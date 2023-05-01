Warner Bros Statistics – By Users, Revenue and Number of Awards

Introduction

Warner Bros Statistics: World-famous movie producer and distributed Warner Bros has been leading the movie industry for a long. But what made its way? There’s no doubt that Harry Potter’s magical world gave it all to Warner Bros. The first ever Harry Potter movie was released in 2001 globally and today in 2023 it is still trending on top. And that’s what we are talking about!

These interesting Warner Bros Statistics will make every single movie ever distributed by them. Tell us, aren’t you playing Hogwarts Legacy already?

Around 57.5% of the total Warner Bros audience is collectively from Canada and the United States of America.

Three movies distributed by Warner Bros generated more than $1 billion in global box office revenue: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II , Aquaman, and Joker.

In the month of February 2023, the total number of active players for Hogwarts Legacy was 12,650,577.

As of today, the company has employed more than 8,000 employees globally.

Warner Bros Statistics show that the industry is female-driven as 56.1% of employees working with them are female whereas 43.9% are male employees.

Warner Bros.com received the highest level of traffic in the last month from people aged between 25 to 34 years resulting in 32.42%.

According to Warner Bros Statistics, as of 2022 Warner Bros Discovery collectively has 18.3% of the market share in the United States of America.

Who is Warner Bros?

Warner Bros Pictures is an American-based film production and distribution company owned by Warner Bros Pictures Group which is a division of Warner Bros. entertainment. These divisions are owned by Warner Bros Discovery. The company is headquartered in California, USA. Moreover, Warner Bros also manages filmmaking operations, theatrical distribution as well as marketing and promotion for films made by Warner Bros and DC Studios, Castle Rock Entertainment, New Line Cinema, and Warner Animation Group. The has recently released its video game Hogwarts Legacy in February 2023, with a global number of players in millions.

General Warner Bros Statistics

Warner Bros Statistics state that their Direct-to-consumer platform subscribers reached 96.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The total DTC (Direct to consumer) subscribers as of Q3 of 2022 were 94.9 million.

As of 2022, Warner Bros earned a revenue of around 936 million with an annual increase in revenue of more than 40% in the US and Canada segments.

Warner Bros has a market cap of $36.69 billion.

As of 2022, the total number of VOD animation series and TV is in development globally by Warner bros. Discovery was 105 animated programs out of these 70 were for linear television broadcasts and 35 were on video on demand for HBO Max.

Warner Bro’s Hogwarts legacy has 9,182,295 monthly active players as of 2023 considering the last 30 days.

Furthermore, Warner Bros Statistics of warnerbros.com state the generated website traffic in December 2022 was 1.3 million globally, whereas it was stable in the month of January 2023 at 1.3 million.

As of February 2023, the website traffic increased by 24% reaching 1.6 million.

As stated by Warner Bros Statistics, 98.06% of traffic is organic while only 1.94% is paid traffic towards warnerbros.com.

Hogwarts Legacy is the top-selling video game as of February 2023.

Warner Bros Statistics by Demographics

The subscriber base or website traffic visitors have 31.06% of females and 68.94% of males.



(Reference: similarweb.com)

Furthermore, there are 30.33% of website visitors aged between 18 to 24 years.

15% and 10.19% of the website visitors belong to the 35 to 44 years and 45 to 54 years of groups respectively.

Moreover, 6.69% of traffic is contributed by people between 55 to 64 years and there are 4.22% is contributed by baby boomers aged 65 years and above.

Top Grossing Animated Films Worldwide in 2022



(Reference: Statista.com)

As of 2022, The Lion King by Disney became the top-grossing animated film globally by generating a box office revenue of 1,651.02 million.

Furthermore, Incredibles 2 by Pixar and Shrek 2 by DreamWorks ranked respectively following The Lion King by generating 1,242.81 million and 935.25 million in box office revenue in 2022.

Warner Bros The Lego Movie ranked fifth for generating 468.08 of box office revenue in 2022.

Additionally, other ranked movies in the box office list for generating globally highest revenue are The Smurfs by Sony (563.75 million), Spirited Away by Ghibli (383.89 million), The Last Airbender by Nickelodeon (319.71 million), Pokémon: The First movie by OLM (163.64 million), Dragon Ball Super: Broly by Toei (122.75 million), and Teen Titans Go! To the movies by Cartoon Network (51.62 million).

Warner Bros Statistics By Market Share in the US



(Reference: fiercevideo.com)

Highest ever market share captured by the Walt Disney Company resulting in 19.8%.

Other companies have a share in the United States of America in 2022 as Netflix (8.2%), NBCUniversal (10.5%), Paramount (13.1%), and other platforms and companies in the collection (30%).

Number of Nominations for Golden Globe Awards 2023

The top three movie distributors ranked respectively are Searchlight Pictures, A24, and Netflix with total nominations of 12, 10, and 9.

Other platforms that secured their places in the total number of nominations for Golden Globe Awards in 2023 are Paramount Pictures (7), Universal Pictures (7), Walt Disney Motion Picture (5), Focus Features (4), Neon, Orion Pictures/ United Artists Releasing, Sony Pictures Classics, Variance Films (2), and Prime Video, Columbia Pictures, GKIDS, MUBI and TriStar Pictures (1).

