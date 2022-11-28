Introduction

Disney+ Hotstar Statistics: Various OTT platforms are increasing their popularity since the pandemic as people were looking for means of entertainment. There are many competitors for OTT platforms and every platform is unique in its own features. Disney+ Hotstar is the most famous OTT platform in India. It has various movies and all kinds of content related to Disney focusing on children. In this Disney+ Hotstar Statistics, we will have a look at its features, general statistics, and other statistics divided by demographics, revenue-wise, geographic-wise, the total number of subscribers, and total traffic towards the official website.

Disney+ Hotstar Statistics (Editor’s Choice)

Disney+ Hotstar has around 87 million subscribers from around the world and by the year-end of 2022, the number is supposed to cross 300 million.

of the paid subscribers. Disney+ Hotstar has around 36.48% of female users and 63.52% of male users.

The official website has 97.28% of the organic traffic and 2.72% of the paid traffic.

What is Disney+ Hotstar?

Disney+ Hotstar which is also known as Hotstar is an Indian OTT platform owned by Novi digital entertainment and operated by Disney media and entertainment distribution. Initially, this platform was introduced as Hotstar after the integration in the year 2019 Disney changed its name to Display+ Hotstar. Now, this platform streams videos, movies, and TV shows contained from National Geographic, Marvel Studios, Walt Disney studios, Pixar, and Lucasfilm. Disney+ Hotstar is available in limited countries only, to name India, Thailand, and Malaysia. By the year 2023, the platform is planning to launch in other countries also.

Disney+ Hotstar Features

Disney+ Hotstar allows live streaming of sports channels along with major sports events.

All kinds of TV series, movies, and episodes are available.

Separate collection of Disney stuff just for children.

The platform offers multiple device viewing options.

Available at a cheaper subscription rate with loads of options available.

Disney originals and Hotstar specials are also available to watch anytime.

The website has a user-friendly design.

In terms of searching for videos, the platforms use minimal navigation friction so that desired videos are found easily.

General Disney+ Hotstar Statistics

Disney+ Hotstar has already captured 30% of the market share.

Disney+ has separately reached over 100 million subscribers in the year 2021.

Disney+ Hotstar app has been downloaded more than 200 times.

By the year 2026, Disney+ Hotstar will overtake the success of Netflix and rank in the first place.

The official website has a 52.33% of the bounce rate.

The yearly plan subscription rate has been increased by 12% in the month of October 2022.

The platform captured 13% of the share in terms of new subscriptions in the month of January 2021.

The platform has 45% of the users from the suburban area while 38% are from urban areas.

Whereas 20% of the Disney+ Hotstar users are from rural areas.

According to Disney + Hotstar statistics, the platform has around 7,000 TV episodes and 500 movies in the library.

Disney + Hotstar statistics say that the platform is India’s biggest premium OTT platform.

On average, considering the users from around the world, Disney+ Hotstar users’ watch time is 1 billion minutes every day.

The most viewed language video on Disney+ Hotstar is Hindi.

As of September 2022, top serials, and movies trending on the Disney+ Hotstar platform are Babli Bouncer with 6.7 million views, Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach with 4.8 million views, Dahan with 4.2 million views and Karm Yudh with 3.7 million views.

As of November 2022, the most viewed Disney+ movies are Enchanted (2007), The mighty ducks (1992), Moana (2016), Polar bear (2022), and Pinocchio (2022).

Disney+ Hotstar supports 9 languages.

According to Disney+ Hotstar statistics, the platform has more than 1,00,000 hours of TV content and movies.

Disney+ alone is planning to invest around $15 billion in streaming content by the year 2024.

80% of the users choose a subscription plan which costs $6.99.

Disney+ Hotstar lost IPL live streaming rights to Mukesh Ambani’s Viacom18 for digital rights.

The target audience for this platform is users from the age group of 18 years to 35 years.

By Geographic



(Source: Similarweb)

India has a rising rate of website traffic with an overall percentage of 86.12% at an increasing rate of 11.65%

Whereas, Indonesia has overall 5.44% users but with a decreasing rate of visitors by 25.71%

Thailand and Malaysia have around 3.79% and 2.38% overall users with a decreasing rate as well at 9.25% and 13.47% respectively

Canada has 0.60% of the overall users with a similar decreasing rate of 4.84%.

Other countries with negligible rates are contributing around 1.67%



(Source: Semrush)

India has around 86.72% of the population using the Disney + Hotstar platform resulting in around 122 million out of which 63.43% access it on the desktop while 36.57% access it via mobile.

While Indonesia and the United States of America have around 3.05% and 2.07% of the population using the Disney + Hotstar services, resulting in 4.3 million and 2.9 million respectively.

In Indonesia, around 28.45% of the people access the platform via desktop while 71.55% of the people access it via mobile phones.

While in the United States of America, 63.61% use Disney + Hotstar on desktop, and the remaining 36.39% use it on mobile.

Thailand has around 2.9 million users with 2.07%, out of which 87.79% are using the platform on desktop and 12.21% are using it on mobile phones.

Malaysia has a 930.6K population resulting in 0.66% out of which 48.56% of the people use desktop and 52.44% use mobile to access the Disney + Hotstar platform.

