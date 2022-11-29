Zee5 Statistics – By Demographic, Region, Revenue and Traffic

Introduction

Zee5 Statistics: Zee5 is one of the leading OTT platforms in India. Nowadays because of the pandemic and digitalization, people prefer to watch movies and TV episodes on mobile phones or desktops. Many people have stopped going to movie theaters and started their subscriptions to online OTT platforms. They are the ones who regularly watch movies and other content online. In this Zee5 statistics, we will have some looking around general statistics, statistics by demographic, revenue, referral traffic regional as well as some of Zee5’s features along with a comparison of Zee5 vs Hotstar.

Zee5 Statistics (Editor’s Choice)

In the year 2022, around 40 million households opted for paid 80 million OTT subscriptions.

households opted for paid As per the Zee5 statistics, the platform released 22 films in 6 languages.

The platform has around 65.9% of repetitive customers every month.

of repetitive customers every month. Zee5 statistics say that overall users watch worth 160 billion minutes of viewing.

minutes of viewing. The platform has more than 4500 movie titles, 20+ lifestyle shows, 100+ awards and events shows, 150+ digital premiers, 50+ children’s content, 36+ theater content, 1000+ music content, 800+ TV shows, 200+ reality shows, and 23+ news channels.

titles, 20+ lifestyle shows, 100+ awards and events shows, 150+ digital premiers, 50+ children’s content, 36+ theater content, 1000+ music content, 800+ TV shows, 200+ reality shows, and 23+ news channels. Around 76.2% of the users complete the content they are watching.

of the users complete the content they are watching. In quarter 2 of 2021, Zee5 ranked second in the entertainment network in India.

There is a total of 34.97% female users and 65.03% male users.

Zee5 produces 500 hours of content each week.

of content each week. The platform has 41 international channels as well as 48 domestic channels.

What is Zee5?

Zee5 is an Indian OTT subscription platform that also offers video-on-demand service which is operated by Zee Entertainment Enterprises. The platform was launched in India in the year 2018. Till today the platform has spread across 190 different various regions. Zee5’s platform supports all Indian languages and a few foreign languages. The main market is India followed by the US.

Zee5 Features

The platform comes with the affordable subscription plans.

Accessible on multiple devices at the same time,

Available in all Indian languages.

The content is available before it is broadcasted on television.

Zee network supported live TV available.

Collection of Indian theater dramas, movies, and television series in hundreds of libraries.

Children-appropriate movies and channels available.

The Zee5’s app is supported on Android as well as iOS.

General Zee5 Statistics

As of March 2022, there are around 104.8 million subscribers from more than 170 regions

As per the Zee5 Statistics, the official website, Zee5.com had around 32.2 million traffic towards the website in the month of October 2022. While in the month of September 2022 it was 26.8 million, this has shown a 20.3% increase in the total visits.

In the month of August 2022, there were 18 million total visits from around the world.

com has 67.95% of the organic traffic and 32.05% of paid traffic, this has shown a 7% increase compared to the month of September 2022.

The total organic traffic recorded last month in 0ctober 2022 was 24.8 million, while 548.4K was paid search traffic which shows a 32.4% increase in the paid traffic.

As per the Zee5 statistics, the website has 2.1 million backlinks

com has a 70.0% of bounce rate.

On average, a user spends 15:48 minutes on the website.

In a month, a user spends 152 minutes on the platform, this has recorded a 36% growth in total viewing minutes.

In quarter 2 of 2021, Zee5 ranked second in entertainment networks in India.

In the year 2022, Zee5 released more than 45 originals on its platform.

The zee5 platform has more than 600 million global reach every week.

Zee5 statistics say that overall users watch worth of 160 billion minutes of viewing

The platform has around 65.9% of repetitive customers every month.

Around 76.2% of the users complete the content they are watching.

Zee5 content has increased content consumption by 3 times because of the partnership with the leading TV brands.

In the year 2022, around 40 million households opted for paid 80 million OTT subscription

The platform has more than 5000 movie titles.



(Source: Zee)

In the year 2021, there were 26% of the viewer’s first language was Punjabi, whereas Bangla, Tamil, and Hindi contributed around 14%,12%, and 11% accordingly.

Oriya and Telugu language viewers contributed around 9% and 5% respectively.

While other language viewers such as Kannada, Marathi, Bhojpuri, and English viewers experienced a decrease in the rate of viewers with -1%, -2%, -8%, and -28% respectively.

As per the Zee5 statistics, the platform released 22 films in 6 languages.

The platform has 41 international channels as well as 48 domestic channels.

Moreover, the platform has over 2,70,000 hours of content in the library.

Zee5 produces 500 hours of content each week.

According to Zee5 Statistics, it has more than 4500 movie titles, 20+ lifestyle shows, 100+ awards, and events shows, 150+ digital premiers, 50+ children’s content, 36+ theater content, 1000+ music content, 800+ TV shows, 200+ reality shows, 23+ news channels.

By Demographic

There are a total of 34.97% female users and 65.03% male users.



(Source: Similarweb)

According to Zee5 Statistics, the platform supports 20 navigational and content languages.

There are 90+ live TV channels available on the platform.

Zee5 Statistics state that, the age group from 18 years to 24 years has the highest percentage of viewers resulting in 37.48%

While the age group 25 years to 34 years has around 33.46% of the contribution in total visitors.

There are around 13.47% and 7.44% of the visitors from the age group of 35 years to 44 years and 45 years to 54 years respectively.

From the group of baby boomers, there is 4.54% from the age group of 55 years to 64 years and 3.61% belong to the 65 years and above population



(Source: Statista)

Considering the female users in India, there are around 42 from the age group of 6 years to 14 years.

