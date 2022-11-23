Introduction

Netflix Statistics: The rise of OTT platforms mainly started during the pandemic years. While every theater was closed, people were searching for online movie platforms where they can watch recently launched movies for free. There are many other Over the Top (OTT) platforms, but Netflix has more subscribers than any other platform. Netflix has more original shows with thousands of titles. In this Netflix Statistics, we will have some insight into its today’s market, general statistics, and many other interesting points.

Netflix Statistics (Editor’s Choice)

What is Netflix?

Netflix is an American OTT platform that offers streaming services over the globe. This company is based out of Los Gatos, California. The platform has its own production as Netflix originals, moreover, it offers various films and series by means of its libraries. Netflix is the most preferred Over the Top (OTT platform) around the world.

Netflix Features

Netflix allows users to watch movies on the go. The platform has an inbuilt download option to watch the movies in offline mode without the internet.

Moreover, the platform has parental control options to keep children away from adult movies.

Netflix is compatible with Google home and Amazon echo, and users can access the platform with voice command.

Furthermore, Netflix accounts can be watched on multiple devices as well as account information can be shared. At once multiple logins are possible.

Subscription plans are affordable.

N number of choices available in every category.

This platform also lets you watch movies, and episodes in other available languages also.

General Netflix Statistics

In the 4 th quarter of 2021, the viewer’s ratio of men to women was 50:50.

quarter of 2021, the viewer’s ratio of men to women was 50:50. To access Netflix, 56% of the users i.e., 6 out of 10 users use VPN services.

Netflix’s most popular animated series The Sea Beast received 68 million hours of viewing after its launch on the OTT platform.

According to Netflix Statistics, 54% of the users would not cancel their plans even if the price of the subscription increases.

On the other hand, 7% of the users will consider canceling the subscription and 6% will definitely cancel it if prices on the Netflix increase.

In the month of October Netflix had around 952.2 million site traffic whereas in September the recorded traffic was 929.7 million. The traffic towards Netflix.com increased by 2.4% in the month of October 2022.

According to Netflix Statistics in the month of August 2022, the site recorded around 885.2 million traffic.

6% of the users use mobile phones to access Netflix while 65.4% watch Netflix on desktop.

According to Netflix Statistics, it has 168 million backlinks which have shown an increase of 4.7%.

48% of Netflix subscribers are male users while 52% are female users.

According to Netflix statistics, 50% of the subscribers earn less than $50,0000 a year. While 30% of users earn between the range of $50,000 to $1,00,000.

Around the world, 19% of subscribers earn above $1,00,000 per year.

On average, a user spends around 3.2 hours on Netflix.

Netflix topped the list of top 10 acquired series on Netflix with combined minutes of 265.53 billion around the globe.

The most viewed series on Netflix in the year 2021 was The office.



As of 13 th November 2022, the above series are listed in the Top 10 most watched series on Netflix.

and 2 Netflix earned around 5.5 million total subscribers. Netflix has 223.09 million subscribers from around the world today.



In the United States of America, users around 79.65% resulting in 2.9 million access Netflix.com via desktop resulted in 12.44% and 87.56% watch it on 87.56%.

Argentina’s 14.43% users resulted in 517K users, out of which 99.72% access Netflix from a desktop while only 0.28% access it on mobile.

In Indonesia and Canada, there are around 1.09% and 0.65% of the users resulted in 39.1K and 23.3K respectively. Out of which 100% of users living in Indonesia watch Netflix on the desktop while in Canada, 46.28% watch it on a desktop, and 53.72% watch it on mobile.

62% of the users in Australia resulted in 22.2K preferring to watch Netflix only on a desktop.

Netflix has 99.98% organic traffic while only 0.02% is paid traffic.



Considering the demographic traffic towards Netflix, the age group of people from 25 years to 34 years around 28.06% is the highest.

Users from the age group of 18 years to 24 years contribute around 20.86%.

With a minor difference, according to Netflix Statistics, there are 20.80% of the users from the age group of 35 years to 44 years whereas, there are around 14.03% and 10.06% from the age group of 45 years to 54 years and 55 years to 64 years respectively.

Users from the baby boomers group are around 6.19% around the world.

As per Netflix Statistics, there are 73.53 million paid subscribers in combination with Europe, the middle east, and Africa.

In the United States of America along with Canada, there are 73.39 million paid subscribers.

Whereas Latin America and Asia pacific have in total 39.94 million and 36.23 million respectively.

Netflix Statistics state that, it charges $0.20 per hour for every piece of content being watched.

58% of the users started their subscription on Netflix only because the platform streams original shows.

In the month of July 2022, Netflix had around 18.63 million app downloads over the world including android and iOS.

As per Netflix statistics, the market for the platform in North America is expected to capture around 65% by the year 2025. Whereas, in Latin America, it is expected to reach 53%.

By the year 2025, EMEA and Asia Pacific are expected to increase Netflix’s market reach by 41% and 25% respectively.

