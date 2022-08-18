Instagram Marketing Statistics: Looking for the latest Instagram statics to improve and develop the best social media strategy? If yes, then you have landed on the right page. Instagram founded in 2010 by Michel Krieger, experienced impressive growth and performance numbers. It is now known as the most popular social network around the globe with over 1.2 billion people. All thanks to Facebook’s acquisition of the visual-sharing platform after two years of its launch. This merger compelled competitor Snapchat to accelerate its features to offer new options to compete with IGTV and InstaStories, in a bid to get more active users.

Instagram has become one of the most important and influential social platforms for brands and consumers. The growing number of users on the image-video sharing platform continues to make it develop rapidly. Well with so many benefits, here comes the difficult thing- competing with hordes of other marketers, as to expand your reach, engage with more active users and generate more sales – Instagram marketing is now certainly tough.

Therefore, we are sharing some of the most important extensive Instagram statistics, trends, and facts that you should not miss by any chance.

Fasten your belts as it’s going to be a bumpy ride. Following are the 60+ Instagram marketing statistics for 2022!

Important Instagram Marketing Statistics (Editor’s Choice)

#1. Instagram’s median engagement rate comes to 1.22% which is 13.5x higher than social giant Facebook posts and 27x higher than Twitter’s tweets (As per Rival IQ’s report).

#2. The best time to post on the image-video sharing platform is on Wednesdays at 11 am or Fridays from 10 am to 11 am (As per Sprout Social’s report).

#3. Instagram posts that contain faces, get 38% more likes than those without faces.(As per Georgia Tech).

#4. Instagram has seen exponential growth in its user base. In 2019, they had more than 1 billion monthly active users (MAU) and in September 2017, the platform announced the number was over 800 million users. Today, the platform has over 1.4 billion monthly users as of April 2022 (FY2021-22).

Instagram Marketing Users, Time Spent, and Age Statistics

#5. There are over 500 million daily active users (DAU) on Instagram worldwide.

#6. Isn’t it surprising that Instagram has 80% of its users outside the US? Countries with the most account holders are the USA (110 million), then comes Brazil with 66 million users, India comes number in the list with 64 million users and fourth, it’s Indonesia with 56 million users.

#7. Do you know that 4.2 billion likes are exchanged on daily bases on this platform?

#8. The users on Instagram spend 53 minutes a day, compared to an average of 58 minutes per day on social giant Facebook

#9. If we talk about the age of users of Instagram, 71 percent of users are Millennials or Gen Z (under the age of 35 years old).

#10. 25–34-year-olds are the most present on Instagram, users falling under this category is 32%; and in this 18-24 age group, 51 % (more than half) of the Instagram users are women. Isn’t it interesting? Ladies rule Insta.

#11. IG is very popular amongst teens. As per the Piper Sandler survey, in late 2020, 25 percent of U.S. teenagers chose Instagram as one of their favorite social media platforms. Though this platform was beaten only by Snapchat and rising TikTok for gaining momentum amongst the teen group.

Instagram Users Activity

#12. As per Facebook IQ’s study, Instagram helps 80% of consumers decide before buying any product or service.

#13. As per a research study, it was found that Higher Education topped the list of industries on the platform when it comes to per post engagement, the hitting rate was close to 3.57% (Rival IQ).

#14. A similar study also suggested that frequent posting and higher engagement are not proportional to each, something which many users think to be.

#15. According to Business Insider, in countries such as Canada, New Zealand, and a few others, Instagram is currently testing the options to remove the counts and like buttons.

#16. Mention states that for every tagged user in an Instagram post an additional 0.5-1 likes get added.

#17. A whopping 4.2 billion + likes happen on Instagram each day.

Instagram Video Statistics

Today, video content on Instagram has just blown through the roof. Stories and video posts work better than images? Yes, and who says that, well it is about stats. The video content on Instagram works better than images on any given day.

#18. According to Instagram, the platform has seen a staggering 80% rise in the time an individual user spends watching video.

#19. A story from Mention stated that in the year 2020, images received more average likes and comments as compared to permanent video posts.

#20. The comments on the image posts are 106, while videos received 94 comments and carousels had 82 comments.

Instagram Stories Statistics

Instagram stories are turning out to be the best tools to boost engagement today. The stories vanish after 24 hours hence users need to view them within 24 hours. These facts are backed by data that has proven that stories have become part of every major social marketing strategy.

#21. Digiday data states that 68% of the Instagram users, in this case, millennials like to watch Stories on this platform as compared to Snapchat which has 49%.

#22. Businesses lead the way when it comes to creating videos and 33% of the most viewed videos are created by such videos.

#23. On an average day, more than 500 million accounts view Stories on Instagram.

#24. Instagram stories have become the go-to option for influencers when it comes to sponsored campaigns with 55.4% using it.

#25. According to Mention, almost 7 in 10 Instagram users swipe access to linked stories.

#26. Over 60% of businesses effectively use Stories on Instagram at least once a month and add interactive elements such as hashtags, mentions, and poll questions.

