Introduction

HBO Statistics: The reports say the HBO and HBO Max television platform has earned the highest subscriber growth by the end of the 2nd quarter of 2022. By the end of 2022 in the United States HBO services have earned 48.6 million subscribers but this success didn’t come overnight. HBO was launched in 1972 and founded by Charles Dolan and is one of the well-established American pay-TV networks and not just a premium cable network. Presently this platform is running over many OTT video services and covers a wide range of geographic ranges. These HBO Statistics include many effective aspects that provide light on how HBO is one the best network in the world today.

Editor’s Choice

As per the reports of AT&T, the company HBO was owned by Warne Media and Networks in 2022; it also became part of Warner Bros, Discovery.

The subscriber count of HBO increased by 3 million in April 2022, which resulted in 12.8 million from last year’s quarter.

in April 2022, which resulted in The HBO network is available across 150 countries by the end of 2022.

Both HBO and HBO Max have earned a global subscription of 76.8 million users.

In 2022 the SVOD services, market share of HBO Max were 14%.

The TV series Games of Thrones have helped the company to earn a board range of audience.

have helped the company to earn a board range of audience. The average revenue per subscriber of HBO and HBO Max was $11.15 by the end of 2022.

According to Statista 2022, over the world, HBO was having 142 million users in which the United States was having 45 million users.

in which the As of 2023, for accessing HBO people were willing to pay over $2.58.

The net worth of HBO in February 2022 turned to $10 billion.

Facts About HBO statistics

Most Millennial HBO subscribers have moved towards HBO Max subscriptions those who were having extra income and are tech-savvy by 8% and Boomers by 30%.

Around 1,600 HBO apps have been downloaded per day by most of the new HBO new subscribers resulting in 87,000 users.

HBO was the most-awarded network with 12 trophies in the 2022 Emmys.

HBO in-app purchases on both Android and iOS revenue have resulted in more than $500 million in the 1st quarter of 2022.

In the 1st quarter of 2022, the global HBO and HBO Max subscriber count reached 76.8 million and in the 2nd quarter of 2022 resulted in 81.2 million.

In the 1st quarter of 2022, the subscriber count of HBO and HBO Max in the United States reached 48.2 million and in the 2nd quarter of 2022 resulted in 51.3 million.

In the 1st quarter of 2022, the revenue of HBO increased by 2.5% which resulted in $8.7 billion.

Whereas the HBO Max subscription raised by 4.4% resulting in $4 billion and revenue earned by in-app purchases of HBO Max was $48.7 million in January 2022.

In the U.S. the market share of HBO Max app downloads turned out with 21% in April 2022 and the new user market share was up by 10%.

The visitors of hbomax.com with 32.15% were between 25 to 34 years by the end of 2022.

General Statistics

According to Statista, the worldwide downloads generated by HBO Max in JanuaryJanuary 2022 were 13.48 million.

The installation of HBO Max app installations has increased by 61% after HBO launched Made for Love.

On 8th November 2022 HBO television service celebrated its 50th anniversary.

As of 2023, it is estimated that the number of viewers of HBO Max will be enhanced by 100 million.

By the end of 2022, the overall HBO Max has boasted 92.8 million subscriber counts, in 2023 the subscriber count went to 106.1 million. By the end of 2024, it is expected to be 114.7 million subscribers and by 2025 it will be 122.8 million.

In the United States, the annual revenue generated by HBO Max in 2022 was $10.54 per user.

In the 1st quarter of 2022, in the U.S. HBO Max turned out the 12th most downloaded application in the Google Play Store.

As of April 2022, HBO Max has crossed the record of Netflix in case of downloads which resulted in HBO Max = 2.5 million and Netflix = 2 million.

Whereas, the U.S. ranked 3rd position downloads of the HBO Max app from the Apple App Store in the 1st quarter 2022resulted in 8 million.

As of March 2022, Warner Bros. was having $27.54 billion annual income and in 2023 the worth resulted out to be $27.54 billion which is 51.8% less.

The number of subscribers has grown globally by 5% and domestically by 3.8% in each quarter of 2022 when AT&T merged the HBO services with Discovery+.

As of February 2022, almost 46 countries were having HBO Max and by 8th March 2022, the platform was available in more than 15 European countries.