Whereas, 15 years to 24 years resulted in 3,693 in total

And 25 years to 34 years were around 2,307 in total in the year 2021.



(Source: Zee5)

By Region



(Source: Semrush)

On average around the globe, there are 29.5% desktop users and 70.5% mobile users, says Zee5 Statistics.

There are around 78.32% of users resulting in 25.2 million in India, out of which 30.66% access the Zee5.com website by means of desktop, while 69.34% access it on mobile phones.

In the United States of America, there are 1.2 million users resulted for 3.85% out of which 50.88% access the website on the desktop while 49.12% use mobile phones.

In Azerbaijan, there are 867.5K users resulting in 2.69% overall, out of which 100% of the traffic access the Zee5 on mobile phones.

In the United Kingdom, 10.34% of the users access Zee5.com on the desktop while the remaining 89.66% access it via mobile. The total users resulted in 725.4K which is 2.25% of overall users.

Of the overall users in the Netherlands, 1.34% resulting in 431.3K are around 4.73% desktop users and 95.27% mobile phone users.

The overall traffic towards the website in the last 6 months via desktop is 8.5 million and 25.5 million is achieved from mobile traffic.

After India, the United States of America is the highest revenue contributor with around 40% in revenue.



(Source: Similarweb)

Zee5 Statistics show that India has around 81.11% of the users being the highest in the globe. The number of users has increased by 14.55%.

United States of America has 5.13% of the overall users with an 11.93% increase in the total users.

While Bangladesh and the United Kingdom have around 2.27% and 1.70% total users with an increasing number of users by 22.42% and 16.09% respectively.

Canada has around 1.47% overall users but with a decreasing rate of 11.92%

Other countries with negligible users’ percentages are 8.32% overall.

Zee5 is also famous in South Korea with 1,70,00 hours of content with more than 100 hours of content added every day.

By Revenue

The year 2022 started with a good 33% growth in the revenue overalls resulting in Rs 81,893 million.

In FY22, according to Zee5 Statistics, 54% of the revenue was received from advertising, while 40% belong to subscription revenue and 6% are allocated for other sales and services revenue.

As of March 2022, the Zee5 platform earned Rs 74,115 million from the Indian segment while Rs 7,778 million from the rest of the world.

The platform earned Rs 303 billion from its digital media in the year 2021.





By Referral Traffic

com has 54.14% website traffic referred to by other streaming apps and online TV.

The marketplace reference rate is 6.75%

Search engines such as Google and Yahoo have a reference rate of 3.99%.

While news and media publishers have referred Zee5 for 2.93%.

Fantasy sports website and other websites are referring Zee5 for 2.55% and 29.65% respectively.

Considering the social media networks, YouTube has the highest reference rate 85.49%.

Facebook has a reference rate of 6.95% and Twitter has a 2.61% of the reference rate.

Reddit and WhatsApp were 1.27% and 1.21% of referrals sent toward Zee5.com respectively.

While other social media networks with negligible percentages around 2.47%.



(Source: Similarweb)

Hotstar Vs Zee5

Indian OTT platforms are more famous than any of the foreign OTT platforms. This is the reason the competition around the world has increased and allowed India to top the list. Following is the comparison between Hotstar and Zee5.

Hotstar

Hotstar gives access to various content such as Marvel, Pixar, Star wars, and Disney.

The platform has access to live sports channels.

Moreover, UI is flexible.

There is free content available to watch without login into the account.

Hotstar is also available at a cheaper rate for Indians.

The platform has a separate section dedicated to kids.

Live TV with limited channels available.

Account sharing as well as hosting a party is available.

The platform allows you to download movies and other content to watch offline.

Zee5

Zee5 has all Indian languages supported UI.

Tv serials are released before they are broadcasted on Television.

Various live channels supported by the Zee network are available in all kinds of Indian languages

Zee5 is cheaper than any of the OTT platform

ZEE5 is also supporting various international languages such as the Korean language.

Multiple device options are available

Which OTT Platform Is Better?

Both of the platforms are top Indian OTT platforms. Each has its own feature. If you are a television serial fan, then you shall go with Zee5 and if you love to watch sports then Hotstar is a better option. Moreover, Disney Hotstar is an all-in-one pack, with hundreds of titles suitable for children, whereas Zee5 has limited children-suited titles. If you have friends spread all over the world and want to watch a movie together, then Disney+ Hotstar will allow you to host a watch party, where all friends can watch the same movie at the same frame along with a chat option. In some cases, Disney+ Hotstar is better than Zee5. But you can still choose Zee5 for daily soap operas.

Conclusion

Unlike in the old days, entertainment on television is not the only way. Today, the internet is full of different OTT platforms, Zee5’s platform mainly focuses on Indian spoken languages. Therefore, it is majorly famous in India. TV serials, which are being broadcasted on the platform before being on TV are the main feature by which customers are being attracted and are ready to become paid subscribers. Just like other OTT platforms, this platform can also be watched on multiple devices according to the chosen subscription plan. In India, Zee network is the largest entertainment network which has television entertainment as well as yearly publications, regular theater dramas, and an OTT platform. Therefore, Zee5 is one of the best OTT platforms.

FAQ . Can I watch movies and episodes free on Zee5? Yes. The platform offers many free and paid movies as well as episodes. Can you watch live TV on Zee5? Yes. You can watch live TV on zee5 but only those channels are available which are controlled by Zee Network. What are the subscription plans of Zee5? Zee5 has 1 year and 3 months subscription. The 1-year plan is available at Rs 699- and 3-months plan is offered at Rs 399.1-year plan can be watched on 3 devices and 3-month plan can be watched on 2 devices simultaneously. Does Zee5 offer free trial in subscription plans? Yes. It depends on the country you are planning to subscribe from. The free trial plans changes time to time.