Pakistan has the lowest Netflix subscription cost.

The United States of America has around 64.5% of Netflix users, whereas Norway has around 62.4% of the total users.

While Canada and Denmark have 56.3% and 54.9% of the users in total.

Sweden and Netherlands have around 50.2% and 43.6% users respectively.

Whereas, Australia, Finland, Germany, and United Kingdom have Netflix’s share captured by 42.7%, 39.7%, 35.5%, and 33.8% respectively.

According to Netflix Statistics, 37% of users around the world binge-watch Netflix during work hours.

In the United Kingdom, around 27% of the users share their accounts with other people.

There’s almost no gender gap between the users of Netflix.

In the year 2021, around 47% of the population in the United States of America chose Netflix over any other OTT platform.

Of all the users, they have at least 6 shows that they watch in common unknowingly.

Internet traffic is captured at 9.39% by Netflix.

According to the OTT platforms, Netflix has a 17% share in online video subscriptions over the world.

Netflix is ready to spend $20 million for every hour for stamping the original content.

As per Netflix statistics, 80% of the users watch the series/ movies recommended by Netflix’s algorithm.

Netflix’s personalized recommendation costs around $1 billion every year.

Around the globe, Netflix has around 17,000 titles released till October 2022.

55% of the users are ready to pay more for Netflix services.

Netflix’s reported revenue in the year 2021 was $29.7 billion.

45% of the revenue earned by Netflix comes from the region of North America.

On average a Netflix user watches a total of 49 days’ worth of TV shows and movies after creating the account.

There are around 41% of users over the globe are enjoying the full services of Netflix without creating an account. This is led by account sharing method.

According to Netflix Statistics, it has today the highest subscriber count than any other OTT platform.

Netflix Statistics say that 63% of the subscribers have watched the Friends series repeatedly.

Netflix has no advertisements; therefore, it has saved around 58 hours of commercial for an average user.

12% of the users have watched Netflix in public restrooms while 27% of the users have watched during the waiting period for receiving any kind of service.

Users who watch 3.2 hours of Netflix per day, contribute to 6 billion watch hours per month of watching Netflix.

According to Netflix Statistics, the platform lost 2,00,000 subscribers in the first quarter of 2022.

For an average user, It takes around 5 days to binge-watch the whole Netflix series.

Stranger things are the most watched English series on Netflix at all times.

90% of the user millennials and 87% of the Gen Z population binge-watch Netflix.

80% of the subscribers love to choose new content to watch from personal recommendation.

Around 23% of US adults resulting in 30 million, watch Netflix every day.

Netflix’s most valuable market is the United States of America and Canada.

Slovakia has the largest library on Netflix’s platform with 7,990 titles.

According to Netflix Statistics, the revenue is supposed to increase to $132 billion by the year 2027.



United States of America has increased traffic towards the website with an overall percentage of website traffic at 23.79%, which has been increased by 0.82%.

The United Kingdom has around 5.63% of total traffic with a decrease of 2.93%.

Brazil and Canada have 5.39% and 4.91% of the overall traffic with a decreased rate of 0.15% and 0.61% respectively.

While Germany has a contribution of 3.87% with an increased rate of 5.01%.

Other countries have a share of around 56.40%.

Netflix is also the largest Amazon Web services provider as it spends $9.6 million on AWS every month.

The platform earned around $200 million in the year 2021 from DVD rental services.

The movie Tiger king received 34 million views in just 10 days after its release on the platform.

Till today, Netflix has received around 250 awards and 800 nominations for the original content.

Teenagers under the age of 18, around 37% in total watch Netflix on a daily basis.

Netflix has around 76,000 hidden movies and TV shows categories.

Conclusion

Not long ago when all of us used to watch movies in the theaters and wait for them to come on television. Today as technology changed, many things arrived in one pack. There are a lot of OTT platforms that have loads of movies, episodes, and TV shows loaded with their platform. Netflix is one of them as it is a leading OTT platform around the world.

Netflix has been offering subscriptions every month at a very less price. There is n number of movies, TV shows, and Netflix originals available that can be watched a number of times. Moreover, Netflix is better than downloading any movie illegally. Netflix also lets you download any movie or other stuff and can be watched at any time. Netflix has more options compared to other platforms such as Hotstar, Amazon prime, etc.

FAQ . In how many countries Netflix is available? Netflix is available in more than 190 countries. In which countries Netflix is not available? Netflix is not accessible in China, North Korea, Russia, Syria, and Crimea. How many languages does Netflix support? Location wise, Netflix is available with 5 to 7 languages. On the other hand, there are around 62 languages available on Netflix. How much does Netflix charges monthly? Netflix has three subscription plans. The basic plan is available for $9.99 for month, Standard plan is available for $15.49 a month and Premium plan is available for $19.99 for a month. For more details visit the following link: https://help.netflix.com/en/node/24926