Quora Statistics: There is almost no chance that you have not heard about Quora. The Q and A website always appears as the top result in all your Google searches, regardless of what they may be.

On Quora, users can support one another by responding to questions on various subjects. Young people, professionals, journalists, and business leaders have expressed interest in using the platform to share their knowledge.

Quora is frequently compared to Reddit or Yahoo! Answers (even if it has been doing better since the former closed last year).

It was even described as a social pseudo-media, a more sophisticated platform than Facebook. This is not surprising considering that former Facebook employees created the platform.

Are you still unsure of your thoughts on it? You may discover everything there is to know about it by reading our selection of Quora Statistics.

Important Quora Facts for 2022 (Editor’s choice)

Key Quora Statistics

It’s time to go a little more specific; we have everything from etymology to the most recent trends.

Quora may not be a traditional social network, but it is still user-driven. As a result, platform statistics also provide helpful information on its user base.

#1. Every day, 3,000 to 5,000 questions are posted by Quora users.

Quora was completely free to all users up until recently.

Quora announced 2021, a subscription-based service called Quora+, which allows creators to put their content behind a paywall. Users must subscribe for $5 per month to see the answers.

Knowledge is a virtue, and one could say it is priceless. It remains to be seen how many people would be willing to pay the cost.

#2. Quora covers more than 400,000 topics.

You can “follow” topics on Quora to view any new questions and answers that could be of interest to you.

What other uses does Quora have? Well, the majority of the hot topics are what you might anticipate— books, music, travel, etc. However, specific statistics surprised us. For example, “Fashion and Design” has 42 million followers, while “Automobiles” only has 7 million followers. Quora is a platform dominated by men, which is somewhat shocking.

#3. The most popular topics on Quora in 2018 were travel, entertainment, marketing, business, technology, and education.

As previously said, hundreds of thousands of topics are available on Quora, but the most popular categories in 2018 were travel, entertainment, marketing, business, technology, learning, etc. You might know more than others, even though you’re not an expert on the subject. In addition, you can start by observing discussions related to your industry, then join in by posting questions and answers. You can include links that point back to your website to help with traffic growth when appropriate.

#4. Quora: What does that mean?

It appears that this name was chosen for several reasons.

The most important one is the Latin word quorum, which describes a group of individuals debating a matter and coming to a decision. In addition, the platform’s co-founder, Charlie Cheever, also mentioned that they liked the word since it rhymes with “flora,” which sounds… healthy.

Last but not least, it was the only naming concept for which they could get the domain name; other owners were not eager to sell.

#5. More than 10 million people have viewed the top questions.

Since selecting the most important questions on Quora for you is rather subjective, we can only provide some of the most well-liked ones.

The top question is: “What is the single most powerful piece of financial advice you have ever received?” There are approximately 1,500 answers, and it has around 11.3 million views.

The second most popular question is, “What are some of the best ways to lose weight?” There are around 8.2 million views, followed by “What are the finest airport tips?” with nearly 8.1 million views and hundreds of responses.

The latter actually offers some excellent ideas, such as taking photos of your luggage to prevent it from getting lost or bringing empty water bottles to fill at a fountain after security.

Quora User Statistics

We’re talking about a website where learning new topics and expanding your horizons are the main goals. It makes sense that its consumers are avid collectors of knowledge.

#6. 57% of Quora’s population is male.

Even though Quora is a website for knowledge exchange in general and does not specifically cater to either men or women, males are much more inclined to search the site for information.

Fun fact to be aware of if you are a regular user. However, if you work in marketing, that information is vital. Quora has 300 million monthly users, around 43% is still quite a respectable number, although advertisements geared at men will probably perform better on the site.

Fun fact: The gender gap on rival site Reddit is even larger; 74% of Redditors are men, according to Google Ad Planner. For comparison purposes, the gender ratio on well-known social media sites like Instagram and Facebook is primarily 50:50.

#7. 34.1% of Indians are Quora users.

Two Americans founded Quora in 2010, but it has since outgrown its country of origin. In contrast, only 28% of traffic is generated in the US.

More than 70 million individuals per month visit Quora in India due to its enormous popularity. This is just in English. Additionally, it is offered in a wide range of regional languages, including Bengali, Hindi, Tamil, Gujarati, Marathi, Telugu, etc.

#8. More than 300 million people visit Quora each month.

Wow, your website has at least 300 million monthly visits. The number of users on Quora and its popularity has undoubtedly increased in recent years. It had approximately 100 million users in 2016 and 190 million in the next year.



#9. Each day, users spend 8 to 10 minutes on Quora.

According to Quora statistics, users spend an average of 8 minutes on the platform daily, while LinkedIn users spend 4 minutes daily.

The difference gets more prominent when we compare people who earn more than $100,000 – they spend 10 minutes on Quora instead of 4 on LinkedIn.

The majority of replies, however, are so meticulously detailed that it takes some time to even look through them.



#10. The Quora user between the ages of 18 to 24 makes up nearly half of the total.

Users between the ages of 25 and 34 make up 32.5% of the total user base. Less than 4% of the population is over 35.

This indicates that the average Quora user is pretty young, yet these figures are less or more in line with data from other social media networks.



Quora Marketing Statistics

Although “Quora” and “marketing” may not seem to go together in your mind, let’s face it—everyone needs to generate money in some way.

Quora was once famous for its ineptness at making money. It might be surprising, as Quora is a platform that helps people to find the correct answers. A large part of it sprang from the founders’ reluctance to “sell” its consumers’ data. Where credit is given, there aren’t many websites that can compete with Quora in this area.