Instagram Demographics Statistics

Demographics is another important that needs to be discussed when talking about interesting facts on Instagram. Instagram has over a billion users, spread across the world. Here are some interesting facts on the demographics side when talking about Instagram.

#27. Which country has the greatest number of active users on Instagram, if you were thinking ‘The US’ then you were right.

#28. Any thought on what age groups would make it to the most active list, that would be the teenagers.

#29. According to Statista, if we talk about the countries with the highest number of registered users on Instagram, then the US tops the list with 130 million followed by India with 100 million and Brazil with 91 million users.

#30. Pew Research states that 37% of adults in America use Instagram.

#31. Another interesting fact from Pew Research mentions that an impressive 72% of teenagers in the USA use Instagram.

#32. In terms of age bracket, the largest age-based demographic group on Instagram users falls in the 25-34 age and makeup up 25.2% of all users on this platform.

#33. Instagram happens to be one of the most mobile-friendly platforms right now according to Statista, 29% of Instagram users use the platform on their mobiles.

Instagram Marketing Statistics

With so much talk about the interesting facts about Instagram, we should also cover the marketing aspects of this platform and how people/businesses have been using it to their benefit. It is very interesting to understand Instagram marketing benchmarks, trends, and behavior of users. Instagram marketing stats show a great deal about traffic, leads, sales, and reach of their business.

#34. According to Instagram, the platform monthly boasts over 1 billion active users.

#35. The average daily visits on all Instagram accounts are close to 60%.

#36. On any given day, 80% of the people follow Instagram for business.

#37. Users on Instagram use it for interaction with content creators and 68% of users use it for the same.

#38. If you say Instagram is used by businesses then there must be people buying such products and services, interestingly 42% of US women use Instagram for shopping claiming it to be a hobby.

#39. 72 percent of users of the image-video sharing platform report having made a product purchase after noticing it on the app (Business Insider quotes).

#40. A whopping 100 million plus photos and videos are shared on daily basis on this social network (Omnicore says).

#41. More than 150 million people use the visual sharing app to communicate directly with a business each month. (As per Instagram)

#42. Of the total profiles on Instagram, more than 25 million are business profiles.

#43. On an average given day, there are more than 200 million users who visit one or more than one business profiles.

#44. According to Social Media Examiner, there are 73% of marketers who are actively using Instagram to promote their business.

#45. Interesting 9% of the total Instagram users have more than 50,000 followers.

#46. A substantial number of users have less than 1,000 users, these account for 35% of all users on Instagram.

#47. On an average of 1.5 times every day, businesses use Instagram to post about their products and services.

#48. According to Vox, a US Android user spends 53 minutes daily on the app.

#49. The explore feature on Instagram is used by more than 50% of the users every month.

#50. Facebook remains the most famous platform among business owners, but Instagram ranks in the second spot.

#51. 67% of the business owners increase and improvise their marketing strategy over a period of 12 months on Instagram.

Are hashtags boon or bane when it comes to engagement on Instagram? If going by the trends and news, hashtags help accounts show up in the ‘Explore’ feature. However, is this theory supported by data, let us find out.

#52. Surprisingly, research conducted by the Mention platform found that there is no relation between hashtags and engagement on a post.

#53. What could be the top 3 hashtags used on Instagram, any guess? These are #love, #photography, and #instahood.

#54. According to Omnicore, 70% of all hashtags used on Instagram are related to some or other kind of brand campaign.

#55. If thought that more hashtags mean more engagement, then you are wrong. More than six hashtags in a post can lead to decreased engagement.

#56. Any thoughts on which food item would be the most tagged on Instagram? Drum rolls… It is pizza (Telegraph).

Marketing on Instagram is taking Facebook’s limelight. Read the following points to find out how the new baby of Facebook is becoming popular among people.

#57. The online marketing world is buzzing with Insta Ads and it has become the hottest property these days. Surprisingly, the new baby of Facebook has taken away all spotlight FB had.

#58. IG Ads are the new trend in the online marketing world. It shouldn’t be a surprise as Instagram is stealing all time and attention away from social giants like Facebook. Well, considering the popularity of the new platform, advertisers need to go where they find their potential customers therefore chances are that they’re spending a lot of time on Instagram.

What Audience Does Instagram Have?

If you are wondering to find the answer to this question, then check out these points:

#59. More than 2 million advertisers are currently active on Instagram (Information given by IG).

#60. Over 2 million Advertisers find Instagram a great place, that’s why they are active on it (Source of Information: Instagram).

Instagram CPC Statistics

Wonder what could be the CPC on the new famous platform? Here is the answer:

#61. On average the cost-per-click across Instagram ads is about $0.70-$1.00 (As per HubSpot).

#62. CPC is more expensive for females than males on IG, says AdEspresso.

#63. iOS devices have the highest CPC (cost-per-click). (According to AdEspresso).

#64. Revenue from IG’s ads is expected to reach 30% of the social network Facebook’s total ad revenue by the end of 2020 (Vox).

#65. According to Social Media Examiner, 38% of marketers use IG’s ad platform on a regular basis.