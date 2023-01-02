Introduction

ALTBalaji Statistics: Indian OTT platforms are rising their popularity day by day because of the quality of content in the libraries. People’s mindset has changed from theatres to OTT platforms in the last two years which gave multiple OTT platforms to rise more than expected. People are nowadays, availing of these subscription plans from various platforms and keeping themselves entertained. ALTBalaji is one of the top OTT platforms in India. In this ALTBalaji statistics, we will have a look at its features, general statistics, and other statistical information by region, referral traffic, revenue, market share, and last comparison between ALTBalaji and Zee5 and Disney+ Hotstar.

ALTBalaji Statistics (Editor’s Choice)

ALTBalaji launched 90+ new original content on its platform in the current year.

By the end of the year 2025, ALTBalaji will have around 40 million OTT subscriptions.

By the year 2024, it is estimated that the platform will have 114 million paid subscribers with 60 million subscribing to Indian households.

ALTBalaji has 34.60% of female users and 65.40% of male users.

ALTBalaji has 100% of the organic traffic towards altbalaji.com.

In the financial year 2022, the total revenue received from licensing of digital content right increased by more than 100%, resulting in Rs. 4,4,36.54 lacs.

As of 31 st March 2022, the platform added new 3.88 million subscribers state ALTBalaji statistics.

What is ALTBalaji?

ALTBalaji is an Indian OTT as well as a video-on-demand platform accessed by subscriptions. It was launched in the year 2017 and is a subsidiary of Balaji Telefilms. Reports say that ALTBalaji’s platform has the largest content compared to the other Indian OTT platforms. Moreover, the platform supports almost all Indian languages. ALTBalaji provides content for gaming, television, digital media, print media, filmed entertainment, Live events, music, radio, animation, and VFX.

Features

The platform has content loaded from famous actors, acclaimed writers, and award-winning directors.

Access to ALTBalaji is from more than 70 countries.

The platform is loaded with almost all Indian languages as well as foreign languages.

It has affordable subscription plans.

The best feature of ALTBalaji is you can rent any content from its platform without paying subscription fees.

The platform offers various payment options available from around the world.

General ALTBalaji Statistics

As of 31 st March 2022, the platform added new 3.88 million subscribers state ALTBalaji statistics.

By the end of the year 2025, ALTBalaji will have around 40 million OTT subscriptions as stated by the ALTBalaji statistics.

ALTBalaji’s digital media grew by 16.4% in 2021 with a market expected market share of 21% by 2024.

In the year 2021, ALTBalaji originals recorded a total of 2,512 hours of watch, and these hours are expected to rise to 3,140 hours by the year 2023.

In March 2021, ALTBalaji recorded 7.65 million unique visitors from India.

com has a bounce rate of 43.23%.

In the month of October 2022, the website received around 837.1K total visits whereas in the month of September there were 714.9K visitors. This has recorded a rise in the total visits by 17.09% in the month of October 2022.

August 2022 recorded a total visit of 950.1K from around the globe.

There are live 83 shows in the ALTBalaji library.

On average, a user spends 61 minutes per day on ALTBalaji.

In the year 2021, more than 12 million subscriptions were sold.

A total 14 billion of minutes were binged watched.

By the year 2021, 1.1 billion were recorded for total video views.

ALTBalaji statistics show that by the year 2026 average users will consume 37GB of data per month.

In the first quarter of 2022, the video views received by ALTBalaji are around 1.4 billion.

The overall engagement rate for ALTBalaji content is more than 53 minutes from users around the globe.



(Reference: BalajiTelefilms)

According to ALTBalaji statistics, around 40 million Indian households paid for 80 million subscriptions for OTT videos for the year 2021.

By Demographics

ALTBalaji has 34.60% of female users and 65.40% of male users.



(Reference: Similerweb)

There are 39.57% of the total users from the age group of 18 years to 24 years. This age group has the highest number of users above all the other age groups.

There are 28.08% of the users are from the age group of 25 years to 34 years.

There are 8.03% of ALTBalaji users belong to the age group of 35 years to 44 years.

There are 6.58% and 4.48% of the users from the age group of 45 years to 54 years and 55 years to 64 years respectively.

While users from the age group of 65 years and plus are around 3.27% in total.

By Market Share



(Reference: BalajiTelefilms)

The market share for ALTBalaji’s platform has been forecasted to reach 4% in Australia by the year 2025.

Whereas Japan will see an increase in market share by 7%, and South Korea by 8% for ALTBalaji’s OTT platform.

China will have a market share of 10% and Indonesia will see a share of 14% as stated by ALTBalaji statistics.

India’s market share of ALTBalaji will rise to 18% by the year 2025.

By Region



(Reference: Similerweb)

According to ALTBalaji Statistics, during the last month, India recorded the maximum traffic towards the website by 71.29% but with a decrease rate of visitors by 3.03%.

