social media platforms as well.