HBO Max Statistics by Growth

The subscriber growth in the United States 2022, Q1 = 3.8%, Q2 = 9%,Q3 = 1%, and Q4 = 2.1%

Global subscriber growth 2022, Q1 = 4.1%, Q2 = 19.9%,Q3 = 3%, and Q4 = 1.3%

HBO User Count Statistics by Country

(Reference: prioridata.com)

By the end of 2022, HBO users in the United States ranked top most by 32.74%

Brazil ranks the second position with 10.8%

Mexico = 6.24%

Spain = 5.38%

Argentina = 5.24%

Other countries = 39.6%

HBO and HBO Max Subscriber Count Statistics

(Reference: headphonesaddict.com)

The subscriber count in the 1 st quarter of 2022, worldwide = 76.8 million, the United States = 48.6 million, non-U.S. = 28.2 million

quarter of 2022, worldwide = 76.8 million, the United States = 48.6 million, non-U.S. = 28.2 million 2 nd quarter 2022, worldwide = 92.1 million, the United States = 53 million, non-U.S. = 39.1 million

quarter 2022, worldwide = 92.1 million, the United States = 53 million, non-U.S. = 39.1 million 3 rd quarter 2022, worldwide = 94.9 million, the United States = 53.5 million, non-U.S. = 41.4 million

quarter 2022, worldwide = 94.9 million, the United States = 53.5 million, non-U.S. = 41.4 million 4th quarter 2022, worldwide = 96.1 million, the United States = 54.6 million, non-U.S. = 41.5 million

Streaming Service Market Share Statistics for HBO

In the U.S., January 2022 = 14%

May, 2022 = 15%

September, 2022 = 15%

December, 2022 = 14%

HBO Max Visitor’s Statistics by Age Group

18 – 24 years = 29.09%

25 – 34 years = 32.15%

35 – 44 years = 17.93%

45 – 54 years = 10.55%

55 – 64 years = 6.55%

Above 65 years = 3.73%

HBO Most Enjoyed Contents Statistics by U.S. Generation

Gen Z: Original TV programs = 27%, Recent movies = 12%, Older movies = 15%, and Other = 46%

Original TV programs = 27%, Recent movies = 12%, Older movies = 15%, and Other = 46% Millennials: Original TV programs = 33%, Recent movies = 20%, Older movies = 8%, and Other = 39%

Original TV programs = 33%, Recent movies = 20%, Older movies = 8%, and Other = 39% Gen X: Original TV programs = 31%, Recent movies = 31%, Older movies = 5%, and Other = 33%

Original TV programs = 31%, Recent movies = 31%, Older movies = 5%, and Other = 33% Boomers: Original TV programs = 31%, Recent movies = 34%, Older movies = 7%, and Other = 28%

Top 10 HBO Movie Statistics, 2023

(Source: flixpatrol.com)

Top 10 HBO Shows Statistics, 2023

(Source: flixpatrol.com)

HBO Series Statistics

As of 31st January 2023, HBO was having 4 original series with above 15 million per episode viewers.

In 2022, Game of Thrones and House of The Dragon the first season were having 29 million viewers.

Euphoria was holding 19.5 million viewers in the second season by the end of 2022.

The White Lotus was holding 15.5 million viewers in the 2nd season.

Lastly, The Last Of Us was having 21.3 million viewers in both 1st and 2nd seasons.

Most In-demand Series in HBO and HBO Max

(Source: thewrap.com)

Over the U.S. market, the demand was higher between 29 th May to 29 th June 2022.

May to 29 June 2022. On the platform HBO, the demand for Game of Thrones increased by 48.3 times, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver = by 34 times, The Sopranos = by 27.9 times, Barry = by 27.6 times, Real Time With Bill Maher = 24.7 times, West World = by 23.3 times, and Euphoria = 22.3 times.

In the platform of HBO Max, Our Flag Means Death = 32.4 times, Titans = 23.4 times, and Young Justice = 22.5 times.