Warner Bros Statistics By Country



(Source: similarweb.com)

In the last month of February 2023, the United States of America contributed 36.08% of website traffic with an increased rate of visitors by 27.94%.

The United Kingdom showed a 3.74% of contribution at a 43.90% increase rate in visitors.

Russia and China showed total traffic by 3.74% and 3.57% respectively with surprising rates of increased visits of 266.6% and 233.4%.

Brazil has 2.99% of total traffic towards warnerbros.com with an increased rate of 55.82%.

Other countries collectively make 49.89% of total website traffic in 2023.

Number of Wins at Critics Choice Awards 2022



(Reference: Statista.com)

As of 2022, Disney won 5 awards at Critics Choice Awards, whereas Netflix, Universal, and Warner Bros ranked respectively by winning 4 awards each.

Whereas Amazon and Apple TV+ also bagged 1 award in the basket.

Janus Films and Sony also grabbed their position in Critics Choice awards in 2022 by winning 1 award each.

Warner Bros Box Office Performance in 2022



(Reference: the-numbers.com)

Warner Bros Box Office Performance in 2023



(Reference: the-numbers.com)

Top 10 International Leading Stars of Warner Bros



(Reference: the-numbers.com)

Top 10 Worldwide Leading Stars of Warner Bros



(Reference: the-numbers.com)

Warner Bros Statistics By Revenue



(Reference: Statista.com)

Warner Bros Statistics By Segment



(Reference: Statista.com)

Looking at the above chart, the highest revenue by segment is received from the Networks segments followed by the direct-to-consumer platform and studios segment, by comparing the insights from quarter 2 of 2021 to quarter 4 of 2022.

Warner Bros Statistics By Employment

On average, the salary of the employee at Warner Bros is $62,583 a year.

By Demographic

Race Percentage White 50.8% Hispanic or Latino 23.1% Asian 12.4% Black or African American 8.1% Unknown 5.6%

(Source: zippia.com)

As of today, there are 50.8% of employees working at Warner Bros which belong to white ethnic backgrounds.

1% and 12.4% of the employees are Hispanic or Latino and Asian by background.

Furthermore, 8.1% of employees are black or African American and 5.6% have not disclosed their identities.

By Length of Employment

Number or Years Percentages Less than one year 26% 1-2 years 28% 3-4 years 13% 5-7 years 13% 8-10 years 6% 11+years 13%

(Source: zippia.com)

26% of the employees at Warner Bros stay in the same job for less than one year.

The highest number of people according to Warner Bros Statistics say 28% of people don’t leave their jobs until a maximum of 2 years.

On the other hand, similarly, there are 13% of employees who say respectively in the same job for 3 to 4 years and 5 to 7 years.

Furthermore, there are 6% of employees at Warner Bros work there for a maximum of 10 years.

On the other hand, 13% of Warner Brothers employees stay at the company for more than 11 years.

By Education



(Reference: zippia.com)

According to Warner Bros Statistics, 76.3% of employees working at the company have a bachelor’s degree, while there are 10% of employees with master’s degree.

4% earned an associate degree while 3.3% of the Warner Bros employees have high school diplomas.

Furthermore, 1.2% of employees earned their diplomas and 1% respectively gained their certificate of completion and well as a doctorate.

Warner Bros Statistics By Referral

The highest number of traffic generated towards Warnerbros.com is by YouTube resulting in 40.94%.

Facebook sends around 26.35% of global traffic while Twitter has a referral rate of 12.68%.

Reddit and Douban contribute by 6.74% and 5.49% respectively.

Other social media networks collectively share a referral rate of 7.81% towards warnerbros.com

Warner Bros Statistics By Website Traffic Source

com received 46.48% of direct traffic in the last month of 2023.

Warner Bros Statistics state that organic search contributes the maximum number of traffic towards the website resulting in 44.54%.

Website traffic sent by referrals and social media networking sites is 5.92% and 1.90%.

Paid search contributes by 0.88% while mail and display traffic contributes by 0.21% and 0.07%.

Conclusion

The global media and entertainment industry is growing by billions every year. And the reason behind this is the top movie distributors produce re-watchable movies. Warner Bros is one of them. Their production of the series Harry Potter made them enter the market globally, and of course, looking at these Warner Bros Statistics, it is obvious that in the future more magic in the movie industry is coming.

Moreover, looking at the technological improvements, there won’t be any longer when you enter into movies using VR headsets!

FAQ . How to attend movie premiers? Tickets for movie premiers are sent through special invite only. How can I land a job with Warner bros? You can check out the available job posting under the Career section on warnerbros.com. What type of industry is Warner Bros? Warner Brothers Entertainment, Inc produces movies. In other words, it is a video-based entertainment service. Moreover, it produces TV Shows, animation films, home videos and DVDs, games, interactive entertainment, and comic books. If I produce a film or have a script idea can I submit it to Warner Bros? Submissions of the same are acceptable only through a licensed literary agent. This person is a signatory to the Writers Guild of America. The list of accredited agents can be obtained by calling on the number 323-951-4000 or reaching them by email by visiting the website www.wga.org.