As per the Disney + Hotstar statistics, there are overall 61.7% desktop users and 38.3% mobile users.

By the year-end of 2022, Disney+ Hotstar will be available in more than 59 countries

By Revenue



(Source: Statista)

Disney + Hotstar statistics say that, in the year 2021, the platform earned around 16.7 billion Indian rupees of revenues, out of which 8.31 billion Indian rupees are allocated to subscriptions and 8.3 billion Indian rupees is from advertisements.

While around 0.09 billion Indian rupees in income was received from licensing of content rights.

The platform’s annual revenue for the year 2021 was $5,293 billion whereas, for the year 2022 till the 3 rd quarter the revenue is $5,497 billion.

quarter the revenue is $5,497 billion. In the first and second quarters of 2021, Disney+ earned $4.03 and $3.99 per user. Whereas, in the third and fourth quarters of the same year the platform earned around $4.16 and $4.12 respectively.

According to the Disney + Hotstar statistics, in the first, second, and third quarters of 2022, Display+ earned around $4.41, $4.35, and $4.35 respectively.

Around 89% of the content on the platform is exclusive.

Disney+ Hotstar earns around $6.68 every month from Canada and the United States of America.

Number of Disney plus Subscribers worldwide from 1st quarter 2020 to 4th quarter 2022

(in millions)

Characteristics Number of Subscribers in millions Q4 2022 164.2 Q3 2022 152.1 Q2 2022 137.7 Q1 2022 129.8 Q4 2021 118.1 Q3 2021 116 Q2 2021 103.6 Q1 2021 94.9

(Source: Statista)

As per the records, alone Display plus platform has been continuously increasing its subscriber database.

In the year 2021 itself, the platform earned a total number of subscribers of 432.6 million considering all the quarters.

While in the year 2022, till today it has gained around 583.8 million subscribers in total for all the quarters.

Disney+ Hotstar has around 87 million subscribers from around the world and by the year-end of 2022, the number is supposed to cross 300 million.

According to Disney+ Hotstar statistics, Disney+ has already 152.1 million subscribers which are spread across more than 60 countries as of the 3 rd quarter of 2022.

quarter of 2022. By the year 2024, the platform is estimated to reach more than 260 million subscribers.

As per the records of January 2022, Disney + Hotstar has around 45 million users.

Considering the pandemic, Disney+ Hotstar’s subscribers grew by 37%.

Considering India’s market, According to Disney+ Hotstar statistics, it has 42.9 million subscribers whereas, Amazon prime has 21 million subscribers. Sony liv ranks in third place by having 12 million subscribers.

Other OTT platforms such as Zee 5 and Netflix India have around 7.5 million and 5.5 million subscribers respectively.

By Demographic

Disney+ Hotstar has around 36.48% of female users and 63.52% of male users.



(Source: Similarweb)

According to Disney+ Hotstar statistics, users from the age group of 18 years to 24 years are the highest in total resulting in 41.05%.

There are around 33.64% of the users from the age group of 25 years to 34 years.

Users from the age group of 35 years to 44 years are resulted in around 12.19% from around the world.

Moreover, this platform is also being used by the people of age group from 45 years to 54 years.

While baby boomers club from the age group of 55 years to 4 years and more than 65 years resulted around 3.82% and 3.04% respectively.

In the United States of America, two-thirds of the users on Disney+ Hotstar are a combination of Gen Z and millennials.

45% of the Disney+ users are under the age of below 18.

Disney+ Hotstar Traffic

60% of the traffic towards the website of Disney+ Hotstar is referred by YouTube.

WhatsApp and Facebook refer to around 8.80% and 7.11% of the traffic towards the website respectively.

Twitter is contributing around 4.74% in referrals and Instagram has 2.64% of the traffic sent toward the website.

While other social media applications with a nominal percentage include around 6.11% share.

The platform has 79.64% of the direct traffic.

While traffic sent by various referrals is around 0.24%.

Search traffic is 19.42% while social media traffic sent towards the Disney+ Hotstar website is 0.52%.

Mail traffic and display traffic are around 0.11% and 0.07% respectively.

According to the Disney+ Hotstar statistics, the official website has 97.28% of the organic traffic and 2.72% of the paid traffic.

Considering the general websites, other online streaming websites and online TV refers to Disney+ Hotstar for 27.72% being the highest.

Overall social media networks from around the globe are contributing around 22.60%.

Financial websites and banking, credit, and lending websites resulted in 18.38 and 8.06% respectively.

Sports betting websites are also contributing by 7.63%.

In the month of October 2022, the official website had around 213.8 million total visits, which were 215.2 million visits in the month of September 2022. The rate of visitors has decreased by 0.6%.

In the month of August 2022, there were only 191.6 million overall visitors to the website.

Conclusion

Disney+ Hotstar is a streaming service that offers various TV shows, movies, and many children-suitable movies and episodes. This platform is widely used in India. This is the fourth largest platform in OTT after Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu. As slowly the platform’s market is increasing it will be soon rolled over to other parts of the country. Disney+ Hotstar offers a variety of entertainment content at cheaper prices on a monthly and annual basis. Even though it is lagging behind Netflix, in the coming years this platform is going to lead the OTT services. Disney+ Hotstar will never let you down with its content.