Statistics by Share of HBO Series Demands, June 2022

Game of Thrones = 4%

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver = 2.8%

Our Flag Means Death = 2.7%

The Sopranos, and Barry = 2.3% each

Titans = 1.9%

Young Justice, and Euphoria = 1.8% each

The Staircase = 1.4%

Others = 79.1%

Statistics by Most Enjoyed Content

In the 3 rd quarter of 2022, Original TV programs = 31%

quarter of 2022, Original TV programs = 31% Recent movies = 24%

Other originals = 17%

The current season of network TV = 9%

Older movies = 8%

Prior seasons of networks TV series = 9%

Other = 1%

HBO Max Statistics by the length of the U.S. Subscription and Access Type

(Reference: capitaliq.spglobal.com)

Recent subscriber: Original TV programs = 32%, Recent movies = 18%, Other originals = 19%, Current season of network TV = 12%, Older movies = 7%, Prior seasons of networks TV series = 9%, and Other = 3%

Original TV programs = 32%, Recent movies = 18%, Other originals = 19%, Current season of network TV = 12%, Older movies = 7%, Prior seasons of networks TV series = 9%, and Other = 3% Long –term subscriber: Original TV programs = 30%, Recent movies = 27%, Other originals = 20%, Current season of network TV = 7%, Older movies = 8%, Prior seasons of networks TV series = 7%, and Other = 1%

Original TV programs = 30%, Recent movies = 27%, Other originals = 20%, Current season of network TV = 7%, Older movies = 8%, Prior seasons of networks TV series = 7%, and Other = 1% Free access: Original TV programs = 34%, Recent movies = 27%, other originals = 14%, Current season of network TV = 8%, Older movies = 10%, and Prior seasons of networks TV series = 7%.

Original TV programs = 34%, Recent movies = 27%, other originals = 14%, Current season of network TV = 8%, Older movies = 10%, and Prior seasons of networks TV series = 7%. Shared login: Original TV programs = 26%, Recent movies = 22%, Other originals = 9%, Current season of network TV = 13%, Older movies = 17%, Prior seasons of networks TV series = 11%, and Other = 2%

U.S. HBO Max Statistics by Frequency of Streaming from subscription video service

Frequent users: Original TV programs = 34%, Recent movies = 22%, Other originals = 15%, Current season of network TV = 10%, Older movies = 10%, Prior seasons of networks TV series = 8%, and Other = 1%

Original TV programs = 34%, Recent movies = 22%, Other originals = 15%, Current season of network TV = 10%, Older movies = 10%, Prior seasons of networks TV series = 8%, and Other = 1% Infrequent users: Original TV programs = 23%, Recent movies = 29%, Other originals = 21%, Current season of network TV = 8%, Older movies = 8%, Prior seasons of networks TV series = 9%, and Other = 2%

Top-Grossing App Statistics Sorted by Platform

(Source: googleusercontent.com)

As of August 2022, HBO Max ranked 2nd position in iOS App Store with earnings of $48 million.

In Google Play, HBO Max has secured the 4th position with earnings of $3 million.

Whereas, the combined total position of HBO Max secured the top position with $51 million in earnings.

HBO Max Users Demographic Statistics

(Reference: newvisiontheatres.com)

It is expected that by 2023, the Millennials are more likely to purchase HBO Max subscriptions by 8%, followed by Generation X = 7%, generation z = 5%, and Boomers = 1%.

The users are supposed to touch 100 million by the end of 2023 by keeping behind Disney+ and Hulu.

The operating income of HBO including all its services is going to generate $2 billion.

HBO User’s Statistics by Brand Awareness, Usage, Popularity, Loyalty, and Buzz

(Reference: statista.com)

HBO Max Statistics by Instagram Followers

(Reference: speakrj.com)

In 29 th January 2022 = 2.065 million

January 2022 = 2.065 million 24 th April 2022 = 2.41 million

April 2022 = 2.41 million 18th July 2022 = 2.56 million

Conclusion

As of now after completing the article on HBO Statistics it can be stated that the subscriber’s counts of HBO and HBO Max are currently increasing across the world. After the pandemic, this platform gained huge recognition because of its shows such as Game of Thrones, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, and Euphoria.HBO Max has played a vital role in this platform and this article includes important statistics that will help you understand all facts about the topic.

FAQ

Which devices can be used for accessing HBO Max?
There are variety of devices can be used for streaming videos on HBO Max are Smartphone's, smart TVs, tablets, Xbox, and gaming consoles.

How much does HBO Max costs for subscription?
The monthly plan is $9.99 with ads and $14.99 without ads whereas; the yearly plan is $99.99+ with ads and $149.99 without ads.

How to sign up for HBO Max?
First go to HBO Max's website, click sign up now, select the plan option, enter all information required then create account, lastly click to start subscription and start watching your favorite show.