The United States of America recorded the total traffic in the last month at 6.76% with an increased rate of visitors by 44.61%.

There was 3.77% of the total visitors from Pakistan with an increased rate of 0.89%.

Canada and Saudi Arabia recorded 2.97% and 1.89% of the total traffic stated by the ALTBalaji statistics, with an increased rate of visitors by 24.09% and 40.13% respectively.

Other countries with a negligible percentage have contributed around 13.33% in the last month.

By Revenue

For the year 2021, the revenue earned from total subscriptions is Rs. 5,404.75 lacs

As of 31 st March 2022, the total revenue from subscriptions is around Rs. 5,239.10 lacs.

In the financial year 2022, the total revenue received from licensing of digital content right increased by more than 100%, resulting in Rs. 4,4,36.54 lacs.

By Referral

ALTBalaji statistics state that the traffic received towards the website is 20.77% received from direct traffic.

Whereas Referral traffic is 2.41%.

Search traffic belongs to 73.37% being the height of all.

There is 1.81%, 1.64%, and 0.01% traffic towards the website received from social media, emailers, and display advertising respectively.

Considering social media traffic, YouTube has a 70.20% of reference rate, whereas Quora has a 21.58% referral traffic rate.

Facebook has a contribution of around 7.33% and Twitter has 0.89%.

Other websites which refer ALTBalaji is 41.72% for various streaming and online TV.

News and media publishers refer to the platform by 6.98% whereas various marketplaces have a referral rate of 4.54%.

AWS and ALTBalaji

ALTBalaji has launched its platform using AWS cloud in order to deliver content to millions of customers from around the world. It is using AWS Elemental MediaLive for live broadcasting of its channels which is a one-stop solution for real-time videos. Using this platform has been specifically built for the people living in small towns in India who face internet issues. Elemental MediaLive minimizes the lags happening during the streaming. As a result of this, the platform was able to stream its content without any lag on 72 days runs across India for people with low internet connection.

ALTBalaji VS Zee5

Zee5 and ALTBalaji both of the platforms are both trending OTT platforms in India as well as in abroad countries. Both of these platforms differ from each other but have hundreds of content on their libraries available with affordable subscription plans. Following is the comparison between ALTBalaji and Zee5 and Disney+ Hotstar.

ALTBalaji

ALTBalaji has live news channels

The platform can be accessed from international countries and is available in more than 70 regions.

The platform supports multiple payment options.

ALTBalaji allows users to rent movies and other content which is available for 30 days.

The content on the ALTBalaji can be watched on 5 devices at once depending on the subscription plan.

It supports all kinds of regional Indian languages.

Zee5

Zee5 has multiple live channels.

TV serials can be watched on the platform before they have been broadcasted on the TV.

The platforms also let users download the content and watch it offline without an internet connection.

ZEE5 platform is compatible with voice search and lets users search serials or movies or any other content using voice command.

Disney+ Hotstar

A single subscription has access to two different platforms Hotstar and Disney+.

Considering the two-way access, subscription plans are affordable.

Depending on the subscribed plan the platform has multiple device options at once.

Disney+ has a separate platform made only for kids.

Moreover, the platform offers live broadcasting of sports events and other special events such as the Olympics.

Which Is Better?

Comparing the overall OTT platforms, at this moment Disney+ Hotstar is best above all the other OTT platforms. But as we all know, each of the platforms has its own specialty with various content along with its originalities. There are a bunch of movies and episodes which can be binged watched at times even during office hours. When it comes to children, Disney+ Hotstar has more children-suitable content than any other platform. Moreover, you can keep parental control on such platforms. There is no such thing as which platform is superior to the other, you just need to subscribe and enjoy all of its content anytime and anywhere you want.

Conclusion

ALTBalaji is one of the top Indian OTT platforms around the world having the most affordable subscription plans. The best feature of OTT platforms is you can watch any movie or any other content multiple times with just one subscription plan. Some platform allows you to download movies or even rent content.

ALTBalaji can be accessed on multiple devices and from any corner of the world. Since the pandemic, OTT platforms have become the main source of entertainment as these were the only platforms that were updating its database even during the lockdown. Television serials failed to do the same during the lockdown. Subscribing to multiple OTT platforms is just like the icing on the cake as every platform has its own database of content.

FAQ . Can I rent a movie on ALTBalaji? Yes. You can rent any movies, TV shows and whatever content available on ALTBalaji. The platform allows unlimited content renting. The rented content is available for 30 days from its purchase date. What are the subscription plans for ALTBalaji? ALTBalaji offers three subscription plans: Rs 100 for 2 months, Rs 199 for 6 months and Rs 300 for 12 months. In which methods does ALTBalaji accepts payment? According to the region, ALTBalaji has various available payment options such as debit cards, credit cards, digital wallets, UPI, Net banking, Amazon Pay, PayPal and Google pay. Does ALTBalaji offers a free trial? Yes. The platform offers a free trial depending on the subscription plan.