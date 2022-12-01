Eros Now Statistics – By Demographic, Usage, Revenue and Users

Introduction

Eros now Statistics: Digital media being preferred by most people today is causing Over the top (OTT) platforms to rise all over the world. To be specific the overall Indian OTT platforms are rising with $3 billion in total revenues in the year 2022. There are plenty of Indian OTT platforms such as SonyLiv, Voot, Zee5, and Eros now to name a few. In this Eros now statistics, we will have a look at its features general statistics, statistics by region, revenue, demographics, referrals, and website traffic towards erosnow.com as well as a comparison between Eros now and SonyLiv.

Eros Now Statistics (Editor’s Choice)

According to Eros now statistics, the platform has more than 12,000 titles in the library while there are 2.5 lakhs of music tracks.

in the library while there are During the pandemic years, the total subscription rate of Eros now increased by 49% reaching Rs 43.5 billion in subscriptions.

Eros now is available in more than 150 countries.

Total registered users are accounted for around 224.0 million around the world.

Eros now has around 39.9 million paid subscribers.

The platform has 34.67% of total female users and 65.33% of male users.

of total female users and of male users. There are a total of 83.9% of mobile users and 16.1% of desktop users for erosnow.com and its mobile application.

of mobile users and of desktop users for erosnow.com and its mobile application. According to eros now statistics, the bounce rate for the official website is 87.57%.

Eros now is the top 100 most subscribed YouTube channel in India with more than 18 million subscribers.

in India with more than There 40.63% of the users from the age group of 18 years to 24 years being the highest.

What is Eros Now?

Eros now is an Indian over-the-top (OTT) as well as a media platform launched in the year 2012. The platform is owned by Eros digital in association with Indian American multinational media company Eros media World. The platform is full of music videos, music tracks, movies, short films, web series, and Eros now original content in its library.

Features

The platform has all movies and episodes streamed in HD quality.

It allows downloading movies offline to watch without an internet connection.

The digital platform has an unlimited collection of eros now originals, movies, and TV shows as well as music.

Subtitles are available in almost all Indian languages.

Movies can be shared with friends and family using social media.

The basic plan has a free platform but with limited movies option.

Eros now is available in all Indian languages.

The premium platform is available at affordable costs.

General Eros Now Statistics

Eros now has around 39.9 million paid subscribers.

Total registered users are accounted for around 224.0 million around the world.

Eros now is available in more than 150 countries.

Eros now has 148.1K backlinks.

In the month of October 2022, there were 3.1 million visitors to erosnow.com while in the month of September there were 2.9 million which has shown an increase in traffic by 4.6%, state Eros now statistics.

August 2022 recorded 1.9 million total visitors.

According to eros now statistics, the bounce rate for the official website is 87.57%.

According to Eros now statistics, the platform has more than 12,000 titles in the library while there are 2.5 lakhs of music tracks.

The platform supports around 10 Indian languages such as Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, Bengali, and much more…

During the pandemic years, the total subscription rate of Eros now increased by 49% reaching Rs 43.5 billion in subscriptions.

In the year 2021, the recorded total watch hours were 28.1 million hours.

As per the Eros now statistics, the total watch hours for the top 25 titles are around 1.3 million hours.

Eros now is the top 100 most subscribed YouTube channel in India with more than 18 million subscribers.

As of 29/11/2022, the YouTube channel of Eros now has received +4,176,957 in a single day for overall views which have been added to the total views resulting in 17,130,951,911.

The above survey states the preferred OTT platform by users in the year 2022. According to Statista, the users in India have mostly used Amazon prime video with 73% in the past 12 months.

The percentage of preference is similar to Disney+ Hotstar with 73% whereas Netflix stands on third place with 62%.

Eros now has been used by 15% of the users in India for the last 12 months.

By Region

As per the Eros now statistics, India has around 60.11% of the traffic towards erosnow.com with an increasing rate of 5.62%.

Pakistan has around 8.24% of users which has shown an increase in site visitors by 14.53%.

There are only 5.01% of users in the United States of America, but with a surprisingly increased rate of traffic by 30.54%.

Bangladesh has 3.79% of the total users which has shown a decrease in visitors by 8.63%.

Nepal with a mere 2.53% of total users has the highest increase in total traffic by 47.22%.

Other countries with minor traffic are 20.31% in total.

By Revenue

Eros now the platform has Rs 7881 lakhs of revenue received from the Indian segment.

The highest revenue is earned from the United Arab Emirates with Rs 15,351 lakhs in the year 2021.

While the rest of the world has provided a total revenue of Rs. 2,965 in the financial year 2021.

By the year Eros now is expecting a rise in the revenue for digital platforms to Rs. 4 billion.

On 29/11/2022 the revenue received from the total views on the YouTube channel was $1K to 16.7K.

On a weekly average Eros now earns around $7.9K to 126.9K just from YouTube videos.

By Demographics

According to Eros now statistics, the platform has 34.67% of total female users and 65.33% male users.

Eros now has users from all age groups. There 40.63% of the users from the age group of 18 years to 24 years being the highest.

The recorded percentage of users from the age group 25 years to 34 years is 31.80%.

52% of the users are from the age group of 35 years to 44 years.

