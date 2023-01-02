TVFPlay Statistics – Users, Revenue and Top 5 Shows

Introduction

TVFPlay Statistics: TVFPlay is one of the most popular OTT platforms in India because the platform has some quirky content. Users in India can access the platform for free. The popularity of Over the Top (OTT) platforms is rising in a speedy way because technology is evolving. Just a few years ago newly launched movies were only available on television after a month, nowadays once movies go off the screen in theaters, they immediately appear on OTT platforms. In this TVFPlay statistics, we will look into its features, some general statistics, and the top 5 trending show on TVFPlay.

TVFPlay Statistics (Editor’s Choice)

to create the content. In the month of March 2021, the platform had 1.5 million unique visitors.

What is TVFPlay?

TVFPlay is an Indian OTT platform and video-on-demand platform based in Mumbai, India. TVFPlay’s founder created this platform by focusing on the millennial generation to provide them with various forms of entertainment as they rarely watch television. The platform is owned by Contagious online media network private limited. TVFPlay has worked with more than 150 brands to create content which are Tata motors, Ola, Flipkart, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone, Ola, and Procter and Gamble.

Features

In some countries TVFPlay allows you to like or dislike the video.

The platform has the option to see how many people have watched the video.

Users can make comments on the video by connecting Facebook or Yahoo accounts.

The platform also allows users to share the video.

TVFPlay is accessible on any platform such as mobile, tablet, and desktop.

Moreover, users can check the list of (Watch history) the videos they have watched before.

The platform has unique content such as Qtiyapa shows which features Indian TV series, TVF originals, and other categories such as comedy, dramatic, romantic, etc…

Pitchers are the highest-rated show.

The leading web series on the platform according to TVFPlay are College romance, Flames, Girls hostel, Kota Factory, Permanent roommates, and Pitchers.

Currently, the platform supports only Hindi and English language.

TVFPlay has raised $ 26.9 million of total funding in 7 rounds.

As of June 2022, the estimated revenue received from sponsored posts on Instagram by TVFPlay has resulted in $65 to %777.

The average engagement rate on Instagram is around 5.90%.

TVFPlay statistics show that the platform is available over the globe.

In the year 2021, Zee5 partnered with TVF to increase the content in the library.

Top 5 Shows on TVFPlay to Watch

#1. Flames

This story revolves around a boy called Rajat and his life. He falls in love with a girl named Ishita who is his classmate in the tuition. Users who love college romance with some comedy sense to it can enjoy the whole series.

#2. Inmates

What makes you feel make suddenly a third person starts to live in your house? An inmate is a story of roommates, in which one day, a cousin of one of the roommates decided to move in with the other three. Since then, the show goes on with roller-coaster scenes with actual life situations.

#3. Yeh meri family

This show tells the story of a usual Indian family, where 2 brothers never get along. The shows continue with their daily fights and compromises of a typical family. But as the elder brother spreads its wings, the younger brother gets the value of a real family.

#4. Kota factory

Kota factory is a series on the life of IIT and JEE students and their life struggles. It also exhibits the Indian education society.

#5. Aspirants

This is the story of 3 friends who are UPSC CSE Aspirants. The story relates the past with present problems. Even after all this, the story goes on with the real friendship.

Conclusion

As the internet is saying, OTT platforms have a bright future in India. Indian content released on the platform is the most creative content. And people nowadays prefer watching movies at home rather than going out to the theaters. Platforms such as TVFPlay are becoming famous because they offer free content viewing options just for Indian users. There are many other OTT platforms in the competition with special features and various subscription plans. To name a few Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, and Voot are currently trending in the markets. While each of the platforms has various movies, episodes, and TV shows, therefore users are subscribing to more than one OTT platform, thus this indicates that, rather than price, content is more important.

FAQ . Can I watch TVFPlay on multiple devices? Yes, you can watch TVFPlay on multiple devices. Such as any android or iOS device, Android TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and any other smart TV. What Is the subscription for TVFPlay? The monthly subscription cost for TVFPlay is $3.99 and yearly subscription is $29.99. Can I watch content created by TVF on other platforms? Yes, few of the content created by TVF is available on Zee5. What content is available on TVFPlay? TVFPlay has various channels such as TVF Originals, TVFQtiyapa, The screen Patti, Girliyapa, The timeliners, RC Bold League and Jagran Film festival. According to these channels various type of content is available.