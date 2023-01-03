Introduction

OTT platforms Statistics: When we talk about technological developments, digitalization is one of them. The pandemic caused all the OTT platforms around the world to increase their popularity. During those two years, when it was not possible to launch movies in theaters, various OTT platforms helped this problem. To name a few famous are, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon prime video, and many more. In this Top 10 Indian OTT platforms Statistics, we will have a look at the general statistics, Top 10 OTT platforms focusing on the Indian region.

OTT Platforms Statistics (Editor’s Choice)

In India , 55% of the users reside in the top 5 metro cities, while 34% of the viewers are residing in tier one cities.

of the users reside in the top 5 metro cities, while of the viewers are residing in tier one cities. The most preferred OTT platform to watch movies and TV shows in Indian languages is Amazon Prime Video.

As per Top 10 Indian OTT platforms Statistics in the year 2021 recorded number of digital-only content users is around 12 million .

. At this moment India has around 45 million over-the-top (OTT) platform subscribers including various services.

platform subscribers including various services. India’s digital segment ranks second for the largest share of media and industry which will excel in the television market in the coming future.

Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix are playing a major role in India.

The size of people who have landed their lives on OTT platforms as of February 2022 is 658 million in India.

Disney+ Hotstar is currently a leading OTT platform in India. It has around 61.3 million subscribers from the Indian market as of October 2022.

subscribers from the Indian market as of October 2022. By the year 2023, the OTT market will reach ₹12,000-crore industry with a growth rate of CAGR 36%.

industry with a growth rate of CAGR There are around 46 OTT service providers in India.

What is an OTT platform?

Over-the-top platforms are the online services providers such as movies, episodes, TV serials, etc… BigFlix was the first ever OTT platform which was launched in India in the year 2008 by the Reliance entertainment group. Currently, there are many trending platforms in India as well as all over the world, but as per the records from Top 10 Indian OTT platforms Statistics, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, and SonyLiv have topped the list to name a few.

General OTT Platform Statistics

Revenue received from the OTT platforms in India is forecasted to reach $2.53 billion by the year-end of 2022.

The biggest market is Video streaming (SVoD) with a market size of $1.07 billion in the year 2022.

In the year on the average revenue per user in OTT platforms is projected at $6.38 billion.

Revenue from the Indian segment in OTT platforms is estimated at $2.53 billion for the year 2022.

According to the Top 10 Indian OTT platforms Statistics, User involvement in the OTT platforms by the year-end of 2022 is estimated at 28.2% which is supposed to rise to 36% by the year 2027.

The estimated video OTT market size by the year 2030 is $12.5 billion.

As per Top 10 Indian OTT platforms Statistics in the year 2021 recorded number of digital-only content users is around 12 million.

The most preferred OTT platform to watch movies and TV shows in Indian languages is Amazon Prime Video.

The projected audio OTT market by the year 2030 is $2.5 billion.

India’s digital segment ranks second for the largest share of media and industry which will excel in the television market in the coming future.

Top 10 Indian OTT platforms Statistics say that size of the people who have landed their lives on OTT platforms as of February 2022 is 658 million in India.

By the year 2027, the number of users for video on demand segment in India is expected to rise to 178.4 million.



(Reference: Statista)

In the year 2020, the revenue from the OTT market in India received $2.01 billion which rose to $2.95 billion in the year 2021.

As of 2026, it is expected that the revenue will increase to $6.73 billion.

In these years, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix played a major role.

On average Indian population spends around 70 minutes every day on OTT platforms with a frequency of consumption of 12.5 times a week.

There are around 46 OTT service providers in India.

According to Top 10 Indian OTT platforms Statistics, at this moment India has around 45 million over-the-top (OTT) platform subscribers including various services.

By the year 2023, the OTT market will reach ₹12,000-crore industry with a growth rate of CAGR 36%.

In India, 55% of the users reside in the top 5 metro cities, while 34% of the viewers are residing in tier one cities.

Top 10 Indian OTT platforms

#1. Disney+ Hotstar

Current Subscribers: 61.3 million as of October 2022.

as of October 2022. Current market Share as of April 2022: 50%.

as of April 2022: Revenue from the Indian continent: 16.7 billion.

Disney+ Hotstar is India’s leading platform as it focuses on sports as well as children’s most favored channel Disney. It is owned by Walt Disney Company India and Star India. Disney+ Hotstar also offers free trials as well as free movies but with limitations. The platform has 1 device plan at Rs 499 for a year which includes TV series, movies, and Hotstar specials. Another plan has 2 device options at Rs 899 for the year including ads. The third plan is a premium plan with Rs 1499 a year available with all contents with no advertisements option.

You can read more about Disney+ Hotstar Statistics here.

#2. Netflix:

Current Subscribers: 36.23 million .

. Current market Share as of April 2022: 8% .

as of April 2022: . Revenue from the Indian continent: 16.7 billion.

Another grossing over-the-top platform according to Top 10 Indian OTT platforms Statistics is Netflix. It has millions of movies, and episodes as well as Netflix originals available in multiple languages. The basic plan starts with mobile-only devices at Rs 149 followed by Rs 199, 499, and 649 monthly. According to the plan, the number of devices can be changed. Netflix allows sharing the accounts with friends and family.

You can read more about Netflix Statistics here.

#3. SonyLiv

Current Subscribers: 32.7 million.

Current market Share as of April 2022: 6%.

Revenue from the Indian continent: $1.7 billion.

SonyLiv Is famous for broadcasting CID and Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah. There are many subscribers, who created their paid accounts just for these serials only. The plan starts at Rs. 299 a year and Rs, 699, 999 which has device options as per the price with yearly and monthly plans.

