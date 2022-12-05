Voot Statistics By Region, Demographic, Referral and Traffic

Introduction

Voot Statistics: The popularity of OTT platforms is rising day by day due to digitalization in India. Today we have plenty of OTT platforms with affordable subscription plans. The pandemic made all of us shift to such platforms rather than watching movies in theaters with expensive tickets. In this Voot statistics, we will have a look at Voot’s features, some general statistics, and statistics divided by region, demographic, device users by referral, and a comparison between, the list of top Indian platforms Zee5 and Voot.

Voot Statistics (Editor’s Choice)

What is Voot?

Voot is an Indian over-the-top (OTT) platform owned by Viacom18. The platform launched in the year 2016. Voot is currently available in India, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America. After 4 years of its launch, the platform introduced the paid subscription. Voot can be played on desktop, iOS, Android, Amazon TV, Apple TV, Android TV, and Chromecast depending on the chosen subscription plans. The platform Voot comes with content included from Colors TV, Nickelodeon, and MTV and other content owned by Viacom 18’s channel.

Features

Plenty of content suitable for children is available.

Voot uploads episodes on its platform before they are live broadcast on television.

Global premiers of various content available.

Hundreds of movies and television shows are available on the platform.

Voot’s premium plan starting at Rs.599 a year is the most affordable plan as far as 4 screens viewing at once is possible.

More than 35 live channels are supported by Colors TV, Viacom 18, and MTV.

Limited content can be watched free of charge.

General Voot Statistics

Voot’s subscribers have increased by 30% since month July 2022.

The platform supports almost all Indian languages.

As of 2021, the platform has 1 million paid users and 100 million active users every month.

Voot has 35,000 hours of content available on its platform including free and paid subscriptions.

According to Voot statistics, as of 1 st December 2022, Big boss is the top-grossing show on the Voot platform.

December 2022, Big boss is the top-grossing show on the Voot platform. The total number of unique visitors as per Voot statistics is 10.7 million as of March 2022. This has shown a decrease of 13% in the unique visitors compared to the last year.

In march 2021, there were 12.2 million unique visitors.

Voot statistics show that there has been an increase in the advertisers on the platform by 40%.

Voot’s 65% of the viewers are from metro cities.

com has 93.44% of the organic traffic whereas, 6.56% belongs to paid traffic.

In the month of October 2022, there were 64.5 million visitors to the website Voot.com as this has shown an increase in the visitors by almost 102.1% as September 2022 recorded the total number of visitors by 31.9 million.

In the month of August, there were an overall 30.1 million site visitors.

com has 901.4K backlinks.

Voot has acquired a total of 2% of India’s OTT platform’s market share.

Voot statistics state that the number of monthly users is expected to reach 400 million by the year 2027.

Depending on the growth of the memberships, the advertising revenue and subscription revenue is supposed to be collected from IPL only resulting in Rs. 2160 crore and Rs 3000 crore by the year 2027.

Voot can break even in the year 2027 referring to the fifth year and IPL schedules.



(Source: Medianews4u.com)

As of 31.03.2021, Disney+ Hotstar has ranked on top with a market share of more than 20% followed by prime video with a market share barely moving forward of 20%.

While Netflix and Zee5 are above 10% and 10% respectively.

Voot and other OTT platforms, such as JioCinema, AltBalaji, and SonyLiv are below 10% in market share.

Other OTT platforms are having more than 10% of the market share.

By Region



(Source: Similarweb)

There are 98.04% of the users in India being the maximum of all. This has shown an increase in the number of visitors to the site by 109.4%.

United States of America and Pakistan have 0.40% and 0.28% of the total users, with an increased number of visits to the site by 31.12% and 52.09% respectively.

The United Kingdom with an overall 0.23% of the users has recorded a decrease in site visitors by 28.50%.

Whereas, Nepal has shown an increase of 55.09% with overall users of 0.13%.

Other countries with negligible percentages are around 0.91% in total.

By Demographic

Voot statistics say that there are 36.31% of female users and 63.69% of male users.

Indian female users from the age group of 15 years to 24 years are more than Indian male users.



(Source: Similarweb)

The highest percentage of viewers derived from the age group of people are from 18 years to 24 years being 48.07% overall.

There are 30.62% of the users from the age group of 25 years to 34 years.

18% of the users are from the age group of 35 years to 44 years.

Furthermore, Voot statistics say that there are 5.55% of the users from the age group of 45 years to 54 years.

Considering the baby bloomers club, there are 3.54% of the users from the age group of 55 years to 65 years and with a minor difference, 65 years and more of the users are 3.03% in total.

By Device Users

Voot Statistics say that there is a total of 14 million users who access Voot on mobile devices resulting in 46.7% in the last 6 months.

The total number of desktop users who access Voot on either desktop or laptop is 15 million in total in the last 6 months.



(Source: Semrush)

In India, there are 87.87% of users resulted in 24.8 million, out of which 53.66% of users are desktop users and 46.34% are mobile users for Voot.com.

The United States of America has 1.2 million users, which is 4.42% overall. 68.6% of users are accessing Voot on their desktop and while the remaining 31.4% access it on their mobile phones.