However, no matter how good their intentions were, they could not maintain it indefinitely. By 2022, Quora will unquestionably be a helpful marketing tool. How? To find out, keep reading.

#11. 63% of Quora visitors come from online searches.

Google is responsible for more than 50% of Quora’s traffic, which is not surprising, given its status as the most popular search engine.

If you work in marketing, all of this also means that you could use this information by giving answers containing particular keywords or allusions to your product.

#12. Quora makes very little money.

Despite Quora’s high market value, the company doesn’t generate much money since it is reluctant to monetize its user base. It reportedly earned $20 million in 2018, which is considerably 100 times less than the company’s market capitalization.

Investors have expressed concern about the company’s poor track record of actually making money.

#13. Quora has a value of $2 billion.

Here is the answer to the question, “How much is Quora worth?” It isn’t even close to some of its rivals’ net values.

While we won’t compare it to social media giants like Meta, many people will view Reddit and Quora as competitors.

Perhaps users prefer less severe content; however, Reddit’s latest market valuation was $6 billion.

However, Quora is expanding; it was valued at $1.7 billion less than five years ago.

#14. 60% of Quora advertisements are Business-to-business (B2B).

According to the Quora team, the majority of firms using Quora’s Ads platform target other businesses rather than end-users.

Let’s not forget about the 2019 Quora demographics study, which found that typical users were 37% more likely to hold management positions than the overall population.

In other words, many Quora Ads marketers are attempting to take advantage of this and offer their products to persons currently working in the sector.



#15. Advertising on Quora has been possible since 2016.

When Quora first launched online in 2010, it remained ad-free until 2016. The website’s founder stated that they did not want to bombard consumers with banners and pop-ups throughout the site. But soon, even they had to yield.

In 2016, Quora began displaying advertisements from particular partners like Shopify and Mulesoft. They introduced Quora Ads in 2017, a self-serving platform that anyone may use to market their services or products on the website. As a result, Quora started charging its users in an effort to draw in more investors.

What To Expect From The Quora Platform: A Look At Few Quora Trends

The sector that changes the fastest is technology. Quora is no exception to the rule; since its launch in 2009, it has grown significantly.

It is anticipated that it will continue to evolve over the 2020s at a similar rate. Let’s see what the future might hold.

#16. Mobile users make up 3/4 of Quora traffic.

Depending on how much you surf the net, this might or might not surprise you. However, there is a perfectly logical explanation—India is by far Quora’s largest market, and very few people own a personal computer. However, smartphones are owned by more than half of Indians.

Similar trends are observed in the United States. While a higher percentage of people in the US have desktop computers, many Americans don’t use them. According to recent statistics, 97% of Americans use their phones daily compared to only 70% who use laptops or desktop devices.

In other words, Quora attracts the bulk of mobile users worldwide.



#17. 61% of users on the Quora site have a college degree.

Is Quora a reliable source of knowledge? You can be sure it is because almost two-thirds of its users have a college degree. This platform is more prevalent among highly educated people than on other social networks.

However, keep in mind that anyone can post anything on the Internet. There is no guarantee that all of the information on the site is reliable, even though many Quora answers will offer accurate and factually correct information.

#18. In 2016, Quora’s first language other than English was released.

They certainly took their time! Quora statistics reveal that over 50% of Quora’s users are not native English speakers.

Spanish was the first language that Quora translated, and then a year later came Italian, German, and Japanese.

Since then, several additional Asian and European languages —including Hindi, Dutch, Tamil, Finnish, etc.—have been introduced.

Conclusion

The statistics above show that Quora is becoming an increasingly popular platform for both users and businesses. This provides an excellent opportunity for those looking to reach a large audience with their product and services. This presents a unique opportunity for companies to capitalize on the site’s popularity by creating content that resonates with users. Additionally, businesses can use Quora to answer customer questions and create a more personal connection with potential and current customers.

People on social media have strong opinions, just like everyone else in the world. Quora is no exception; some people regard it as the most “intelligent,” while others stay away from it at all costs.

Whatever your individual opinions, there is no denying that Quora is expanding. You’ll be relieved to learn that Quora Ads is a fairly robust service if you plan to use the 300 million users of the platform for advertising.

We hoped the Quora statistics we chose would be at least as instructive as using Quora itself. Additionally, you also have the data to support your argument if you get into a debate about which social network is best.

FAQ . Which countries use Quora the most? India has the highest number of Quora users with approximately 40%. The US is second with 20%. However, Quora's ranking in these countries is not good, suggesting that only a small percentage of users use Quora there. This contrasts with india, where nearly every student is curious. Are people still using Quora? Over 300 million unique users visit Quora every month. Quora had 100,000,000 monthly users in 2016. In 2016, Quora had 100 million monthly users. This number rose to 190 millions in 2017. Based on user count, it is now among the top 20 most popular social media sites in the world. Why is Quora so popular? Quora is a place where people from all over the globe can ask questions and get answers from an international community. Google wants to show websites that answer questions. Google may rank Quora highly because Quora answers questions. They are a natural, symbiotic match. Is Quora in decline? Is Quora improving or declining in 2021-2022? Declining, definitely ! What age group uses Quora most? 45.5% Quora users belong to the 18-24 age group. 32.5% of Quora users are between 25 and 34 years old. This is the second largest user group of Quora. Quora users between the ages of 34 and 55 are very few, at 2%. Do Quora writers get paid? The answer is "No". Quora does not pay for answers. You can help Quora by answering questions of interest to earn a reputation. You will start to be noticed by experts from Industries when you do this.