You can read more about SonyLiv Statistics here.

#4. Amazon prime video

Current Subscribers: 28 million .

. Current market Share as of April 2022: 9% .

as of April 2022: . Revenue from the Indian continent: $6.38 million.

Just like Netflix, Amazon prime video is also one of the leading OTT platforms as per the Top 10 Indian OTT platforms Statistics. This being on the top list since it has been launched because of its prime features. Just a single subscription to Amazon prime service allows many other prime options such as videos, music, one-day delivery, early access, and many other things. A monthly plan starts at Rs 179 with a quarterly plan of Rs 459. The annual plan costs around Rs 1499.

You can read more about Amazon prime video Statistics here.

#5. Zee5

Current Subscribers: 48.11 million.

Current market Share as of April 2022: 5%.

Revenue from the Indian continent: Rs 549.6 crore.

This platform is supported by Essel group with its subsidiary Zee Entertainment enterprises. This platform has around 12 Indian languages supported episodes and movies. The yearly plan starts at Rs 499 with a limited offer. Other plans with unlimited offers start at Rs 999 a year and Rs 299 plan for 3 months. According to the plan subscription, the devices to watch on the go are available.

You can read more about Zee5 Statistics here.

#6. Voot

Current Subscribers: 1 million .

. Current market Share as of April 2022: 5% .

as of April 2022: . Revenue from the Indian continent: $2.1 billion.

Voot is famous for episodes such as Big Boss, Splitsvilla, and Roadies. Moreover, Voot has Vootkids where all the 1990’s cartoon is loaded with fun more specifically, Pokémon, Tom and Jerry, Bob the Builder, etc…

Voot’s plan starts at Rs 499 basic but yearly plan. A yearly plan with advanced content is available at Rs. 999 a year.

You can read more about Voot Statistics here.

#7. TVF Play

Current Subscribers: 11.3 million .

. Current market Share as of April 2022: 4% .

as of April 2022: . Revenue from the Indian continent: $5.72 million.

TVF play is famous in India for series like Kota factory, Permanent roommate, Flamer, etc. It was initially started as YouTube launched, and later on, was owned by Contagious Online media network Pvt ltd. The monthly charges start at Rs 99.

You can read more about TVFPlay Statistics here.

#8. MX player

Current Subscribers: 78 million.

Current market Share as of April 2022: 2.6%.

Revenue from the Indian continent: $103.9 million.

MX player is the oldest OTT platform which has over 1,50,000 titles in its library and supports around 12 languages. MX players do not charge any cost for subscription, it is free to use but has Ad supported movies and episodes.

You can read more about MX player Statistics here.

#9. Eros Now

Current Subscribers: 36.2 million .

. Current market Share as of April 2022: 6%

as of April 2022: Revenue from the Indian continent: 19 million.

Eros now is owned by Eros media World. This platform is also one of the widely used OTT platforms around the world as well as in India. Most of the movies contain Eros now association. This platform has more than 11,000 movies and TV shows available in multiple languages. Eros now’s plan starts at Rs 99 for every month and 399 for every year with a single device use each.

You can read more about Eros Now Statistics here.

#10. ALTBalaji

Current Subscribers: 35 million

Current market Share as of April 2022: 4%

Revenue from the Indian continent: 36.8 crore.

ALTBalaji has been owned by Balaji Telefilms Ltd. It also has millions of various movies and TV episodes. The basic subscription plan for 3 months starts at Rs 100. Another plan for 6 months is Rs 180 and the platform charges Rs 300 for a yearly plan. The number of available devices depends on the chosen subscription plans.

You can read more about ALTBalaji Statistics here.

What Made OTT Platforms Rise In India?

OTT platforms provided support to Indian creators in the cinemas who never came back to the theater but restarted their careers on OTT platforms.

After Dubai, India is the most digitalized country in the world. The OTT platforms provide entertainment 24/7 and the Indian population is loving this because of their busy schedules, they have few chances to go and actually watch the movies in the theaters.

Moreover, OTT platforms such as Disney+ Hotstar or Zee5 are the cheapest service providers on yearly basis.

Indian people follow TV serials more than anyone around the world, therefore, having these episodes increased the popularity of such platforms.

Millions of episodes, movies, and TV series are available without any advertisements as well as such content can be viewed in multiple languages.

As the internet took over the markets in world, it is more happening in India than in any other country, which is also a reason for OTT platforms to rise in India.

OTT platforms which release the episodes on the platform before broadcasting them on TV are the main reason for increasing popularity.

Moreover, the pandemic changed the habits of people from socializing and choosing online platforms to watch movies and episodes.

Furthermore, the taste in the entertainment Indian population has, is different from everyone else around the world.

Conclusion

India is home to many digital developments and India is the second largest country to be digitally advanced. The OTT platform market is surprisingly increasing in India, as people are moving towards technology and televisions are running out of time. Moreover, the availability of such platforms on portable devices such as mobile is also causing the popularity. In the future, the majority of the revenue will be coming from the Indian market towards OTT platforms. Watching movies when bored or even during work hours is a major point of entertainment for people in India as well as from around the world.

FAQ . Which is a leading OTT platform in India? Disney+ Hotstar is currently a leading OTT platform in India. It has around 61.3 million subscribers from Indian market as of October 2022. Can you sign up for multiple OTT platforms? Yes. Of course. You can always sign up for any OTT platform you want. There’s no limit for any sign ups. Which is the cheapest OTT platform in India? Zee5 and Disney+ Hotstar are the cheapest OTT platform with similar subscription rate of 1499 per year with premium plan. Which OTT platform has the highest market share in India? Which OTT platform has the highest market share in India?