Vietnam and Canada have overall 1.29% and 0.87% of the users resulting in 365K and 244.7K respectively.

In Vietnam only 0.1% access Voot on their desktop while the remaining 99.9% of users access it on their mobile phones.

Canada’s 40.58% population have Voot access on their desktop while 59.42% have it on their smartphones.

The United Kingdom is the lowest at users’ access, resulting in 162.2K, which Is 0.57%, out of which 52.14% and 47.86% users use desktop and mobile for Voot respectively.

By Referral and Traffic

According to Voot statistics, the website voot.com has received 82.52% of direct traffic.

Whereas the platform received 1.00% of the traffic from referrals overall.

Search has 15.18% of the contribution in traffic towards the website being the maximum of all.

Whereas overall social media, mail, and display advertainments are sending the overall traffic by 1.15%, 0.10%, and 0.05% respectively.

On the other hand, various streaming and online TV send users to voot.com by 33.58%.

Consumer service businesses are contributing by 10.20% and random marketplaces contribute up to 9.33%.

While coupons with Voot’s subscription plans offer 5.75% of the referral traffic toward the website.

Digital marketing websites and other overall websites have a contribution of 3.29% and 37.86% respectively.

Considering social media, YouTube has the highest percentage by 78.44% whereas Instagram has 13.88%.

Facebook sends referral traffic by 2.51% and Twitter by 1.79%.

Reddit and other social media networking applications with a minor percentage of referrals are around 1.23% and 2.16% respectively.

Voot Vs. Zee5

Voot and Zee5 are the top Indian OTT platforms in 2022. It is more of a Hindi language-based platform whereas Zee5 is Marathi language-based platform. Both of the platforms support all Indian languages and have hundreds of content in the libraries. Zee5 is owned by Zee entertainment enterprises and Voot is owned by Viacom 18. Following the comparison between Zee5 and Voot.

Voot

Voot’s premium plan starts at just Rs. 599 a year being the most affordable.

The platform is compatible with many other devices such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire Stick, Chromecast, etc.…

Considering the free content which is without any subscription Voot is loaded with unavoidable advertisements every few minutes.

Voot does not regularly update the episodes before being broadcast on television.

The platform is supportive even at the low speed of the internet.

Voot has only Nickelodeon’s supported children’s content

Voot has data saving mode as well as auto and HD quality modes based on the selected subscription plan.

Zee5 has 1.25+ hours of content to watch.

Zee5 can be accessed from more international countries than Voot.

The platform also supports 12 navigational languages.

Zee5 users say that most of the time the platform has login issues.

Multiple device viewing options are possible.

Which is better?

If you are focused on regional languages then Zee5 is the best option, Voot has limited Indian languages and focuses only on Hindi language content. Although each platform has its own originals and various movies in the libraries. Subscription plans for Zee5 are on the higher side compared to Voot. You can also subscribe to both OTT platforms to enjoy more exclusive content.

Voot Case study published by Google

As per the report from Google Viacom, 18 is looking to increase its profit by fully developing marketing campaigns for VOOT streaming in collaboration with Google. Results from the Google cloud state that, the system can increase customer retention by 35% and creates data collected from multiple sources into one for better optimization. Google Cloud has the ability to optimize crash analytics and observe the access management system cost. India’s entertainment industry is worth $25.56 billion as of the year 2021 to 2022.

During the pandemic, almost all of the OTT platforms increased their popularity as Viacom 18 did. Viacom is focusing on Voot to be more reliable and customer-centric. Voot needs the algorithm to understand customer behavior and predict their choices. Google cloud began analyzing the matrix of Voot on a case-by-case basis. The collaboration with Google has caused Voot to achieve its preferred goal and market. As of today, Voot is operating on a profitable basis and more a large scale than ever before.

Conclusion

OTT platforms are rising in India as India’s focus is turning toward digitalization. Unlike foreign countries, India has many OTT platform choices, such as Amazon prime, Netflix, Voot, Zee5, Disney+ Hotstar, Eros Now, Jio TV, and many more with millions of content for entertainment. Voot is mainly focused on Hindi language content, currently telecasting serials on TV such as Big Boss. People are nowadays looking for income sources and can approach broadcasters to get their movies or episodes released on such OTT platforms. Since the pandemic OTTs are the primary source of entertainment followed by cinema and television. Subscribe to OTT platforms and enjoy work hours binge-watching.

FAQ . Does Voot has any free content on its platform? Yes, Voot has limited free content on the platform which can be watched without paying for any subscription fees. But many of the TV shows as well as movies and Voot originals can be watched by paying for subscription. Can I download Voot content? Yes. You can download any Voot content to watch offline. How much does subscription of Voot costs? As of 1 st December 2022, Voot offers three subscription plans starting with Rs 299 a year which can be accessed on mobile only.

December 2022, Voot offers three subscription plans starting with Rs 299 a year which can be accessed on mobile only. The gold plan is available at Rs 499 a year, can be watched on 2 screens at once.

The most affordable plan is platinum subscription plan available at Rs 599 a year, with all features including 4 screen viewing option. Can I access Voot using any VPN services outside India? No. Using VPN to access Voot or any kind of OTT platform is not recommended by government, and it is termed as illegal. VPN services steal the user’s data.