There are 7.09% of the total users from the age group of 45 years to 54 years.

While from the age group of baby boomers there are 4.53% and 3.44% of the users from the age group 55 years to 64 years and 65 years and above.

By Referrals

Eros now is being referred by multiple websites. The referral rate by news and media publishers is around 6.15%.

The highest referral is made by various streaming websites and online TV with 45.51%.

Search engines such as Google and Yahoo are contributing up to 18.92%.

Arts and entertainment websites and computer and technology websites are referring to the Eros now platform by 9.21% and 8.45% respectively.

Another website with a minor percentage is 11.77% in total.

Considering social media, YouTube has the highest rate of referral 78.55%.

Twitter contributes around 16.87% and Facebook has 4.58% of the referral rate.

The overall social media networks reference rate to the Eros Now OTT platform is 20.90%.

By Website Traffic

Eros now the platform has 26.05% of the direct traffic toward the website.

Referral traffic resulted in 2.81%.

The highest traffic sent to erosnow.com is by search method with around 68.13%.

Social media traffic towards websites is 2.89% while traffic sent by emailers is around 0.01%.

Traffic referred to by display advertisements is around 0.12%.

By Device Users

There are a total of 83.9% of mobile users and 16.1% of desktop users for erosnow.com and its mobile application.

In the last 6 months, there are 2.4 million visits from mobile devices while 3.2 million were desktop users.

India has 73.8% of the users resulting in 2.3 million out of which 14.4% are accessing the website by desktop and 85.6% are using it on mobile devices.

While Pakistan has a total of 151.1K users, 4.93% in total, out of which 13.21% are accessing Eros now on desktop and 86.79% are using it on mobile.

The United States of America has a total of 97.9K users resulting in 3.19%. 44.09% use the Eros now on desktop and 55.91% use it on mobile devices.

Nepal and Malaysia have around 86.1K and 70.7K total users resulting in 2.81% and 2.31% in total.

Malaysia has 4.05% desktop users and 95.95% mobile users.

With a minor difference as Malaysia has 4.92% desktop users and 95.08% mobile users.

Eros Now VS SonyLiv

Lockdown being announced worldwide the craze of OTT platforms increased, allowing new platforms to step into the market. Such platforms are the best income source for people working in web series, and web series in almost all OTT platforms are well recognized. Following is the comparison between Eros now and SonyLiv.

Eros Now

Eros now is home to all kinds of blockbusters and international episodes as well as movies.

Eros now is extremely affordable but has limited content available compared to other OTT platforms.

Multiple device viewing options are available.

Movies and other content on the platform can be shared with other friends and family

Eros Now is available in all Indian languages.

Chrome casting is available to share the screens between laptops and TV

Multiple language subtitles.

The platform is ads-free irrespective of its subscription plans.

Downloading the content offline is possible.

Many of the users have reported that the platform keeps debiting money from the account even if the subscription plans are canceled.

Content can be streamed in HD quality.

Eros Now’s digital library has a music collection similar to Spotify.

SonyLiv is famous for all kinds of Hindi serials as well as WWE, UEFA, UFC, and other sports events.

SonyLiv’s most trending live show is Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Compared to Eros Now, the subscription charges are higher.

According to subscription plans, there are no advertisements.

Live channels supported by Sony Network are available.

Limited subtitles are available.

There’s a lack of variety in the content.

SonyLiv’s user interface is simple.

Content is available to download, to watch offline.

The platform has the ability to add 5 profiles on 2 screens

SonyLiv has content suitable for children.

Which Is Better?

As compared to SonyLiv, Eros now is more of a promoter of classical movies. Eros Now has limited content available. If you are a Hindi serial lover, then SonyLiv is a better option, and if you are a cinema lover that too classical cinema then Eros now is the best option. As far as we talk about which OTT platform is better, in reality, every platform is at its best in its place. Because in some rare cases the same movies are available on both competitive platforms. In India, Harry Potter fans need to subscribe to Amazon Prime, and Friends fans need a subscription to Netflix. Just like that, SonyLiv has no content which is available on Eros now and vice versa.

Conclusion

Even though Eros now is not a leading platform in India, there are people who are using Eros now for entertainment. It has multiple digital media. Their music channel on YouTube is the grossest revenue earned as of the year 2022. The competition around the OTT platforms has become tough, many of the platforms are offering their services in a cheaper rate, and loads of movies as well as episodes are available. In the case of Eros now it has limited titles, but mostly they are blockbuster movies. The best feature of eros now is their basic plan is free to use. Subscribing to multiple over-the-top platforms is what today’s generation is doing to keep their day entertained.

FAQ . On which devices Eros now is available? Eros now is available on any desktop, android devices, iOS devices, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, android tv, Opera TV and Nexus player. What are the subscription plans for Eros now? Eros now’s basic plan is free from any charges. Whereas premium plans starts with monthly Rs.49, Rs 79 for quarterly and Rs.399 for a year. Depending on the plans, features and availability of the devices differs. What payment methods does Eros now accepts? Majorly, the payment options depends on the country. But in common the platform accepts payments from Google Play, all kinds of credit cards, Wallet payment, mobile payment and payments made through iTunes. Can I rent movies on Eros now? No. Renting movies is not available on the platform at this moment.